Fall Farms Fun: 20+ Places with Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking, Corn Mazes, Hayrides & More

Where to Find Local Fun on the Farm this Fall
The West Michigan landscape is dotted with friendly fall farms. Everyone brags that their favorite farm is the best, but we know the truth – they’re all amazing and we are so grateful for each one of our hometown farmers.
Not only do they grow food for our families, but they open their homes and fields to visitors each fall so we can experience the bounty of their hard work.
Experiencing hayrides, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are favorite fun fall activities in Michigan. Thank you, farmers, for making it happen!
Fall Fun Directories:
The article you are reading offers an overview of each farm.
You’ll get more in-depth information on these related topics by clicking the links. (A new article on that topic will open.)
PUMPKIN PATCHES • CORN MAZES • HAYRIDES • APPLE PICKING • DONUTS & CIDER
Fall Farms Directory
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Farm Description
The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.
Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.
Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.
They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Visit the ice cream shop for a sweet treat, full meal, or snack.
Bring a few dollars to buy food to feed the animals in the petting zoo.
3803 Noble Road, Williamston, MI 48895
Farm Description
Get lost in BESTMAZE – the one you’ve heard about!
The premier maze in Michigan for 20 years.
BestMaze has an extensive underground drainage system that keeps trails from becoming muddy even after a heavy rain.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Tower assistants can point you in the right direction if you get lost
Their corn maze paths are cut wide so it is wheelchair friendly when dry.
Signed optional exits and shortcuts
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Farm Description
Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.
They also sell fall decor.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Go during the week for a less busy atmosphere.
6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
Farm Description
The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.
The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the market.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
U-pick almost everything at Blok Orchard! Apples, peaches, blueberries, blackberries, plums, currants and more.
Very reasonable prices
2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
Farm Description
Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.
Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.
Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Be sure to get donuts and cider here - they make their own and it's delicious!
Check their Facebook page for night maze hours.
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Farm Description
Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!
They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.
Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.
There's a corn maze here, too.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Come hungry because getting lunch here is a treat.
Sandwiches, pie, cider... yum!
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Farm Description
Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.
There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Be on the lookout for their special events, including Fright Night & Glo Night.
Last year, they also held an awesome trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot.
8335 Smith Rd., Berrien Springs, MI 49102
Farm Description
Earth First Farms Organic Growers is a family farm, committed to bringing you the freshest, healthiest, most delicious certified organic fruit and produce that Southwest Michigan can produce – without harmful side effects on the environment or your health.
Fall u-pick featuring 25 heirloom and contemporary apple varieties (yes, Honeycrisp!), carving and decorative pumpkins, winter squash and a farm store featuring fresh-pressed apple cider, apple sauce, daily made apple cider doughnuts, and more.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Farm Description
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Their Family Farm is perfect for a family outing! Be sure to bring your camera - there are several cute photo spots.
They also have indoor and outdoor play areas for kids of all ages.
Grab a fresh-baked donut, eat from the kid's menu food and drink items, and get some artisan candy to take home.
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Farm Description
Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.
Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
All the apple trees are short no need for ladders - perfect for families.
Come early in the season to get the really big pumpkins!
Be sure to use their Maze Tracker on your smartphone to track your progress live through the corn maze.
11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
Farm Description
Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.
The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.
The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Heidi's bakes up delicious donuts, so don't visit without trying one of their vanilla cake varieties or a seasonal festive pumpkin donut.
Getting in and out of Heidi's is super easy. It is located on the corner of Cascade and Alden Nash, just off of I-96.
Heidi's Farmstand is bursting with fresh produce. Try one of the tomatoes grown from their 30ft vines!
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
Farm Description
Family-owned and operated market since 1971.
Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.
Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.
U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
You can rent the barn for special events
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Farm Description
Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.
Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.
The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
The animals know what the feed cups look like and will come right up to the fence to get treats. And the birds aren't shy at all -- watch your head!
Lewis Farms also does a fantastic job with handwashing stations.
Try the grilled cheese made on their homemade cheese bread and the uniquely delicious deep fried asparagus.
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Farm Description
Since 1907, the Moelker family has been producing quality fruit and family fun on the farm for the Greater Grand Rapids community.
