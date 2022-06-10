15 Best Places to Go Zip Lining in Michigan, Listed

By / June 10, 2022 /
zip lining in michigan

Ziplining in Michigan is a Blast!

Looking to add adventure to your Michigan vacation?

See the Mitten State in a whole new way on a zipline or canopy tour.

You’ll zip through dense forests, soar across valleys and get a bird’s eye view of stunning scenery.

Some Michigan zipline destinations are paired with aerial obstacle courses for added adventure.

We scoured the state for the best places to zipline in Michigan. Here they are, in no particular order:

Best Places for Zip Lining in Michigan

(1) TreeRunner Adventure Park Rochester in Eastside

7553 Meadow Brook Rd, Rochester, MI 48309

TreeRunner Adventure Park Rochester MI Zipline

Eastside Ziplining

About Zip Lining at TreeRunner Adventure Park Rochester
TreeRunner Adventure Aerial Park is a tree-to-tree elevated adventure ropes obstacle course.

It includes 60+ exciting obstacles and zip lines, 4 difficulty levels, and 7 different trails.

This is one of three TreeRunner Parks in Michigan.
Ziplining Requirements for TreeRunner Adventure Park Rochester
-Minimum reach: 6 ft to be able to climb independently, any shorter is allowed but needs a parent to help with the transfers
-Maximum height: 6’4″
-Minimum weight: 60 lbs
-Maximum weight: 265 lbs
-Minimum age: 7 years old (with parent climbing with them), 10 years old to climb independently
2022 Ziplining Prices
$39-$52

(248) 759-5222

(2) TreeRunner Adventure Park West Bloomfield in Eastside

6600 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

TreeRunner Adventure Park West Bloomfield

Eastside Ziplining

About Zip Lining at TreeRunner Adventure Park West Bloomfield
TreeRunner Adventure Aerial Park is a tree-to-tree elevated adventure ropes obstacle course.

It includes over 250 exciting obstacles, 45 zip lines, 6 levels of difficulty, and 14 different trails, there is plenty to explore!

This is one of three TreeRunner Parks in Michigan.
Ziplining Requirements for TreeRunner Adventure Park West Bloomfield
In order to climb without adult supervision in the Aerial Forest, you must be at least 14 years old.

Adult supervision is required for ages 13 years and younger.

Six-year-olds may climb in the Aerial Forest when accompanied by a paying adult, one-on-one, on the purple trails only.

There is a maximum weight limit of 265 pounds in the Aerial Forest.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$42-$54

(248) 419-1550

(3) Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Central Lower Michigan

3407 East Mannsiding Road, Harrison, MI 48625

snow snake zip line in michigan

Central Lower Michigan Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Snow Snake Ski & Golf
The Snow Snake zip line tour consists of 10 unique and exciting zip lines that go through thickly forested canopies and soar over deep valleys at speeds reaching 20-30 mph.

Each Snow Snake Zip Line tour will typically last 60 to 90 minutes with easy hiking between zip lines.

The longest zip cable is over 800 feet long and the highest is 70 feet above the ground. The entire tour is over 4,000 feet!
Ziplining Requirements for Snow Snake Ski & Golf
Reservations are required to guarantee your spot.

Participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the Voluntary Participation Wavier and Release Form.

You must weigh between 55 lbs and 275 lbs to participate.

Participants between the ages of 7 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
2022 Ziplining Prices

(989) 539-6583

(4) Frankenmuth Aerial Park in Eastside

1375 Weiss St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Frankenmuth Aerial Park Zipline

Eastside Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Frankenmuth Aerial Park
The aerial park is a combination of ladders, bridges, climbing elements and zip lines spread throughout acres of wooded beauty.

Climbers proceed from platform to platform through the course elements, then enjoy a short zip to the next set of elements.

The newest course, FrankenZip, is a fan-favorite with 7 long zip lines at heights ranging from 15 – 35 feet off the ground.

There are a total of 6 courses that vary in difficulty ranging from beginner to expert. As one progresses through the difficulty levels, the bridges become less stable under your feet, requiring more balance, agility, focus and arm strength.
Ziplining Requirements for Frankenmuth Aerial Park
Participants must be age seven or older.

