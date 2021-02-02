22+ Best Things to Do in Traverse City with Kids in the Summer, Plus Where to Stay & Where to Eat

Things to Do in Traverse City in the Summer

I grew up in Traverse City. And I never tire of visiting in the summer.

Summer is the time when Traverse City is ripe with things to do with kids.

Beaches, fruit, festivals, you name it, it’s probably happening in Traverse City in the summer. And, if you manage to book a stay at the secret loft downtown you won’t even need a car to get to lots of the fun!

With endless options on where to go and what to do with kids in TC during the summer, I thought it would be helpful to have a list of the best things to do in Traverse City with kids. Of course, this is all based on my personal experience and opinions, so if you have something to add feel free to leave a comment.

Things to Do with Kids in Traverse City, MI

1) Find the Best Beaches (Hint: the Splash Pad is at Clinch Park!)

By far, if the weather is nice, hit up a beach.

With East and West Grand Traverse Bay, you are blessed with miles and miles of sheltered Lake Michigan shoreline that provides a superior swimming experience.

If you want to enjoy concessions, modern restrooms and a splash pad along with your beach, visit Clinch Park downtown.

You can ride a bike to Clinch Park via the TART Trail system. Lifeguards are on duty at the 1500 foot long sand beach during the high summer months.

Clinch Park, including the beach and the splash pad, is free to visit but you will probably need to pay for parking.

The sugar sand beach at Clinch Park in Traverse City has lifeguards on duty in the summertime.

The Splash Pad at Clinch Park in Traverse City has a section for little kids.

Seating, grass, and shady areas are also located near the splash pad.

Traverse City State Park is located on East Bay and offers restrooms, a lengthy sandy swimming beach with a nautical-themed playground. You will need a state park pass to access the beach by car, or you can bike to the park using the TART trail system. (If you do bike, access to the beach requires using a highway pedestrian stairway overpass. You will need to lock your bikes on the far side of the overpass and carry your beach items over with you.

If you want a beach with fewer people, drive a bit and find one of the many public access points that dot the lakeshore. There are so many to choose from that you could spend a month just visiting the different free beaches in the area.

Here are a few to get you started: Bayside Park in Acme has a nice grassy section and shallow beach area. Haserot Beach Park near Old Mission has a sandy beach, playground, and boat launch.

2) Bike the Trails

Over the past two decades, the Traverse City TART (Traverse Area Recreation Trail) group has been working hard to build a network of trails and bikeways across the region, making hitting the trail one of the best things to do in Traverse City.

Right now there are over 60 miles of trails just waiting for bikers, walkers, and in-line skaters.

The TART Trail runs along the water’s edge for several miles

Most visible is the TART trail, but there are plenty of other trail options to keep you busy. Here’s a PDF map of the trail system.

If you need to rent bikes, stop at Brick Wheels (736 E Eighth Street, Traverse City, MI), conveniently located on the TART trail. They carry kids bikes, bike trailers, trail-a-bikes, and more and will be able to give you more info on the trail system – or just point you to the nearest beach and ice cream shop!

The paved bicycle TART trail runs from Acme through Traverse City and out to Leelanau Peninsula

If mountain biking is more your thing, head to the VASA single track. The trailhead is at 5450 Supply Road, Traverse City, and will connect you with 13 miles of well-marked, well-maintained singletrack.

Or, if you’re looking for an entry-level mountain biking experience, go to the VASA Skillz Building Loop (TRAILHEAD: 4450 Bartlett Rd, Williamsburg, MI 49690). You’ll find 2 one-mile loops with jumps, tabletops, berms, and rock gardens to give kids (this area is geared toward kids ages 6+) and adults a place to work on their technical skills.

3) Rent a Kayak or SUP

Bring your own or rent water toys to play on.

Stand Up Paddle Boards are a great option for the oft-calm Grand Traverse Bays. Or choose to kayak in the Boardman River or in the lake – either option will cool you off. If you need to rent equipment, check out The River Outfitters. They’re located in the heart of downtown Traverse City and offer all sorts of rentals.

The River South

Medalie Park @ Boardman River & Lake – 1910 W. South Airport Rd, Traverse City MI The River East

TC State Park Beach @ East Bay – 1132 US31, Traverse City MI

4) Go Fishing

My brother runs a charter fishing boat in Traverse City, Michigan.

I’m proud of my little brother for his top-notch ratings on Trip Advisor for Daydreamer Fishing Charters. He’s a dad and knows how to get kids involved in the catch and set them up for big wins. My kids can attest to how awesome it is to catch big fish with Captain Ben!

Hint – book a trip for August. That’s when many of the out-of-state visitors have gone home (their schools typically start before many in Michigan) and the salmon have started biting in the bays. It’s an experience you will never forget!

4) Go Flower & Fruit Picking

When you’re in the Traverse City area you are not far from an amazing agricultural area that produces some of the best fruit around.

