10+ Best Corn Mazes Near Grand Rapids, 2021 Opening Dates Included

Corn Mazes Offer Ultimate Fall Fun
Every year my family tackles a corn maze. We take it seriously and make a pact beforehand to complete the entire maze. Failure is not an option.
I’ve been exhausted and lost in many corn mazes, my legs sore and feeling like they were going to fall off, quite certain that the walls of corn were going to be the last thing I’d see on this earth. (Corn stalks all look alike.)
Thankfully, my husband passed on his excellent sense of direction to my sons, and with the help of an occasional aerial photo of the maze downloaded in desperation, we’ve always succeeded. (That’s not cheating, by the way.)
There’s definitely a sense of accomplishment when you make it through, and donuts and cider afterward help with the motivation.
How Are Corn Mazes Created?
So, corn mazes… they don’t just grow that way now, do they? Obviously, a lot of planning goes into creating intricate mazes over acres of cornstalk-filled land.
To find out what goes into creating corn mazes, we asked the folks at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo to clue us in.
First They Plant, Then They Plow the Maze
The planning process begins as early as January when the new year is evaluated for any upcoming events. Planners consider what themes will be popular that coming summer and fall. A sure-to-be-a-hit summer movie or big anniversary, such as the recent 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, are common corn maze themes.
Jenny Ferels, brand ambassador at Lewis Adventure Farm, said their six-acre maze is usually planted with 120,000 corn seeds in early June.
To start, the entire cornfield is planted normally.
When the plants are around 4-5 inches tall, plowing starts. The field is sectioned off and a computer-aided design program turns a chosen design into a really big reality.
The computer program converts rows of corn onto a grid. The plowers know that each row on the grid is equal to a row of corn. They use a grid map to plow up the designated maze paths, and the maze is created.
“After that, maze maintenance is a cinch. As the corn stalks grow, the shade they create prevents any sun from hitting the plowed areas preventing weeds from growing. The plowers clear the paths so smoothly that there is no growth to worry about.”
And what happens to the corn after the maze season ends?
According to Ferels, nothing goes to waste.
Lewis Farms actually “borrows” the corn seeds from a nearby dairy farm. When it is time to bring the maze down for the season, the corn is harvested and and “returned” to the dairy farm to be used to feed the cows.
The Big List of Local Corn Mazes
Fall in Michigan means all sorts of fun on the farm.
Ready to try your luck in a corn maze?
Here are 10+ incredible corn mazes that promise to keep you mystified until you’ve reached the end.
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Corn and Sunflower mazes. Tickets will be available on the maze tab or in person.
We have multiple trails varying in difficulty! Maze opening dates will be announced soon.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Opening Date: Sept 4, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: TBA
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Deep Roots Produce: Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.
There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
For a truly unique and gorgeous corn maze experience, try your hand at a sunflower maze instead. And it's haunted in October!
Missing the corn maze? There's one of those, too.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Opening Date: Sep 3, 2021
Corn Maze Prices:
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Rasch Cherries & Apples: This fun family farm offers u-picked sweet and sour cherries in the summer – including free pitting on light sours.
In the fall, u-pick apples, pumpkin and peaches are available along with a sunflower maze and a corn maze.
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
The 20-acre corn maze is filled with challenges. Each year brings a new design and new challenges.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sept 4, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: Ages11 years and up: $7
Ages 6 years to 10 years: $5
Kids 5 years old and below: Free
Crane Orchards only accepts credits cards ($5 minimum) and cash
Pets Allowed? No
More about Crane Orchards: Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!
They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.
Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.
There's a corn maze here, too.
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
The 2 acre corn maze is perfect for the whole family.
Masks are required in the corn maze to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (2020 requirement)
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sept 25, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $5 per person, age 6+
Free, 5 and under
Pets Allowed? Yes
More about Bethke Farms: Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.
They also sell fall decor.
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
A challenging corn maze for the whole family to enjoy
2020 Corn Maze Times:
Friday 12-5pm
Sat 9-5pm
Sun 11-5pm
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sep 2021
Corn Maze Prices:
Pets Allowed? No
More about Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm: Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
The family-friendly 6.5-acre corn maze is available after Labor Day and goes through the end of October.
Opens at 10 am Monday through Saturday and noon on Sunday.
No pets are allowed in the Corn Maze.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sep 7, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: Maze tickets are $8 per person. Children from 0-2 get free entry into the maze.
Tickets for groups of 15 or more are $7 per person.
Tickets are available at the maze entrance, the Red Barn or the Activity Ticket Booth on weekends.
Pets Allowed? Yes
More about Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery: Robinette's has been around for a long time! It was started in 1911 and has been owned by the same family for four generations.
Their orchards are situated on 125-acres just north of Grand Rapids.
In addition to growing apples, peaches, cherries, nectarines, and apricots, among other things, Robinette's also has several outbuildings that house a variety of amenities.
The Apple Haus is where you'll find a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill.
The big red barn has a winery tasting room, gift shop, nut maker, and popcorn maker.
2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
The 14 acre corn maze isn't for the faint of heart. It's filled with twists, turns and winding trails - plus a special game.
