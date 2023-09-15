Best Pumpkin Patches: 28 West MI Pumpkin Picking Farms to Visit this Fall

Pumpkin Patches are Iconic Halloween & Fall Fun
Picking pumpkins is one of those fall activities that my kids look forward to every year and no matter how busy we are, we make time for this.
My third grader spotted a pumpkin patch yesterday and his eyes got wide with excitement. “MOM!! Can we pick pumpkins today??” he begged.
Lots of area family farms have pumpkin patches, and they often have many other activities for your visit.
Find corn mazes, hayrides, apple picking, and donuts & cider heaven at many of these spots.
Click on a farm’s name on the graphic – or scroll down to get more detailed information about area pumpkin patches.
Pumpkin Patch Map
Pumpkin Picking – Greater Grand Rapids Pumpkin Patches
Use this pumpkin farms guide to get out and get picking!
Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia, Michigan
Saturday: 9 AM -8:30 PM
Sunday: 11 AM - 8:30 PM
Deep Roots has pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors.
Prices range from $3-$12 depending on variety and size. The biggest pumpkin in the field is only $12!
New for 2023, Deep Roots is using a basket method to price. If your pumpkin fits in a basket, that’s the price you pay! If not, move up to the next basket size. All baskets have the price listed on them
To complete your fall porch look, grab some mums, a straw bale and a propane tank pumpkin.
October 27, 2023: 4th Annual Trunk or Treat
Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.
There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers
Pumpkin Patch in Hudsonville, Michigan
(616) 669-1964
Mon - Thurs: Donuts 7:30 AM -7 PM; Activities 12 PM - 7 PM
Fri: Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM; Activities 12 PM - 6 PM
Sat: Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM; Activities 10 AM -6 PM
Additional Fun Farm Days are:
Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 4 (10am-4pm)
$7 admission ages 2 and up includes:
- hayride to the pumpkin patch
- pumpkin train ride
- access to play areas and animal barn
- and so much more!
The huge u-pick pumpkin patches have every type, color, shape and size of pumpkins and gourds. They are all reasonably priced by size.
Don't want to pick your own? You can also get pumpkins and gourds by the main entrance.
Families west of Grand Rapids have been enjoying fall on Post Family Farm for generations. The barn was originally built in 1915 for dairy cows.
Post Family Farm is a family owned and operated farm. The Posts purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.
In addition to incredible pumpkin donuts, you can also take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Kids love all the different options for play including giant tube slides, mini ziplines and a hay loft.
Post Family Farm also hosts field trips and weddings.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Alpine Township, Michigan
(616) 784-0058
Wed / Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM
Sat: 9 AM - 3 PM
Closed Sundays & Mondays
Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you don't want to trek out to the pumpkin patch.
Find a standard orange pumpkin -- or a more unusual pumpkin.
You will definitely want to come for the Pumpkin Smash and Bash event every fall.
PRO TIP: Arrive early, have lunch, grab pumpkins, stay for the smash and bash in order to get a good viewing spot!
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area, Serves Alcohol
Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan
(616) 785-9896
Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:00pm
Closed Labor Day
After Labor Day
Monday-Friday 7:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00p
Pick your own out of the patch or choose one that's already picked.
Pumpkins range from $1 to $15 depending on the size. $5 dollar pumpkin is about the size of a basketball.
Schwallier’s also has fall decorations, mums, Indian Corn, and straw bales available to purchase.
Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Saugatuck, Michigan
(269) 561-8651
Open daily, 10am - 6pm
Restaurant & Winery Hours:
OPEN DAILY (closed Tuesdays) 11am - 6pm
Bakery & Retail Hours
OPEN DAILY 9am - 6pm
Tuesdays: 9am - 4pm
Grab a wagon for the big ones - and pick your favorite pumpkins.
You may also pick from the pumpkin barn display near the u-pick check-in area. Pay for pumpkins at the U-Pick barn.
Cash or credit card ($5 minimum). No personal checks.
