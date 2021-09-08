Fall Farms Fun: 20+ Places with Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking, Corn Mazes, Hayrides & More

By / September 8, 2021 / ,
fall farms fun directory michigan

Where to Find Local Fun on the Farm this Fall

The West Michigan landscape is dotted with friendly fall farms. Everyone brags that their favorite farm is the best, but we know the truth – they’re all amazing and we are so grateful for each one of our hometown farmers.

Not only do they grow food for our families, but they open their homes and fields to visitors each fall so we can experience the bounty of their hard work.

Experiencing hayrides, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are favorite fun fall activities in Michigan. Thank you, farmers, for making it happen!

Fall Fun Directories:
The article you are reading offers an overview of each farm.
You’ll get more in-depth information on these related topics by clicking the links. (A new article on that topic will open.)

PUMPKIN PATCHESCORN MAZESHAYRIDESAPPLE PICKINGDONUTS & CIDER

Fall Farms Directory

Use this directory to find fun fall farms near you. Filter/sort listings by location and activities offered with the search bar below.

Clear

2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888

Farm Description

The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.

Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.

Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.

They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Visit the ice cream shop for a sweet treat, full meal, or snack.

Bring a few dollars to buy food to feed the animals in the petting zoo.

Fun Fall Activities at Anderson & Girls Orchards
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market

anderson and girls pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Greenville

3803 Noble Road, Williamston, MI 48895

Farm Description

Get lost in BESTMAZE – the one you’ve heard about!

The premier maze in Michigan for 20 years.

BestMaze has an extensive underground drainage system that keeps trails from becoming muddy even after a heavy rain.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Tower assistants can point you in the right direction if you get lost

Their corn maze paths are cut wide so it is wheelchair friendly when dry.

Signed optional exits and shortcuts

Fun Fall Activities at BestMaze Corn Maze
  • Corn Maze

BestMaze Corn Maze

Fall Farm Fun in Lansing

12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Farm Description

Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.

They also sell fall decor.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Go during the week for a less busy atmosphere.

Fun Fall Activities at Bethke Farms
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Play Area

alt text

Bethke Farms Corn Maze

Fall Farm Fun in Grand Haven

6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301

Farm Description

The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.

The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the market.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

U-pick almost everything at Blok Orchard! Apples, peaches, blueberries, blackberries, plums, currants and more.

Very reasonable prices

Fun Fall Activities at Blok Orchard
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Farmers Market

kids with pumpkins at blok orchards

Fall Farm Fun in Ada

2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058

Farm Description

Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.

Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.

Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Be sure to get donuts and cider here - they make their own and it's delicious!

Check their Facebook page for night maze hours.

Fun Fall Activities at Cotants Farm Market
  • Corn Maze
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

cotants fall indoor play area

cotants pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Hastings

6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Farm Description

Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!

They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.

Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.

There's a corn maze here, too.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Come hungry because getting lunch here is a treat.

Sandwiches, pie, cider... yum!

Fun Fall Activities at Crane Orchards
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Apple Picking
  • Photo Ops
  • Play Area

Crane Orchards play area

Fall Farm Fun in South Haven

8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302

Farm Description

Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.

Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.

There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Be on the lookout for their special events, including Fright Night & Glo Night.

Last year, they also held an awesome trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot.

Fun Fall Activities at Deep Roots Produce
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Sunflowers

Deep Roots Farm Market Grand Rapids

Deep Roots produce pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Caledonia

8335 Smith Rd., Berrien Springs, MI 49102

Farm Description

Earth First Farms Organic Growers is a family farm, committed to bringing you the freshest, healthiest, most delicious certified organic fruit and produce that Southwest Michigan can produce – without harmful side effects on the environment or your health.

Fall u-pick featuring 25 heirloom and contemporary apple varieties (yes, Honeycrisp!), carving and decorative pumpkins, winter squash and a farm store featuring fresh-pressed apple cider, apple sauce, daily made apple cider doughnuts, and more.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Fun Fall Activities at Earth First Farms Organic Growers
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Harvest Festival
  • Farmers Market
Fall Farm Fun in Southwest Michigan

3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Farm Description

Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.

Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.

The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.

U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Their Family Farm is perfect for a family outing! Be sure to bring your camera - there are several cute photo spots.

They also have indoor and outdoor play areas for kids of all ages.

Grab a fresh-baked donut, eat from the kid's menu food and drink items, and get some artisan candy to take home.

