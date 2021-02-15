Road Trip! Summer Vacation Spots & Spring Break Trips That You Can Drive to From Michigan

Drivable Spring Break & Summer Vacation Destinations – Day Trips & Longer Staying close to home or driving to a spring break getaway is a popular option in 2021. Near or far, there are vacation spots within driving distance for Michiganders looking for a little change of pace. This article is broken into Michigan spring break destinations and other Spring Break destinations by state. If you’ve already been to one of these destinations or have suggestions for places we should add to the list, leave us a comment and let us know what you loved in that town. Want a poolside vacation? Check out these Midwest Indoor Water Park Destinations that are drivable from Michigan.

COVID-19 NOTICE Destinations and attractions are reacting to the pandemic situation in a fluid manner. Check with your destination about local rules and their open/closed status before booking or setting out. Ask about refund policies and be ready to be flexible should that need arise. Be safe!

Michigan Spring Break Ideas

When the kids are really little, or if you just want to maximize your time having fun, these vacation spots are just a few hours from Grand Rapids should be at the top of your list. Hop in the car after breakfast and arrive by lunchtime!

Boyne Falls, MI 3 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Boyne Falls, MI is home to Boyne Mountain Resort. It might seem counterintuitive to drive north for Spring Break, but if you’re looking for a place that offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor fun in a resort setting, this is a great destination. Spring Break Activities at Boyne Mountain include: Avalanche Bay Indoor Water Park – they plan to reopen on March 30, 2021

Indoor/Outdoor Pools

Downhill Skiing, Weather Permitting

Snow Tubing, Weather Permitting

Zip Line Experience

Snow Shoeing, Weather Permitting Avalanche Bay Water Park at Boyne Mountain in Michigan I love a vacation where I can just unpack and not worry about having to go anywhere for a few days all the while making lasting memories. “Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark” has all of the fun located in one spot! What more could we ask for right? Outdoor Pool at Boyne Mountain

Detroit, MI 2 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Detroit – Did you know the Motor City has so much to offer families!? Riverwalk in Downtown Detroit, MI Getting away to Belle Isle to go to the FREE aquarium and beautiful Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is such a fun experience. The Aquarium on Belle Isle in Detroit, MI is Free for Visitors Catch a view of both Canada and USA borders at the same time on their multiple viewing spots. Visit the Outdoor Adventure Center. DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit is a hit with kids Shopping historic Eastern Market is also a favorite. The Eastern Market in Detroit is a Foodie’s Dream Come True There you can rent bikes to head down to the riverfront where you’ll find playgrounds, a carousel, and a large splash pad. Relax with the family just under the gorgeous Renaissance center where you’ll find food and bathrooms. Find these ideas and more here to plan a great vacation to Detroit.

Grand Rapids, MI For locals, staying in Grand Rapids for Spring Break can be a lot of fun. For those who call this place home, as well as visitors, here’s what we recommend doing in Grand Rapids over Spring Break or on a summer visit: Millennium Park in Grand Rapids, MI Visit the Butterflies at Meijer Gardens – and bring your outdoor gear so you can play in the Children’s Garden, too.

Head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Schedule a time to duke it out with your family at BattleGR Tactical Games

Paint a keepsake at the Mud Room

Hike or bike Millennium Park – and play on their awesome ANW-inspired playground

Spend an afternoon at Craig’s Cruisers driving go-karts, winning in the arcade, and bouncing on their trampolines

Visit the animals at John Ball Zoo and be amazed by their traveling exhibit. Butterflies are Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI

Muskegon, MI 1 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids USS Silversides is a real, restored WWII submarine anchored in Muskegon. USS Silversides in Muskegon, MI This memorial and museum uniquely offers overnight experiences for groups and the general public and has been delighting West Michigan families for generations. My husband still fondly remembers his troop’s trip from 30 years ago! While you’re in town be sure to stop by Lake Michigan. The Muskegon Harbor beach is expansive and lots of fun even on a cool spring day. It’s open and would be a great place to fly a kite.

Traverse City, Michigan 2.5 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Traverse City, MI Traverse City wasn’t on my radar for a Spring Break trip until just a couple of years ago! A trip to Traverse City means amazing food, snow tubing at Mt. Holiday, seeing the Bay, and if you plan for it, a pool to swim in. Snow Tubing at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City over Spring Break, weather permitting I know both you and your kids will love and remember a trip here for years to come. Catch a movie at State Theatre for their $0.25 Kids Matinee (non-COVID times) and exploring Downtown. Downtown Traverse City Visit the mysterious Grand Traverse Commons for an interesting experience. Bike TART Trail where we found this amazing park in East Bay by Woodland Sweets: Playground at Woodland Sweets in Traverse City, MI

Indiana Spring Break Ideas

Driving a little farther out from Grand Rapids creates such a sense of anticipation in kids. You’re going to this special new place that will definitely be different, but also maybe a little warmer. Score!