Crane Orchards is definitely a destination!
Crane's Orchards operates two related, yet separate, locations on 12th Ave in Fennville, MI (close to Saugatuck.)
Choose to visit Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery, Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze, or both destinations.
They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.
Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting.
There's a corn maze here, too.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market, Play Area, Serves Alcohol
Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan
(616) 887-5052
Friday: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM (October only)
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Huge pumpkins are available from mid-September through October. Availability is dependent on weather conditions.
Pumpkins and squash are available pre-picked or u-pick.
You will find bright orange pumpkins of every size in the patch. Average size is 20 - 45 lbs!
U-Pick open September 23 - October 29, 2023, Fri - Sun only.
Monday - Thursday for groups by reservation only.
Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.
Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone this fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides.
Open weekends from mid-September through October. Private groups by reservation only during the week.
They also have a great playground and fire pit area, as well as a donut barn.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan
(616) 897-6707
Saturday: 7 AM – 5 PM
Open until 10 PM on Fridays & Saturdays in October
Closed Sunday
You can hunt for the best ever pumpkins in the massive 5-acre pumpkin picking area.
Or, if picking your own isn't your thing, there are dozens of already picked pumpkins available as well.
Come enjoy a stroll through the corn maze, a colorful hayride, or pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.
In the farm market, you will find a complete selection of all the great fall crops in Michigan - apples, cider, squash, strawberries, and other produce.
Heidi’s Farmstand is a family operation established in 2006.
The Blough family has been in the Lowell area since 1949 when Grandpa Noah bought the farm on Cascade Road. Heidi’s is a partnership between three cousins.
The goal of Heidi’s Farmstand is to bring fresh, homegrown, and local food to the community.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan
(231) 903-3246
Due to drought, the pumpkin patch isn't open in 2023.
Apple Valley Fun Farm is the place to go for fall fun for the entire family.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Haunted Attraction, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Walker, Michigan
(616) 453-3927
Wander the patch while you search for the perfect size, shape and color.
Wagons are available to haul your bounty.
Short on time? You can also get pre-picked pumpkins.
Since 1919, Wells Orchards has always been committed to growing the highest quality fruit at a reasonable price for our farm market. Bonus: Engelsma's cider is for sale in their market!
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Grand Haven, Michigan
(616) 846-8986
Fri - Sun: 10 AM – 7 PM
Open September 23 - October 30, 2023
No Admittance fee to enter farm
With little pumpkins as small as an orange, and beautiful large pumpkins, you are sure to find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern.
10 AM to 7 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday
4 PM to 7 PM Monday – Thursday self service only
Bethke Farms is where people build family traditions while having fun on a farm, finding a Halloween pumpkin, taking a hayride and getting lost in a corn maze.
They also sell fall decor.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan
(616) 987-3182
Wagons are available for your use.
The Red Barn Market is open all year and features:
Produce | Cafe' | Ice Cream | Farm Store | Tasting Room | BarnYard
Sunflower Trail | UPick Pumpkins | Santa
Indoor and outdoor seating.
Try a flight or pour of their very own Painted Turtle Hard Cider or take home a growler or can.
Call the market for more details.
Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Serves Alcohol
Pumpkin Patch in Rockford, Michigan
(616) 205-5499
Get your pumpkins and gourds in all different sizes, shapes and colors -- all at reasonable prices.
Fruit Market and You-Pick Orchard.
Pumpkins & Gourds. U-Pick apples. Supply of fruits and vegetables changes daily as they ripen.
Farm Market is on 13 Mile Rd. West of Algoma ave 1/4mile. 15-20 Minute drive north of Grand Rapids, MI.
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking
Pumpkin Patch in Comstock Park, Michigan
(616) 784-0771
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Closed Sundays in November
Pre-picked pumpkins are also available if you're not looking to pick your own.
They have gorgeous veggies (cabbages the size of soccer balls, anyone?), wonderful u-pick pumpkins, and delicious caramel apples.