Fun Fall Activities at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Play Area at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm

boy in pumpkin patch at Ed Dunneback

Fall Farm Fun in Alpine Township

11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330

Farm Description

Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.

Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides

Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

All the apple trees are short no need for ladders - perfect for families.

Come early in the season to get the really big pumpkins!

Be sure to use their Maze Tracker on your smartphone to track your progress live through the corn maze.

Fun Fall Activities at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

FruitRidge PigTrain
Fruit Ridge Hayrides Playground 1

Fruit Ridge Hayrides pumpkin patch
Fruit Ridge Hayrides pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Sparta

11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334

Farm Description

Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.

The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.

The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Heidi's bakes up delicious donuts, so don't visit without trying one of their vanilla cake varieties or a seasonal festive pumpkin donut.

Getting in and out of Heidi's is super easy. It is located on the corner of Cascade and Alden Nash, just off of I-96.

Heidi's Farmstand is bursting with fresh produce. Try one of the tomatoes grown from their 30ft vines!

Fun Fall Activities at Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Heidi's Farmstand play area

Heidi's Farmstand pumpkin patch

Heidi's Farmstand pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Lowell

1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412

Farm Description

Family-owned and operated market since 1971.

Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.

Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.

U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

You can rent the barn for special events

Fun Fall Activities at Heritage Farms Market
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Heritage Farms Market play area

Heritage Farms Market pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Northern Michigan

4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446

Farm Description

Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.

Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.

The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

The animals know what the feed cups look like and will come right up to the fence to get treats. And the birds aren't shy at all -- watch your head!

Lewis Farms also does a fantastic job with handwashing stations.

Try the grilled cheese made on their homemade cheese bread and the uniquely delicious deep fried asparagus.

Fun Fall Activities at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
  • Corn Maze
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Bakery
  • Harvest Festival
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Sunflowers
  • Play Area

Lewis Farms play area

Lewis Farms pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in New Era

9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Farm Description

Since 1907, the Moelker family has been producing quality fruit and family fun on the farm for the Greater Grand Rapids community.

They also offer a fun and family friendly atmosphere for people to gather, pick-your-own fruit from the u-pick orchards and pumpkin patch, and enjoy the scenic beauty.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Watch their Facebook page for U-pick updates and special event announcements.

People drive from miles around for Moelker’s fluffy, flavor-packed donuts.

Fun Fall Activities at Moelker Orchards
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Photo Ops
  • Farmers Market

Moelker Orchards pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Walker

10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331

Farm Description

The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.

Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.

A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!

Pro Tips for Your Visit

This is a beautiful hidden gem that keeps the fall experience fun yet simple.

Clydesdale horses Moses and Solomon are very friendly and were purchased from Budwiser as colts.

Keep your eyes peeled for red foxes during your hayride.

Fun Fall Activities at Olin Farms
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch

Olin Farms pumpkin patch

Olin Farms corn maze

Fall Farm Fun in Lowell

2934 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Farm Description

The farmland has been family owned for over 100 years.

They plant and grow pumpkins, apples, corn, and raise animals.

There is also a Wild Bird Nature Walk, across the bridge in the backwoods.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Fun Fall Activities at Orchard Hill Farm Market
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market

Orchard Hill Farm Market corn maze

Fall Farm Fun in Caledonia

11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809

Farm Description

Family run farmers market offering fresh fruits and vegetables

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Cash or check only

Fun Fall Activities at Paulson's Pumpkin Patch
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Farmers Market

Paulson's Pumpkin Patch

Fall Farm Fun in Greenville

11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848

Farm Description

Drive just over an hour southeast of Grand Rapids to Laingsburg for a memorable seasonal family farm experience.

In the fall, watch pig races, take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, try out the apple sling shot, visit with over 50 animal in the petting farm, and more.

Make memories during the Santa Experience beginning in late November. Drink hot cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make a caramel apple, and visit the Christmas Shoppe. Plus cut your own tree or take home a pre-cut one.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Head to Peacock Family Farm for goat yoga!

Reservations required

Christmas experience fills up quickly so book early if you want to go

Fun Fall Activities at Peacock Road Family Farm
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Farm Animals
  • Play Area

Peacock Road Family Farm play area

Peacock Road Family Farm pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Lansing

5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Farm Description

Families west of Grand Rapids have been enjoying fall on Post Family Farm for generations. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.

Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.