There is no height restriction. Weight restriction is 265 pounds.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$30-$42 plus $4 glove fee

(989) 284-0201

(5) Allegan Event Center & Riverfront Zip Line in West MI

439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010

Allegan Event girl on outdoor course

West MI Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Allegan Event Center & Riverfront Zip Line
Indoors: Explore the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails sitting at heights up to 35 feet. Pair the course with other activities such as the QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb® walls.

Outdoors: Riverfront Zipline
Allegan Event's seasonal outdoor zip line is an unparalleled adventure experience located on the Riverfront Plaza in beautiful downtown Allegan, Michigan.

Soar over the river at 62’ in the air and then return to ground level via the QUICKjump free fall simulation exit.
Ziplining Requirements for Allegan Event Center & Riverfront Zip Line
Little ones don’t have to miss out on the fun! Kids under 48” are able to explore an indoor ropes course at a more comfortable height designed specifically for their needs. The platforms are less than 3’ from the ground and allow children to build coordination and confidence while their adult chaperones stay close by to assist.

Closed-toed and closed-heeled footwear are required.

Sky Trail® + Sky Rail® - Max: 300 lbs.
Riverfront Zip Line - Min: 60 lbs. / Max: 250 lbs.
2022 Ziplining Prices
Riverfront Zip Line - $30 per person (online price)

(269) 430-3961

(6) Cannonsburg's Zip Line Adventure in West MI

6800 Cannonsburg Rd., Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Zipline Tour

West MI Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Cannonsburg's Zip Line Adventure
Cannonsburg's Zip Line Adventure 5-station tours offer scenic views under a canopy of trees over varied terrain.

Each tour can accommodate up to 8 people and is between 1:15-1.5 hours long.

The first zip line station starts at the top of the ski hill (don't worry, a driver will transport you up). From that point, the tour traverses throughout the ski property.

Whether you are new to zip lining or a seasoned pro, our zip line tour will not disappoint!

Reservations are required - book online.
Ziplining Requirements for Cannonsburg's Zip Line Adventure
Participants be a minimum of 50lbs and no more than 250lbs.

There is minimal physical activity involved in the Adventure Tour, however, guests must be able to walk on dirt paths, and also be able to climb short ladders and stairs. Please note that the 5th station has 63 steps.

Those with heart conditions, prone to dizziness, fainting, and other like medical conditions should refrain from zip lining.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$40-$45

(616) 874-6711

(7) Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park in West MI

462 Scenic Drive, N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park zipline

West MI Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Take a flight from the top of a Lake Michigan sand dune and through the white pine forest on the 1400 ft. dual zip line.

You’ll race alongside a friend with a view of the treetops over Muskegon State park traveling over the top of the winter and summer luge tracks.

Dune Adventure Tour: So much more than a zip across the park! Try out this 2.5-hour adventure.
Single Ride - Zip Line: Try out the brand new 1400 ft. dual racing zip line.
Ziplining Requirements for Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Zipline Size Requirements
Minimum height: 48"
Minimum weight: 65 lbs
Maximum weight: 250 lbs
2022 Ziplining Prices
$35 for 2 zip line runs

(877) 879-5843

(8) John Ball Zoo in West MI

1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

John Ball Zoo Zipline girl

West MI Ziplining

About Zip Lining at John Ball Zoo
Zoo admission required to access this four-story, 600-foot, zipline.

Riders are securely harnessed before they step off the platform and fly over the waterfall to another ridge.
Ziplining Requirements for John Ball Zoo
Minimum weight of 75 pounds. Maximum weight is 250 pounds. Participant must safely fit in the harness. Must be 48 inches (122cm) tall to participate.

Closed-back shoes are required. All height, weight, clothing, and harness restrictions must be met to ride this experience.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$10

(616) 336-4300

(9) TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park in West MI

2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

TreeRunner Junior Course Second Course rectangle crop

West MI Ziplining

About Zip Lining at TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park
TreeRunner Adventure Aerial Park is a tree-to-tree elevated adventure ropes obstacle course. It includes more than 60 obstacles and ziplines, three difficulty levels, and seven different courses.

The Junior Park, at a lower elevation, is designed for children ages 4 – 7 and includes 2 courses and 10 obstacles.

