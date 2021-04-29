50+ Grand Rapids Hiking & Walking Trails That are Perfect for All Ages

Directory of Hiking & Walking Trails – Grand Rapids & West Michigan
Hiking West Michigan kids is a snap – so many places to choose from, and so much beautiful scenery at each location that it makes it one of our top choices for recreational activities.
Most of these walking trails are free (some charge a small fee or a parking fee). We’ve checked a lot of these hiking trails off of our list and can’t wait to add some more before the year is over.
It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to live where we do. West Michigan has incredible scenery! And we have so many well kept trails and state parks in our area with different things to see.
I have friends in other parts of the U.S. who miss their Michigan home, saying that all the trails where the live are all the same, and not as varied or well-kept as in Michigan.
So don’t take this place for granted, friends! And don’t wait to experience Michigan in all four wonderful seasons on a trail near you.
8900 Grand River Dr SE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
This densely wooded and hilly park has almost 4 miles of assorted hiking trails in varying lengths. The main trail loop is around 2 miles long, with plenty of offshoots. There is even a hidden creek - see if you can find it!
Visitors love the hearty hike. Coming in at nearly 200 acres in size, the park is heavily wooded and is a great place to treat yourself to a long, shaded walk under towering oak, maple, and cherry trees. There are two trailheads - and both start with an uphill climb.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(2) Seidman Park
8155 Conservation St NE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
This is an excellent place to put some miles on your shoes. Hiking trails are very hilly and wooded.
There's a stream that you'll cross on occasion. Multiple loops available.
The wooded trails range from hard-packed dirt to sandy to muddy at certain times of the year.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(3) Roselle Park
1010 Grand River Dr NE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
The flat, paved walking path is perfect for walking and a variety of wheeled activities.
Families love to bring their young riders here to practice their skills along this path.
While you're walking or biking, you'll explore a gorgeous nature preserve.
See how many different kinds of wildflowers and wildlife you can see - plus you'll have views of the Grand River along the way.
Stop at the observation deck to get close-up to the wetlands life.
Being in a wetland/prairie area, prepare for mosquitos or other bugs.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
1180 Buttrick Ave SE
Ada, Michigan 49301
Map It
Ada Township Park has both paved walking paths and natural hiking trails. The paved trails are open for biking.
The trails are short and connect to the fishing lagoon. You can walk, on paved trails, around the lagoon, crossing three small wooden bridges as you go. This is a favorite spot for kids to look for fish in the lagoon.
The trails through the woods are short and flat, with a natural surface. It's an easy hike to add on to an afternoon at the playground.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
12524 Stanton Street
West Olive, Michigan 49460
Map It
Visitors will enjoy the “choose your own adventure” style of trails at Pigeon Creek.
The trails are well-marked, and there are plenty of options to choose to make your hike shorter or longer, depending on your level of adventure.
The terrain is varied; some steep hills for mountain bikers and west of the lodge has flatter areas for hikers.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(6) Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Map It
Whistle Stop Park has a short, paved pathway around their fishing pond that is a Storywalk.
Placards telling a story have been placed around the walkway.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
370 N Lake St SE
Caledonia, Michigan 49316
Map It
There is a short 1/3 mile walking trail around the park through the woods.
Or opt to walk into town for ice cream!
The park serves as a staging area for the Thornapple Trail, which is a paved trail that leads to downtown Caledonia. Walkers, bikers and joggers can take advantage of this trail.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(8) Creekside Park
1035 68th St SE
Dutton, Michigan 49316
Map It
A grassy unpaved hiking trail breaks off from the paved trails at the north end of the park, making a half loop around the playground and restrooms.
At the north end of the park, a 0.4 mile paved trail connects the park to the Fred Meijer M-6 Trail.
At the south end of the park, another short 1/3 mile long paved trail loops around the playground, shelter and picnic area.
The third trail connects the two sections of the park and features a scenic bridge in the middle over the creek.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
6030 76th St SE
Caledonia, Michigan 49316
Map It
The natural surface hiking trail weaves through dense woods and over hills.
It's just shy of one mile in length and is an easy trail.
