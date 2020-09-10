The Little Town of Arcadia Michigan Now Has a Big Draw
Tucked away in little burg up north is the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve.
Most people mistakenly drive right by on M-22, not knowing that there’s a hidden gem featuring a rare Lake Michigan Coastal Marsh just around the corner.
In fact, the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve trail opened in 2019 and is so new, many locals don’t even know about it yet.
Read on to learn why a visit here might just be the perfect field trip for homelearners, too.
ABOUT ARCADIA MICHIGAN MARSH
Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve
16791 Northwood Hwy, Arcadia, MI 49613
Building the trailway across the Arcadia Michigan Marsh was a huge process that involved restoration of the marsh, followed by construction of the 3/4 mile universally accessible boardwalk on an old railroad grade.
The boardwalk trail will take you into the heart of the marsh where wildlife flourishes and would be a fabulous field trip for families.
Plan to spend at least an hour – but likely more – enjoying this beautiful natural space in Arcadia Michigan.
THE BEST BOARDWALK TRAIL
Park in either of the two parking areas: M-22 or St. Pierre Road in Arcadia Michigan to access this easy nature boardwalk trail.
At just under a mile, this universally accessible pathway system travels over diverse wetlands and all but guarantees abundant wildlife viewings.
Plus, it’s not every day you get to hike through a marshy nature preserve and get the perfect IG backdrop. The boardwalk goes on and on, giving you endless ways to incorporate it into your photos.
You have almost a mile of boardwalk to play with here – it’s a great opportunity to take unique family photos – and maybe even score one for your Christmas or Holiday cards.
NOTE: No dogs are allowed at this preserve. Also, a central portion of the boardwalk trail is closed each year from April 15 – July 15 to protect several species of nesting birds.
WILDLIFE
The wildlife at Arcadia Marsh Preserve is off the hook.
Definitely slow down and take your time when you visit – if you rush, you’ll miss the little things that make this place so special – like the birds.
The Arcadia Marsh hosts over 150 species of birds including 17 state endangered, threatened, or species of special concern.
In fact, this destination is a pivotal stop on the Sleeping Bear Birding Trail.
Bring binoculars. This place is huge and they will make your trip even more memorable.
Here are just a bit of the wildlife that we saw on our visit:
Great Blue Heron & Mute Swans
Muskrat
And oh so many toads – I think my daughter counted 100 before she gave up!
WHAT GROWS HERE
And then there’s the vegetation.
No matter the season, you’re in for a treat when it comes to plants in Arcadia Nature Preserve.
You might be tempted to dismiss the things that grow in wetlands as swampy, but they really are special things that you won’t find just anywhere. And they offer important supports to the wildlife that call the marsh home.
Here’s a glimpse of the plants of Arcadia Marsh:
Blue Vervain really struck my eye.
And we couldn’t get enough of watching the monarch butterflies flutter and fuss over the milkweek plants.
Identifying different plants as you walk is another way to turn this trip into an excellent field trip.
IN THE AREA
More Things to Do Near Manistee
» Magoon Creek Natural Area – Great place for beach glass & rock hunting
» 28 Things to do in Manistee
» Sleeping Bear Dunes