Brechtings Farm Market is proud to offer a quiet and steady alternative to the bigger circus-like farms. Truly a hidden gem!
Looking for a fun fall adventure? Come visit the farm!
Brechting Farms has been a family farm tradition for over 150 years.
Step into our fields and experience selected U-Pick including tomatoes, peppers, beans, pickles, pumpkins, apples, and more.
Plus delicious caramel apples and apple cider!
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market
Pumpkin Patch in Ada, Michigan
(616) 676-1153
Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Stay up to date with their current hours on Facebook!
Closed Sundays
There's also a colorful variety of already-picked pumpkins, squash and gourds at their market.
The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.
The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the market.
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market
Pumpkin Patch in Lowell, Michigan
(616) 970-3251
Picture a variety of pumpkins, some gigantic, hidden in fields straight out of “Where the Wild Things Are.”
You’ll want to put on boots (or at least athletic shoes) and wear pants to go hunt in the sprawling pumpkin patch.
Ready? Spend the next half-hour looking under, over, and between the vines. Once you’ve picked your prize, flag down one of the helpful cart drivers. They’ll help you haul your find back to civilization.
The 120 acre farm has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.
Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.
A wonderful farm to enjoy with friends and family!
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch in Grand Rapids, Michigan
(616) 325-8698
They also sell already-picked pumpkins and gourds in their yard, all shapes and sizes for your yard decor, painting, carving, and DIY crafting!
Use the wagons to carry the big pumpkins from the field out back and be sure to bring cash or check.
Check their Facebook page for dates and pricing.
Visit Morse Brothers Farm for fresh Michigan strawberries in the summer (June-July) and pumpkins & gourds during the month of October.
Please check recent Facebook posts for product availability and hours.
Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch in Stanton, Michigan
(989) 831-4228
Sweet Shop: 11 AM - 6 PM, daily, (May-Oct)
Feeding Birds, Walking with Wallabies, Camel Rides: 12 PM - 4 PM, Fri, Sat, Sun
Once you're in the patch, hunt around to find the best color, shape and size for your jack-o'-lantern or harvest decorations.
Pumpkins are reasonably priced by weight.
The Anderson's bought the farm in 1978 and have kept it up and running for over 40 years.
Today, their farm petting zoo holds over 140 animals and 14 different species of birds.
Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they also offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.
They also have seasonal events that get posted on their website.
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market
Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan
(616) 887-2404
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Pumpkins in the patch are $7 in the patch. There may also be smaller ones in the market for $2 -3 each.
This 4th generation, family owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.
In a normal year most of the apples picked at Steffens Orchards are sold fresh in grocery stores across the Eastern United States, England, Israel, Central America and South America. Apples that aren't eaten fresh are used to make apple cider, applesauce, slices for processing, and apple desserts.
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Hastings, Michigan
(269) 945-4180
For those that don't want to pick their own pumpkin, they also carry all varieties of our pumpkins and gourds right in our Farm Market.
Cotant's Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.
Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, donuts and cider, and more.
Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.
Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Hudsonville, Michigan
(616) 669-7695
Victory Farms is a local grower of several non-GMO varieties of root vegetables and winter squash
Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch in New Era, Michigan
(231) 861-5730
Owned by the same family for five generations, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a great destination for families of all ages.
Visit with over 100 animals and enjoy nearly 50 different activities and attractions.
The farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and any other event.
Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Sparta, Michigan
Visitors rave about the variety and quality of pumpkins and gourds. All at reasonable prices and amazing service!
During the fall season, in addition to cider, they have pumpkins of all sizes great for decorating and carving with the family for Halloween and Thanksgiving. Indian corn, corn stalks, hay, and straw bales are available for the decorating season.
Pumpkin Patch, Apple Cider Mill, Farmers Market
Pumpkin Patch in Conklin, Michigan
(616) 899-2931
Fridays & Saturdays: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sundays: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
This fun family farm offers Upick apples, pumpkins, sunflowers, along with a variety of prepicked fruits and veggies.
