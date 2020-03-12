In light of the rapidly developing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many local organizations are canceling or postponing events. Please check with venues before heading out.
We are working hard to keep parents and caregivers updated through our list of confirmed event closures as well as our website, Facebook page, and group.
We encourage families to follow guidelines set by local authorities as they address this situation.
Fun Daily Activities Make Spring Break Staycations Fun!
You can fly away for Spring Break, or you can stir up some fun in Grand Rapids and enjoy the mini summer vacation that’s coming our way in April. Businesses all around town are holding special hours or events just for your kids!
A fun way to get them involved is to show your family this list and have each child choose an activity that they’d love to do the most and then tackle each one over break. (Tip: if that’s more activities than your budget will allow, call for a family vote or draw their nominations from a hat.)
*this is a sponsored section of grkids.com
Open Studio & Art Classes for Creative Fun at the Mud Room
Make sure you include a visit to our favorite family-friendly art studio over spring break! All ages are will have good clean fun and no experience is necessary. Don’t worry if you’re “not creative…” Our helpful staff will help anyone feel like an artist!
Stop by during Open Studio hours for an impromptu creative day out to paint pottery. You don’t need a reservation, and seating is FCFS. The studio has extended hours over spring break, so be sure to check hours online before you head over.
Register ages 7-15 for one of our popular Camp Mud Potter’s Wheel classes. Details and online registration are available at www.themudroom.us/camp-mud. But don’t wait, these classes always sell out!
Need a night out for yourself? The Mud Room can help with that, too! Sign up for a Potter’s Wheel class for adults or schedule a night out with your mom friends to make your own Wood Signs.
The Mud Room first opened in Ada in 1996 and is now conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner. Both kids and adults love our parties, classes and other DIY creative offerings, and we have won multiple Grandtastic Awards. Plan a visit and see for yourself why this has been a West Michigan favorite destination for the past 23+ years!
1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Suite 103, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-259-7269
Grand Rapids Spring Break Ideas for Kids
You may be surprised to learn that there is plenty to do right in your neighborhood this Spring Break.
Check out all of the exciting activities going on in West Michigan for Spring Break below! For even more daily ideas, check our Events Calendar.
Staying in town for spring break? We can help keep your kids happy, busy and entertained… and we might even sneak in a little education (but they will never know). Our program line-up includes Yoga Storytime, Spring Craft Extravaganza, KDL Lab Experience programs, Super Cool Spy School and Theme Park Frenzy. Visit www.kdl.org/events for dates, times and locations.
19 Branches throughout Kent County
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-784-2007
R-Athletics has your SPRING BREAK 2020 plans covered!
R-Athletics is offering two programs: Daytime Camps and 2 hour “School’s Out” unstructured play periods.
The daytime camps are Monday-Friday, April 6-10 from 10:00-2:00. They will include games, crafts, play-time and a pizza lunch.
School’s Out, We R In! is two hours of unstructured play from 2:00-4:00, April 2 & 3 and 6-10.
Join us!
2845 Thornhills Ave | Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-957-4900
Spring Break family skating! April 6 – 10, each day from 1:30pm-4:30pm.
Kids admission is $8.00
$1.00 extra for roller skates
$2.00 extra for rollerblades
$5.00 parent ticket includes admission and any skate rental needed.
We will also be open for our regular weekend skating on Friday and Saturdays.
3330 Fairlanes Ave | Grandville
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-534-8235
All ages are welcome to come create a memory at Paint a Pot in Holland! No appointments are needed.
Check out paintapot.net for hours and details.
“Paint a Pot has been a favorite spot! I not only treasure the memories we have made painting together, but some of the pieces we have made as well. Some of my most valued pottery are made with little baby footprints.” – Andrea E., Holland, MI
390 East 8th St. | Holland
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-355-6442
Come spend your spring break with us in 19,000 square feet of fun! Hourly dance parties, bouncy houses, slides, Tiny Town for the little ones and climbing galore!
You can make a whole day of it by enjoying lunch or snacks from Freddy’s café!
2978 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-200-6956
Join us at the Downtown Market for a day celebrating science, technology, engineering, and math!
Wednesday, April 8, from 10am-2pm, put on your thinking cap and explore science-related topics, displays, demos, and activities. Kids of all ages are welcome to learn more about rocket launching, motion & gravity, view robotic creations, get hands on at building stations, and more!
