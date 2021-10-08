18+ Best Indoor Water Parks in Michigan & the Midwest for a Fantastic Family Getaway

Indoor Water Parks in Michigan are Plentiful

Waterparks ARE LOCATED ACROSS Lower Michigan

What to do when your need a family getaway that everyone will enjoy? Did you have any idea there are 19 indoor water parks in Michigan between hotel waterparks and waterparks at community centers?

Waterparks are great destinations for families. Kids can play for hours on end without getting bored and Mom and Dad can have some fun, too. (Many have a hot tub with your name on it!)

Most of these places build their reputations on their water parks, while others offer exciting spring break options in addition to poolside fun.

So bust out the swimsuits and get ready to watch your kids delight in the fun at your favorite water park destination!

Stay close to home and plan a nice day trip or book a few nights at one of the hotel indoor water parks in Michigan for a longer adventure.

Waterpark Hotels in Michigan & the Midwest Several indoor water parks on this list were not open as of 10/8/21, or are operating under reduced capacity. Check the waterpark’s website or call for the most up-to-date information. Pro tip: Plan ahead for Spring Break. Many of the indoor water parks listed will get booked well ahead of time for that peak week.

Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Waterpark 3575 N U.S. 31 S, Traverse City, MI 49684 39,000 square feet of waterpark excitement in Traverse City, MI.



Families can twist and turn down the River Canyon Run raft ride, while little ones explore Fort Mackenzie, the treehouse, accessible through the zero-depth entry.



There are also hot tubs and a lazy river.



While on the property, try out MagiQuest® or Compass Quest™, the arcade, bowling, or their stuffed animal Creation Station for an additional fee.



An outdoor pool and toddler splash pad is available in the summer.



Day passes may be available on occasion.



Other Midwest Great Wolf Lodge locations include Sandusky, OH and Gurnee, IL.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Northern Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel rooms and themed-suites, onsite dining, in-room refrigerators, gift shop, magiquest game, four story water slides, zero entry pool, activity pool, kiddie slides, adult whirlpools, lazy river.



TripAdvisor Learn More About this Waterpark Hotel Toddler splash area at Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark in Traverse City, Michigan The Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark in Traverse City features four-story slides, zero-entry pool, activity pool, kiddie slides, adult whirlpools, lazy river

Avalanche Bay at Boyne Mountain Resort 1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713 Nestled inside Boyne Mountain Resort, at 88,000 square feet, Avalanche Bay is the largest of the indoor water parks in Michigan and offers plenty of attractions for all ages.



Guests will find six waterslides, a shallow kids pool, a lazy river, activity pools, a massive arcade, and a surf simulator.



Day passes are available for both hotel guests and outside visitors.



This is a great waterpark for kids and adults alike, with a wide range of attractions at different thrill levels.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Northern Michigan

Destination Features: Ski & golf resort with onsite dining, winter wonderland themed waterpark, downhill mat racer, slides, surf zone, blizzard bay and glacier hot springs. Toddler splash area in the waterpark as well.



TripAdvisor Learn More About this Boyne Mountain Resort & Waterpark Avalanche Bay Indoor Water Park in Michigan features downhill mat racer, slides, surf zone, blizzard bay and glacier hot springs

Zehnder’s Splash Village Indoor Water Parks 1365 South Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 Splash Village offers two distinct indoor water parks connected to each other, one with a retractable roof!



Enjoy a six-story family raft ride and super loop drop slide.



Little ones will love the zero-entry activity pool with water geysers and gadgets. Or enjoy the lazy river or hot tub.



They also have an outdoor waterpark in the summer.



Day and hotel passes are available. Call 844-207-7309 for more information.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: East Side of Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel rooms, 4 story slides, dumping bucket, hot tub and lazy river.

Learn More About this Waterpark Zehnder’s Splash Village Indoor Water parks features 4-story slides, dump bucket, hot tub and lazy river Zehnder’s also has an outdoor waterpark in the summer

Double JJ Resort Waterpark 5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452 As far as indoor water parks in Michigan are concerned, Double JJ Resort’s Gold Rush is off the beaten path.