Their delicious homemade baked goods include fresh donuts, hot turnovers, etc, all made or produced in-house or locally.
Rasch Cherries & Apples also has a kids area and a few animals.
And to top it all off, they also have a sunflower maze and a corn maze.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Photo Ops, Sunflowers, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Greenville, Michigan
(616) 794-0922
Get a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds at great prices - along with other produce in the market.
Always wanted an obscenely large pumpkin and had no idea where to get them? Here. This is the place.
Note that while they do have some pre-picked in the market, this is a true pumpkin patch. It is not stroller friendly.
Free hay rides to the pumpkin patch on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Cash or check only.
Family run farmers market offering fresh fruits and vegetables
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market
Pumpkin Patch in Kalamazoo, Michigan
(269) 629-4214
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - Saturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Opening Sept. 10, 2023 for the fall season
Weekday Activities (beginning Sept. 14, 2023):
Monday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Weekend Activities:
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
You can head out to the fields for U-Pick, or snag your future jack-o-lantern on your way out at the Pumpkin Corral, near the market.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch opens up at the end of September.
Located in Richland, Gull Meadow Farms is much more than a spot to grab some apples or pick a pumpkin (although they do offer both).
This farm continues to grow each year, now offering over 30 fall activities, summer events and Christmas events with Santa.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area
Pumpkin Patch in Northern Michigan, Michigan
(231) 854-3276
Market Hours
Mon-Sat: 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm
Photo ops available throughout the patch so bring your camera!
Family-owned and operated market since 1971.
Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.
Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.
U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.
Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Pumpkin Carving Tools & Decorating Ideas
*Affiliate links may appear in this section
When my kids were little, they loved picking the family pumpkin to carve for Halloween.
Now that they’re older, they all want to get their own pumpkins. To keep them from bringing home the biggest pumpkin in the field, we allowed them to pick any pumpkin they could carry back to the hayride.
This year, their goal is to find just the right broad, round face with plenty of room to design features even more (complicated) awesome than the year before.
As for the designs chosen – that varies from year to year.
Etsy is full of cool pumpkin carving templates that you have purchase for a small fee. Most of them are printable PDFs.
Here are a few that caught my eye:
Pumpkin Carving Stencil Bundle
Digital File Product – Pay & Download this Pumpkin Carving Stencil, Pumpkin Faces Bundle w/67 Designs.
Designs are optimized for ease of carving. Formatted so that you don’t have to deal with “floating” pieces of pumpkin.
Harry Potter Pumpkin Carving Patterns – Printable PDF
Digital File Product – Pay & Download Designs from SleepyHollowPumpkins. Most files are $2.99.
In addition to Harry Potter carving patterns, choose from
-Hocus Pocus
-Haunted Mansion
-Nightmare before Christmas
-Witches
-Pokemon
-Pirates & Princesses
-and many more
We’ve acquired several carving tools like those pictured below, and the proper tools help with getting a detailed design carved into the pumpkin, as well as upping the safety factor.
Here are several tool kits that might work for your family.
Pumpkin Masters Pumpkin Carving Kit
23 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit with Stencil Cutouts
If cutting into the pumpkin isn’t your thing, there are ways to dress up the orange orb with using a knife.
Consider decals, markers, or adorning your pumpkin with metal art. Here are some ideas:
Arts and Craft Coloring Pumpkin Kit
This Coloring Pumpkin Kit includes Foam Stickers, Glitter Stickers, Unicorn Horn, 3 Puffy charms, 3 sheets of temporary tattoos, 4 googly eyes, 12 pipe cleaners, 5 fabric flowers, 6 paint tubes, 3 brushes.
Ages 3+
Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Markers
Decorate your pumpkin with markers specially formulated to draw on a pumpkin.
Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit
Peel and stick designs are great for little kids. Easy to use.
Pumpkin JackOLantern Metal Art Witch Set
