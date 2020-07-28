Mini Golf, Go Karts, Nature Hikes, Ziplines and Outdoor Adventure Near Grand Rapids

Mini Golf, Go Karts & Outdoor Adventures Amp Up Family Fun
There is so much opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors in West Michigan. Go for a hike at one of our local trails, try out a new park, or enjoy some friendly competition during a go-kart race. There is truly something for everyone!
We’ve compiled some of our favorite outdoor play centers, parks, trails, and nature centers. Check out our categories below and let us help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
John Ball Zoo
Take a day trip to John Ball Zoo! Visit meerkats, tigers, chimpanzees, penguins, red pandas, otters, and more. Plus, don’t miss BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise – featuring over 40 life-sized animal sculptures created with over 1.8 million individually colored toy building bricks!
OUTDOOR ACTIVITY CENTERS
Outdoor play centers are great places to bring the family and enjoy some fun together! Growing up, I loved the friendly competition of mini-golf and batting cages with my siblings.
In the small town where I grew up, there was only one place to go but in West Michigan there are many different options. Whether you like mini golf, go-karts, roller coasters, or even high ropes courses, West Michigan has it all. Enjoy a day out with your family at any of these nearby outdoor play centers!
Outdoor Activity & Amusement Centers Around West Michigan
Below are local favorites for outdoor fun, including mini-golf and go-karts.
AJ’s Family Fun Center
4400 Ball Park Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Have fun on their outdoor 18-hole mini-golf course, followed by batting cages, and bumper boats. They also have an indoor arcade and a snack bar with items like ice cream, hamburgers, and soft pretzels. Located next to Fifth Third Ball Park.
(616) 785-0077
Allegan Event
Riverfront Boardwalk, Allegan, Michigan 49010
Two 600-foot long zip lines take you over the river and back on the riverfront zip line. Follow that up with a go on QUICKjump, the outdoor freefall simulation.
Alpine Avenue Golf Center
4855 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
This outdoor, 19-hole mini-golf course is laid back and open daily during spring, summer, and fall. They also have a golf driving range.
(616) 784-1250
Bat’n’Club Family Fun Center
1076 W Sherman, Muskegon, MI 49442
Play a round on one of the two outdoor 18-holes minigolf courses or swing it out in their batting cages.
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
264 acres of nature! Visitors can hike 7 miles of trails, take classes, and participate in the outdoors year-round. Summer camps, festivals and more.
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302
This privately owned zoo offers safaris, giraffe feeding, and a look at many exotic animals.
C’s Extreme Ice Cream & Mini Golf
8990 Water S, Montague, MI 49437
Get some ice cream and then play putt putt on their outdoor, 18-hole minigolf course.
Calvin University Eco Preserve
3201 Burton SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Flat nature trails wind through the woods and past water features. The interpretive center offers hands-on learning throughout the year and summer camps.
Cannonsburg Zipline
6800 Cannonsburg Rd. Belmont, MI 49317
The 5-station zipline tour takes about 1.5 hours. Ziplines range from 300 – 600 feet and riders can go up to 40 mph. Reservations required.
Chinook Pier Mini Golf
301 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Outdoor putt putt course set in the midst of Grand Haven.
Craig’s Cruisers Family Fun Center (Grand Rapids)
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49509
This indoor-outdoor family fun amusement destination is open year-round. Outdoor attractions include bumper boats, go-karts, zipline, and mini-golf.
616-530-2900
Craig’s Cruisers (Holland)
651 Chicago Dr, Holland, MI 49423
They have an outdoor, 18-hole minigolf course, alomg with outdoor go-karts, batting cages, eurobungy, and swan boats for loads of outdoor family fun.
Craig’s Cruisers (Muskegon)
1551 E Pontaluna Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49456
Bumper boats, outdoor go-karts, batting cages, and an outdoor, 18-hole mini-golf course make this an outside activity center favorite.
Craig’s Cruisers (Silver Lake)
8343 W. Hazel Road, Silver Lake, MI 49436
A Zip Line, Swan Boats, Bumper boats, outdoor go-karts, and an outdoor mini-golf course are in the fun line up here.
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
Hike the short trails through woods, meadow, and past ponds. Live birds of prey programs, summer camps and other programming.
Dairy Ranch
1717 142nd Ave, Dorr, Michigan 49323
Outdoor minigolf course plus ice cream!
Double Dip Depot
328 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Outdoor, 19-hole course and lots of ice cream choices.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Outdoor features: Miles of walking paths past sculptures, Japanese Garden, Children’s Garden, Farm Garden, Special Exhibits, Concerts, Summer Camps, Classes.
The Fun Park
68099 County Road 388, South Haven, MI 49090
Outdoor putt putt course, go-karts, and bumper boats.
Great Lakes Glow Golf
3494 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Indoor, black light 18-hole course
John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
1300+ animals including tigers, lions, and red pandas. Outdoor zip line, ropes course, budgie feeding, camel rides, and more.
Lakeside Entertainment
09921 Blue Star Memorial Hwy, South Haven, MI 49090
Outdoor, 18-hole course and indoor bowling alley.
Loeschner’s Village Green Miniature Golf
4521 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Retro miniature golf/. Two outdoor courses, 19-hole or 20-hole
Michigan’s Adventure Amusement & Water Park
4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, Michigan 49445
Rollercoasters, kiddie rides, petting zoo, lazy river, wave pool, waterslides, and more make this a popular Michigan family attraction.
(231) 766-3377
Pirate’s Landing @ Captain Sundae
365 Douglas Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Outdoor, 18-hole course paired with fantastic sundaes and ice cream.
Putter’s Creek
40 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445
Mini golf, go karts and canoeing on the Muskegon River.
Rollaway Fun Center
805 E Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
Outdoor, 18-hole mini-golf course. (Indoor roller skating, bowling and laser tag.)
Sundae Sundae Golf Golf
631 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424
36 holes of mini-golf through the trees. Plus ice cream.
Nelis’ Dutch Village
12350 James St, Holland, MI 49424
Visit the barn animals, kiddie rides, old fashioned games. Festivals and events.
Tree Runner Adventure Park
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Ropes course and zipline through the wooded challenges. Kid and adult courses.
TRAILS & HIKES
Grand Rapids has Trails & Hikes With Gorgeous Views
There are trails, and then there are Pure Michigan trails. Our area parks & rec departments take their jobs seriously, offering beautifully groomed trails (or more wild trails, if that’s your style) all over West Michigan.
From local parks with paved trails perfect for strollers, to dune climbs and forest hikes out to Lake Michigan, there are enough outdoor hikes to keep you busy year round.
Find the complete list of Grand Rapids trails here.
Parks & Trails MAP
All the West Michigan Parks and Trails Your Family Needs to Know About
Discover even more trails using this list of Family-Friendly Hiking Trails around Grand Rapids.
And once the playgrounds open back up, you’ll be able to easily find them on this list of Favorite Grand Rapids Playgrounds.
Bonus: Here’s a map of all the playgrounds, trails, and dog parks around West Michigan to find your next family adventure!