The maze is family-friendly and there is a night maze option on some weekends throughout the season.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Late September 2021
Corn Maze Prices: 6 and up $6.00 per person
5 and under free
Pets Allowed? Yes
More about Cotants Farm Market: Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.
Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.
Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Get lost in the family-friendly corn maze for ages 8 and up.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sep 2021
Corn Maze Prices: Admission + $1
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Post Family Farm: Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.
The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Huge 10 acre corn maze with a new theme each year. 2021 theme is Wild, Wild West.
Also a 1 acre Mini Maze for young kids.
Use the Maze Tracker on your phone to follow your progress through the maze.
Flashlight nights throughout the season.
Type of Maze: Kids Maze, All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sept 25, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $7 per person or $13 combo ticket with hayride
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Fruit Ridge Hayrides: Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.
Find nearly a dozen varieties of apples, including some more unique.
Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.
11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
Heidi’s Corn Maze is 10 acres in size and contains two mazes for different challenge levels.
The large maze is designed for ages 8 and up. Junior maze is for ages 8 and under.
There are 5 checkpoints hidden in the large maze (3 in the small maze). Using the virtual punch card and scan the corresponding QR code as you find each checkpoint. Redeem your completed punch card for a prize.
Type of Maze: Kids Maze, All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sep 2021
Corn Maze Prices: Weekdays: $6.00 per Adult, $4.50 per Child (ages 3-13)
Weekends: $8.00 per Adult, $6.00 per Child (ages 3-13)
Parents always free with their kids in the Junior Maze
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Heidi's Farmstand: Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.
The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.
The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.
10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
Our horse themed maze has a fun challenge- find the mailbox and grab a ticket from inside, then bring it back to the cabin for a treat. If you don’t find the mailbox you haven’t made it through the whole maze. Look for the scarecrow for a clue! [2020 info]
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sept 25, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $7 / adults, $5 / child
Combo with hayide: $14 adults / $9 child
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Olin Farms: The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.
Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.
A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
8 acre corn maze is fun for families of all ages.
Flashlight Maze Run after dark just for the fun of it. Bring your flash lights and take on the maze.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Opening Date: October 2, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $8 per person over 2 years old.
Family special $30 for 2 adults and 3 kids.
Price includes all activities in Fun Valley.
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Shawhaven Farm: Head a little east of Lansing for a fun farm to visit in Mason.
Get lost in a corn maze or milk a cow in the fall. Teens and adults will want to get scared at the “Haunted Farm,” featuring Escape Rooms and other spooky adventures.
A petting farm is open during all daytime events, spring through fall.
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
For 2021, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo has teamed up with Chik-Fil-A to give you the most fun you've ever had getting lost.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sept 4, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: TBA
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo: Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.
Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.
The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Every year, Schwallier's creates a completely unique maze adventure based around a fun, educational theme. To get through the maze, you’ll have to answer questions by finding clues in the corn.
To go through the maze, your group will arrive at the farm and split up into teams of 4-6 (for groups of teens and children, this is usually with an adult for each group).
After a brief introduction, the smaller teams are sent into the maze with a game sheet. Inside the maze each team must work together to explore and find answers.
Victory is determined not by how fast you find the exit, but by how thoroughly you’ve explored each turn of the maze.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze
Opening Date: Sep 4, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $8 per person
Call to inquire about bringing pets.
More about Schwallier’s Country Basket: Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
3803 Noble Road, Williamston, MI 48895
BestMaze throws your party back together, not sending people different directions at start so all you do is holler trying to locate each other or your lost child! .
And for those craving a little creep, try out their famous Trail of Terror, accessible from the same location.
Type of Maze: All Ages Maze, Haunted Maze
Opening Date: Sep 24, 2021
Corn Maze Prices: $7, cash only
Pets Allowed? No
More about BestMaze Corn Maze: Get lost in BESTMAZE – the one you’ve heard about!
The premier maze in Michigan for 20 years.
BestMaze has an extensive underground drainage system that keeps trails from becoming muddy even after a heavy rain.
Do you know of more mazes or places to find fall fun? Please leave us a comment below!
It is a bit of a drive but Lewis Farm in New Era is a lot of fun!! Take they get bigger every year!!! http://lewisfarmmarket.com/
Petting zoo, feed animals, rides and games for all ages, corn maze, a store, and many more….
Facebook.com/Olin farm has an 8 acre corn maze with the theme of a clydesdale horse. The challenge is to find the ears of the horse to win a treat. Our tractor pulled hayrides are about 35 minutes long through open fields and the woods. We are also featuring our two clydesdale horses purchased from Budweiser. We have Raggedy Andy made of bales of straw that stands 15 ft high for the children to have photos taken with. We are on FB with many photos including the maze and Raggedy Andy! This is our first year opening. Sept1st-Oct.31st We are located in Vergennes township Lowell, Mi
My grandson loved the space exploration corn maze this year at Schwallier’s country basket. In fact he looks forward to going there each year and enjoys all the activities they have to offer.
My grandson loves going to the corn maze at Ed Dunneback and Girls. He loves the interesting animal facts that guide you through the corn maze.
