Climb the Steps at Mt. Pisgah for Big Lake and Lighthouse Views

Mt. Pisgah’s Stair Stepper Hike is Worth It
Sandwiched between Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan in Holland, you’ll find the trails at Mt. Pisgah. Mt. Pisgah is a hiking trail that takes you up to some spectacular views you can’t find anywhere else.
To get to this elevation, there will be stairs. Yes, hundreds of stairs take you up and up to a pristine 360 degree view of Michigan’s finest scenery.
The stairs are numbered every 25 steps or so; my kids really enjoyed guessing how many there would be total and looking for the numbers as we kept going.
Mt. Pisgah
2238 3rd Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Trail Difficulty: Difficult, with lots of stairs and some hilly, root-filled terrain.
Dogs Allowed? No.
Facilities: No.
Stroller Friendly? No.
Time of Year Accessible: March 1 – Oct 15, 7 AM – 10 PM. Oct 16 – Feb 28 open till 8 PM.
It’s fun to hike when the weather is warming up, but the views from the top can’t be beat when the lakeshore hits peak fall colors! It’s worth an October trip just to soak in the colors of fall from the top of the scenic overlook.
The panoramic overlook of Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa is just the beginning of what this trail offers.
MT. PISGAH
Mt. Pisgah has the Best of Both Worlds – Lake Views and Wooded Adventure
After you step your way to the top of Mt. Pisgah, you can walk a narrow boardwalk and find more wooded trails to explore.
The cool shade is a welcome treat after hiking so many stairs in the sun.
The winding trails through the woods are narrow (not much room for social distancing) and slightly hilly. There are a few variations that you can take once you get there. We basically went in a big loop back to the top of the stairs.
The woods at Mt. Pisgah were filled with blooming greenery and we even spotted a few deer. It was fun to watch them climb up the side of the hill–we wondered if they were headed to the beach!
While you’re over here, take a stroll on the Black Lake Boardwalk for some more sights and sounds of an iconic Michigan summer.
Mt. Pisgah Hiking Details You Won’t Want to Miss
While the lake views are breathtaking, please note that there is no beach access from Mt. Pisgah. Holland State Park is just up the road and you can easily access the beach from there.
Parking is located past the trailhead. You’ll likely pass the entrance on your right and find parking a little further up on your left (just after the Ottawa Beach General Store). It’s marked and free to park for 2 hours, but it’s tricky to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
You could also walk to the entrance from Holland State Park if you need a break in your beach day! State Park parking fees apply in that case.
