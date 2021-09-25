Ed Dunneback Farms: Incredible Cider, Donuts, Apples and More

Ed Dunneback Farms

If you’re looking for one farm to visit that will check all the boxes for amazing fall fun, let it be Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm.

This fifth-generation family farm offers U-Pick apples and pumpkins along with a corn maze, market (featuring beer and hard cider!) and more.

Ed Dunneback, located on 6 Mile Rd in Alpine, is just 15 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids.

Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Ed Dunneback Farms in the fall.