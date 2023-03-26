Holland Aquatic Center: Get a Day Pass for this Incredible West MI Indoor Waterpark & Pool

Spring Break at Holland Aquatic Center

Spring Break is a hopping good time to be at Holland Aquatic Center during Mega Splash!

2023 Spring Break Mega Splash Sessions Schedule

SPECIAL EVENT Underwater Egg Hunt (April 1, 2023) at 12 pm and 2 pm in the Warm Zone. Egg hunt participation requires a $2 wristband in addition to the single-visit rate.

Mega Splash Schedule

Friday, March 31: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, April 1: 11 am to 3 pm

Sunday, April 2: 1 pm – 5 pm

Monday, April 3: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Tuesday, April 4: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday, April 5: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Thursday, April 6: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Friday, April 7: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, April 8: 11 am to 3 pm

Sunday, April 9: CLOSED ON EASTER DAY

Mega Splash Rates

Standard General Admission (ages 3+) $ 11.00 Resident General Admission (ages 3+) $ 6.00

From the management: Due to anticipated high demand during spring break, we anticipate that our Splash Zone will fill to capacity at almost every session. Be assured we will work hard to manage the entry lines and pool limits with great care and safety as our priorities. Thanks in advance for your patience and enjoy your time at HAC!