46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List

Awesome Fall Activities List
Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State.
But there is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please).
If you are like me, having to pack away the flip-flops and shorts isn’t so bad, knowing that autumn is right around the corner.
Especially with all these amazing fall activities to try.
Fall Fun in Grand Rapids
We love Fall on the farm!
We are a 4th generation farm run by the girls! Suanne & her daughters, Stephanie & Sarah all live on the farm working to carry on the family tradition.
We are farming the same ground, offering u-pick asparagus, strawberries, sweet & tart cherries, apples, & pumpkins.
The original barn is now home to our fresh produce market, gift shoppe, bakery, kitchen, & tap room.
Come spend the day with us, bring your family & friends, enjoy delicious eats, treats, and tasty drinks, with a side of live music and sweeping views of the farm.
There is plenty to do and memories to be made. We welcome you to start your own family traditions with the Dunneback Girls!
We are a 4th generation farm run by the girls! Suanne & her daughters, Stephanie & Sarah all live on the farm working to carry on the family tradition.
We are farming the same ground, offering u-pick asparagus, strawberries, sweet & tart cherries, apples, & pumpkins.
The original barn is now home to our fresh produce market, gift shoppe, bakery, kitchen, & tap room.
Come spend the day with us, bring your family & friends, enjoy delicious eats, treats, and tasty drinks, with a side of live music and sweeping views of the farm.
There is plenty to do and memories to be made. We welcome you to start your own family traditions with the Dunneback Girls!
(616) 784-0058
Facebook
Instagram
[email protected]
Featured Fall Activities Around Grand Rapids
This is a sponsored section.
Fall Fun in Grandville
Don’t miss our *Back to School Bash* on September 24 from 6:30 - 9:30 PM with Joy 99 Radio!
Come back for our *Fall Kickoff Customer Appreciation Skate* on October 1 from 1:30-4:30 for FREE ADMISSION.
Plus our Halloween parties & Black Friday skating sessions.
Our *Back to School* open skating schedule is ready to roll out this fall.
Thursday, Friday & Saturday afternoon sessions start in the beginning of October, and we're open year round for Thursday night Adult Night 18+, Friday & Saturday evenings.
Come back for our *Fall Kickoff Customer Appreciation Skate* on October 1 from 1:30-4:30 for FREE ADMISSION.
Plus our Halloween parties & Black Friday skating sessions.
Our *Back to School* open skating schedule is ready to roll out this fall.
Thursday, Friday & Saturday afternoon sessions start in the beginning of October, and we're open year round for Thursday night Adult Night 18+, Friday & Saturday evenings.
(616) 534-8235
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Comstock Park
BattleGR has some fun planned for this fall.
Our annual trunk or treat is a great time to come and do some trick or treating in a safe spot.
We have fun prizes for best costume and family costumes. Adult, teen, and family costume contests throughout the month of October.
Check out our website for more details on all the fun that is planned this fall including day camp during Thanksgiving break and Fall Leagues.
Our annual trunk or treat is a great time to come and do some trick or treating in a safe spot.
We have fun prizes for best costume and family costumes. Adult, teen, and family costume contests throughout the month of October.
Check out our website for more details on all the fun that is planned this fall including day camp during Thanksgiving break and Fall Leagues.
(616) 345-0698
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Alto
Get back to your roots and visit Deep Roots Produce this fall!
Everyone loves our petting zoo, u-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides and 10 acre corn maze.
Enjoy our market barn that is filled with homegrown produce and local goods, including a nice selection of pumpkins.
Watch our Facebook and website for our food truck schedule.
We have something for all ages.
Everyone loves our petting zoo, u-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides and 10 acre corn maze.
Enjoy our market barn that is filled with homegrown produce and local goods, including a nice selection of pumpkins.
Watch our Facebook and website for our food truck schedule.
We have something for all ages.
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Grand Rapids
Moelker Orchards is your fall fun destination!