This is one of three TreeRunner Parks in Michigan.
Ziplining Requirements for TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park
Regular Park:
-Minimum reach: 6 ft to be able to climb independently, any shorter is allowed but needs a parent to help with the transfers
-Maximum height: 6’4″
-Minimum weight: 60 lbs
-Maximum weight: 265 lbs
-Minimum age: 7 years old (with parent climbing with them), 10 years old to climb independently

In the Junior Park, children must be 4–7 years old. The maximum weight is 75 pounds.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$35-$45

(616) 226-3993

(10) Crystal Mountain in Northern Lower Peninsula

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683

Crystal Mountain in Summer Feature Image scripps

Northern Lower Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Crystal Mountain
The Edge Adventure Course is an elevated rope and zipline course located 20 feet above Crystal Mountain's outdoor pool.

The course features four elements that challenge and excite participants.

Aerial Park Staff secures each guest into a Swiss-made Saferoller continuous belay system. Adventurers then cross a rickety bridge, jump swing to swing, balance on the Burma Bridge, all before sailing over the pool on a 130-foot zipline!
Ziplining Requirements for Crystal Mountain
Ages 5 and up, minimum weight to participate is 50lbs. Maximum weight is 250lbs.

An adult must also purchase a ticket and accompany children that are under 52” but meet the age and weight requirement.

Participants must be able to fit safely into a harness.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$15 per person for a 2 lap ticket. Laps must be done consecutively.

(231) 378-2238

(11) Mt. Holiday in Northern Lower Peninsula

3100 Holiday Road, Traverse City, MI 49686

mt holiday zip line in michigan

Northern Lower Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Mt. Holiday
Mt. Holiday’s Zip Line Adventure is for thrill seekers of all ages.

Complete with 8 unique zip lines this high-speed adventure will let you experience scenic views of Northern Michigan like never before!

Join them for this 1-1.5 hour Zip Line Adventure Tour – they will show you what it’s like to fly at speeds of 25-30 mph through the trees and across the hills of Mt. Holiday.

Walk-ins are welcome on a space-available basis, but reservations are the only way to guarantee your space.
Ziplining Requirements for Mt. Holiday
Reservations are HIGHLY recommended for the Zip Line Adventure Tour.

60 lb min / 260 lb max
2022 Ziplining Prices
$45

(231) 938-2500

(12) Historic Mill Creek Adventure Tour in Northern Lower Peninsula

9001 W. US- 23, Mackinaw City, MI 49701

HMCDP Canopy Bridge scaled

Northern Lower Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Historic Mill Creek Adventure Tour
The Adventure Tour is a high-flying adventure through the treetops and above Mill Creek.

Scale the five-story Treetop Discovery Tower, Brave the Forest Canopy Bridge, high above Mill Creek that explores the understory of the forest.

Finally, fly like an eagle down the 425′ Eagle’s Flight Zip Line while spotting fish in the creek.
Ziplining Requirements for Historic Mill Creek Adventure Tour
-Weigh between 50 and 250 pounds
-Be a minimum of 4 feet tall
-Wear shoes that are securely attached to your feet
-Not be wearing skirts or dresses
-Have their Waiver of Liability form signed by a parent or guardian if under 18
-Accompany your child of 11 years of age or younger on the tour
2022 Ziplining Prices
NA for 2022 as of June 10

(13) Boyne Mountain Zipline Adventure Tour in Northern Lower Peninsula

1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

boyne mountain michigan zip lining

Northern Lower Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Boyne Mountain Zipline Adventure Tour
Feel what it's like to fly across 9 zip lines at speeds of 20-25 mph on lines up to 50 feet in the air and 780 feet in length.

The adventure begins at the top of the mountain, and routes you through trees and across the slopes of Boyne Mountain.

Reservations required, call 231.549.7256
Ziplining Requirements for Boyne Mountain Zipline Adventure Tour
-Must weigh at least 60lbs and under 275lbs
-Please arrive 30 minutes prior to departure
-Dress appropriately, check local weather forecast
2022 Ziplining Prices
$75

(231) 549-7256

(14) The Highlands at Harbor Springs in Northern Lower Peninsula

500 Highlands Drive, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Boyne Mountain Resort autumn colors zipline

Northern Lower Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at The Highlands at Harbor Springs
The guided Zipline Adventure Tour features a series of 7 lines that take you to an elevation 1,325 feet - where panoramic views come with the territory - and lasts up to 2.5 hours!

