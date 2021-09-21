Fitzgerald Park & The Ledges: Explore Soaring Cliffs, River Hikes & Playgrounds to Discover Michigan’s Best Kep Secret

Find The Ledges at Parks in Grand Ledge, MI – Including Fitzgerald Park

Shhhhh…don’t tell anyone but, we have one of the most tremendous hiking destinations in the state just around the corner from West Michigan.

The Michigan hidden gem we’re talking about today is Fitzgerald Park and The Ledges in Grand Ledge, MI.

Let me tell you, this is a majestic destination.

My friend Carla often visited Grand Ledge and The Ledges as a teenager to hang out and play disc golf but she never explored the area and missed the gem that was right under my nose.

Little did she know that she was standing on a gold mine of adventure. In her defense, you could easily go to Fitzgerald Park and miss the ledges. The park is huge and the ledges are kind of hidden.

Years later, Carla is well aware and appreciative of the three parks in Grand Ledge that have ledges to explore: Fitzgerald Park, Lincoln Brick Park, and Oak Park, and regularly visits with her kids. Stopping at the ledges at Oak Park to watch climbers scale the natural rock climbing wall is something they love to do.

Read on to learn more about Oak Park and what to expect at these Ledges parks, plus how to experience them for yourself.

Carla and I will be your guide. Along the way, we hope you discover why the Ledges are so dreamy and one of Michigan’s best-kept secrets.