Michigan Fall Colors 2022: 10 Delightful Ways to Make the Most of Fall in Michigan, Plus Peak Color Predictions

10 Exciting Ways to Experience Fall Colors in Michigan

BEst THings to Do in the Fall in Michigan

Michigan is filled with beautiful scenic drives perfect for fall leaf-peeping.



And we all know that Michigan fall colors make the perfect backdrop for the fall activities the state loves so much.



If you want to immerse yourself in the fall colors this year – and go beyond the scenic drive – here are a few ideas that will add a little adventure to your autumn.