Feel what itʼs like to fly at speeds of 20-25 mph on the longest zipline experience in Michigan on lines up to 50 feet in the air and experience the thrill of the new 100-foot rope bridge.

Your adventure begins at the top of the mountain, followed by a descent of over 50 stories as you are routed through trees and across the slopes on your way back to the base area.

Short on Time? Do the Twin Zip!
Rides begin at the middle of the Olympic slope and run to the base area for a distance of over 1350 feet.
Enjoy two rides down the Twin Zip for only $32!

The ziplines will operate in almost every weather condition and the weather can change quickly.
Ziplining Requirements for The Highlands at Harbor Springs
Reservations are required for the Zipline Adventure Tour.

Minimum weight for riders is 60 lbs. and minimum height is 3 ft.

Maximum weight for riders is 275 lbs.
2022 Ziplining Prices
$74 per person

(231) 526-3835

(15) Mystery Spot in Upper Peninsula

N916 Martin Lake Road, St. Ignace, MI 49781

mystery spot zip line

Upper Peninsula Ziplining

About Zip Lining at Mystery Spot
You get to ride TWO DIFFERENT ZIPLINES!!! Totaling over 1000ft and reaching speeds over 25 mph!!!

Rides on Line 1 (approx 700ft) and Line 2(approx. 400ft).
Ziplining Requirements for Mystery Spot
Must be 5 years old.

Weight limit is 270 lbs, no minimum weight.
2022 Ziplining Prices
Zipline Only (no Mystery Tour) ....$20

(906) 643-8322

Zip Lining FAQs

Is Zip Lining a Safe Family Activity?

It might surprise you, but ziplining is a great, safe, family activity. Trained guides start each session with a safety lesson designed to teach you how your equipment works.

One of the safety precautions zip line companies takes is making sure equipment properly fits each guest. Height and weight restrictions are in effect for this reason. Please pay attention to the restrictions at your destination when booking a ziplining package.

Of course, there is risk associated with this type of activity so please follow all safety guidelines and use your best judgement.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Go Ziplining in Michigan?

The age limit for zip lining in Michigan varies by attraction. Some ziplines have a minimum age while others have a minimum weight. A minimum weight requirement ensures that your child will be able to complete the zipline without losing momentum.

Parents are the best judge of a child’s comfort-level when it comes to heights and extreme sports.

Be sure to check your destination’s requirements (conveniently listed below) before heading out.

What Should I Wear When I Go Ziplining?

Different destinations might have specific requirements, but in general these are the things to consider when preparing for a ziplining experience:

  • Dress for the weather. Ziplines are most often outdoors. Many will close due to inclimate weather, but sun, heat, cold temperatures, or breezy conditions might meet you on your adventure day. Dress in layers.
  • The ziplining company will provide all safety gear. Don’t worry about bringing your own -they likely won’t let you use it.
  • The harness will go over your clothes. You step into the harness and pull it up just like a pair of shorts, with the straps resting at the top of your legs. Wear comfortable pants, long shorts, or leggings, so that the harness straps won’t be on bare flesh and dig into your skin.
  • You’ll be wearing a helmet. Plan hairstyles and headwear accordingly.
  • Close-toed shoes are a must. No sandals, flip-flops, etc. Choose shoes that will be secure on your feet while you whiz down the line.

How Long Does It Take to Go Zip Lining in Michigan?

Zipline experiences range from a few minutes to a few hours.

The length of time you are zip lining depends on the number of zip lines in your tour or the specific package you book.

Do I Need to Make Reservations to Go Zip Lining in Michigan?

Most ziplining facilities encourage reservations. Some places sell out regularly, so reservations are the only way to go.

Making a reservation is highly encouraged whenever possible.