We offer U-pick Apples from approx. September 15 - October 15. U-pick Pumpkins are available in October (free cleaning on Saturdays).
Ride our Horse Drawn Wagon Rides which feature a fun scavenger hunt and are available on Saturdays in October.
Our Old Bell Bakery features handmade donuts, pies, breads, fudge, & other fall treats.
Check out our market for fresh apples, cider, jams, salsas, & more!
We offer U-pick Apples from approx. September 15 - October 15. U-pick Pumpkins are available in October (free cleaning on Saturdays).
Ride our Horse Drawn Wagon Rides which feature a fun scavenger hunt and are available on Saturdays in October.
Our Old Bell Bakery features handmade donuts, pies, breads, fudge, & other fall treats.
Check out our market for fresh apples, cider, jams, salsas, & more!
(616) 453-2585
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Caledonia
Enjoy Fall Colors on Horseback!
*Open year-round, with two indoor riding arenas and trails.
*Equestrian Vaulting is a Revolutionary and Fun way of riding! Check out Open Vaulting every Saturday!
*Traditional Riding Lessons are for ALL Ages and Abilities and teaches a broad foundation in Western and English.
*KinderPony Program with age-appropriate curriculum starts for riders as young as 2.
*Therapeutic Riding *Birthday Parties (different themes available)
*One-Time rides on trails *Field Trips and MORE
*Open year-round, with two indoor riding arenas and trails.
*Equestrian Vaulting is a Revolutionary and Fun way of riding! Check out Open Vaulting every Saturday!
*Traditional Riding Lessons are for ALL Ages and Abilities and teaches a broad foundation in Western and English.
*KinderPony Program with age-appropriate curriculum starts for riders as young as 2.
*Therapeutic Riding *Birthday Parties (different themes available)
*One-Time rides on trails *Field Trips and MORE
(616) 570-1106
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Grand Rapids
Robinette's is a destination location for families of all ages.
Established in 1911, Robinette’s Orchard has been a West Michigan staple for over 100 years and is open year round.
We offer a corn maze, hayrides, jumping pillow, fresh apple cider, fresh donuts, baked goods, apple picking, a winery and more.
Make Robinette's your family tradition!
Established in 1911, Robinette’s Orchard has been a West Michigan staple for over 100 years and is open year round.
We offer a corn maze, hayrides, jumping pillow, fresh apple cider, fresh donuts, baked goods, apple picking, a winery and more.
Make Robinette's your family tradition!
(616) 361-7180
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Allegan
The Family Twilight Special returns to Allegan Event on Thursday evenings this fall so you can enjoy the action even as evening hits.
This awesome deal combines our most popular attractions into one discounted combo ticket:
* Heart-pumping Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails
* Clip ‘n Climb® walls
* $10 arcade game card
Twilight Special is a great option for families looking for an evening out together.
You also have the option to add pizza to your ticket so be sure to bring your appetite.
This awesome deal combines our most popular attractions into one discounted combo ticket:
* Heart-pumping Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails
* Clip ‘n Climb® walls
* $10 arcade game card
Twilight Special is a great option for families looking for an evening out together.
You also have the option to add pizza to your ticket so be sure to bring your appetite.
(269) 430-3961
Facebook
[email protected]
Fall Fun in Lowell
Heidi’s is the place for fall family fun!
Stroll our Corn Maze with a Large Maze and Junior Maze – find checkpoints for a prize! Night maze on Friday & Saturday evenings in October.
Pick your own pumpkin or choose from the large selection on the front lawn – many sizes & colors!
Wagon Rides available on the weekends. Kids’ activities available daily.
Homemade donuts, fresh cider, other goodies & homegrown produce in our market.
Stroll our Corn Maze with a Large Maze and Junior Maze – find checkpoints for a prize! Night maze on Friday & Saturday evenings in October.
Pick your own pumpkin or choose from the large selection on the front lawn – many sizes & colors!
