Best Pumpkin Patches: 28 West MI Pumpkin Picking Farms to Visit this Fall

By / / Fall Farm Fun, West Michigan
pumpkin patch u-pick pumpkins klein cider mill grand rapids michigan

Pumpkin Patches are Iconic Halloween & Fall Fun

Picking pumpkins is one of those fall activities that my kids look forward to every year and no matter how busy we are, we make time for this.

My third grader spotted a pumpkin patch yesterday and his eyes got wide with excitement. “MOM!! Can we pick pumpkins today??” he begged.

Lots of area family farms have pumpkin patches, and they often have many other activities for your visit.

Find corn mazes, hayrides, apple picking, and donuts & cider heaven at many of these spots.

Click on a farm’s name on the graphic – or scroll down to get more detailed information about area pumpkin patches.

kids at pumpkin patch at Post Family Farm
Picking Pumpkins and going on a hayride at Post Family Farms in Hudsonville, MI

Pumpkin Patch Map 

find pumpkin patch near me

heidis pumpkin patch lowell michigan
Find big pumpkins in the pumpkin patch at Heidi’s Farmstand in Lowell, Michigan

Pumpkin Picking – Greater Grand Rapids Pumpkin Patches

Use this pumpkin farms guide to get out and get picking!

Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia, Michigan

8410 Whitneyville Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday-Friday: 10 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday: 9 AM -8:30 PM
Sunday: 11 AM - 8:30 PM

About Deep Roots Produce & Pumpkin Patch
Opening date September 11, 2023.

Deep Roots has pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors.

Prices range from $3-$12 depending on variety and size. The biggest pumpkin in the field is only $12!

New for 2023, Deep Roots is using a basket method to price. If your pumpkin fits in a basket, that’s the price you pay! If not, move up to the next basket size. All baskets have the price listed on them

To complete your fall porch look, grab some mums, a straw bale and a propane tank pumpkin.

October 27, 2023: 4th Annual Trunk or Treat

Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.

Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.

There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.

Also at Deep Roots Produce
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers

Pumpkin Patch in Hudsonville, Michigan

5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
(616) 669-1964
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday-Friday, Sept. 11 - Nov. 3:
Mon - Thurs: Donuts 7:30 AM -7 PM; Activities 12 PM - 7 PM
Fri: Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM; Activities 12 PM - 6 PM
Sat: Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM; Activities 10 AM -6 PM

Additional Fun Farm Days are:
Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 4 (10am-4pm)

$7 admission ages 2 and up includes:
- hayride to the pumpkin patch
- pumpkin train ride
- access to play areas and animal barn
- and so much more!



About Post Family Farm & Pumpkin Patch
Looking for your perfect orange pumpkin or a small knobbly one? Look no further than Post Family Farms.

The huge u-pick pumpkin patches have every type, color, shape and size of pumpkins and gourds. They are all reasonably priced by size.

Don't want to pick your own? You can also get pumpkins and gourds by the main entrance.

Families west of Grand Rapids have been enjoying fall on Post Family Farm for generations. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.

Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.

In addition to incredible pumpkin donuts, you can also take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Kids love all the different options for play including giant tube slides, mini ziplines and a hay loft.

Post Family Farm also hosts field trips and weddings.

Also at Post Family Farm
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Alpine Township, Michigan

3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
(616) 784-0058
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Tues / Thur: 9 AM - 8 PM
Wed / Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM
Sat: 9 AM - 3 PM
Closed Sundays & Mondays

About Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm & Pumpkin Patch
Don't forget about the pumpkins! U-pick pumpkins are also available at Ed Dunneback & Girls.

Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you don't want to trek out to the pumpkin patch.

Find a standard orange pumpkin -- or a more unusual pumpkin.

You will definitely want to come for the Pumpkin Smash and Bash event every fall.

PRO TIP: Arrive early, have lunch, grab pumpkins, stay for the smash and bash in order to get a good viewing spot⁠!

Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.

Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.

The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.

U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.

Also at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area, Serves Alcohol

Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan

1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 785-9896
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours SEASONAL HOURS
Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:00pm

Closed Labor Day

After Labor Day
Monday-Friday 7:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00p

Schwalliers pumpkin patch

About Schwallier’s Country Basket & Pumpkin Patch
Head to Schwallier’s Country Basket to find the perfect pumpkins for your jack-o-lanterns and home decorations.

Pick your own out of the patch or choose one that's already picked.

Pumpkins range from $1 to $15 depending on the size. $5 dollar pumpkin is about the size of a basketball.

Schwallier’s also has fall decorations, mums, Indian Corn, and straw bales available to purchase.

Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.

The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.

Schwalliers Country Basket exterior

Also at Schwallier’s Country Basket
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Saugatuck, Michigan

6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-8651
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours U-Pick & Corn Maze Hours:
Open daily, 10am - 6pm

Restaurant & Winery Hours: ​
OPEN DAILY (closed Tuesdays) 11am - 6pm

Bakery & Retail Hours
OPEN DAILY 9am - 6pm
Tuesdays: 9am - 4pm

About Cranes Orchards & Pumpkin Patch
If you'd like to pick pumpkins, head down to the pumpkin patch - opening September 23, 2023!

Grab a wagon for the big ones - and pick your favorite pumpkins.

You may also pick from the pumpkin barn display near the u-pick check-in area. Pay for pumpkins at the U-Pick barn.

Cash or credit card ($5 minimum). No personal checks.

Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!

Crane's Orchards operates two related, yet separate, locations on 12th Ave in Fennville, MI (close to Saugatuck.)

Choose to visit Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery, Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze, or both destinations.

They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.

Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.

There's a corn maze here, too.

Also at Cranes Orchards
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market, Play Area, Serves Alcohol

Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan

11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
(616) 887-5052
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Open to the public September 23 - October 29, 2023

Friday: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM (October only)
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Fruit Ridge Hayrides pumpkin patch
Fruit Ridge Hayrides pumpkin patch

About Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Pumpkin Patch
Choose the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, then weigh it in the barn to see if you can set a new record for the largest pumpkin! Also, take advantage of the beautiful scenery for some photo ops.

Huge pumpkins are available from mid-September through October. Availability is dependent on weather conditions.

Pumpkins and squash are available pre-picked or u-pick.

You will find bright orange pumpkins of every size in the patch. Average size is 20 - 45 lbs!

U-Pick open September 23 - October 29, 2023, Fri - Sun only.

Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.

Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.

Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides.

Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.

They also have a great playground and fire pit area, as well as a donut barn.

Also at Fruit Ridge Hayrides
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan

11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
(616) 897-6707
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday – Friday: 6:30 AM – 6 PM
Saturday: 7 AM – 5 PM
Open until 10 PM on Fridays & Saturdays in October
Closed Sunday

Heidi's Farmstand pumpkin patch

About Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery & Pumpkin Patch
The Pumpkin Patch opens on September 22, 2023.

You can hunt for the best ever pumpkins in the massive 5-acre pumpkin picking area.

Or, if picking your own isn't your thing, there are dozens of already picked pumpkins available as well.

Come enjoy a stroll through the corn maze, a colorful hayride, or pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

In the farm market, you will find a complete selection of all the great fall crops in Michigan - apples, cider, squash, strawberries, and other produce.

Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.

The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.

The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.

alt text

Also at Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan

7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
(231) 903-3246
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Saturdays & Sundays, 9/23-10/29: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

apple valley farm pumpkin patch

About Apple Valley Fun Farm & Pumpkin Patch
Apple Valley Fun Farm has Magic Lantern and Connecticut Field pumpkins available for $6 each from their display at the front of the farm.

Due to drought, the pumpkin patch isn't open in 2023.

Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.

Also at Apple Valley Fun Farm
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Haunted Attraction, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Walker, Michigan

8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
(616) 453-3927

Wells Orchards pumpkin patch

About Wells Orchards & Pumpkin Patch
The u-pick pumpkin patch opens the first weekend in October.

Wander the patch while you search for the perfect size, shape and color.

Wagons are available to haul your bounty.

Short on time? You can also get pre-picked pumpkins.

Since 1919, Wells Orchards has always been committed to growing the highest quality fruit at a reasonable price for our farm market. Bonus: Engelsma's cider is for sale in their market!

Also at Wells Orchards
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Grand Haven, Michigan

12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 846-8986
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Mon – Thurs: 4 PM – 7 PM
Fri - Sun: 10 AM – 7 PM

Open September 23 - October 30, 2023
No Admittance fee to enter farm

alt text

About Bethke Farms & Pumpkin Patch
With fields of pumpkins in the Grand Haven area, families come from all over West Michigan to take a picture of their children as they find the perfect Halloween pumpkin and pick it right off the vine.

With little pumpkins as small as an orange, and beautiful large pumpkins, you are sure to find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern.

10 AM to 7 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday

4 PM to 7 PM Monday – Thursday self service only

Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.

They also sell fall decor.

Also at Bethke Farms
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan

3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 987-3182
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday – Friday: 8 am - 9 pm
Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday: 1pm - 9pm


About Red Barn Market & Pumpkin Patch
Red Barn Market has a big field filled with pumpkins for you to pick from.