They also offer a fun and family friendly atmosphere for people to gather, pick-your-own fruit from the u-pick orchards and pumpkin patch, and enjoy the scenic beauty.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Watch their Facebook page for U-pick updates and special event announcements.
People drive from miles around for Moelker’s fluffy, flavor-packed donuts.
10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
Farm Description
The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.
Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.
A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!
Pro Tips for Your Visit
This is a beautiful hidden gem that keeps the fall experience fun yet simple.
Clydesdale horses Moses and Solomon are very friendly and were purchased from Budwiser as colts.
Keep your eyes peeled for red foxes during your hayride.
2934 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Farm Description
The farmland has been family owned for over 100 years.
They plant and grow pumpkins, apples, corn, and raise animals.
There is also a Wild Bird Nature Walk, across the bridge in the backwoods.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Farm Description
Family run farmers market offering fresh fruits and vegetables
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Cash or check only
11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
Farm Description
Drive just over an hour southeast of Grand Rapids to Laingsburg for a memorable seasonal family farm experience.
In the fall, watch pig races, take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, try out the apple sling shot, visit with over 50 animal in the petting farm, and more.
Make memories during the Santa Experience beginning in late November. Drink hot cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make a caramel apple, and visit the Christmas Shoppe. Plus cut your own tree or take home a pre-cut one.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Head to Peacock Family Farm for goat yoga!
Reservations required
Christmas experience fills up quickly so book early if you want to go
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Farm Description
Families west of Grand Rapids have been enjoying fall on Post Family Farm for generations. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.
Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.
In addition to incredible pumpkin donuts, you can also take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Kids love all the different options for play including giant tube slides, mini ziplines and a hay loft.
Post Family Farm also hosts field trips and weddings.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
The pumpkin donuts are amazingly addictive - especially when warm.
Arrive early on Saturdays to ensure you have enough time to enjoy everything the farm has to offer.
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
Farm Description
This fun family farm offers u-picked sweet and sour cherries in the summer – including free pitting on light sours.
In the fall, u-pick apples, pumpkin and peaches are available along with a sunflower maze and a corn maze.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Plan to take your bigger group or bigger kids to their sunflower scary maze.
It's unique and the price point is great.
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Farm Description
Robinette's has been around for a long time! It was started in 1911 and has been owned by the same family for four generations.
Their orchards are situated on 125-acres just north of Grand Rapids.
In addition to growing apples, peaches, cherries, nectarines, and apricots, among other things, Robinette's also has several outbuildings that house a variety of amenities.
The Apple Haus is where you'll find a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill.
The big red barn has a winery tasting room, gift shop, nut maker, and popcorn maker.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Fall weekends are notoriously busy at Robinette's. Visit on a weekday to beat the crowds or plan accordingly if visiting on the weekend.
Be sure to ask about the mulled wine, it’s delicious!
Get the kids the regular cider and you can spring for hard cider or wine with your Robinette’s donut. And it’s all made on-site!
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
Farm Description
Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
This farm has exploded in popularity over the past few years.
Arrive early or come on a weekday to beat the crowds.
1826 Rolfe Rd., Mason, MI 48854
Farm Description
Head a little east of Lansing for a fun farm to visit in Mason.
Get lost in a corn maze or milk a cow in the fall. Teens and adults will want to get scared at the “Haunted Farm,” featuring Escape Rooms and other spooky adventures.
A petting farm is open during all daytime events, spring through fall.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Older kids (10+) and adults can get scared silly at Shawhaven's Haunted Farm.
4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Farm Description
This 4th generation, family owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.
In a normal year most of the apples picked at Steffens Orchards are sold fresh in grocery stores across the Eastern United States, England, Israel, Central America and South America. Apples that aren't eaten fresh are used to make apple cider, applesauce, slices for processing, and apple desserts.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Small wagons, baskets and bags are provided.
Apples are the same price whether you pick them or get them already picked from the market
Picnic tables are available
8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Farm Description
Since 1919, Wells Orchards has always been committed to growing the highest quality fruit at a reasonable price for our farm market.
Pro Tips for Your Visit
Wells uses Integrated Pest Management (IPM) principals to spray as little as possible