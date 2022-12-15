Cruise this FREE 90-Min Route for Epic Christmas Light Displays in Coopersville, Walker & Allendale

Coopersville Shines on this West Michigan Christmas Lights Route
Coopersville is West Michigan’s sleeper Christmas lights location! Who knew that this little burg just off of the highway is filled with villagers that deck the streets in style?!
When you follow this mapped route, you start at the Christmas lights tunnel in NW Grand Rapids, where an entire neighborhood shares thousands of lights strung together throughout yards and up and down the street.
After visiting a few more displays, head to Allendale, where you’ll ride in wonder past miles of colorful trees and a fire truck loaded with all the dancing lights.
The route culminates in Coopersville with a drive down Candy Cane Lane. While you’re there, enjoy a pit stop for pizza and walk the cute downtown.
End the evening at the house that could give Clark Griswold a run for his money. (Will we need sunglasses for this?) It’s definitely one of the most dazzling Christmas light displays in West Michigan.
Stops on the Walker-Allendale-Coopersville Christmas Lights Route
Here are details for each stop on the route.
Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
(map it)
Starting at this corner, drive down the road and enjoy the hand-strung Christmas lights that extend down the entire street and around the cul-de-sac.
(map it)
(map it)
Tune in to 90.1 FM
15-20 minute show runs the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Day
Hours: Thursday- Sunday 6-10 PM
Every night the week of CHRISTMAS!
Different playlists each night
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
In addition to inflatables, the lights on the house and two of the trees are synced to music.
Santa we be available on Christmas Eve from 6 pm to 10 pm.
Display will we be up and running from dusk to dawn, weather depending.
(map it)
Raising funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids
(map it)
(map it)
We have 8 total songs and 2,370 lights
Show runs Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 PM to 10 PM and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 PM to 11 PM
Now through January 9
(map it)
(map it)
Plus the firetruck outside is decorated with dancing lights. Great photo opp!
(map it)
230 trees are lit up and then each tree ranges from 13 to 15 strands and then each strand has about 50 little lights on it. So if you add them all up, we’re close to about 150,000 little bulbs. The lights will be on display throughout the month of January. Shine Holiday Lighting of Holland created the display.
(map it)
Tune into 95.1 FM
Collecting for the Allendale Fire Department for the 2022 season
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
Enjoy the community tree and grab pizza at 327 Pizza & Pub.
If you time it right, catch a ride on the Coopersville & Marne Santa Train.
(map it)
While you're here, take a minute to drive up and down Lincoln, Madison & Danforth to see the rest of Candy Cane Lane (put 147 Madison Street in your GPS to help you get there if needed.)
(map it)
Inflatables, dancing lights, music and walk-through arches
(map it)
Great job, 450 Lincoln St, your Christmas spirit is off the charts!
MORE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
