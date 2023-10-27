Up North at Crystal Mountain: Ultimate Friends & Couples Guide – Hot Tubs & Hiking Trails Included!

Spa Days, Scenic Routes, Crystal Mountain

When life gets hectic, when you find your mind wandering, it’s easy to set your sites on getting away from it all by going Up North. But, where?

May we suggest Crystal Mountain?

We’re just back from a fantastic 3-night, 2-day friends adventure that left us rested and recharged – and filled up in a way that only comes with smiling too much, sleeping in, and hanging out at the spa.

Yummy eats, adorable nearby towns and wow-worthy hikes helped fill up our Crystal Mountain bingo card with a winning combination.

Here, worries fade. You embrace life’s easy rhythm. If it’s a girls’ getaway or a romantic couples’ retreat, Crystal Mountain should be on your list.