I love that these exciting vacation spots are still just a car ride away, and there’s no airfare needed.

Fort Wayne, Indiana 3 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Fort Wayne, IN A trip to Fort Wayne is what I like to call an Easy-on-Us getaway. With lots of reciprocal options offered with our Grand Rapids memberships, it was a great time for us all! Who knew History and Science could be so much fun?! There’s a giant slide inside of Science Central and an amazing reconstructed Historic Old Fort both of which that you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget your walking shoes! Fort Wayne was made for walkers and bikers and the Fort Wayne Trail System did not disappoint. Science Central is a Hands-On Family Destination in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana 4.5 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Indianapolis, IN is closer than you might realize. The vibe in Indy is awesome. Laidback with big city amenities – it’s one of our family’s favorite destinations. The Rhythm Museum is the sleeper hit of the city in our opinion. If you’re headed to Indy be sure to check out Conner Prairie, with “Acres and Acres of Interactive Awesomeness.” A Blacksmith at work at Conner Prairie just outside of Indianapolis, IN The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis (they have reopened) also receives high marks from kids and is worth the trip just for a museum visit. Buy tickets online in advance for the best rates. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the Largest Children’s Museum in the World

Wisconsin Spring Break Ideas

Wisconsin vacation spots are a little harder to get to for Michiganders, but you can (and should) make it happen. There’s a lot to explore in this neighboring state.

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 6 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Self-described as “Spring Break Capital of the Midwest” and “The Waterpark Capitol of the World” this is a popular destination for midwest families that don’t want to drive for long distances. Many have special COVID measures in place at this time. Wilderness Resort Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells Sells Day Passes

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 4.25 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Milwaukee is such a pretty little city! It’s really not much further of a drive than a weekend in Chicago–with plenty to do to keep your whole family busy. If you want to skip the inevitable Chicago traffic, you can take one of the ferry services across the lake for a unique and memorable family trip. You can read all about Melody’s ferry trip to Milwaukee for tips on riding the ferry and what you have to see and do while you’re there! Milwaukee County Zoo

Chicago, Illinois 3 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids The great city to our south has much to tempt you with. You can drive or you can take the train to Chicago. When you arrive, you’ll have to choose between great options like: Shedd Aquarium

The Museum of Science and Industry

American Girl Doll Store & LEGO Store while you shop the Magnificent Mile

Brookfield Zoo

Maggie Daley Park Maggie Daley Park. We visited in the winter when the skating ribbon was covered in ice. Summer months promise rollerblading and a rock-climbing wall. Also, DO NOT MISS Slide Crater Park. Unbelievable! Located near Millennium Park. Don’t forget that exploring Old Town, China Town or the Gold Coast, along with taking in new restaurants, or riding the subway, L or water taxi are big-city events not to be missed. Maggie Daley Park *Inside Scoop: you get into the Museum of Science and Industry, and other places, FREE when you use your Grand Rapids Public Museum Membership! Also, If you want to take in a show or visit places like the Skydeck while you’re there, check out GOLDSTAR Or CityPass for discounted tickets before you go.

Kentucky Spring Break Ideas

Mammoth Caves National Park, KY 7.5 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids If this is your destination, pack your walking shoes. There are tons of walking paths for hiking and biking, and of course, the caves to explore at Mammoth Caves National Park. If you want to do a cave tour please note that most need to be booked in advance. The caves are not stroller-friendly and do require long-distance walking, so this trip is not recommended for kids 5 and under… kids also need to you know your child. Also, if you have never been to a cave before take a sweater or jacket with you. It can be cold in the cave. Also good to note- the caves are in the Central Time Zone, so adjust your watches accordingly. There are many other tourist-type activities built up around the National Park, from roller coasters to ziplines to horseback riding if those are up your alley.