More to Explore

11 Exhilarating Things to Do at Lake Arvesta Farms, a South Haven Water Park & Outdoor Rec Destination
11 Exhilarating Things to Do at Lake Arvesta Farms, a South Haven Water Park & Outdoor Rec Destination
Water Park, Mermaid Shows, Pickleball & More at Arvesta Sports Complex Arvesta Sports Complex at Lake Arvesta Farms05264 Co Rd ...
Read More
18 Eye-Popping Lavender Farms, Lavender Fields, Lavender Labyrinths & Lavender Festivals in Michigan
michigan lavender farms
Lavender Farms in Michigan Lavender Farms are Sprinkled Across Michigan After a long Michigan winter, we’re all itching to spend ...
Read More
Crystal Mountain in Summer is One of Michigan’s Best Kept Secrets
Crystal Mountain in Summer is One of Michigan's Best Kept Secrets
Crystal Mountain is More than a Ski Resort - It’s a Blast in Summer, Too! Crystal Mountain12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, ...
Read More
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing in Michigan: 17 Unbeatable Places to Paddle on MI’s West Side
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing in Michigan: 17 Unbeatable Places to Paddle on MI's West Side
Kayaking, Canoeing & River Tubing Destinations - West MI Wondering where to go kayaking, canoeing, river tubing, or find a ...
Read More
22+ Best Things to Do in Traverse City MI in the Summer, Plus Where to Stay & Where to Eat
22+ Best Things to Do in Traverse City MI in the Summer, Plus Where to Stay & Where to Eat
Beaches and outdoor summer fun are the reason families return to Traverse City, Michigan year after year. Festivals, bike trails, ...
Read More
Motor Boat Rentals: 7 Great Places in West Michigan to Rent Pontoon Boats, Tubing Boats, & More
Motor Boat Rentals: 7 Great Places in West Michigan to Rent Pontoon Boats, Tubing Boats, & More
Use These Boat Rentals to Get Your Family Out on the Water in West Michigan You don't have to own ...
Read More
Millennium Park Grand Rapids: Complete Guide to Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boat Rentals, Fishing + More
Millennium Park Grand Rapids: Complete Guide to Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boat Rentals, Fishing + More
Over 10 miles of hiking trails, mostly paved. The Fred Meijer Millennium Trail Network connects with Kent Trails and with ...
Read More
Platte River Tubing: Complete Guide to Floating this Iconic Michigan River
platte river tubing michigan
Families have floated the Platte River for generations, and for good reason. It's easy to maneuver a kayak, stand up ...
Read More
These 26 West Michigan Campgrounds Might be the Best in the State
These 26 West Michigan Campgrounds Might be the Best in the State
West Michigan Campgrounds Are Top-Notch When people think of campgrounds in Michigan, they often envision woodsy Great Lakes camping. That's ...
Read More
Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook
Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook
2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Details The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan, runs July 29 - Aug ...
Read More
Detroit Zoo Trip Planner: Fantastic Things to Do on Your Visit
Detroit Zoo Trip Planner: Fantastic Things to Do on Your Visit
Detroit Zoo: A Lovely Park with Incredible Animal Views Detroit Zoo8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Located ...
Read More
Michigan’s Adventure 2022: What You Need to Know & Ticket Deals
Michigan’s Adventure 2022: What You Need to Know & Ticket Deals
Michigan's Adventure Theme Park Michigan's Adventure4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445The park will fully open in 2022. Fun Fact: Michigan's ...
Read More
19 Epic Things to Do in Detroit, Including Kayaking the Little-Known Detroit Canals!
Downtown Detroit Campus Martius Beach in the Summer
Detroit made us feel right at home. There's an energy in that city right now that comes with hope and ...
Read More
Sleeping Bear Dunes Michigan 101: Tips for an Epic Visit in the Summer, Spring or Fall
Sleeping Bear Dunes Michigan National Lakeshore
Go for a day or a week, but get to Sleeping Bear Dunes at least once. This National Lakeshore is ...
Read More
28 Amazing Things to Do in Petoskey MI for Summer, Spring & Fall
28 Amazing Things to Do in Petoskey MI for Summer, Spring & Fall
Head to Petoskey if you love clear waters, great food, and endless opportunities for outdoor fun ...