Wagons are available for your use.

The Red Barn Market is open all year and features:
Produce | Cafe' | Ice Cream | Farm Store | Tasting Room | BarnYard
Sunflower Trail | UPick Pumpkins | Santa
Indoor and outdoor seating.

Try a flight or pour of their very own Painted Turtle Hard Cider or take home a growler or can.

Call the market for more details.

Also at Red Barn Market
Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Serves Alcohol

Pumpkin Patch in Rockford, Michigan

1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 205-5499

colorful pumpkin patch at Grange Ave Farms

About Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
You may end up with the best pumpkins ever if you pick them from Grange Ave Farm!

Get your pumpkins and gourds in all different sizes, shapes and colors -- all at reasonable prices.

Fruit Market and You-Pick Orchard.
Pumpkins & Gourds. U-Pick apples. Supply of fruits and vegetables changes daily as they ripen.
Farm Market is on 13 Mile Rd. West of Algoma ave 1/4mile. 15-20 Minute drive north of Grand Rapids, MI.

Also at Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking

Pumpkin Patch in Comstock Park, Michigan

1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
(616) 784-0771
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday - Saturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Closed Sundays in November

About Brechting Farms & Pumpkin Patch
Brechtings Farm Market is a fantastic no-frills pumpkin patch experience. If you're looking to get a great pumpkin and avoid crowds, head here.

Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you're not looking to pick your own.

They have gorgeous veggies (cabbages the size of soccer balls, anyone?), wonderful u-pick pumpkins, and delicious caramel apples.

Brechtings Farm Market is proud to offer a quiet and steady alternative to the bigger circus-like farms. Truly a hidden gem!

Looking for a fun fall adventure? Come visit the farm!

Brechting Farms has been a family farm tradition for over 150 years.

Step into our fields and experience selected U-Pick including tomatoes, peppers, beans, pickles, pumpkins, apples, and more.

Plus delicious caramel apples and apple cider!

Also at Brechting Farms
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market

Pumpkin Patch in Ada, Michigan

6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
(616) 676-1153
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Mon - Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Stay up to date with their current hours on Facebook!

Closed Sundays

kids with pumpkins at blok orchards

About Blok Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
Find pumpkins in all different shapes, sizes and colors in the u-pick pumpkin patch, located behind their market barn.

There's also a colorful variety of already-picked pumpkins, squash and gourds at their market.

The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.

The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the market.

girl in apple trees at blok orchards

Also at Blok Orchard
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market

Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan

10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 970-3251
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours September 30 – October 29, 2023
Noon to 7 PM

Olin Farms pumpkin patch


About Olin Farms & Pumpkin Patch
If there’s one thing Olin Farm absolutely nails, it’s the adventure pumpkin patch experience. This isn’t just a patch of grass or a field with some pumpkins scattered around; it’s an all-out pumpkin-finding event.

Picture a variety of pumpkins, some gigantic, hidden in fields straight out of “Where the Wild Things Are.”

You’ll want to put on boots (or at least athletic shoes) and wear pants to go hunt in the sprawling pumpkin patch.

Ready? Spend the next half-hour looking under, over, and between the vines. Once you’ve picked your prize, flag down one of the helpful cart drivers. They’ll help you haul your find back to civilization.

The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.

Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.

A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!

Also at Olin Farms
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch in Grand Rapids, Michigan

5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
(616) 325-8698

About Morse Brothers Farm & Pumpkin Patch
Back by popular demand is the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch behind the barn! Please enter at your own risk. Dress appropriately for a true authentic pumpkin patch.

They also sell already-picked pumpkins and gourds in their yard, all shapes and sizes for your yard decor, painting, carving, and DIY crafting!

Use the wagons to carry the big pumpkins from the field out back and be sure to bring cash or check.

Check their Facebook page for dates and pricing.

Visit Morse Brothers Farm for fresh Michigan strawberries in the summer (June-July) and pumpkins & gourds during the month of October.

Please check recent Facebook posts for product availability and hours.

Also at Morse Brothers Farm
Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch in Stanton, Michigan

2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
(989) 831-4228
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Petting Zoo & Gift Shop: 9 AM - 6 PM, daily (May - Nov)

Sweet Shop: 11 AM - 6 PM, daily, (May-Oct)

Feeding Birds, Walking with Wallabies, Camel Rides: 12 PM - 4 PM, Fri, Sat, Sun

About Anderson & Girls Orchards & Pumpkin Patch
Anderson & Girls offers wagon rides to their pumpkin patch in September and October.

