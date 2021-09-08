Fall Farms Fun: 20+ Places with Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking, Corn Mazes, Hayrides & More

Where to Find Local Fun on the Farm this Fall

The West Michigan landscape is dotted with friendly fall farms. Everyone brags that their favorite farm is the best, but we know the truth – they’re all amazing and we are so grateful for each one of our hometown farmers.

Not only do they grow food for our families, but they open their homes and fields to visitors each fall so we can experience the bounty of their hard work.

Experiencing hayrides, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are favorite fun fall activities in Michigan. Thank you, farmers, for making it happen!