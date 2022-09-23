6 Great Places to Get a Soothing Prenatal Massage in West Michigan

Ethos Day Spa

1035 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

ethosdayspa.com

Ethos Day spa boasts customized massages in their state-of-the-art facility.



You will feel like you have escaped to a five-star vacation resort while indulging in their many self-care spa services.



The maternity massage at Ethos Day Spa is a therapeutic massage designed to focus on the special needs of a mother-to-be. This service helps to reduce swelling and relieve aches and pains.



Note: To ensure safety and comfort, the spa asks that the client mention the trimester at the time of booking.

​

Rates starting at $145