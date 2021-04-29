50+ Grand Rapids Hiking & Walking Trails That are Perfect for All Ages

Directory of Hiking & Walking Trails – Grand Rapids & West Michigan

Hiking West Michigan kids is a snap – so many places to choose from, and so much beautiful scenery at each location that it makes it one of our top choices for recreational activities.

Most of these walking trails are free (some charge a small fee or a parking fee). We’ve checked a lot of these hiking trails off of our list and can’t wait to add some more before the year is over.

It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to live where we do. West Michigan has incredible scenery! And we have so many well kept trails and state parks in our area with different things to see.

Hemlock Crossings trail in West Olive even has a beaver dam!

I have friends in other parts of the U.S. who miss their Michigan home, saying that all the trails where the live are all the same, and not as varied or well-kept as in Michigan.

So don’t take this place for granted, friends! And don’t wait to experience Michigan in all four wonderful seasons on a trail near you.

Find your next adventure by searching the features below.

Etiquette & Tips for Hiking & Walking Trails

Here are some things to keep in mind while hiking the walking trails in Grand Rapids.

Stay on the right side of the path when others are approaching. Wait your turn on the stairs. Pack in and pack out your trash. Bring sunscreen and bug spray (we keep a set in the trunk of our car so we’re always prepared!) Bring water for everyone. Binoculars and/or a compass can making any hike an adventure for a child Check for ticks when you’re done (Read this helpful info about ticks in West Michigan)

Saugatuck Dunes State Park trail

West Michigan Walking Trails and Hiking Map

We’ve taken a map of West Michigan and plotted favorite family walking trails, parks and more on it to make it easier for you to find your next outdoor destination. Use the map or look below for reviews on all of our best walking trails in Grand Rapids and beyond.

Find Walking Trails Near Me