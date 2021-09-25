Ed Dunneback Farms: Incredible Cider, Donuts, Apples and More

Ed Dunneback Farms
If you’re looking for one farm to visit that will check all the boxes for amazing fall fun, let it be Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm.
This fifth-generation family farm offers U-Pick apples and pumpkins along with a corn maze, market (featuring beer and hard cider!) and more.
Ed Dunneback, located on 6 Mile Rd in Alpine, is just 15 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids.
Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Ed Dunneback Farms in the fall.
What to Expect at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Fall Fun in Alpine Township
This 5th generation family farm began in 1922 and has grown to become a west Michigan favorite destination
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm Overview
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Offerings:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Apple Picking
- Homemade Donuts
- Bakery
- Photo Ops
- Farm Animals
- Farmers Market
- Sunflowers
- Play Area
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Their Family Farm is perfect for a family outing! Be sure to bring your camera - there are several cute photo spots.
They also have indoor and outdoor play areas for kids of all ages.
Don't miss the pork (or asparagus) tacos!
Apple Picking at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Pick your own amazing apples at Ed Dunneback & Girls.
Pricing for u-pick varies from season to season depending on the success of the growing season.
Varieties available for apple picking may include: Gala, Jonagold, Empire, Yellow Delicious and Honeycrisp.
Contact the farm for specific picking hours and availability.
Taste testing encouraged!
Corn Maze at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Maze Opening Date - Sep 2021
Maze Type - All Ages Maze
Maze Cost - $6 per person
3 and under free
Maze Description -
The whole family can lost in the 8 acre corn maze.
While you're in there, answer trivia questions along the way. Stop at the eight checkpoints to find your way out.
Visit their website to customize your trivia experience.
Corn Maze Times:
Friday 12:00 PM -5:00 PM
Sat 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sun 11:00 AM -5:00 PM
Hayrides at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Catch a ride on the wagon to head to the south end of Ed Dunneback and Girls.
They'll drop you off at the corn maze and pick you up again when you're done.
Donuts & Cider at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Your taste buds will dance with the all the delicious drinks and donuts at Ed Dunneback.
Englema's cider and cider slushees are just the beginning.
Ed Dunneback has expanded to include Pink Barrel Cellars, makers of hard cider, beer and wine made with ingredients from their own farm.
Plus fresh made pumpkin and cider donuts.
Pumpkin Patch at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Don't forget about the pumpkins! U-pick pumpkins are also available at Ed Dunneback & Girls.
Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you don't want to trek out to the pumpkin patch.
Find a standard orange pumpkin -- or a more unusual pumpkin.
You will definitely want to come for the Pumpkin Smash and Bash event every fall.
PRO TIP: Arrive early, have lunch, grab pumpkins, stay for the smash and bash in order to get a good viewing spot!
Play Area at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Kids - and parents - will have a blast at the play area on Ed Dunneback and Girls.
Climb on the tractor, crawl through the buried tires or play on the teeter totter.
Of course kids will also want to climb all over the haybales, too.
Farm Animals at Ed Dunneback & Girls
Visit different animals on the farm including adorable baby pigs, Eddie & Joe, in the 2021 season.
And of course there are adorable goats and ponies as well as other barnyard favorites.
Farm Market at Ed Dunneback & Girls
You will not want to leave Ed Dunneback and Girls without stopping in the market.
It's loaded with goodies including jams, sauces, honey, syrup, dressings, spices, pies and merch.
And of course all the seasonal fruits and veggies you love. Check their website for current produce availability.
Farm Open Hours:
Tues & Thurs: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wed & Fri: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Closed Monday
Pets Allowed? No