Depending on the time of your visit, you can look for different flower and fruit picking experiences – including the unusual saskatoon berry!

Saskatoon berries look like blueberries but have a distinct sweet, nutty flavor

Cherry picking in Traverse City happens in July

Here’s a list of when different fruits are in season and where you can go fruit picking in the area:

Iris Farm just outside of Traverse City, MI

Mix up your golf game by bringing along a soccer ball.

At Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City, you are welcome to kick your soccer ball around the course. Plan on two hours for a round of 18 holes. Bring your own ball or rent one there.

6) Watch a Matinee a the State Theatre

The State Theatre is currently closed due to COVID-19. Check their website for their current open/closed status.

It’s no secret that the historic State Theatre has $0.25 kids matinees every Saturday at 10 AM (and on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the summer.)

Watching a film on the big screen in the renovated, historic State Theatre is a treat. Bonus: candy and kiddie combos are well priced, too! Hint: Buy your tickets online to ensure you get seats. It’s easy and that way you won’t arrive at 9:46 AM to find the show sold out.

The State Theatre in downtown Traverse City shows family-friendly matinees every Saturday morning for just $0.25

7) Zip Line at Mt. Holiday

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Traverse City?

Mt. Holiday is the local ski hill in the winter. In the summer months it transforms into zipping adventure.

Plan on 90 minutes to do the 8 zip lines.

(Riders must be between 60 – 260 pounds, hair tied back, and wear closed-toe shoes.)

8) Head to the Ballpark for a Pit Spitter’s Game

Traverse City has it’s own baseball team: the Pit Spitters. Elite college baseball players call Traverse City home for the summertime, playing games for the Northwoods League.

Baseball is played, yes, but the game is punctuated with fun between innings entertainment, too.

There’s a playground with a sandy bottom and lots of lawn for the kids to run around on, too.

Kids love to play on the lawn at a Pit Spitters Game. The Playground is nearby.

9) Play Around at Pirate’s Cove

From the road, Pirate’s Cove appears to be a fun place to play putt putt. What you don’t see is that beyond the giant mini-golf mountain, there are lots of other amusements to play on.

Specifically, Pirates Cove is home to:

Ropes Challenge Course

Adventure Golf

Go-Carts & Kiddie Go-Carts

Bumper Boats

Pirate’s Cove is an Outdoor Amusement Center in Traverse City, MI

9) Try Bowling, Axe Throwing & Play the Arcade

If you need indoor things to do in Traverse City, you’ll find bowling at Lucky Jack’s as well as Incredible Mo’s.

The Den at the Grand Traverse Resort has an arcade as well as axe throwing.

10) Children’s Museums

Take your pick between these two hands-on destinations just for kids.

Call ahead for reservations and to learn about current open hours/precautions being taken due to COVID-19.

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum is located just outside of downtown Traverse City.

COGNiTiON Science & Discovery Center

232 N Michigan Ave, Beulah, MI 49617 Great Lakes Children’s Museum

13240 S West Bay Shore Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684

COGNiTiON Science & Discovery Center in Beulah, MI

11) Tall Ship Sails on the Bay

These tall ships played a big part in the history of the Great Lakes.

Now, families can jump aboard what looks like a pirate ship and sail the big waters out of Traverse City, MI. The summer sailing season begins Memorial Day Weekend.

The Tall Ship Manitou is a replica of an 1800s coasting cargo schooner. Book your spots on a Moomers Sail and get some of the country’s best ice cream while you cruise the open waters.

Tall Ship Manitou

Or, get an education out on the water when you learn by doing with the Inland Seas Education Association. While they offer school field trips during the school year, you can sign up for public programs, specialty sails, and overnight accommodations throughout the summer.

Programs like Great Lakes Discovery let you act as a scientist on board, or Steady the Ship gets your family playing the part of schooner sailor.

12) Visit the Nature Center & Go Hiking

When it comes to hiking and nature in the area, the Grand Traverse Conservation District is all over it. Not only do they manage the Boardman River Nature Center on Cass Road, but they also are keepers of nine different nearby natural recreation areas.

An interpretive center (Boardman River Nature Center) with 7 miles of improved trails along the Boardman River that includes 1200 feet of boardwalks and bridges. The nature center has exhibits, a nature theater, and an activity area for kids.

Get outside of town a bit further, and the conservation effort belongs to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. They watch over a huge number of amazing properties – so many that they’ve built a directory so that users can search by desired activity and location.

Some are close to downtown Traverse City like Refitt Nature Preserve.

Just outside of town, in Long Lake, the South & Fox Island Nature Preserves are accessible by boat or kayak and make fun summer day excursions.

The West End of Fox Island in Long Lake near Traverse City, MI

Most of the destinations, like the Arcadia Marsh Preserve or the Antrim Creek Natural Area, are a considerable drive from Traverse City and would make good day trips.

Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve Boardwalk is managed by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy

13) Find the Best Playgrounds

Playgrounds in Traverse City are a little harder to find than you might imagine. They are always at the top of our list of things to do in Traverse City, though, so we thought we’d share.

Here are a few of our favorites – please note that some are located on school grounds and are not available during school hours.

Grand Traverse County Civic Center

1213 W. Civic Center Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686 Playground, skate park, one mile outdoor paved walking/biking track. Bryant Park

1101 Peninsula Dr, Traverse City, MI, 49686 This lakeside park with sandy beach also has a nice shaded playground. Greilickville Harbor Playground

13133 S W Bay Shore Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 This park has a sandy beach, BBQ, picnic, playground areas, bathrooms and a swing set. It’s located near the Children’s Museum. Immaculate Conception Elementary School

314 Vine St, Traverse City, MI 49684 This private school often allows the public to play on their amazing playground after hours. Artificial turn and lots of unique play structures are a huge draw. Central Grade School

301 Seventh St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Large Public School playground with lots of different play structures, located in a neighborhood. Woodland Sweets & Eats

4386 N US Highway 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686 Swings and climbing structures located at this ice cream and pizza shop along East Bay.

Playground at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City, MI

14) Farmer’s Markets

Indoor and Outdoor Markets at the Village Commons

During the warmer months (May-October), the Outdoor Farmers Market is held on Monday afternoons, from 2pm-6pm on The Piazza (between Cottageview and Red Drive).

In the colder months (November-April), you can stay toasty while you shop at the Indoor Farmers Market in The Mercato corridor on Saturday mornings, from 10am-2pm. Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays and Saturdays, lot B across from Clinch Park.

Farmer’s Market in Downtown Traverse City

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons are a destination in themselves.

The historic buildings once served as a psychiatric hospital. Years of restoration and preservation efforts have turned this place into a destination. (Adult Date Night Idea: Take the Tunnel Tour!)

Historic Buildings at Grand Traverse Commons

Shop the Mercato, dine at one of the unique restaurants, hike the trails behind the buildings to the Hippie Tree and Historic Barns & Botanic Garden, or lounge on the expansive front lawn.

Historic Barns Park, Traverse City MI

Specifically, take time to lounge on the outdoor patio at Left Foot Charley, a Traverse City urban winery tucked away here.

Sit under the tall shade tree while the kids play in the sandbox. Check inside for bocce balls to play on the nearby courts on the Village Piazza.

Left Foot Charley

16) Get Painting at Handz On Art

Stop in for a few hours at this paint your own pottery studio in the Warehouse District in Traverse City, MI.

The owner is really helpful, kind, and inspiring. Choose from the many different options for kids and adults. Be sure to inquire about shipping your art home if you will not be in town for very long.

Paint Your Own Pottery at Handz On Art

17) Conquer MagiQuest at Great Wolf Lodge

You don’t have to be a house guest at Great Wolf Lodge to play their addicting MagiQuest game. (GWL is a great place to stay if you have kids – here’s more on that.)

To play the game, you need a wand that has been activated in their MagiQuest store (fee). After that, players spend time trying to beat dragons, complete quests, and do other tasks to win the game. Kids should be able to read for the best experience.

Most players will spend hours on the game, making this a great rainy day activity and one of our top things to do in Traverse City.

Playing the MagiQuest Game at Great Wolf Lodge

18) Hunt for Petoskey Stones

The beaches in Traverse City are sugar sand and not great for rock hunting. To find the prized Petoskey stone, you’re going to need to head out of town and get ready for a hunt.

Petoskey Stones Found at Antrim Creek Natural Area

Thankfully, you don’t need to drive all of the way to Petoskey to uncover some of these gems. (If you’re really into rock and fossil hunting be sure to put Rockport State Park on your bucket list – they have an old quarry where you can mine for fossils and Petoskey stones!)

19) Crystal Mountain’s Outdoor Waterpark & Alpine Coaster

Visiting Crystal Mountain for the day (or staying here!) is an excellent choice.

There is so much to do here during the summer for families:

Alpine Coaster : You ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain and then you ride down a curved track on a specially designed sled.

: You ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain and then you ride down a curved track on a specially designed sled. Michigan Legacy Art Park : A thirty-acre preserve located on the Crystal property with over 1.5 miles of hiking trails. Along the trails, you will find over 50 sculptures.

: A thirty-acre preserve located on the Crystal property with over 1.5 miles of hiking trails. Along the trails, you will find over 50 sculptures. Outdoor Adventure Pool : Zero Entry pool with slides, water guns and lily pads. There’s a sandbox and playset, too.