Home to West Michigan’s tallest indoor waterslide, families will love the thrill slides, wave pool, lazy river, water fort, water basketball, heated pools and hot tubs.



Visitors with little ones will appreciate the separate toddler pool.



Hotel guests or day visitors will need to purchase a day pass for the waterpark.



Day passes include access to the water park for the day. Adults and children are $30 and young children (under 3 years old) are free.



In the summer, Double JJ also offers an outdoor waterpark at the Back Forty Swimming Hole. Cactus Jacks is located in the waterpark offering beer, mixed drinks & a variety of cool freshments. This park is open to the public and is located in the Back Forty, 1 mile south of the Frontier.



Double JJ is also located near Michigan’s Adventure amusement park and waterpark. (Seasonal, summer only).



Call 231-894-4444 for more information.



Category: Waterpark Hotels

General Area: West Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, Gold Rush Indoor Waterpark, Snow Tubing, Horseback Riding, and Golf (weather permitting). Learn More About this Waterpark The Indoor Waterpark at Double JJ Resort has a Western Theme

Bavarian Inn Lodge 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 This is a smaller waterpark in Michigan. Kids will love playing on the two waterslides and swimming in one of four indoor pools, including:



– 4 Pools – One for Adults Only

– 3 Whirlpools – One for Adults Only

– The Tower Twister Body Slide

– The Bavarian Blast Tube Slide



Take a break from the water fun and explore the arcade and 18-hole indoor mini golf course adjacent to the pool, complete with a 15-foot waterfall.



Be sure to stop at the restaurant for some of their famous chicken.

Call 888-775-6343 for more information.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: East Side of Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, waterslides, hot tubs, arcade, mini-golf, restaurant

Learn More About this Waterpark Bavarian Inn Lodge has multiple pools and tubs. One of each is for adults only. Photo courtesy Bavarian Inn Lodge

Surfari Joe’s at Fairfield Inn & Suites 8258 Arnt Blvd, Watervliet, MI 49098 This is a fun getaway for an overnight in southwest Michigan. Parents will love that Surfari Joe’s is attached to the hotel, making your room easily accessible.



The indoor water park is great for younger kids. Grab a bite on the upper deck at the Water Hole Grill and Bar or let the kids enjoy the arcade.



Not interested in an overnight?



Day passes are available for $25 per person. Call 269-463-7946 for more information.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Southwest Michigan

Destination Features: A 20,000 square feet indoor waterpark featuring two extreme waterslides, a lazy river, kiddie pool and arcades.

Learn More About this Waterpark Update from Surfari Joe’s (March 2021):

While the waterpark is currently closed, they do plan to reopen when state guidelines allow them to do so. The indoor water park at Surfari Joe’s features 2 water slides, lazy river, and a separate pool for toddlers

Soaring Eagle Waterpark 5665 E. Pickard Rd. Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 Big kids can catch a big wave, race down one of three water slides, shoot hoops in “Gizi’s Splash and Dunk,” while little kids will love the water jungle gym designed for the youngest guests.



This resort has iSlide – an interactive experience specialized in making special effects for water slides.



An All-Day Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel Day Pass starts at $33 per person for weekdays.



Waterpark day passes are available and should be purchased in advance online or over the phone due to limited waterpark capacity.



Waterpark Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm



This waterpark is geared more toward younger children.



Children 3 and under are FREE. Call for current rates and to purchase day passes: 989-817-4801



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Mid-Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, casino, pool, sauna, steam room, little beaver’s bend (river), outdoor sundeck, climbing wall and surf attraction.



Learn More About this Waterpark Hotel Soaring Eagle features a steam room, lazy river, and surf attraction

Splash Universe Dundee 100 White Tail Dr, Dundee, MI 48131 Families love the wide variety of water park play options at Splash Universe. There’s a giant water slide and water adventure tree house, complete with a huge dump bucket at this indoor waterpark in Michigan.



Or enjoy a peaceful float down the lazy river. Grab a snack at the Snack Shack or visit the gaming lounge.



For more information on Day Pass pricing and availability, call 734-606-1049.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Eastside of Michigan

Destination Features: Lazy river, zero entry pool, family spa, adult hot springs and water park slides.

