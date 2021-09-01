10+ Best Corn Mazes Near Grand Rapids, 2021 Opening Dates Included

How Are Corn Mazes Created?

So, corn mazes… they don’t just grow that way now, do they? Obviously, a lot of planning goes into creating intricate mazes over acres of cornstalk-filled land.

To find out what goes into creating corn mazes, we asked the folks at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo to clue us in.

First They Plant, Then They Plow the Maze

The planning process begins as early as January when the new year is evaluated for any upcoming events. Planners consider what themes will be popular that coming summer and fall. A sure-to-be-a-hit summer movie or big anniversary, such as the recent 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, are common corn maze themes.

Jenny Ferels, brand ambassador at Lewis Adventure Farm, said their six-acre maze is usually planted with 120,000 corn seeds in early June.

To start, the entire cornfield is planted normally.

When the plants are around 4-5 inches tall, plowing starts. The field is sectioned off and a computer-aided design program turns a chosen design into a really big reality.

The computer program converts rows of corn onto a grid. The plowers know that each row on the grid is equal to a row of corn. They use a grid map to plow up the designated maze paths, and the maze is created.

“After that, maze maintenance is a cinch. As the corn stalks grow, the shade they create prevents any sun from hitting the plowed areas preventing weeds from growing. The plowers clear the paths so smoothly that there is no growth to worry about.”

And what happens to the corn after the maze season ends?

According to Ferels, nothing goes to waste.

Lewis Farms actually “borrows” the corn seeds from a nearby dairy farm. When it is time to bring the maze down for the season, the corn is harvested and and “returned” to the dairy farm to be used to feed the cows.