435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-805-5308
AMPED REALITY offers over 40 Virtual Reality experiences so the entire family can have fun! Kids can stay active and build relationships with multi-player games! Younger kids can be inside a DISNEY movie or play Angry Birds or Fruit Ninja. Older kids can be inside MINECRAFT or swing like Spider-man! Older people can play Beat Saber, complete spy missions, explore with Google Earth, or just relax in comfortable chairs!
Memberships offer affordable options for your children and friends to have fun all year long. We offer BIRTHDAY PARTIES, CORPORATE EVENTS, STEM CLASSES and SUMMER CAMPS, and FUNDRAISERS, too.
Spring Break Special: The fourth person plays free when 3 play!
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-608-5508
Looking for a spring break destination with a major “wow!” factor? Allegan Event offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. Conquer the heart-pumping Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, and Clip ‘n Climb® walls!
Be sure to check out the new arcade with prize redemption, as well as a food and beverage area to relax and refuel. Visit the website for extended spring break hours and to build your next adventure! No waivers required!
439 River Street | Allegan
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 269-430-3961
LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD
Doors open at 10:30am
Fun activities in the lobby 10:30-11:00am
Curtain up at 11:00am
Spring Break for Kids returns with the classic story of Little Red Riding Hood. This 30-minute child-friendly ballet is perfect for the whole family and includes pre-show lobby activities including costume dress-up, arts and crafts, prize giveaways, photobooth, a Gymco playground, and more. Tickets are only $7 per person — get yours today!
Peter Martin Wege Theatre
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW | Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-454-4771 x10
Where will YOU be for Spring Vacation this year? The miracle of new life…little lambs, a nest of tiny bunnies, or fuzzy yellow chicks…will be waiting for you! Explore our entire farm through hands-on activities. Be ready to run and jump with our goat kids! You may even see a live birth of a lamb or a kid while you are at the Critter Barn. Bring your parents! Bring your Grandparents! Bring your friends and cousins! We call it Spring Fling and hope you’ll be our guest!
Saturday April 4 – Saturday April 11, 2020
Open daily from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Closed on Sundays.
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-748-1110
Choose from a variety of science-based, day camp programs that engage and inspire children to learn about the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Utilizing fun, exciting, and highly interactive programming, the Air Zoo guides young minds through creative and inquiry-based experiences that instill a lifelong passion for learning.
The Air Zoo offers camps for kids, preschool through 5th grade. And, 4 and 5 year-old preschoolers are welcome to bring an adult chaperone (a +1 for twice the fun), but it is not required. See the website for camp dates, times and activities. Space is limited so register today!
Mark your calendars for The Spring Break Extravaganza at GRCM, with a week of special hands-on activities and guest performers. Our Spring Break lineup changes daily, for a new adventure everyday.
Highlights include:
– Saturday, April 4: Collaborative stamping project from 1-3pm.
– Sunday, April 5: Collaborative stamping project from 1-3pm.
– Monday, April 6: OPEN ALL DAY, come play in our custom-designed obstacle course.
– Tuesday, April 7: Make a coffee filter butterfly from 10am to 12pm. Sensory play with calming, tactile activities from 2-4pm.
– Wednesday, April 8: Improv and music with Dan Rickabus at 11am and 2pm. Strolling magician Nick Laham from 3-4pm.
– Thursday, April 9: African music and dance with Motherland Cultural Connection at 11am and 2pm. World dance with Laura Armenta and Friends at 6pm.
– Friday, April 10: Music and silly songs with Randy Kaplan at 11am and 2pm
– Saturday, April 11: Maciek’s Magic Show at 11am and 2pm.
11 Sheldon Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-235-4726
Day trip! Enjoy a day in nature with the family. Animals that call John Ball Zoo home include grizzly bears, Amur tigers, African lions, chimpanzees, penguins, red pandas, river otters, exotic birds and reptiles, and more. Enjoy the Zoo’s experiences, including camel rides, the Zoo’s Gem Company, budgie aviary, and petting corral! You can also harness up for the zip line and ropes course. In addition, the Zoo offers family and youth programs, including day camps.
Arriving May 1st, BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise featuring more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures created with over 1.8 million individually colored toy building bricks!
1300 W. Fulton St | Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-336-4300
Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for a special visit to the Bodies Revealed, Design Zone and TOYS! exhibitions, as well as additional games and activities included with your admission to the Museum!
Learn about the human body from real and fascinating specimens in Bodies Revealed! Design a skate park, create dance beats and launch a catapult in Design Zone. Then imagine, compete, and create in TOYS! an interactive, multi-generation exhibition of toys and games rekindles childhood memories and sparks the creation of new ones.
This year, visit at special times for a fun, hands-on science show for the entire family with Professor WOW! Visit grpm.org to find out more.