: Zero Entry pool with slides, water guns and lily pads. There’s a sandbox and playset, too. Edge Adventure Course & Zipline

Vertical Edge Climbing Wall

Mountain Biking Trails & Bike Rentals

Laser Tag, Paintball & Archery

Chairlift Rides

Outdoor Water Park at Crystal Mountain

Alpine Coaster Track at Crystal Mountain

Vertical Edge Climbing Wall at Crystal Mountain

20) Shop Downtown

Popping our heads into a few Downtown Traverse City shops is another one of our favorite things to do in Traverse City.

Here are the shops we frequent:

Sweet Pea

Cute selection of baby and young children’s clothing, toys, shoes, and more. I always find something new or interesting in here. Toy Harbor

Downtown is also home to Toy Harbor, a uniquely-filled toy shop that kept my kids’ attention for some time. I was impressed with the wide variety of unique items not found in big-box stores. They really took to this Thinking Putty! Cherry Republic

This store is so fitting, as Traverse City is the Cherry Capital of the world. Stop in for cherry everything – be sure to try the bottled soda – my kids’ favorite! Horizon Books

The local bookseller that the town wouldn’t let go! They have a wonderful children’s section, cafe, and three floors of amazing books. Stop in and buy something – you’ll be glad you did.

21) Friday Night Live

The road closes down for this popular community block party, held the first four Fridays in August.

Check Downtown Traverse City’s website for the current status of Friday Night Live in 2021.

With a full slate of music, entertainment, food, demonstrations, and family activities along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street, this is the place to be on a Friday night.

Friday Night Live runs from 5 – 9 pm.

22) Find a Festival or Fair

Most people have heard of the National Cherry Festival, held in downtown Traverse City the first full of week of July.

But that’s not the only festival around. Chances are if you’re visiting Northern Michigan in the summer, there’s a festival nearby.

2021 Festival Roster:

Best Places to Eat with Kids in Traverse City

Whether you’re looking for a meal or a snack, there are a lot of great places to eat in Traverse City with kids!

Hop Lot in Sutton’s Bay, MI

Moomers Ice Cream

Best Places to Stay in Traverse City with Kids

There are a multitude of places to stay in Traverse City with kids.

Lodging options vary greatly, from downtown hotel rooms, neighborhood vacation rentals, or accommodations outside of the city limits.

Look for a breakdown of each area below, or choose a vacation rental from the map.

Downtown Traverse City

Staying in downtown Traverse City is perfect for people that want restaurants, beaches, shops and festival access right at their fingertips.

If you have bicycles, there’s a good chance you won’t even need a car to get to most places on your list.

We had a fabulous time when we stayed at this giant, secret Downtown Loft. The chef’s kitchen is to die for and the décor played to the strengths of the historic building. Definitely recommend if you have the chance.

More places to stay right downtown include:

West Bay Beach: 615 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686

Bayside hotel is a 3-block walk from downtown. They have a great patio with indoor and outdoor pools. Park Place Hotel: 300 E State St, Traverse City, MI 49684

This historic hotel is one of the tallest buildings in downtown, giving it fantastic views of Grand Traverse Bay as well as the city.

If you want more space than a hotel offers, look into vacation rentals in the neighborhoods of Traverse City. The tree-lined streets are filled with charming houses from the 1800s and 1900s. You will be able to ride bikes to most everything while enjoying the laid back vibe of the old streets. Here are some of our top picks:

Leelanau Peninsula

The Leelanau Peninsula is a favorite place for many people to stay because of it’s proximity to Traverse City, the Sleeping Bear Dunes, and its natural beauty. Orchards and wineries take advantage of sweeping hilltop views. Beaches are everywhere. Leelanau is an amazing place to base your Northern Michigan vacation around.

If you have a chance to stay at the Leland Lodge, we highly recommend.

Old Mission Peninsula

Old Mission Peninsula doesn’t have many lodging options.

The largely rural peninsula is home to several wineries and many million dollar homes. That said, if you can find a place for your family on Old Mission, take it. You’re in for a treat.

East Bay & Acme

The East Bay and Acme areas are where you will find many lodging options and restaurants geared toward tourists.

The shores of the East Bay are lined with family-friendly hotels like the Cherry Tree Inn.

Pool at the Cherry Tree Inn in Traverse City, MI

Another family-friendly place to stay on the water is the Grand Beach Resort Hotel.

Grand Beach Resort Hotel has a nice sandy beach.

A bit further outside of town, you’ll find the Grand Traverse Resort.

In addition to hotel rooms, they offer condos to accommodate all family sizes. Amenities here include pools, beach, shops and activities (golf, tennis, etc.)

Dylan’s Candy Bar is located inside of the Grand Traverse Resort

Indoor Pools at the Grand Traverse Resort

South

South of town is where you’ll find Great Wolf Lodge – They offer big suites for families plus the perk of an indoor water park.

You’ll also find chain hotels mixed with shopping centers as you get farther away from the lake and the peninsulas.

