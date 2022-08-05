Apple Picking Guide: 15+ Favorite Apple Orchards in West Michigan

What to Do with the Apples You Picked

Fresh apples will last a long time if stored in a cool, dry location, but if you have a large quantity, there are many different ways you can use them.

What I love about apple picking is that our perfect conditions produce such a delicious, sweet apple that you really don’t have to add much to it.

I make applesauce every year and I never put a drop of sugar in it, because it just doesn’t need it!

Picking Apples and Making Own Applesauce is a Family Tradition

You can also go sparingly on the sweetener in pies and other desserts because the flavor of the apples shining through is all you need for flavor perfection.

Some of our favorite tools for processing apples include the “apple swirler” as my kids call it. You can get it on Amazon and it comes apart for easier cleaning. We’ve owned two of these over the years – make sure to get a metal one – the plastic versions don’t hold up. You can find these at kitchen shops and usually Bed, Bath & Beyond.

If you’re going to be processing a large number of apples, it’s worth it to invest in something like a food mill.

You can get hand-crank options with a variety of blades to choose from. The beefiest food mills can be over $100, while the smaller versions start at around $20. There are also KitchenAid mixer attachments that will do the trick.

In addition to making applesauce and freezing it to enjoy throughout the year, I like to make an apple pie or apple crisp.

I often make an extra pie to freeze and pull out later for Thanksgiving and Christmas (Just defrost then bake as usual!)

Freeze an uncooked apple pie to bake at a later date

I came across this personalized pie plate on Etsy and I think it’s a really neat way to pass down family traditions and special recipes.

This Etsy shop takes your (or grandma’s) handwritten recipes or photos and applies them to a 9.5″ custom pie plate. Maybe the best thing about this? You can order multiples, so everyone that wants a copy of grandma’s recipe can get one.

Handwritten Personalized Pie Plate Find on Etsy

If you want to get more creative with your apples, check out the recipe section of the Michigan Apple Committee’s website.

They have a guide of recipes sorted by category: beverages, sides, main dishes, and desserts to name a few.

I can’t wait to dig into some of these recipes with my apples this year…if my kids don’t eat them all first!