In addition to incredible pumpkin donuts, you can also take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Kids love all the different options for play including giant tube slides, mini ziplines and a hay loft.

Post Family Farm also hosts field trips and weddings.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

The pumpkin donuts are amazingly addictive - especially when warm.

Arrive early on Saturdays to ensure you have enough time to enjoy everything the farm has to offer.

Fun Fall Activities at Post Family Farm
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Harvest Festival
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Play Area

Post Family Farm play area

Post Family Farm pumpkin patch


Post Family Farm mom and daughter in pumpkin patch wide view Rudd


Post Family Farm kids with different colored pumpkins Rudd

Fall Farm Fun in Hudsonville

17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403

Farm Description

This fun family farm offers u-picked sweet and sour cherries in the summer – including free pitting on light sours.

In the fall, u-pick apples, pumpkin and peaches are available along with a sunflower maze and a corn maze.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Plan to take your bigger group or bigger kids to their sunflower scary maze.

It's unique and the price point is great.

Fun Fall Activities at Rasch Cherries & Apples
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Apple Picking
  • Photo Ops
  • Sunflowers
  • Play Area

Rasch Cherries & Apples play area

Fall Farm Fun in Conklin

3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Farm Description

Robinette's has been around for a long time! It was started in 1911 and has been owned by the same family for four generations.

Their orchards are situated on 125-acres just north of Grand Rapids.

In addition to growing apples, peaches, cherries, nectarines, and apricots, among other things, Robinette's also has several outbuildings that house a variety of amenities.

The Apple Haus is where you'll find a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill.

The big red barn has a winery tasting room, gift shop, nut maker, and popcorn maker.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Fall weekends are notoriously busy at Robinette's. Visit on a weekday to beat the crowds or plan accordingly if visiting on the weekend.

Be sure to ask about the mulled wine, it’s delicious!

Get the kids the regular cider and you can spring for hard cider or wine with your Robinette’s donut. And it’s all made on-site!

Fun Fall Activities at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Robinettes play area

Fall Farm Fun in Plainfield Township

1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345

Farm Description

Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.

The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

This farm has exploded in popularity over the past few years.

Arrive early or come on a weekday to beat the crowds.

Fun Fall Activities at Schwallier’s Country Basket
  • Corn Maze
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Homemade Donuts
  • Bakery
  • Farm Animals
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Schwalliers play area

Schwalliers Slide

Schwalliers Corn

Schwalliers pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Sparta

1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854

Farm Description

Head a little east of Lansing for a fun farm to visit in Mason.

Get lost in a corn maze or milk a cow in the fall. Teens and adults will want to get scared at the “Haunted Farm,” featuring Escape Rooms and other spooky adventures.

A petting farm is open during all daytime events, spring through fall.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Older kids (10+) and adults can get scared silly at Shawhaven's Haunted Farm.

Fun Fall Activities at Shawhaven Farm
  • Corn Maze
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Photo Ops
  • Farm Animals
  • Sunflowers
  • Play Area

Shawhaven Farm play area

Shawhaven farm pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Lansing

4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345

Farm Description

This 4th generation, family owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.

In a normal year most of the apples picked at Steffens Orchards are sold fresh in grocery stores across the Eastern United States, England, Israel, Central America and South America. Apples that aren't eaten fresh are used to make apple cider, applesauce, slices for processing, and apple desserts.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Small wagons, baskets and bags are provided.

Apples are the same price whether you pick them or get them already picked from the market

Picnic tables are available

Fun Fall Activities at Steffens Orchard Market
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Steffens Orchards Market play area

Steffens Orchards Market pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Sparta

8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Farm Description

Since 1919, Wells Orchards has always been committed to growing the highest quality fruit at a reasonable price for our farm market.

Pro Tips for Your Visit

Wells uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM) principals to spray as little as possible

Fun Fall Activities at Wells Orchards
  • Hayrides
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Apple Cider
  • Bakery
  • Photo Ops
  • Farmers Market
  • Play Area

Wells Orchards play area

Wells Orchards pumpkin patch

Fall Farm Fun in Walker

Fall Fun Finder

apple orchards button 1
pumpkin patch button
corn mazes button
hayrides button
farm directory
donuts and cider button
Fall Getaways List button 1
Fall Bucket List button
fall photo spots button
fall farms fun directory michigan pinterest

Share34
Pin4
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
38 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *