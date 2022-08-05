Apple Picking Guide: 15+ Favorite Apple Orchards in West Michigan

Apple Picking Season in West Michigan
Growing up, my favorite family outings were to local fruit farms, especially the apple orchards in Michigan.
Today, when the crisp fall air settles in, my mind turns to apple picking, the yummy things we’ll make with our apples, and the other fun fall activities included in a visit to our local apple orchards.
AppleTree & Gilden Woods
Featured Partner
Providing high quality educational programming in a safe and nurturing environment, where your infant, toddler, preschooler, or school-aged child can grow emotionally, socially, and academically.
Request a tour today!
Apple Picking in West MI – Area U-Pick Apple Orchards
Use this apple orchards guide to get out and get picking!
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
(616) 453-2585
Moelker Orchards is a small family-owned farm on the SW side of Grand Rapids known for its delicious bakery and wonderful apple orchards.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Moelker Orchards offers several varieties of u-pick apples: Gala, McIntosh, Empire, Jonagold, Ida Red, Fuji, & Honeycrisp apples. Call before you head out for current availability. (You can also get 21 other varieties of pre-picked apples in the market throughout the season.)
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 TBA
2021- U-pick bags are available in pecks ($12.00) and 1/2 bushels ($19.00) for all varieties except Honeycrisp.
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
In addition to apple picking, enjoy homemade donuts and pies from their bakery, picking pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, and horse-drawn hayrides on select fall weekends.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 785-9896
Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened their barn doors in 1989. The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market and apple orchards. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Schwallier’s Country Basket grows over 15 varieties of apples including Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Empire, and Cortland.
For the most up-to-date u-pick information, please check their Facebook page or call before you plan to pick.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 TBA
2021-
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Schwallier’s is a destination for families looking for iconic fall activities. Attractions at this apple orchard include an easier corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, a pumpkin patch, cool farm play areas – especially in the back 40, and yummy market finds, like homemade donuts.
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
(616) 361-5567
Robinette’s has been around for a long time! It was started in 1911 and has been owned by the same family for four generations.
Their orchards are situated on 125 acres just north of Grand Rapids.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
18 varieties of apples are available for U-pick including Gala, Macintosh, Honeycrisp, Ida Red, and Pink Lady, although U-Pick is not always available. Check their website or call them for an up-to-date list of varieties and picking times.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 – TBA
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
In addition to growing apples, among other things, Robinette’s cranks out fall fun on full blast.
Outdoors, a corn maze, farm animals, play area, and hayrides are all on the docket. A look inside the Apple Haus reveals a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill and their big red barn is where you’ll find the winery tasting room.
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-8651
Crane Orchards is a fall fun apple picking destination! With two separate locations, visitors will need to
select their destination: Crane’s Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery – or – Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
They have over 17 different varieties of apples, 10 varieties of peaches & sweet cherries for u-pick. Open daily weather permitting during apple season.
Check-in at the U-Pick barn. Talk to the greeters about apple picking options – they’ll point you to the locations of the available varieties. Pick up any bags you may need here, or bring your own reusable shopping bags. Grab a wagon if needed, or bring your own if you have one – they have a limited number available and wagons are only for use by those picking fruit.
Pick your apples; you can mix and match the varieties in your bags because all of the U-Pick apples are the same price per pound
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
2021- Apples are $1.25/lb.
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Their restaurant serves up tasty meals as well as an amazing selection of pie (whole or by the slice.) They also have wine tasting. The second location is where you’ll find the corn maze.
Ed Dunneback and Girls
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
(616) 784-0058
Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922. He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay, and a herd of dairy cows.
Today, this is a fifth-generation family farm.
The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to a fresh produce market, gift shop, bakery, kitchen & taproom.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Varieties available for apple picking may include: Gala, Jonagold, Empire, Yellow Delicious , and Honeycrisp.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
Pricing for u-pick varies from season to season depending on the success of the growing season.
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
U-pick fruit, sunflowers, a corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and other events round out their offerings.
Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Apple Orchard
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
(616) 887-5052
Fruit Ridge Hayrides checks all the boxes for fall fun.
Whether it’s picking apples in the orchard, taking a ride on a horse-drawn wagon, or finding your way through one of the largest corn mazes in Western Michigan, there’s sure to be something for everyone for fall at Fruit Ridge Hayrides.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
The trees are just the right height for little ones to help with the picking!
There are so many varieties to choose from. You can mix and match your bag or stick to one variety.
Varieties include Honeycrisp, Fuji, Golden & Red Delicious, Jonathan, Empire, and Rome. Check their website for a full list and availability.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 – TBA
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
In addition to hayrides and apple orchards, they also have a large corn maze, a great playground and fire pit area, as well as a donut barn.
Rasch Cherry & Apple Market
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
(616) 899-2931
A beautiful 100-year-old barn is the setting for this Conklin, MI farm just 20 minutes northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
Low-key, laid-back, and delicious are all words to describe a fall visit.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
U-pick apples are available at Rasch every fall.
Varieties include Honey Crisp, Gala, and Golden Supreme.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
This fun family farm offers Upick apples, pumpkins, and sunflowers, along with a variety of prepicked fruits and veggies.
Their delicious homemade baked goods include fresh donuts, hot turnovers, etc, all made or produced in-house or locally.
Rasch Cherries & Apples also has a kids area and a few animals.
And to top it all off, they also have a sunflower maze and a corn maze.
Grange Fruit Farm
1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
(6
Grange Fruit Farm is a 15-20 Minute drive north of Grand Rapids, MI. Their supply of fruits and vegetables changes daily as they ripen.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
This newer apple orchard offers u-pick Honeycrisp & Gala apples.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Visit their pumpkin patch for gourds and pumpkins later in the fall.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1153
The Blok family has been supplying west Michigan with farm fresh produce since 1965.
45 acres of apple trees in Ada, MI, make for an amazing u-pick experience.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
U-pick apple varieties include Zestar, Paula Red, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Spy, Golden Delicious, Gala, Ida Red, Mutsu, Red Delicious & Jonagold.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
The farm offers u-pick apples, peaches, plums, and pumpkins along with other fruits and veggies in the farm market. They also have a pumpin patch in the fall.
Steffens Orchard Market
4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 887-2404
This 4th generation, family-owned farm on over 300 acres produces apples, sweet cherries and pumpkins.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
U-Pick apples include Blondee, Gala, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Cortland, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Ida Red, Fuji, and Cameo.
Already picked apples are available in the market.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 – TBA
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
This low-key apple orchard also has a small play area, pumpkin patch and farmers market.
Gull Meadow Farms
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
(269) 629-4214
Located in Richland, MI Gull Meadow Farms is much more than a spot to grab some apples or pick a pumpkin (although they do offer both).
This farm continues to grow each year, now offering over 30 fall activities, summer events and Christmas events with Santa.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
In addition to the 25+ apple varieties they sell in the market, Gull Meadow Farms offers nine varieties of u pick apples during apple picking season: Jonagold, Empire, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Red Delicious, Rome, Mutsu, Fuji, and Granny Smith.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
2021- Peck: $13.00; 1/2 Bushel: $22.00
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Too many to describe! They have a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, homemade donuts, sunflowers, and a harvest festival, just to name a few.
Apple Valley Fun Farm
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 914-6004
Apple Valley Fun Farm, located in the Fruit Ridge area of West Michigan, popped up in fall 2021 just in time for fall family fun.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Apple Valley Fun Farm U-pick apples include Honeycrisp, Gale Gala & Sunrise Fuji.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
There’s a laundry list of fall fun at this newer destination. Choose from a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, inflatables, and more.
Cotants Farm Market
2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
(269) 945-4180
Cotant’s Farm Market, located one mile south of Hastings on M-37 Highway, is a family-owned and operated business that set their roots four generations ago in 1947.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Many varieties are available for u-pick apples including Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji and McIntosh.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 – TBA
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Every fall, the Market celebrates the season with apple picking, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, homemade donuts, apple cider, and more.
Their greenhouse specializes in hanging baskets, flowering annuals, a wide range of perennials, and vegetable plants. The Farm Market has a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.
Brechting Farms
1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
(616) 784-0771
This family farm is over 150 years old! tradition.
U Pick Apples Opening Day:
TBA
Apple Picking Details:
Varieties available for U-Pick vary with the season but at times include Empire, Rome and red delicious apples.
U Pick Apples Pricing:
2022 – TBA
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
Fruits and vegetables in season. Step into their fields and experience selected U-Pick including tomatoes, peppers, beans, pickles, pumpkins, apples, and more.
Wells Orchards
8993 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
(616) 453-3927
This family farm in SW Grand Rapids grows apples, peaches, sweet cherries, pears, plums and more.
While there is no u-pick at this apple orchard, you can buy freshly picked orchard apples in their market.
More Things to Do at this Apple Orchard:
There’s a small play area for the kids. And they have a corn maze. Come pick your own pumpkin from their pumpkin patch starting the first weekend in October. They also have a custom-made wagon that takes you on a leisurely ride through the beautiful apple orchards. Wagon rides are available every Saturday in October. Plus, their market is open all winter.
Apple Picking FAQs
When does apple picking season start in Michigan?
Apple orchards in Michigan are primarily open for apple picking in September and into October, but some varieties may be ready to pick as early as August. Apples ripen at different times every year so check with your orchard before heading out.
What do I need to bring to the apple orchard?
Other than dressing for a farm setting and considering the weather, you just need to show up at the apple picking location. Apple orchards typically provide you with any buckets, ladders, and other equipment needed. They will also give you a bag to take your apples home in.
Apple Picking Tips
What Apple Orchards Want you to Know
It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the apple farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick apples – Some places on this list may only be open by reservation.
Questions to ask:
“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”
All U-pick days are not created equal. Apple varieties ripen at different times and orchards will not be open for U Pick apples every single day.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of blueberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
Map of Apple Orchards in Michigan, West Side
Find Apple Orchards Near Me
What to Do with the Apples You Picked
Fresh apples will last a long time if stored in a cool, dry location, but if you have a large quantity, there are many different ways you can use them.
What I love about apple picking is that our perfect conditions produce such a delicious, sweet apple that you really don’t have to add much to it.
I make applesauce every year and I never put a drop of sugar in it, because it just doesn’t need it!
You can also go sparingly on the sweetener in pies and other desserts because the flavor of the apples shining through is all you need for flavor perfection.
Some of our favorite tools for processing apples include the “apple swirler” as my kids call it. You can get it on Amazon and it comes apart for easier cleaning. We’ve owned two of these over the years – make sure to get a metal one – the plastic versions don’t hold up. You can find these at kitchen shops and usually Bed, Bath & Beyond.
If you’re going to be processing a large number of apples, it’s worth it to invest in something like a food mill.
You can get hand-crank options with a variety of blades to choose from. The beefiest food mills can be over $100, while the smaller versions start at around $20. There are also KitchenAid mixer attachments that will do the trick.
In addition to making applesauce and freezing it to enjoy throughout the year, I like to make an apple pie or apple crisp.
I often make an extra pie to freeze and pull out later for Thanksgiving and Christmas (Just defrost then bake as usual!)
I came across this personalized pie plate on Etsy and I think it’s a really neat way to pass down family traditions and special recipes.
This Etsy shop takes your (or grandma’s) handwritten recipes or photos and applies them to a 9.5″ custom pie plate. Maybe the best thing about this? You can order multiples, so everyone that wants a copy of grandma’s recipe can get one.
Handwritten Personalized Pie Plate
If you want to get more creative with your apples, check out the recipe section of the Michigan Apple Committee’s website.
They have a guide of recipes sorted by category: beverages, sides, main dishes, and desserts to name a few.
I can’t wait to dig into some of these recipes with my apples this year…if my kids don’t eat them all first!