272 Pearl St NW | Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-929-1700
Staycation plans? Come to the Holland Aquatic Center for some fun during your Spring Break! The Holland Aquatic Center will be offering extended family splash times, which means more play time for you!
Single Visit: $9.50 per person
Sorry, no splash pack discounts will be offered during Spring Break. Discounts available for HPSD residents, seniors 62+, and military.
April 3: 12:00-4:00pm AND 5:00-8:30pm
April 6-10: 12:00-4:00pm AND 5:00-8:30pm
*Regular hours on weekends
Join us this spring break at our three-day spring fling camp 9:00am -1:00pm, including laser tag, archery tag, and Battle Royale themed Laser Tag!
Wednesday will consist of Laser tag, Thursday we’ll be playing Archery Tag (outside pending weather) and Friday will be Battle Royale.
During this camp, we will also be holding a Super Smash Brothers Tournament. Pizza lunch included. Sign up for one day or all three. Early Bird and sibling/friend discounts too. Need to drop the kids off at 8am instead? We have you covered! Check out all the details and our other Spring Break week specials @ www.battlegr.com/special-offers.
4725 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Ste E
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-345-0698
Jester’s Court is the perfect place for walk-in play, birthday parties, field trips, play dates, group outings, and fundraising events. We offer all ages private parties, too. Come see our new climbing wall and toddler inflatable!!
Jester’s Court is the place to play, featuring approximately 20,000 square feet of action-packed fun for kids 12 years and younger. Admission includes UNLIMITED time in the play area.
Jester’s Court – where kids can play and parents can relax!
3707 Northridge Dr NW, Grand Rapids
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-784-5437
A Treasure Hunt for “kids” of all ages!
This popular event features demonstrations, exhibits, rock identification, and our popular Children’s Table featuring Grab Bags, Mini Rock Collections AND a Shark Tooth Hunt.
The show runs from April 9-11, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club meets each 3rd Tuesday of the month at Fifth Reformed Church, and includes a Junior Club for those ages 6-18.
More Spring Break Ideas Around Grand Rapids
If you are still looking for more fun spring break activities, the GRKIDS team has hand-picked these ideas for YOU! Check them out below and keep that spring break momentum going.
Free (or Cheap) Things to Do on Spring Break
Calvin College Nature Preserve | Looking for something to do during spring break? Come visit the preserve! Stop in the Bunker Interpretive Center at your leisure. Together, children and their parents/caregivers can read a storybook or two, star in their own puppet show, play a fun game of nature bingo together, and go on a hike through the preserve. Open Monday – Friday at 9 AM – 5 PM.
Spring Break PJ Party at Muskegon Museum of Art | A free Spring Break party and book fair with illustrator meet and greets, bookmark crafts, and storytime. Pajamas and stuffed friends are welcome! Thursday, April 9, 5:30-7:30 PM.
Family Night at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum | Thursday evening is Family Night from 5:00-8:00 PM. $3 admission per person, ages 1 year and above.
Flicks’ Family Film Festival | Flick’s Family Film Festival is back this spring with FREE Movies for kids 12 and under – and tickets are only $5 for all other guests! Depending on the day you go over Spring Break, you can catch Playmobil or Abdominal.
There are tons of FREE and FUN opportunities at your local library! Check out the Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library websites for locations and details!
Learning is Fun
Butterflies are Blooming | Butterflies Are Blooming is Frederik Meijer Gardens’ most popular annual exhibition and the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the nation. March 1–April 30, visitors can escape the Michigan winter and mingle with more than 7,000 tropical butterflies flying free in the 15,000-square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. Free with paid admission or membership.
Grand Rapids Art Museum Drop-in Family Saturdays | Drop in the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s Education Center for family activities. Escape the everyday and step into a world of creativity and new ideas. Drop in with friends or family to explore everything the studio has to offer, including hands-on art-making activities and interactive learning spaces. Free with admission. Drop-In Studio is every Saturday, 1 – 4 PM.
Get Moving
Rainbow Unicorn Yoga Camp | Join Ms. Meg at Renew Mama Studio for a fun morning during spring break! Little yogis will practice yoga and enjoy lots of rainbow unicorn themed crafts! Tuesday, April 7, 9:30-11:30 AM
R-Athletics Open Gym | Enjoy an hour of supervised fun for your active kiddos (ages Crawling to 18 Years – under 4 must be accompanied by an adult). Monday-Thursday, 2:00-3:00 PM.
There are MANY Open Gym, Open Skate, and Open Swim opportunities- check out our event calendar for dates, times, and locations near you!