Wagon Rides available on the weekends. Kids’ activities available daily.
Homemade donuts, fresh cider, other goodies & homegrown produce in our market.
(616) 897-6707
Facebook Fall Fun in New Era
Spend a fantastic fall day at the premiere agritourism farm in Michigan!
Fall season is full of attractions and fall photo opportunities. Come experience the cleanest, friendliest petting zoo around.
Fall events include sunflower festival weekends in September and Fall festival weekends in October.
Look for apple cannons, lumberjack and dog shows, live music, pig races, U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and delicious treats served daily.
Fall season is full of attractions and fall photo opportunities. Come experience the cleanest, friendliest petting zoo around.
Fall events include sunflower festival weekends in September and Fall festival weekends in October.
Look for apple cannons, lumberjack and dog shows, live music, pig races, U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and delicious treats served daily.
(231) 861-5730
Facebook
[email protected]
Harvest Activities – Orchards, Hayrides, Corn Mazes
A Grand Rapids fall wouldn’t be complete without a trip to one of the many apple orchards or pumpkin patches in our area.
If your family loves to go on hayrides and navigate corn mazes, or sit back and enjoy some donuts and cider, this list will get you to the best places to enjoy all of these iconic farms with fall activities.
Go Apple Picking at an Apple Orchard
Apple picking at Michigan orchards can’t be beat. Take a cool fall walk into the orchard or ride a wagon to your favorite variety.
Many farms have a lot of activities to pair with apple picking, making orchards the perfect fall adventure.
Here are some of our favorites.
11 – Experience Apple Dumplings at Moelker’s
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Stop into the Moelker Orchards & Farm Market bakery and try all of the donuts, pie flavors and everything else they whip up in their kitchen. Saturdays in October are special – visit for their fall festival days.
12 – Try the Apple Cannons at Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Home of the straw mountain and apple cannons, Schwallier’s Country Basket also has a corn maze, an outdoor play area, and of course, some of the spunkiest goats around.
13 – Sample the Hard Cider at Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
Adults are sure to include a stop at Red Barn Market on their fall bucket list simply for the for the Hard Cider tasting room and delicious sandwiches.
Kids come along for homemade donuts, pumpkins, ice cream, farm animals & more.
Spend the Afternoon at a Fall Farm
Family farms are the mecca for fall activities. In one spot you can pick apples & pumpkins, grab fresh cider, take on a corn maze, bounce on a jumping pillow, pet animals and much more.
Add in hayrides, sunflower fields for photo ops, delicious market food and inflatables, and your kids will beg to try a new fall farm every day.
14 – Jump on the Giant Pumpkin Pillow and Climb the Inflatables at Apple Valley
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
There needs to be a reward for apple picking, right?
At Apple Valley Fun Farm, kids will love the fun inflatables, jumping pillow, duck racing and corn maze.
There are also adorable barrel rides for littles and tractor-drawn wagon rides.
Horror fans can come back at night for their famous Abandoned Acres corn maze or haunted hayride.
15 – Take a Zip Line or Play Carnival Games at Gull Meadow Farms
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
No matter what kind of fall experience you’re looking for, you can find it at Gull Meadow Farms.
This might be one of the most immersive fall farms in West Michigan. Their list of activities is impressively long, including
Their market and deli is very impressive, making it easy to spend a whole day at Gull Meadow.
16 – Take Your Pic With the Iconic Pink Pickup at Ed Dunneback & Girls
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Does it even get more adorable than a pink pickup truck?
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm’s pink pickup is the cutest place for a pic after you’ve gone apple or pumpkin picking.
In addition to traditional fall activities, you have to check out their market. It might be the best market and diner on a farm in the area.
They make their own hard cider and beer, for starters. They also have a delicious food menu and their market is loaded with lots of produce and locally made products.
Get Lost in a Corn Maze
We can’t believe all the corn mazes in West Michigan!
