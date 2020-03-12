More Spring Break Ideas Around Grand Rapids

If you are still looking for more fun spring break activities, the GRKIDS team has hand-picked these ideas for YOU! Check them out below and keep that spring break momentum going.

Free (or Cheap) Things to Do on Spring Break

Calvin College Nature Preserve | Looking for something to do during spring break? Come visit the preserve! Stop in the Bunker Interpretive Center at your leisure. Together, children and their parents/caregivers can read a storybook or two, star in their own puppet show, play a fun game of nature bingo together, and go on a hike through the preserve. Open Monday – Friday at 9 AM – 5 PM.

Spring Break PJ Party at Muskegon Museum of Art | A free Spring Break party and book fair with illustrator meet and greets, bookmark crafts, and storytime. Pajamas and stuffed friends are welcome! Thursday, April 9, 5:30-7:30 PM.

Family Night at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum | Thursday evening is Family Night from 5:00-8:00 PM. $3 admission per person, ages 1 year and above.

Flicks’ Family Film Festival | Flick’s Family Film Festival is back this spring with FREE Movies for kids 12 and under – and tickets are only $5 for all other guests! Depending on the day you go over Spring Break, you can catch Playmobil or Abdominal.

There are tons of FREE and FUN opportunities at your local library! Check out the Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library websites for locations and details!

Learning is Fun

Butterflies are Blooming | Butterflies Are Blooming is Frederik Meijer Gardens’ most popular annual exhibition and the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the nation. March 1–April 30, visitors can escape the Michigan winter and mingle with more than 7,000 tropical butterflies flying free in the 15,000-square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. Free with paid admission or membership.

Grand Rapids Art Museum Drop-in Family Saturdays | Drop in the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s Education Center for family activities. Escape the everyday and step into a world of creativity and new ideas. Drop in with friends or family to explore everything the studio has to offer, including hands-on art-making activities and interactive learning spaces. Free with admission. Drop-In Studio is every Saturday, 1 – 4 PM.

Get Moving

Rainbow Unicorn Yoga Camp | Join Ms. Meg at Renew Mama Studio for a fun morning during spring break! Little yogis will practice yoga and enjoy lots of rainbow unicorn themed crafts! Tuesday, April 7, 9:30-11:30 AM

R-Athletics Open Gym | Enjoy an hour of supervised fun for your active kiddos (ages Crawling to 18 Years – under 4 must be accompanied by an adult). Monday-Thursday, 2:00-3:00 PM.

There are MANY Open Gym, Open Skate, and Open Swim opportunities- check out our event calendar for dates, times, and locations near you!