Once you're in the patch, hunt around to find the best color, shape and size for your jack-o'-lantern or harvest decorations.

Pumpkins are reasonably priced by weight.

The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.

Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.

Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they also offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.

They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.

Also at Anderson & Girls Orchards
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market

Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan

4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 887-2404
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours September 9 - October 30, 2023

Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Steffens Orchards Market pumpkin patch

About Steffens Orchard Market & Pumpkin Patch
The pumpkin patch is filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, just waiting for you to find and pick.

Pumpkins in the patch are $7 in the patch. There may also be smaller ones in the market for $2 -3 each.

This 4th generation, family owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.

In a normal year most of the apples picked at Steffens Orchards are sold fresh in grocery stores across the Eastern United States, England, Israel, Central America and South America. Apples that aren't eaten fresh are used to make apple cider, applesauce, slices for processing, and apple desserts.

Also at Steffens Orchard Market
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Hastings, Michigan

2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
(269) 945-4180

About Cotants Farm Market & Pumpkin Patch
Choose the best pumpkins right from the acres-and-acres pumpkin patch.

For those that don't want to pick their own pumpkin, they also carry all varieties of our pumpkins and gourds right in our Farm Market.

Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.

Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.

Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

Also at Cotants Farm Market
Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Hudsonville, Michigan

5220 22nd Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
(616) 669-7695
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Monday - Friday: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Victory Farms LLC pumpkins

About Victory Farms & Pumpkin Patch
Stop by this cute little farm to pick your own pumpkin on Saturdays in October.

Victory Farms is a local grower of several non-GMO varieties of root vegetables and winter squash

Also at Victory Farms
Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch in New Era, Michigan

4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
(231) 861-5730
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Lewis Farms is open Monday – Saturday: 9am - 6pm & Sunday 10am - 5pm.

About Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo & Pumpkin Patch
Pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch

Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.

Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.

The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.

Lewis Farms fall festival

Also at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan

2151 10 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Hours: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

About Klein Cider Mill and Market & Pumpkin Patch
Klein Cider Mill and Market has a large pumpkin patch with spectacular hillside views.

Visitors rave about the variety and quality of pumpkins and gourds. All at reasonable prices and amazing service!

During the fall season, in addition to cider, they have pumpkins of all sizes great for decorating and carving with the family for Halloween and Thanksgiving. Indian corn, corn stalks, hay, and straw bales are available for the decorating season.

Also at Klein Cider Mill and Market
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Cider Mill, Farmers Market

Pumpkin Patch in Conklin, Michigan

17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
(616) 899-2931
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Farm is open starting September 2023

Fridays & Saturdays: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sundays: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

About Rasch Cherry Apple Market & Pumpkin Patch
Smaller pumpkin patch. They have unique gourds that you can pick as well.

This fun family farm offers Upick apples, pumpkins, sunflowers, along with a variety of prepicked fruits and veggies.

Their delicious homemade baked goods include fresh donuts, hot turnovers, etc, all made or produced in-house or locally.

Rasch Cherries & Apples also has a kids area and a few animals.

And to top it all off, they also have a sunflower maze and a corn maze.

Also at Rasch Cherry Apple Market
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Photo Ops, Sunflowers, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Greenville, Michigan

11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
(616) 794-0922
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Open 7 days a week (including holidays), 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Paulson's Pumpkin Patch

About Paulson's Pumpkin Patch & Pumpkin Patch
A trip off the beaten path, Paulson's Pumpkin Patch has charm, friendly staff and great prices.

Get a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds at great prices - along with other produce in the market.

Always wanted an obscenely large pumpkin and had no idea where to get them? Here. This is the place.

Note that while they do have some pre-picked in the market, this is a true pumpkin patch. It is not stroller friendly.

Free hay rides to the pumpkin patch on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Cash or check only.

Family run farmers market offering fresh fruits and vegetables

Also at Paulson's Pumpkin Patch
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market

Pumpkin Patch in Kalamazoo, Michigan

8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
(269) 629-4214
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours Market Hours:
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - Saturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Opening Sept. 10, 2023 for the fall season

Weekday Activities (beginning Sept. 14, 2023):
Monday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Weekend Activities:
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

About Gull Meadow Farms & Pumpkin Patch
Gull Meadow sells pumpkins in a variety of sizes.

You can head out to the fields for U-Pick, or snag your future jack-o-lantern on your way out at the Pumpkin Corral, near the market.

U-Pick Pumpkin Patch opens up at the end of September.

