Fitzgerald Park & The Ledges: Explore Soaring Cliffs, River Hikes & Playgrounds to Discover Michigan’s Best Kep Secret

Find The Ledges at Parks in Grand Ledge, MI – Including Fitzgerald Park
Shhhhh…don’t tell anyone but, we have one of the most tremendous hiking destinations in the state just around the corner from West Michigan.
The Michigan hidden gem we’re talking about today is Fitzgerald Park and The Ledges in Grand Ledge, MI.
Let me tell you, this is a majestic destination.
My friend Carla often visited Grand Ledge and The Ledges as a teenager to hang out and play disc golf but she never explored the area and missed the gem that was right under my nose.
Little did she know that she was standing on a gold mine of adventure. In her defense, you could easily go to Fitzgerald Park and miss the ledges. The park is huge and the ledges are kind of hidden.
Years later, Carla is well aware and appreciative of the three parks in Grand Ledge that have ledges to explore: Fitzgerald Park, Lincoln Brick Park, and Oak Park, and regularly visits with her kids. Stopping at the ledges at Oak Park to watch climbers scale the natural rock climbing wall is something they love to do.
Read on to learn more about Oak Park and what to expect at these Ledges parks, plus how to experience them for yourself.
Carla and I will be your guide. Along the way, we hope you discover why the Ledges are so dreamy and one of Michigan’s best-kept secrets.
What are the Ledges?
You’re probably wondering – what are the Ledges? I’m so glad you asked!
The Ledges are 300 million-year-old ancient sandstone rock formations spanning close to 5 miles along the Grand River through two Eaton County park trails and one Grand Ledge city park.
Visit the Ledges and you’ll be standing next to the largest outcropping of rocks in Central Michigan. In some places, the rocks tower 60 feet over the shores of the Grand River.
Where are the Ledges in Michigan?
Three awesome Lansing parks house the Ledges in the small town of Grand Ledge, MI. Grand Ledge is just 12 miles west of Lansing.
The parks where you’ll find Ledges are:
- Fitzgerald Park
- Lincoln Brick Park
- Oak Park
Fitzerald Park is the most popular of the three ledges parks. Each park protects this natural wonder, wrapping them with fun and amenities.
All three parks have looped hiking trails. This is great because it’s easy to get on autopilot and hike the same trails over and over again. It’s a reason to branch out and try new-to-you trails.
So, where should you start when you go?
There’s no one best park to start with, but some specific details about each park may point your family to start Fitzgerald Park, Lincoln Brick Park, or Oak Park.
One thing I can say for sure is you’ll 100% want to experience all three ledges parks at some point!
Distance Between The Ledges Parks
The Ledges Parks are located near one another
1.3 miles between Oak Park & Lincoln Brick Park
3.3 miles between Lincoln Brick Park & Fitzgerald Park
2.0 miles between Fitgerald Park & Oak Park
The Ledges at Fitzgerald Park
This West Michigan park in Eaton County near Lansing is a great way to get out and explore more with your family. Most people I talk to have no idea that Fitzgerald Park exists.
The kicker? It’s less than an hour’s drive away from Grand Rapids. It really is a hidden gem.
The Ledges at Fitzgerald park, named the “Big Rocks” by native tribes, has been a special place for centuries.
Knowing this makes visiting even much more special, as we’re visiting protected, meaningful grounds.
Yes, there are the Ledges along the Grand River to explore. But there is so much more here, too!
The Ledges at Fitzgerald Park
133 Fitzgerald Park Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837
HOURS
Open 8 a.m. to Dark everyday.
FEES payable at the gatehouse and self-pay station (cash and checks only)
Daily pass
$3 resident/$5 non-resident (valid for entry and re‐entry to all Eaton County Parks)
Annual Pass
$20 resident/$25 non-resident (valid for entry to all Eaton County Parks for the calendar year)
Senior Citizen Annual Pass
$15 resident/$20 non-resident (60 years and older)
Free Entry Day
The first Wednesday of the month is free entry day.
Kid-Friendly: Yes!
ACCESSIBLE
Yes, on the grounds and through the frisbee golf/nature center trails. Also, through a large portion of the trail.