Thanks to technology, corn mazes have amazing themed designs, specific trail lengths and even GPS tracking to help you with your bearings.
These mazes are huge, incredibly fun and some even offer haunted maze nights.
Some notable mazes include the following, but you can also check this list of all the corn mazes in West Michigan.
17 – Enjoy 3 Corn Maze Trails at Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Choose from three corn maze lengths at Deep Roots Produce, and enjoy their new GPS tracking for maze-goers this year.
Each trail of the corn maze is a different level of difficulty and distance.
and grab some home grown goodies while you’re there.
Play a few games of cornhole on the lawn before you go home.
18 – Cast a Spell at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City, MI 49330
Covering 10-acres, Fruit Ridge Hayrides invites all wizards and witches to get ready for a covered-wagon adventure in their Magical Wizards and Witches themed corn maze.
Four interactive games are incorporated into the maze, making it fun, challenging, and educational for all ages.
Don’t forget your phone for the MazeTrackerk, Fruit Ridge Hayrides’ innovative smartphone app. It uses GPS positioning to pinpoint and follow your exact location in the maze so you never get lost again.
19 – Bigs and Littles Can Get Lost in the Corn at Heidi’s Farmstand
11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery has two different corn mazes to navigate: a junior course designed to take 15-20 minutes as well as a longer one that takes 45-60 minutes to complete.
Head to the Pumpkin Patch
Find a jack-o-lantern or just get come amazing fall decor for your porch at area pumpkin patches.
Kids love hunting for the perfect pumpkin in the festive fields around West Michigan. They also love the other activities you can find at these farms including corn mazes and even… a pumpkin chucker?
20 – Chuck Pumpkins at Lewis Farms
4180 M-20, New Era, MI 49446
With a Pumpkin Chucker and fruit cannons being just a few of the many activities, you’re sure to have a blast at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo.
21 – Choose from Thousands of Pumpkins at Bethke Farm
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
This farm brags thousands of pumpkins to choose from!
In Grand Haven, check Bethke Farms for hayrides, pumpkin picking and a corn maze.
22 – Find the Best Pumpkin at Anderson & Girls
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Find the perfect pumpkin for your jack-o’-lantern or harvest decorations in the pumpkin patch at Anderson & Girls.
Then visit with the animals in the petting zoo and grab some lunch from the Sweet Shop.
Go on a Hayride
Want a tractor or horse-drawn hayride? We’ve got both in West Michigan and these farms are running them all fall.
23 – Take a Hayride to Pick Your Own Pumpkins at Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Explore the giant tube slides, select some pumpkins, or find your way through the corn maze at Post Family Farm in Hudsonville.
24 – Meet the Clydesdales at Olin Farm
10991 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Sit on the lap of a giant Raggedy Andy made from straw bales, greet the magnificent Clydesdale horses in their pasture and take a relaxing 35-minute tractor-driven hayride at Olin Farm in Lowell.
25 – Enjoy Peaceful Farm Life at Crane’s Orchards
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Enjoy a tractor-driven hayride tour around the farm, orchards, and woods at Crane’s Orchards.
It’s both educational and relaxing!
Make sure the forecast is dry as hayrides do not run on rainy days.
Family Fall Festivals & Events
These aren’t your run of the (cider) mill happenings!
From fairs and festivals, expos and conventions, and unique outings, autumn keeps rolling out exciting gatherings.
Here’s a list to get you going but be sure to consult the Family Event Calendar for even more ideas to fuel your Grand Rapids fall frolics.
Check out a Fall Festival
Celebrate apples, pumpkins and everything fall at one of many fall festivals throughout Michigan.
Here’s a few of our favorite west Michigan fall festivals.
26 – Head to Bowen’s Mills for Cider Press Sundays
55 N Briggs Road, Middleville, Michigan 49333
Every October, this historic venue hosts Bowens Mills Cider Time.
Check out one of these Cider Sundays for a month-long celebration of the fall harvest.