Learn More About this Waterpark Note from the Splash Universe management We know you all are missing us as much as we are missing you! Our office hours are limited at this time but rest assured, we are currently in the process of getting everything ready to re-open November 2021. We will be posting the date soon. Splash Universe Dundee features a lazy river, zero-entry pool and family spa

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel Waterpark 6569 Clay Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Perfect for Grand Rapids locals to spend the day or an overnight away from home. The indoor splash pad is best for younger kids.



Room rates begin at $90. Call 616-871-9700 for more information.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: West Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel room, indoor splash pad (3-story water slide now permanently closed), breakfast available, and free wi-fi.

Learn More About this Waterpark Holiday Inn Express South is one of the waterpark hotels in Michigan and features an indoor splash pad

Bridge Vista Beach Hotel 1027 South Huron, Mackinaw City, MI 49701 This is one of several indoor water parks in northern Michigan.



Find this waterpark hotel on the shores of Lake Huron and overlooking the Straits of Mackinac. It’s very close to Mackinac Island.



The hotel offers a heated indoor pool and oversized spa as well as a 250 foot long lazy river.



The waterpark and pool closed seasonally September 26th through May 1st.



Call 800-576-2842 for rates and reservations.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Michigan

General Area: Northern Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, over-sized spa, lazy river, three story slides and a water walk.



Learn More About this Waterpark Hotel Bridge Vista Beach Hotel features 3 waterparks, oversized spas & sauna

Kalahari Resorts – Sandusky & Wisconsin Dells 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 Kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this 174,000-square-foot indoor water park which features a lazy river, multiple waterslides, a hot tub, water basketball and water walk, wave pool and family raft ride.



There are also a number of other activities to enjoy including flow rider and mermaid lessons for an additional cost.



These indoor water parks also have mini golf, arcades and swim up bars.



Call 800-576-2842 for rates and reservations.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Ohio and Wisconsin

General Area: Midwest, near Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, lazy rivers, kiddie pools, water slides, and swim-up bars



Trip Advisor: Sandusky Kalahari Resort



Trip Advisor: Wisconsin Dells Kalahari Resort Kalahari Resorts features water slides, lazy river, toddler pool area, and wave pools

Castaway Bay – Sandusky 2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky, OH 44870 Located in the Cedar Point amusement park complex, Castaway Bay is an elaborate enclosed waterpark with a five-story structure.



It features a vaulted wood ceiling that covers a natural setting of palm trees, huts, inland lagoons and plenty of wet and wild water adventure.



Kids will also love gaming in the arcade or making a cool project in the child activity center. Plus three restaurants and retail shops on-site!



Day passes and Cedar Point combination packages available.



Call 800-576-2842 for rates and reservations.



Category: Waterpark Hotels in Ohio

General Area: Midwest, near Michigan

Destination Features: Hotel, restaurant, wave pool, water slides, toddler play areas, video arcade



Learn More About this Waterpark Hotel This property is temporarily closed until 03/30/2022. Castaway Bay features wave pool, water slides, toddler pool, toddler splash pad, and spa

Community Center Indoor Water Parks Not all indoor water parks are hotel waterparks. Several community aquatic centers offer amped up waterpark experiences, with amenities like water slides, lazy rivers, water playgrounds, and more. Holland Community Aquatic Center Waterpark 550 Maple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423 Day passes are $8.50 for ages 3-61. Membership packages that include the indoor water park are also available.



*Children age 2 and younger receive free admission.

*All guests entering pool side will be charged admission (including non-swimmers).



Call 616-393-7595 for more information.



Category: Community Center Water Park in Michigan

General Area: West Michigan

Destination Features: Zero entry splash zone, water slide, zip line, obstacle course, swimming lessons, fitness room



– OUR REVIEW Learn More About this Waterpark The Water Park at Holland Aquatic Center has a Section for Little Kids

Allegan Aquatics Center 1560 M-40 North, Allegan MI 49010 In addition to a competition pool, Allegan Aquatics Center also has an indoor Leisure Pool.



This pool is a warm water swimming pool, complete with a zero depth entry shallow area, small water slide, fountains, lazy river and a 10yard lap pool.



