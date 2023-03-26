Holland Aquatic Center: Get a Day Pass for this Incredible West MI Indoor Waterpark & Pool

Surprise Your Family with a Visit to Holland Aquatic Center
Why going to the Holland Aquatic Center is one of the great things to do in Holland:
Let’s start with the fact that this water park in Holland in affordable and easy to get to!
Then there’s the aqua Zip Line, Diving Boards, and Aqua Track features, not to mention toddler time and other fantastic family events to enjoy once you’re there.
They have a 150-foot water slide, water playground, diving boards, floating obstacle course, water basketball, swimming pool, zip line, vortex pool, water cannons, spa, therapy pool, and fully-equipped fitness room.
And bonus – you do not need to be a resident to visit the pool in Holland.
With all that the Holland Aquatic Center has to offer, your kids will never want to leave. For us, it was worth the 45-minute drive to get there, especially when we’re in the mood for an indoor waterpark in Michigan but don’t want to spring for a waterpark hotel.
Holland Aquatic Center
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Spring Break at Holland Aquatic Center
Spring Break is a hopping good time to be at Holland Aquatic Center during Mega Splash!
2023 Spring Break Mega Splash Sessions Schedule
SPECIAL EVENT Underwater Egg Hunt (April 1, 2023) at 12 pm and 2 pm in the Warm Zone. Egg hunt participation requires a $2 wristband in addition to the single-visit rate.
Mega Splash Schedule
- Friday, March 31: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Saturday, April 1: 11 am to 3 pm
- Sunday, April 2: 1 pm – 5 pm
- Monday, April 3: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Tuesday, April 4: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Wednesday, April 5: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Thursday, April 6: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Friday, April 7: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm
- Saturday, April 8: 11 am to 3 pm
- Sunday, April 9: CLOSED ON EASTER DAY
Mega Splash Rates
|Standard General Admission (ages 3+)
|$ 11.00
|Resident General Admission (ages 3+)
|$ 6.00
From the management: Due to anticipated high demand during spring break, we anticipate that our Splash Zone will fill to capacity at almost every session. Be assured we will work hard to manage the entry lines and pool limits with great care and safety as our priorities. Thanks in advance for your patience and enjoy your time at HAC!
Holland Aquatic Center Overview
Holland Aquatic Center is part of a larger community health complex with exercise facilities and more.
But the aquatic center itself is a big draw for families in Holland, MI and beyond.
The aquatic center has an *Olympic-sized pool, a waterslide area, a warm water lap pool & spa, and a family splash zone complete with a lazy river – all in one huge room.
It’s important to note that different water features are available at different times – not all features are always available.
Splash Zone at Holland Aquatic Center
The Splash Zone is where most families head when visiting the Holland Aquatic Center.
This is where you’ll find the zero-entry wading pool, lazy river, waterslide, cannon sprayers, play area, and more.
Note: Kids under 42 inches tall must have an adult in the water with them. Children who are not toilet trained must wear a swim diaper.
Swim Diapers
Kids that aren’t potty-trained are required to wear a swim diaper or a cloth diaper with tight-fitting rubber pants.
Bring your own or purchase a disposable swim diaper ($2 each) at the front desk.
Life Jackets
Visitors that aren’t strong swimmers will need to wear a US Coast Guard-approved life jacket in certain parts of the aquatic center.
You may bring your own from home or rent one at the front desk ($2 each.)
Wading Pool & Water Playground
Tumble buckets, a spinning water wheel, and splashing fun! This area is especially fun for preschool-age children with their parents.
It features a zero-depth entry pool, so swimming here is just like visiting a lake.
This section is open during posted Preschool Swim and Family Splash hours – see their schedule for details.
150-Foot Water Slide
Three stories high with a triple-spiral!
You must be 48 inches tall to go on this water slide.
It’s open during all regular Splash Zone hours.
Lazy River
Kids love going for a “spin” in the lazy river!
Available during Splash Zone hours.
Water Fun for Older Kids & Adults
AquaTrack
AquaTrack is a 2-person, gigantic, floating obstacle course. Swim test required for access.
The AquaTrack is available during weekend open swim times on Saturdays and Sundays.
Located in the deep end
Zip Line
Fly across the pool on the popular zipline. In order to use this feature, you must be able to reach the handle without assistance.
Swimmers must pass a swim test to use the zip line.
The zip line is available during select open family swim times.
Whirlpool Spa
The spa is available for adults (age 16+).
The spa is open during all listed lap swim hours.
Special Events
Holland Aquatic Center is a family-oriented venue, hosting special events throughout the year. One popular event to look for is their popular Under Water Easter Egg Hunt.
Locker Rooms, Towels & Amenities
Lockers
Locker rooms are available for families, men, and women.
There is also a family locker room.
Bring a lock or rent one from the front desk.
Towels
Bring your own towels or rent them for $2 each at the front desk.
Holland Aquatic Center Hours, Fees & Info
|Holland Aquatic Center
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49423
616-393-7595
[email protected]
Open Hours
Preschool splash zone and Family Open Swim schedules vary. Check here for the latest schedule.
Single Visit Rates
Standard General Admission (ages 3+) – $11
The single visit rate is valid for one visit only. Those leaving the facility will be required to pay for re-entry.
Details
I took my son who is 5 and daughter who is three there today and they loved it! They had so many things to keep them occupied. This was a great way to end the summer. We will definitely be coming back.
My son and I went on 4/3/16. My only complaint is the water is a tad cold. We swim regularly at a local pool and really enjoy it abd it’s temperature, I can say o felt cold during most of my time at the aquatic center :/