Located in Richland, Gull Meadow Farms is much more than a spot to grab some apples or pick a pumpkin (although they do offer both).

This farm continues to grow each year, now offering over 30 fall activities, summer events and Christmas events with Santa.

Also at Gull Meadow Farms
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area

Pumpkin Patch in Northern Michigan, Michigan

1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 854-3276
Pumpkin Farm Open Hours 2021 Season: May 7– November 22

Market Hours
Mon-Sat: 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm

Heritage Farms Market pumpkin patch
Heritage Farms Market pumpkin patch

About Heritage Farms Market & Pumpkin Patch
Find the best pumpkin in the u-pick pumpkin patch.

Photo ops available throughout the patch so bring your camera!

Family-owned and operated market since 1971.

Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.

Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.

U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.

Also at Heritage Farms Market
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area

Pumpkin Carving Tools & Decorating Ideas

*Affiliate links may appear in this section

When my kids were little, they loved picking the family pumpkin to carve for Halloween.

Now that they’re older, they all want to get their own pumpkins. To keep them from bringing home the biggest pumpkin in the field, we allowed them to pick any pumpkin they could carry back to the hayride.

This year, their goal is to find just the right broad, round face with plenty of room to design features even more (complicated) awesome than the year before.

As for the designs chosen – that varies from year to year.

Etsy is full of cool pumpkin carving templates that you have purchase for a small fee. Most of them are printable PDFs.

Here are a few that caught my eye:

Pumpkin Carving Stencil Bundle

Digital File Product – Pay & Download this Pumpkin Carving Stencil, Pumpkin Faces Bundle w/67 Designs.

Designs are optimized for ease of carving. Formatted so that you don’t have to deal with “floating” pieces of pumpkin.

Find on Etsy

Harry Potter Pumpkin Carving Patterns – Printable PDF

Digital File Product – Pay & Download Designs from SleepyHollowPumpkins. Most files are $2.99.

In addition to Harry Potter carving patterns, choose from
-Hocus Pocus
-Haunted Mansion
-Nightmare before Christmas
-Witches
-Pokemon
-Pirates & Princesses
-and many more



Find on Etsy

We’ve acquired several carving tools like those pictured below, and the proper tools help with getting a detailed design carved into the pumpkin, as well as upping the safety factor.

Here are several tool kits that might work for your family.

Pumpkin Masters Pumpkin Carving Kit

Check on Amazon

23 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit with Stencil Cutouts

Check on Amazon

If cutting into the pumpkin isn’t your thing, there are ways to dress up the orange orb with using a knife.

Consider decals, markers, or adorning your pumpkin with metal art. Here are some ideas:

Arts and Craft Coloring Pumpkin Kit

This Coloring Pumpkin Kit includes Foam Stickers, Glitter Stickers, Unicorn Horn, 3 Puffy charms, 3 sheets of temporary tattoos, 4 googly eyes, 12 pipe cleaners, 5 fabric flowers, 6 paint tubes, 3 brushes.

Ages 3+

Check on Amazon

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Markers

Decorate your pumpkin with markers specially formulated to draw on a pumpkin.

See on Etsy

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit

Peel and stick designs are great for little kids. Easy to use.

Check on Amazon

Pumpkin JackOLantern Metal Art Witch Set

See on Etsy

More Fall Fun

2023 GRKIDS.COM Family Farms Guide by Melody VanderWeide

And Even More Fall Fun!

About The Author

Avatar photo
Writer and Site Admin. Elizabeth Rudd is a former elementary school teacher, now stay-at-home mom, to three young kids. Originally from Lansing, she moved to the Grand Rapids area in 2012 and has enjoyed driving her kids around town to discover what the area has to offer. Elizabeth spends her time taking kids back and forth to preschool, attending mom’s groups, hunting for great deals and spending way too much time on Facebook. She is looking forward to the day when she can get back to reading all the books she’s bought and hasn’t had time to read.

8 thoughts on “Best Pumpkin Patches: 28 West MI Pumpkin Picking Farms to Visit this Fall”

  1. Ellen

    We picked Honey Crisp apples at Sietsma’s on Saturday, September 10 and they are some of the best apples we have EVER had!! I don’t know how long they are in season but they are wonderful. Although they don’t have all the rides/entertainment for kids, they deliver on flavor for cider and doughnuts. If you want quality, go here!!!

    Reply
    1. Betsy B

      Aside from Farmer’s Markets, I know that Koetsier’s and Schwallier’s both carry gourds in their stores. I can’t speak for the other places, however. And they are not u-pick gourds.
      -Betsy

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *