North Beach Park: The Hidden Gem You’ve Been Looking For

Families Love North Beach Park for its Laid Back Vibe
18775 N Shore Dr, Ferrysburg, MI 49409
If you’re looking for a low key alternative to the buzzing beach at Grand Haven, head to nearby North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.
North Beach Park – a Lake Michigan Beach
North Beach Park is a Lake Michigan beach with a nice playground.
It’s also one of the closest spots around to find dunes with a short hike to a scenic overlook of the big lake.
North Park Beach
– Covered Picnic Area
– Playground
– Life Jackets
– Dune Overlook
– Large Sandy Beach
– Wheelchair Accessible
NORTH PARK BEACH
Families have great reason to love North Beach Park in Ferrysburg, MI. Not only does the park provide life jackets for visitors to borrow while swimming, but the large playground and the wheelchair accessible beach walk also make this beach a thoughtful escape.
When you visit, be sure to climb the wooden staircase up the dune stairs for an amazing view of Lake Michigan on the dune deck.
The park has a nice reservable picnic shelter next to the playground. Visitors can also enjoy the wheelchair accessible beach walk, or really check out the place with their beach wheelchair.
Picnic tables and grills are available.
Modern restrooms are open spring, summer, and fall.
Dogs are allowed at North Beach Park from October through April.
The foot spray station is an appreciated amenity.
The park is primarily sandy. There are trees here and there, but the beach is in full sun, so come prepared with sunblock.
Stay late (if your kids will let you!) and watch a beautiful Lake Michigan sunset.
Open Hours
North Beach Park is open year-round.
March – Oct 15: 7 AM – 10 PM
Oct 16 – Feb 28, 7 AM – 8 PM
Admission Fee
As an Ottawa County Park, daily admission for North Beach Park is $5 per vehicle for Ottawa County residents and $7 for non-residents. You may also purchase an annual vehicle permit: $15 for Ottawa County residents or $25 for non-residents.