27 – Celebrate Apples at AppleFest
Downtown Sparta, MI 49345
It’s all things apple at AppleFest in Sparta, MI. Shop artisan booths, order from a food truck, make a craft, shoot an apple sling shot and more.
28 – Watch a Pumpkin Drop from 60 ft at Urban HayDay
3488 Kelly St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Pumpkins will drop, tractors will be raced, and all will have fun at the Urban Hayday in Hudsonville, MI.
Bucket List Fall Activities
Looking for something to do on these beautiful, crisp autumn days? This bucket list of local fall activities might help!
Fall Activities: ArtPrize
39 – Explore Incredible Creativity at ArtPrize
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
ArtPrize 2022 is in full effect September 15 – October 2. ArtPrize is for all ages, including families.
Children love this city-wide event that encourages curiosity and imagination.
Download a scavenger hunt to keep the kids interested.
ArtPrize has two different feels between daytime and night time and warrants a trip during each time of day to experience it all.
Younger kids may really enjoy the light-up installations that come to life after the sun sets.
Fall Activities: Halloween Events
In our household, the most anticipated fall activity is Halloween.
Getting to play dress-up all day AND get candy? It doesn’t get much better.
40 – Dress up for John Ball Zoo Goes Boo
1300 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Dates TBA
My family’s favorite Halloween tradition is going to John Ball Zoo Goes Boo.
Nowadays, this is the only time other than Halloween Night that my entire family dresses up.
Each year the zoo transforms into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and, of course, the Zoo’s amazing animals.
Tradition returns this year with spooky treat stations ready for trick-or-treating located throughout the Zoo.
41 – Find the Best Decorated Halloween Houses
Decorating houses isn’t just for Christmas anymore.
Load up the warm cider and donuts and find the spookiest houses near you.
Some homes invite guests to get out and walk around.
A big favorite for this is The Haunting of Storybook Hollow in Comstock Park. The homeowners are incredible designers who make a lot of their props, including amazing dragons that breath fire.
(Look for Twiggy the Dragon outside the Amway Grand at ArtPrize this fall!)
42 – Get the Chills at a Haunted House
For thrill-seekers only!
Many local places thrive on taking the fear level up several notches each Halloween at Haunted attractions around Grand Rapids.
Besides the traditional haunted house, you can find creepy corn mazes, spooky sunflower mazes, haunted forests and more.
43 – Find Trunk or Treats Near You
Fill those treat bags with another opportunity to put on costumes at some trunk or treat events.
This is a popular option for younger kids who may tire quickly on Halloween evening.
And indoor trunk or treats are even better if the weather is cold or rainy!
44 – Participate in a Halloween Event
Stop by another Halloween-themed event like a race, parade or costume tour.
45 – Attend one of These Indoor Halloween Activities
October’s weather can be fickle.
An Indoor Halloween event in Grand Rapids is a great option to avoid the cold or rain.
46 – Note Your Neighborhood’s Trick or Treat Times
Go trick-or-treating!
Find your town’s time on our big list of trick-or-treat times.
Are there fall activities we missed? We’d love to hear from you. Please leave us a comment below!
Fall Fun Finder
Feel free to Pin this image for future reference.
4 thoughts on “46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List”
Hi. Thanks for sharing great idea for the activities.Orchard strikes my eyes and I’m interested in visiting orchard with my kid and family. It seems new generations take most of time with digital world. I think it’s really great idea to leave our children with nature and real world.I’m thinking to take my family visit strawberry orchard to see how to plant, reap, and take good care of strawberry. I bought a new travel camera from here http://www.pirt.org/best-travel-camera/. I want to keep all moment of my kids and my family. I hope it would be a happiness in this orchard trip. Thank you very much for your sharing.
Maria V. Zehner Amber Tatro Jason Tatro
Heather Buiter Cori Van Putten
RJ Reedy prepare for the chaos!!