Trail Difficulty:
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly?
2865 Thornhills Avenue SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
The kiking/walking path loop is a one-mile paved trail that has a few hills.
If you are bringing toddlers or new bike riders, the flattest part of the loop is near the sand volleyball court.
Trail Difficulty:
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
2900 Thornapple River Dr SE,
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
Enjoy views of the Thornapple River as you along aside it on the short paved walking path.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Comstock Park
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49321
Map It
The paved White Pine Trail linear State Park is a great place to walk, hike or bike.
It's 92-miles long and passes through several cities.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(13) Wahlfield Park
6811 Alpine Ave
Alpine Township, Michigan 49321
Map It
The natural surface, non-paved trails vary from wooded, creek views to endless, open field views.
Hiking trails are pretty easy, while the biking trails offer moderate to intense difficulty.
There are several wooden bridges crossing the creek that makes its way through the park, but the majority of the trails are dirt or gravel--so it’s best to leave the strollers behind.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(14) Manhattan Park
331 Cascade Rd SE
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It
Short & easy natural surface trails.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(15) Reeds Lake Trails
750 Lakeside Drive SE
East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Map It
Make your way around Reeds Lake (4.2 miles) in East Grand Rapids using the paved walking trail and side walks.
Stop off at Waterfront Park to peek through lily pads to spot wildlife, including birds, minnows and frogs.
The majority of the trail is paved, but users will find some natural surface and boardwalks along the way.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(16) Huff Park
2399 Ball Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
Map It
The trails at Huff Park are pretty straightforward.
There’s a loop (about a mile in length) that consists of a paved path with a lengthy boardwalk that cuts through the middle.
The boardwalk also features a wetland overlook. You may spot red-winged blackbirds.
There are smaller, unpaved (and unmarked) paths that shoot off from the paved path if you’re looking for more of an adventure.
The boardwalk is great for strollers and younger hikers.
It goes over wetlands and crystal clear streams - fun to look for creatures when passing over the water.
Please note that bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards are not permitted on the boardwalks.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(17) Ken-O-Sha Park
1353 Van Auken SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508
Map It
Ken-O Sha has one wide, paved trail, but the other natural trails wind through the woods.
There are some wooden paths here and there to help cross some more challenging areas as well as a bridge over a gorgeous creek.
You're sure to see some beautiful wildflowers and may even see some deer.
There may be fallen tree limbs across the path at times so it may be hard to push a stroller on the natural trails.
The wide paved walking path is great for strollers, wheelchairs, bikes, rollerblades and other wheels.
This path is shaded and follows the river.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
1000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It
Meijer Gardens has endless walking paths that take you to many interesting destinations. There's the sculpture park route, which takes you past gorgeous waterfalls and the "giant horse," among other incredible sculptures.
Walk the Gwen Frostic Shade Garden on your way to the Michigan Farm Garden and then roam the breathtaking Japanese Gardens on your way back to the main building.
Not ready to head back inside? Explore the Meijer Garden wetlands on the Frey Boardwalk.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(19) Highland Park
700 College NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Map It
There are some walking trails.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Hiking Trails
(20) Crahen Valley Park
4355 Leonard St NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Map It
Signage or trail markers are absent from this park. Bring a compass or phone to navigate if hiking.
If you follow the paved bike path down to white birdhouse, you can then take that gravel path down into the valley. You'll end near a concrete bridge with at a gorgeous sandy stream.
Or continue on from the bridge and follow the hard-packed dirt trail into the woods. These trails have a grove of pines, muddy crossings, ponds, open meadows, and lots of hardwoods.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
(21) Kroc Center
2500 S Division Ave
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Map It
One-third mile paved walking/jogging path.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Map It
Blandford Nature Center has TONS of trails that are perfect for exploring with kids. Most of the trails are flat and woodchipped, making it possible to navigate them with a jogging stroller.
Blandford’s trails are organized on a number system which makes it easy to figure out where you need to go when you’re on the trial (remember to ask for a map at the Visitor Center).
The trails at Blandford offer periodic breaks from hiking to learn a little more about the environment, various animals, and give kids a chance to play.
These interconnected trails give plenty of flexibility to how long of a hike you want to take. You can keep it short and sweet–or you can add on plenty of mileage by visiting the newly acquired Highlands, too.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Not on trails
1750 East Beltline Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Map It
Covered in wood chips and mostly flat, this is a great spot for younger hikers. There are plenty of water features with places to stop and look for wildlife.
There are several different configurations of trails that you can take. The trails are marked, but not exceptionally well.
Trails are mostly wooded with lots of wetlands so come prepared with bug spray.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
1836 East Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Missouri 49525
Map It
The paved nature trail follows a 1.1-mile loop that most kids ages 3 and up can handle, and is also very stroller friendly.
It does go through a marshy-wetlands area, so if you plan on hiking bug spray would be a good call.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(25) Riverside Park
2001 Monroe Ave NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
Map It
The paved walking trail in Riverside Park offers a quiet oasis from the busy city life.
Expect to see a wide variety of birds and other wildlife throughout your hike through the large park.
Riverside Park is prone to flooding so plan accordingly after a heavy rain.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(26) Provin Trails Park
2900 4 Mile Rd
Grand Rapids Township, Michigan 49525
Map It
Pick your own path through the woods or climb a sand dune.
Hikers can expect to see lots of squirrels and birds - and even a teepee made with natural materials.
Kids will love running up and down the sand dune in the middle of the trails - and adults will appreciate the more strenuous climb.
Moderate to difficult with natural surface & sandy walking trails with lots of hills.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(27) Heritage Park
4264 Canal Ave
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Map It
Paved walkways line the fishing pond. A dock with a wooden deck also juts out into the pond.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(28) Wabasis Lake Park
11220 Springhill Drive
Greenville, Michigan 48838
Map It
This park offers short jaunts through the woods, connecting different areas of the park on natural surfaced trails.
The longest walking trail is about 1/2 mile long, running between the beach parking lot and the spring house near the boat ramp.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
4143 10th Street N
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
Map It
This linear park is a 33.5 mile biking and walking path connecting Kalamazoo to South Haven, including the Kalamazoo River Trail in downtown Kalamazoo.
This gorgeous, shaded rails-to-trails path has so much to see along the way, through woods and farmlands, over and alongside streams and rivers.
Favorite stops include Camelback Bridge near Grand Junction and South Pier Lighthouse.
Bloomingdale is considered the midpoint and people love to stop here to check out the caboose and Depot Museum.
Van Buren Trail State Park connects in South Haven and provides 14 miles of additional trails.
The entire trail is limstone / slag. There are no major hills on the trail. However there is generally a slight grade favoring eastbound riders.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Gravel Surface
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(30) Mt. Pisgah
2238 3rd Ave
Holland, Michigan 49424
Map It
Mt. Pisgah is a hiking trail that takes you up to some spectacular views you can’t find anywhere else.
To get to this elevation, there will be hundreds of stairs that take you up to a 360 degree view of Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa.
After you step your way to the top of Mt. Pisgah, you can walk a narrow boardwalk and find more wooded trails to explore.
The winding trails through the woods are narrow, slightly hilly and often root-filled. There are a few variations that you can take once you get there.
Trail Difficulty: Difficult
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(31) Paw Paw Park
1230 Paw Paw Drive
Holland, Michigan 49423
Map It
Hike through the natural trials of the east end of the park to explore the wetlands restoration project.
As you climb a few hills, you'll see gorgeous flowers, cattails, and even an apple tree. Several bridges cross the river.
There's an 18-hole disc golf course alongside these trails.
Instead of heading east, you can go west and start at the small play structure.
These well-marked natural trails have signs along the way to teach you about the wildlife. Keep your eyes peeled for frogs and monarch butterflies!
You might even catch a Rainbow Trout!
Trails on both ends of the park can be muddy and have obstacles like fallen tree limbs in your path.
Half-mile paved walking path.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(32) Holland State Park
2215 Ottawa Beach Road
Holland, Michigan 49424
Map It
Hike the sand dunes for some beautiful views!
