Best Pumpkin Patches: 28 West MI Pumpkin Picking Farms to Visit this Fall

Opening date September 11, 2023.

Deep Roots has pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors.

Prices range from $3-$12 depending on variety and size. The biggest pumpkin in the field is only $12!

New for 2023, Deep Roots is using a basket method to price. If your pumpkin fits in a basket, that’s the price you pay! If not, move up to the next basket size. All baskets have the price listed on them

To complete your fall porch look, grab some mums, a straw bale and a propane tank pumpkin.

October 27, 2023: 4th Annual Trunk or Treat

Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.

Now the farm stand has a corn maze, lots of fresh produce, and regularly hosts food trucks on the weekends.

There are several photo spots, a couple of farm animals, and lawn games out front.