No, on The Ledges portion of the trail and stairs area.
ATTRACTIONS
The big draw here are the nature trails along the Grand River that lead to the ancient Ledges, but there are also miles of additional nature trails to explore and a Nature Center.
Amenities include:
– 18 holes of Disc Golf
– Volleyball, tennis & basketball courts, plus soccer fields
– Horseshoe pits
– Two playgrounds (one for younger and one for older kids)
– The Ledges Playhouse (seasonal ticketed performances)
– A nature center & fish ladder
– Gorgeous Train Trestle
– Amazing photographic backgrounds
– Canoe/kayak launch
– Cross-country ski trails
– Sledding Hill
WHEN TO GO
Fall colors are marvelous here and you’ll see lots of people getting family photos taken at Fitzgerald Park.
Fitzgerald Park is a fall photoshoot hotspot.
BE SURE TO BRING
Bug Spray. Mosquitos can be pesky at certain times of the year.
RESTROOMS
Modern bathrooms are available in the warmer weather months. The bathrooms are not heated, so must be closed for the winter, usually in October.
When the modern bathroom facilities are not available, portable restrooms are brought in.
PARKING
Multiple parking lots are available close to the different amenities. If you’re looking to hike down to the Ledges, park on the side of the Ledges playhouse. If you want to see the Fish Ladder or hike the nature trails at the Nature Center, park closer to the Grand River.
PICNICS & PAVILIONS
There are multiple places to picnic at Fitzgerald Park, with the shelters requiring reservations.
Reservations may be made by calling the park office at 517-627-7351. Each site contains a large grill that is reserved for that site’s use.
DIRECTIONS
I-96 to exit 93-A (M-43/Saginaw Highway West). Travel six miles to Jefferson Street. and turn right. Park entrance is on the left about l/2 mile
Tips for Visiting Fitzgerald Park
Tip #1:
Get Familiar with the Map
Fitzgerald Park is a large place.
Upon arrival, you’ll see an admission booth where you’ll need to pay the Daily Motor Vehicle Entry Fee or show your annual pass.
Continue on and you’ll come to a large parking area.
The bulk of the park’s hiking trails are to the left of the parking area, however the ledges trailhead (blue trail on the map) is tucked behind the parks and rec building/ Ledges Playhouse to the right of the main parking area. This is also how you get to the train trestle.
The fish ladder is located near the dam in Fitzgerald Park (grey line across the river on the map.)
If you’re lucky, you’ll see fish swim up the fish ladder!
If you’re interested in playing disc golf, the 18-hole course winds its way through the upper level of the whole park.
The frisbee golf course entrance is located near the main parking lot on the righthand side as you enter.
Here’s a map & scorecard.
Tip #2:
Hike The Ledges Trail Loop
0.33 miles out and back trail – PDF version of map
Don’t miss the Ledges!
The trail to the Ledges is kind of hard to find on your first visit. It is nowhere near the Nature Center.
Rather, go to the right of the Ledges playhouse and follow the paved path to the steps down.
At first glance, the Ledges Trail doesn’t seem like much.
It starts with a non-descript descent on a set of wooden stairs. But don’t let that fool you – the magic is at the bottom
As you climb down the large staircase you’ll pick up The Ledges trail along the Grand River.
Head to the left and you’ll find smaller Ledges with glorious views of the river and wildlife.
Head to the right and you’ll walk over a footbridge and on to the larger ledges.
There are multiple off-shoot trails along the way.
One of the most popular spots along the right side of the staircase is the huge overhead train track bridge.
This track is active and you could possibly catch a train going by on your hike.
It’s also a spectalar spot for photography.
*Pedestrian traffic is prohibited on the bridge.
Watch for Trains to Pass on the Train Trestle at Fitzgerald Park
Tip #3:
Save Time to Visit the Fish Ladder, the Nature Center, Hike More Park Trails & Play at the Playground
This park is so enormous it’s easy to miss the fish ladder and dam!
Along with the rushing water, you’ll love the chance to see park from this view.
The Ledges may be the reason you visit Fitzgerald park, but make sure to include the nature center and fish ladder on your trip, too.
Fishladder at Fitzgerald Park
Fitzgerald Park’s Nature Center occasionally provides programs relating to ecology, wildlife, and natural history.
Multiple hiking trail loops are located near the nature center.
Hiking trails near the Fitzgerald Park Nature Center
Play equipment is on a sandy surface that is geared toward the younger set.
While there are no fenced in areas, you’ll find many areas a toddler on up will enjoy.
Take the Canyon-Like Trail Loop to See the Ledges at Lincoln Brick Park
Located across the Grand River from Fitzgerald Park, Lincoln Brick Park is a 90-acre park is composed of a variety of habitats from open prairie to upland and lowland forested areas with over 6,000 feet of river frontage.
This park has two picnic pavilions, an interpretive center, playgrounds, a swim beach, two miles of nature and cross-country ski trails, and fishing areas.
Lincoln Brick Park is named for the company that made bricks there until 1949. In fact, a part of the old brick factory is still standing and can be seen when you hike.
The Ledges at Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd, Grand Ledge, MI 48837
HOURS
Open 8 a.m. to dusk everyday.
FEES payable at the gatehouse and self-pay station (cash and checks only)
Daily pass
$3 resident/$5 non-resident (valid for entry and re‐entry to all Eaton County Parks)
Annual Pass
$20 resident/$25 non-resident (valid for entry to all Eaton County Parks for the calendar year)
Senior Citizen Annual Pass
$15 resident/$20 non-resident (60 years and older)
Free Entry Day
The first Wednesday of the month is free entry day.
Kid-Friendly: Yes!
ATTRACTIONS
The ancient ledges are a major highlight at this destination, as are the old brick factory ruins on the premises. The sandstone cliffs, or ledges, seen at Oak and Fitzgerald Park are also exposed here in 40′ vertical cliffs towering over the swimming hole.
Amenities include:
– Interpretive Center – includes a museum and classroom meeting area
– Nature Trails & Prarie Area
– Playgrounds & Picnic Areas
– Fishing Pond
– Swimming Hole in the Old Quarry Pit
– Cross Country Ski Trails and Rental
– Bathrooms
MAP
Accessible:
Yes, on the grounds and to the lower water and launch areas.
No, on The Ledges trail.
PARKING
Multiple
DIRECTIONS
I-96 to exit 86 (M-100/Wright Road). Turn south on M100. Follow M-100 one mile south to State Road and turn west. Travel west on State Road one mile to Tallman Road and turn south. Park entrance is on the right about one mile.
Tips for Visiting Lincoln Brick Park
Tip #1:
See the Ruins
When you arrive you’ll be immediately immersed in the historical site of what used to be the Baker Clay Co. turned Lincoln Brick Company.
These unfinished walls and structures were built out of the “not up to par” tossed aside bricks.
The Lincoln Brick company bragged of producing 40,000 bricks a day and was used to build countless projects, some including Grand Ledge’s still standing buildings like City Hall and the Library.
Brick production stopped around 1947 making these structures we now play around, 70 years old.
Tip #2:
Hike to See the Ledges
This park is a double-dose-O’-fun! The historical site is AMAZING, yes (see above) but The Ledges trail portion of the park is like stepping into a new world.
If you want to experience the Ledges at Lincoln Brick Park, you’ll need to hike Trail Loop.
Here, the Ledges just have a magical vibe to them. Probably because they’ve been around for so long and have such a story to tell.
First up on the trail is a choice to walk up or down.
If you choose to go down toward the water you can gaze up at the high cliffs of The Ledges or take your kayak out for a float in The Ledges bay.
If you choose to go up, you’ll find yourself at the top of The Ledges overlooking the bay on a fenced-in open space area.
The trail continues winding down, up, and sideways through the bay and adjacent river.
However, it’s a must-see, must-experience adventure with sights of blue, green, red-rock, and an array of other colors you won’t want to miss.
This park is great for the lovers of hiking and/or a great picnic date.
12 thoughts on “Fitzgerald Park & The Ledges: Explore Soaring Cliffs, River Hikes & Playgrounds to Discover Michigan’s Best Kep Secret”