Connects to Holland's system of trails.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(33) Quincy Park
4260 144th Avenue.
Holland, Michigan 49424
Map It
Paved and shaded by large trees.
Trail Difficulty:
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
6575 138th Ave
Holland, Michigan 49423
Map It
Saugatuck Dunes State Park offers four different walking trail loops at varying lengths from 2.5 to 5.2 miles, several of which lead to the sandy Lake Michigan shoreline.
Hikes lead through beautiful pine forests & sandy hills with natural surfaces and they all end at an overlook of the lake.
These trails are also very dog friendly but note they are not allowed on the beach.
Be sure to check out the trail map before your hike as they may not be readily available at the trailhead.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
2700 New Holland St
Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Map It
Hudsonville Nature Center offers gorgeous, natural trails through the woods.
You may see wildflowers in bloom and all kinds of wildlife.
There are many different well-marked branches off the main trail to mix up your hike.
Take a rest on one of the many benches throughout the trails to stop and enjoy the natural beauty around you.
This is an easy hike for all ages, but is not wheelchair or stroller accessible. Don't forget the bug spray!
Visit on your own or take one of the free guided hiking tours offered spring through fall.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(36) Hager Park
8212 28th Ave
Georgetown Township, Michigan 49428
Map It
Dozens of trails snake through the gorgeous wooded area surrounding Hager Park.
You are sure to see a huge variety of wild flowers and wildlife throughout your hike. One of the trails has a bridge that crosses over a sandy creek.
While some of the trails are paved, most are not so they aren't very stroller or wheelchair friendly.
Bikes are allowed on paved trails only.
Hager Park has some paved walking paths, but the main draw are the trails through the mature trees.
The main Hager Park loop is 0.6 miles long.
Bicycles are not allowed on natural trails.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
(37) Eighth Avenue Park
7050 8th Avenue
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It
A one-mile paved walking path travels around the lake.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Paved Walking Trails
(38) Maplewood Park
8000 12th Avenue
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It
A relatively flat 1-mile long paved pathway goes around the lake.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(39) Grand Ravines Park
3991 Fillmore Street
Jenison, Michigan 49428
Map It
Off of the paved trails are many smaller, wooded trails that are fun for little explorers.
The trails along the river are flatter, while others offer elevation changes due to the ravines.
The park offers miles of hiking trails, with scenic payoffs along the way.
The walking paths near the Fillmore entrance are wide, paved and mostly flat - perfect for strollers.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(40) Kirk Park
9791 Lakeshore Drive
West Olive, Michigan 49460
Map It
Hike over natural terrain through the woods at Kirk Park.
Keep an eye out for gorgeous wildlife and views!
The hiking along the dune ridges involves over 500 stairs and steep drop-offs, which may prove very challenging for some hikers.
Most of the walking trails are through densely wooded terrain, so take mosquito and tick prevention measures.
Trail Difficulty: Difficult
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(41) Muskegon State Park
3560 Memorial Drive
North Muskegon, Michigan 49445
Map It
Muskegon State Park has six trails, ranging from 0.75 miles to 5 miles long.
Check specific trails for the allowed methods of exploring it. Some are hiking only while others also allow cross-country skiing.
Hike along the Muskegon Lake shoreline for some fantastic views.
Climb the dunes, both open and wooded, to see views of both Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.
Choose the Hearty Hiker Trail for a hilly 1.75 mile hike through all kinds of terrain - including wild blueberries.
Watch for lugers in the winter along the Loop to Loop trail. You can also ice-skate part of this trail in the winter.
No matter which trail you hike, you will have some spectacular sights (including wild flowers and wildlife) and views.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
(42) Musketawa Trail
15295 8th Avenue
Marne, Michigan 49435
Map It
The Musketawa Trail runs between Marne and East Muskegon.
Hikers and bikers will pass through orchards, farms and woods throughout their hike. Plus you can see 13 railroad trestles over Crockery Creek!
The historical center of the trail is Ravenna. The Friends of Musketawa Trail installed a 100-year old rebuilt railroad water tower, railroad signs and signals and metal arts bike rack and a railroad caboose.
Hike or bike through open farmland to East Muskegon and connect to the Laketon Trail and then on to the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail.
Stop at Pere Marquette Park off the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail to check out the beach, lighthouse, boating and the WWII submarine Silversides.
Catch a ferry and travel across Lake Michigan to Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
A newer, paved seven mile extension, the Fred Meijer Pioneer Trail, goes from Marne eastward to Walker and will eventually connect to the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail.
The trail is asphalt, but can be bumpy.
The 25-mile long trail is wide and paved, with wide gravel shoulders.
Several trailheads are available and a few observation decks meet you along the way.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(43) North Beach Park
18775 North Shore Drive
Ferrysburg, Michigan 49409
Map It
North Beach Park is a great spot to climb sand dunes.
It's short a short, sandy trail to the wooden staircase.
Climb the stairs to the top of the dune and see incredible views of Lake Michigan.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(44) Olive Shores
8555 Olive Shore Ave
West Olive, Michigan 49460
Map It
Trails are a mixture of sandy, natural surface and boardwalks.
Some trails are wheelchair accessible, and all steps are listed as ADA accessible.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(45) Duck Lake State Park
4733 N Scenic Dr
Whitehall, Michigan 49461
Map It
A paved half-mile walking path travels from the channel near Lake Michigan through the woods, past a boat launch on Duck Lake and ends up at the picnic pavilion and beach on Duck Lake.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
13925 Lakeshore Drive
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Map It
The main trail to the beach is a 0.7 mile (one way) hiking trail from the parking area to the Lake Michigan shoreline.
It can be strenuous - the hiking trail includes 1,000 feet of stairs up and down the dunes and scenic views.
Once you get to the lake, there’s a smaller boardwalk loop that goes by the dunes.
Some trails are wheelchair accessible and all stairs are designed to be ADA accessible.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
11758 Buchanan Street
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Map It
Enjoy a hike through the woods of Robinson Township near Grand Haven on the one-mile natural surface walking trail.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
6585 Lake Harbor Road
Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Map It
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon has over 10 miles of walking trails to choose from.
Enjoy walking the seemingly endless beachfront you can hike once you get there.
One of the park’s main attractions is the dune climb along the Dune Overlook Trail, an approximately half-mile roundtrip climb with about 220 steps and benches along the way.
Learn more about the dunes at the Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(49) Hemlock Crossing
8115 West Olive Road
West Olive, Michigan 49460
Map It
Hemlock Crossing has six miles of walking trails that will take you through stunning landscapes.
A start near the pedestrian bridge weaves across the Pigeon River. Follow the shade (pack your bug spray) through the trails here and find some cool boardwalks.
There are plenty of spots to pause and admire the riverside and look for wildlife.
The majority of the trails are not stroller-friendly.
There aren’t any significant stair climbs and just a few moderate inclines, so a baby carrier would be a great addition for hiking Hemlock Crossing.
Across from the main parking lot (by the modern restrooms), you can find another trailhead that leads to some paved paths through a beautiful, sun-filled meadow.
The colors of the flowers are incredible!
This short loop is stroller friendly.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(50) Ottawa Sands Park
18153 N Shore Drive
Spring Lake, Michigan 49456
Map It
The park includes forested dunes, an 80-acre inland lake, river views, and wetlands.
Most hikers like to hike around the lake - that's about a 2-mile hike.
One big draw is the bald eagle nest perched high in a tree.
The sandy walking trail is not shaded and is mostly flat.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(51) Fitzgerald Park
133 Fitzgerald Park Drive
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
Map It
Trails are plentiful here. Be sure to use the restroom before exploring, as the park is huge and there are miles of walking trails.
The trail to the ledges (ancient sedimentary rock outcroppings lining the shores of the Grand River) can be a little tricky to find - find the paved path near the Ledges Playhouse to start this trail.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas, Playground or main areas only
(52) Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Park Dr. NE
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
A section of the North Country Trail passes through Fallasburg Park.
There are various hiking trail options at Fallasburg Park, some paved and some through woods.