Tennesee Spring Break Ideas

Gatlinburg & Pigeon Forge, TN 10 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN are tourist destinations with tons of activities for families. There are so many things to choose from, like: the Dixie Stampede, Goats on the Roof, the alpine coaster, Dollywood (do the steam engine ride), Bennett’s BBQ, Mama’s Farmhouse, and the tram and ski lift up to the top of Over-Gatlinburg and horse back riding. Ripley’s Aquarium and the Sky Lift are both pricey but people say they are worth it. Zorbing is a newer activity available in Gatlinburg that looks like a ton of fun. When Zorbing, People go Inside of the Ball and roll Down the Hill. Outdoor Gravity Park, Gatlinburg Many visitors choose to spend time exploring the Great Smoky Mountains National Park – there’s so much to see and do and most of it is free (Cade’s Cove, Clingman’s Dome and the drive to Clingman’s Dome are must within the park.) You will also want to check out the hike to Grotto Falls if you are looking for a beautiful hike. If you go to the welcome center in the national park they can recommend trails that are best for the distance, incline, and views that you are looking for. Gatlinburg has beautiful views of the Smokey Mountains if you stay in one of the cabins! Treetop Skywalk at Anakeesta. Photo: Kidding Around Greenville Ultimate Guide to Gatlinburg & Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

31+ Essential Things To Do In Gatlinburg, Tn For Family Fun

Asheville, NC

11 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids

Ashville, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is super fun – a great place to white water raft and see the Biltmore Estate (You can spend the whole day on the grounds and the little Biltmore village on the property – it’s cool but tickets are pricey. At this moment, their website says “Buy Online & Save Up to $8 per Ticket—Kids 9 and Under Free”)

If you choose to stay at the Biltmore you won’t have to pay the park entrance fee – and you’ll have their winery at your fingertips, too.

The Biltmore comes alive in spring with over 8000 acres of historic grounds and gardens in Ashville, NC. Biltmore Blooms runs April 1 – May 27, 2021

In town, you will find yourself stopping into the Chocolate Lounge. Be sure to sign up for a 45-minute chocolate factory tour. You learn how cacao is grown and ultimately transformed into chocolate). Then you are guided on a bean-to-bar chocolate tasting, ending with a handcrafted bonbon. (Fee for adults and kids 8&above).

The Woolworth Walk is a reclaimed Woolworth’s store in downtown Ashville that has been reimagined into a large local art gallery complete with an old fashioned soda fountain.

Woolworth Walk Soda Fountain is operational in downtown Ashville, NC

The North Carolina Arboretum is a popular stop, too. You can wander through the gardens, hike or bike on the mountain trails and take in their rotating exhibits that are often geared toward kids.

While you’re here, if the weather allows, you have to drive the Blue Ridge Parkway. It’s stunning when the dogwood and rhododendron are in bloom in the spring and also in the fall for the colors.

Just outside of Ashville, NC you’ll find more family fun:

Mine gems at Elijah Gem Mine.

Grandfather Mountain is a great park (fee) with a Mile High Swinging Suspension Bridge, nature and hiking.

Grandfather Mountain Mile High Swinging Bridge outside of Asheville, NC

Sliding Rock Natural Waterslide opens for sliding with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend. Brave people can slide before that time but the water is COLD. If you want to come enjoy the sites without getting wet that is definitely the warmer option.

South Carolina Spring Break Ideas

Charleston, SC

15 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids

Charleston and the nearby Kiawah Island is amazing. You can bike the whole island and kayak and see dolphins. The area is known for their great food, and many lodging places have wonderful pools, too.

You must stop at the Historic Charleston City Market.

Charleston is very walkable- bring good shoes! You can also bike through town or do a historic/architectural walking tour (many school-aged kids love these).

Charleston also has a Children’s Treasure Hunt Tour. It’s one-hour long and has participants practicing sword drills, making pirate flags, and searching for treasure.

Or, take a carriage ride through town.

Then, ferry over to Fort Sumter, where Confederate forces fired the first shots of the Civil War in 1861.

You may want to visit flower-filled Magnolia Plantation & Gardens. Their 45-minute Slavery to Freedom Tour takes visitors to former slave dwellings on the plantation where this part of history is explored via an award-winning program.

If you have time, visit the Angel Oak Tree on John’s Island, near Charleston. It’s over 400 years old, is huge, and has a very interesting, sprawling growth pattern.

Canadian Spring Break Ideas

6 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids

Travel to another country for spring break?

Yes! (when the border reopens!) A short trip and you’ll be on your way to a place similar to Europe but much faster! I recommend getting the CityPass to enjoy these locations:

Read all about our family’s trip and why it’s worth the drive and experience!

6 Hour Drive from Grand Rapids

First, I highly recommend getting an Adventure Pass for Niagara Parks.

After that amazing experience, you’ll just be getting started. Did you know that there’s so much more to do in the area? We were fully immersed in the Niagara Falls experience with this 4D attraction Niagara’s Fury. One of our family favorites on this trip was hiking the Niagara Glen.

You’ll also love Old Fort Erie, Laura Secord Homestead, Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory, and much more! For more tips and information check out our family’s full trip to Niagara Falls.