Kids will love the blow-up obstacle course (only available on certain dates).



This indoor waterpark offers Family Fun Time during the week for an hour.



Check out their Facebook page for additional information and updates to the schedule.



Category: Community Center Water Parks in Michigan

General Area: Southwest Michigan

Destination Features: Lazy river, kiddie pool, obstacle course

Learn More About this Waterpark Allegan Aquatic Center Leisure Pool Lazy River Allegan Aquatic Center has a giant obstacle course at select times

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Water Park 2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 The Kroc Center is an easy day trip for Grand Rapids families. Spend time in the large pool, ride the lazy river or warm up in the hot tub. Afterward, kids will want to test their strength on the indoor climbing wall in the lobby (shoes required).



Free for members. All others can purchase day passes once they are available again. Call 616-588-7200 for more information. To enjoy the 28 foot slide and more, look for the “full features on” times in their drop-in recreation guide here.



Category: Community Center Water Park in Michigan

General Area: West Michigan

Destination Features: Indoor waterpark, climbing wall, zero entry pool, lazy river, childcare, special activities like Parents’ Night Out.

Learn More About this Waterpark Update from the Kroc Center (October 2021):

The Kroc Center is currently not selling day passes. Pool use is for members only at this time. The Grand Rapids Kroc Center Indoor Water Park Features a Zero Entry Pool, Waterslide, Lazy River and Little Kid Section

Romulus Athletic Center 35765 Northline Road, Romulus, MI 48174 Kids will enjoy the splash pool complete with splash bucket and kiddie slide, a lazy river, and a two-story water slide.

Adults can enjoy a lap pool and hot tub/spa. There is also an outdoor splash pool in the summer.



Individual All-Day Passes are available:

~Residents (must show valid ID): $8 per person

~Non-Residents: $12 per person

•Children under the age of 18-years old must be chaperoned by a paying adult.



Call 734-942-2223 for more information.



Category: Community Center Water Park in Michigan

General Area: East Side of Michigan

Destination Features: Zero entry splash pool, kiddie slide, lazy river, hot tub, sauna, outdoor splash pad

Learn More About this Waterpark The Romulus Athletic Center Indoor Water Park has a 2-Story Waterslide

Summit on the Park 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188 The Aquatic Center is a fun-filled water environment for people of all ages! Practice swimming in the 5-lane lap pool or float down the lazy river. Don’t forget to relax in the sauna or steam room after all that fun!



Parent/Tot Swim Times: These special timeslots are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a m. – 11:30 a.m. and are ideal for children 5 and younger



Call 734-394-5460 for more information and to confirm the schedule.



Category: Community Center Water Park in Michigan

General Area: East Side of Michigan

Destination Features: 5-lane, 25-yard lap pool, zero-depth leisure pool with play features, a lazy river and slide, spa, steam room and sauna room. Also at this facility: Fitness Center, Aerobics Studio, Gymnasium, Indoor Track, Senior Center, Banquet and Conference Center.

Learn More About this Waterpark Fall 2021 Update The Summit on the Park’s Aquatic Center is currently open to members and drop-in guests Monday through Saturday; however, it will remain closed on Sundays until further notice. Summit on the Park features a zero-entry pool, lazy river, and slide

Spring Lake Community Fitness & Aquatic Center 16140 148th Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456 At the Spring Lake Aquatic Center waterpark, visitors can go for a ride down the 100 ft spiral water slide, walk across the rope bridge or float down the lazy river.



Young kids will love the splash zone and family pool that is kept at 86 degrees.



Guest passes start at $10 and membership is available. Call 616-847-5858 for more information.



Category: Community Center Water Park in Michigan

General Area: West Michigan

Destination Features: Water slide, lazy river, zero entry pool, hot tub, steam room, swimming lessons, fitness center

Learn More About this Waterpark Spring Lake Aquatic Center (October 2021):

While the waterpark is currently closed, they do plan to reopen when state guidelines allow them to do so. Spring Lake Aquatic Center Waterpark

Map of Michigan Indoor Water Parks

Find indoor water parks near me