The hike from the main enclosed shelter to the covered bridge and then back up past the creek is a relatively easy (though longish) walk, but you’ll want a baby carrier for smaller kids.
TIP: While Covered Bridge road does take you back in time in a way, remember that you’re still walking on a paved road that cars occasionally travel on – be extra watchful of small children.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
12200 Grand River Dr SE
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
The paved walking paths here are smooth and stroller-friendly. The path is one-mile long on the South Park side and offers views of the Grand River. This would be a great place for kids learning to bike ride to practice.
The walk over the bridge is very nice and pets on a leash are welcome. You can easily walk from the South Park to the North Park to get ice cream in the summer when the concessions are open.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
11715 Vergennes Street
Lowell, Michigan 49331
Map It
Four loop walking trails that are relatively short and easy to hike with children, if you're up for a challenge you could use a jogging stroller here. My favorite part is the hike through the tall pines.
Trails are open dawn until dusk 365 days a year. There are about 3 miles of trails.
Leashed dogs are welcomed. Horses are allowed on the Corncob Corner Trail. The Luminary Hike in December is a holiday highlight.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(55) Ludington State Park
8800 M116
Ludington, Michigan 49431
Map It
Hiking trails are extensive and varied - from 30 minute to three hour hikes.
Each of the eight trails (covered 18 miles total) has natural terrain, but varies in skill level and length. Plus each trail has different, unique features.
You can hike alongside marshes or the beach, through the woods or over sand dunes.
Stop to explore Big Sable Point Lighthouse, launch a kayak or rent a boat at Hamlin Lake, learn historical and natural facts about Ludington State Park or fish along the river or dam.
Change it up and explore watery coves and small islands connected with foot bridges or along the boardwalk. Hike through the air on the completely elevated Skyline Trail where you might be able to see 20 miles to Silver Lake State Park.
Get a Trails Map in advance to get specific trail details, including length and hike time.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail, Gravel Surface
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(56) Townsend Park
8280 6 Mile Road
Rockford, Michigan 49317
Map It
A one-mile natural surface hiking trail loops through a large pine plantation on the park's north end and crosses a creek.
The northern 80-acre section of the park is hilly with a mix of pine stands, wetlands, natural woods, and open areas.
Townsend Park connects to the paved Cannon Township Trail, which is great for walking or biking.
Cannon Trail is four miles long, winding through Townsend Park, woods, open areas, marshes, and wetlands, and eventually ends at Cannon Township Center at 6878 Belding Rd NE, Rockford.
You can also access the 1-mile long starter mountain biking trail from the Cannon Township Center. The Cannon Township Mountain Bike Trail loops through the woods and is a great way to test out mountain biking without a big commitment.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
8748 Je-NE-Be Dr NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
The quiet and secluded one and a half mile trail loops through the forest. The hike is a fairly easy one, although there are some hills.
There are benches scattered throughout the trail for taking a rest or enjoying the forest. Be sure to pack along bug spray, as the two lakes and trees draw the bugs.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(58) Luton Park
5950 10 Mile Rd NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
Almost 10 miles of well-marked trails for hiking and biking.
The green loop (shortest) is mostly shaded and weaves through woods and over a tranquil creek.
The blue trail is double the length of the green trail, but is relatively flat and also recommended for younger kids.
The yellow, orange, red and black loops are a bit more challenging.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(59) Algoma Sports Park
10401 Algoma Ave NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341
Map It
A .64 mile paved walking path surrounds the park.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(60) Rogue River Park
6300 Belshire Ave
Belmont, Michigan 49306
Map It
Rogue River Park has a natural surface hiking trail through the woods along the river. The main loop is 1.25-miles long, with several short spurs to parking areas.
The hiking trails can be accessed from the White Pine Trail trailhead off Belmont Ave NE (6240 Belmont Ave in Belmont). This is separate from the main recreation area off Belshire Ave NE
The park also serves as a trailhead for the multi-use paved White Pine State Park Trail.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(61) Pickerel Lake Park
6001 Ramsdell Rd NE
Rockford, Michigan 49317
Map It
Visitors to Pickerel Lake will enjoy great views of the lake and surrounding woods while you walk the two mile loop.
