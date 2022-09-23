6 Great Places to Get a Soothing Prenatal Massage in West Michigan

The Best Prenatal Massages West Michigan has to Offer
Pregnancy can be a beautiful time full of joy and excitement. It’s often accompanied by the discomfort of a heavy, growing belly, though.
Thankfully a prenatal massage helps bring the joy of pregnancy back to the forefront!
(Psst – almost all massage therapists offer gift cards. What a great way to spoil that mom-to-be! It might just be that baby shower gift you were looking – or hoping – for.)
FAQs
What is a prenatal massage?
A prenatal massage is designed to help alleviate common pregnancy discomforts such as lower back pain. During a prenatal massage, you either lie on your side supported by wedges and pillows or on a unique table with hollowed-out areas to accommodate your belly.
Is it worth it?
Almost anyone who has gotten a prenatal massage will tell you it is absolutely worth it! Among other benefits, a prenatal massage improves your mood, optimizes your “pregnancy glow”, and may even aid in a smoother delivery. What’s not to love on that list?
Why should I talk to my doctor first?
While a prenatal massage is generally safe for most women in their second or third trimesters, it is still important to talk to your doctor beforehand. A prenatal massage may not be safe for women in high-risk pregnancies or with other concerns. Your doctor will know if a prenatal massage is safe for you.
Do you have to be certified to do prenatal massage?
While there aren’t additional licensing or certification requirements for massage therapists offering pregnancy massage, it’s a good idea to make sure your practitioner has pregnancy massage certification. This translates into 16+ hours of specialized training and will likely offer you both peace of mind and a better experience.
Verify Therapist Certifications
In addition to seeking physician approval for your massage, it important that you verify the certification status of your therapist before your visit. Location inclusion on this list does not mean that all therapists have acquired pregnancy massage certification.
Where to Get a Prenatal Massage – 6 Spots to Try
If your doctor gives you the green light, here are six of the best places in West Michigan to get a prenatal massage.
The Woodhouse Day Spa
2060 E. Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
woodhousespas.com
The Woodhouse Day Spa not only offers a Mother-To-Be massage but also a large selection of add-on services for those looking for next-level pampering.
In fact, pampering may just be their specialty, as each client is offered a plush robe and slippers as well as a drink upon arrival.
Rates starting at $110
Communitea Wellness
781 College Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
communiteawellness.com
Operating as a neighborhood wellness center, Communitea Wellness is a business collective where you may enjoy a therapeutic prenatal massage with Susan (she’s known to give exceptional care) and then take your pick of additional self-care services.
After, linger at the adjacent Lotus Brew Coffee, savoring the calm, peaceful atmosphere with coffee, tea, or even a mocktail.
Rates start at $89 with Susan Athey
Ethos Day Spa
1035 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
ethosdayspa.com
Ethos Day spa boasts customized massages in their state-of-the-art facility.
You will feel like you have escaped to a five-star vacation resort while indulging in their many self-care spa services.
The maternity massage at Ethos Day Spa is a therapeutic massage designed to focus on the special needs of a mother-to-be. This service helps to reduce swelling and relieve aches and pains.
Note: To ensure safety and comfort, the spa asks that the client mention the trimester at the time of booking.
Rates starting at $145
Design 1 Salon Spa
4485 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49501
6750 Kalamazoo Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49501
4693 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418
5747 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
design1.com
With four locations and easy-to-use online booking, Design 1 makes it easy to schedule and enjoy their top-of-the-line pregnancy massage.
Expecting moms are treated to a session designed to offer relief from backache, leg cramps, fatigue, insomnia, and headaches. Please note that Design 1 requires a physician release for any first-trimester pregnancy massage sessions.
Rates starting at $94
Westside Massage
146 Monroe Center St NW, Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
handsonthecommunity.com
Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, Westside Massage provides exceptional care to the community they are proud to serve.
Their prenatal massage aims to “reduce anxiety, boost your sleep, and relax your achy muscles.”
Rates starting at $85
Pregnancy Massage, Here We Come!
No matter where you choose to pamper yourself you will leave feeling refreshed and ready to carry your baby another day!
PS – Have you had a prenatal massage that you loved? Drop a comment and let us know where you went and what made it so special. Thanks!
Nature’s Envy Salon & Day Spa
1830 172nd Ave. Suite A, Grand Haven, MI 49417
naturesenvydayspa.com
As an official Aveda Salon Spa, guests choose from a full range of services from haircuts and manicures to massages and facials. You might enjoy creating your own customized package for a bonafide self-care spa day!
Just be sure to sign up for the pregnancy massage – the specially designed pregnancy pillow is a welcome treat.
Rates starting at $75