The most popular part of the walking trail is the stroller-friendly boardwalk that extends out into the lake.
Or opt to follow one of the many off-shoots from the main trail for a more rigorous hike on challenging terrain.
Natural surface trails with a few hills.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
152 N State St
Sparta, Michigan 49345
Map It
Paved pedestrian trails.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(63) Grose Park
22200 24th Avenue
Casnovia, Michigan 49318
Map It
These well-maintained trails are perfect for hikers of all ages, from kids to adults.
Expect great views of the lake and creek throughout the mile long hiking trails.
Wildflowers are at their peak from mid-April through May.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(64) Johnson Park
2600 Wilson Ave
Walker, Michigan 49534
Map It
Johnson Park is divided into two main sections. The trails in the southern main portion has wooded natural hiking trails.
Hikers will discover all kinds of wildlife throughout the park.
There is also a paved trail in this portion of Johnson Park, perfect for biking.
The northern end of the park is hillier.
No matter which end you hike, it will be through the woods so be sure to bring the bug spray.
Park connects to Millennium Park through the Kent Trails system for a nice long bike ride or walk. There is also a paved path for biking and nature exploration.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
(65) Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW
Walker, Michigan 49534
Map It
Millennium Park offers a whopping 18 miles of interconnected trails.
Most of these trails are paved, but there are some off-shoot trails that are natural surfaces. Their detailed trail map notes which trails are paved or natural surface.
In addition to being stroller-friendly, you can also take a bike, scooter, or any human-powered device on the trails.
Hike through wetlands and wooded areas, over lakes, and in open areas. Those not afraid of heights will want to climb the soaring boardwalk on the east side of the park.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(66) Aman Park
0-1859 Lake Michigan Drive NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
Map It
Aman Park offers several different trail loops allowing you to customize the distance to your needs (the main loop is about 1.5 miles). The trails at Aman Park are densely wooded, so bug spray is strongly recommended.
The walking trails are mostly sandy, well-maintained, and have a few decent hills throughout. There is a map at the trailhead, but there are not any maps throughout the trail.
If you want to find the wildflowers in the spring, choose the red trail.
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(67) Palmer Park
1275 52nd St SW
Wyoming, Michigan 49509
Map It
Natural surface trails along wooded spaces and wetlands.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
(68) Oriole Park
1380 42nd St SW
Wyoming, Michigan 49509
Map It
Half mile paved walking & biking path
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
4269 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, Michigan 49509
Map It
Buck Creek Nature Preserve has a beautiful hidden walking trail.
Hikers love to see all the different wildlife along the peaceful trail - even tame deer.
Half mile of natural surfaced trail and boardwalk.
The paved walking path starts at the parking lot and leads to adjacent Lemery Park.
It is flat and easy for all mobility levels.
It is not a loop.
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(70) Pinery Park
2301 De Hoop Ave
Wyoming, Michigan 49509
Map It
One mile paved loop path with exercise equipment along the way.
Trail Difficulty:
Paved Walking Path
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
(71) Helder Park
3751 104th Avenue
Zeeland, Michigan 49464
Map It
Walking paths are paved and plentiful.
Trail Difficulty:
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Etiquette & Tips for Hiking & Walking Trails
Here are some things to keep in mind while hiking the walking trails in Grand Rapids.
- Stay on the right side of the path when others are approaching.
- Wait your turn on the stairs.
- Pack in and pack out your trash.
- Bring sunscreen and bug spray (we keep a set in the trunk of our car so we’re always prepared!)
- Bring water for everyone.
- Binoculars and/or a compass can making any hike an adventure for a child
- Check for ticks when you’re done (Read this helpful info about ticks in West Michigan)
West Michigan Walking Trails and Hiking Map
We’ve taken a map of West Michigan and plotted favorite family walking trails, parks and more on it to make it easier for you to find your next outdoor destination. Use the map or look below for reviews on all of our best walking trails in Grand Rapids and beyond.
Find Walking Trails Near Me