Read More
8 Clever Camping Hacks for Your Next Michigan Vacation
8 Clever Camping Hacks for Your Next Michigan Vacation
These Camping Hacks Will Help you Ace Camping Season Camping season is upon us, and whether your family rustic camps ...
Read More
50+ Best Campgrounds in Michigan for Families
DH-Day-Camp-Glen-Arbor-tent-VanderW
Find the Best Campgrounds in Michigan The thought of camping in other states has me curious - do those campgrounds ...
Read More
Things to Do in Grand Rapids MI: 50+ Best Places to Go – With or Without Kids
Things to Do in Grand Rapids Michigan
Your Top Picks for Things to Do in Grand Rapids If spending time in Grand Rapids, Michigan is on your ...
Read More
Silver Lake Sand Dunes: Michigan’s Hidden Outdoor Adventure Destination
silver lake sand dunes michigan
Considering a Visit to the Silver Lake Michigan Sand Dunes? The Silver Lake Sand Dunes are located along Lake Michigan ...
Read More
14 Perks of Staying at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
14 Perks of Staying at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
The Grand Hotel Mackinac Island is an Iconic Michigan Experience The Grand Hotel is one of the most iconic places ...
Read More
9 Michigan Drive-In Movie Theaters to put on Your Summer Bucket List
drive in movie theaters michigan
Michigan Has 9 Drive-In Movie Theaters - Here's Where to Find Them Drive-in movies are the retro vibe everyone is ...
Read More
Unique Hike Idea: Find the Nature Megaphone Near Indian River Michigan
nature megaphone map michigan (1)
Just East of Indian River Michigan is This Two-Mile Hiking Loop on the Pigeon River The neat thing about Michigan ...
Read More
25+ Best Michigan Festivals, Fairs and Carnivals – 2022
25+ Best Michigan Festivals, Fairs and Carnivals - 2022
2022's Most Crowd-Pleasing Fairs, Festivals & Carnivals in Michigan Fairs, festivals, and carnivals are coming in hot in 2022! Local ...
Read More
Glamping Michigan: 13 Fabulous Places with Safari Tents, TeePees, Yurts & Domes for Ultimate Outdoor Luxury Camping
Glamping Michigan Camp Knight Co
Best Glamping Michigan Places Glamping in Michigan is taking off, and for good reason!People have discovered this alternative to traditional ...
Read More
20+ Perfect Things to Do on Mackinac Island in 2022, Plus Best Places to Stay
things to do on mackinac island arch rock overlook
Mackinac Island Things to Do, Where to Stay & More Many visitors come to Mackinac Island (pronounced MACK-in-aw), a small ...
Read More
Torch Lake Michigan: Best Places to Stay, Boat Rentals, the Sand Bar & Local Things to Do
torch lake michigan
The Best Ways to Experience Torch Lake Michigan Nothing shouts “summertime” like a trip Up North for us Michiganders! Starry ...
Read More
Tulip Time 2022: Your Complete Holland Michigan Tulip Festival Handbook
Tulip Time 2022: Your Complete Holland Michigan Tulip Festival Handbook
2022 Holland Tulip Festival Details Tulip Time, the Holland Tulip Festival in Michigan, runs May 7-15, 2022 Tulip Time, the ...
Read More
17+ VRBO Cabin Rentals in Michigan for the Perfect Summer, Fall, and Winter Getaways
17+ VRBO Cabin Rentals in Michigan for the Perfect Summer, Fall, and Winter Getaways
Escaping to a cabin for a little R&R might be just the Michigan family vacation you need. Renting a cabin ...
Read More
Complete Guide to Manistee MI: 28 Best Things to Do for the Most Unforgettable Trip
things to do in manistee mi
Ever Pass by Manistee, MI? Here's What You're Missing It's no secret that if you're vacationing in Michigan, you have ...
Read More
Best Michigan Vacation Spots for Families
Best Michigan Vacation Spots for Families
Drivable Spring Break & Summer Vacation Spots - Day Trips & Longer Near or far, there are vacation spots within ...
Read More
Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City Trip Planner: Best Tips for Families
great wolf lodge traverse city
Tips and tricks for families interested in visiting Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City. Now with day passes, Great Wolf ...
Read More
35+ Fabulous Things to Do in Holland MI: The Ultimate Trip Planner
Things to do in Holland MI
Trip Planner: Things to Do in Holland MI Sometimes the hardest part of Michigan travel is choosing a destination. To ...
Read More
19 Magical Michigan Summer Vacation Destinations
19 Magical Michigan Summer Vacation Destinations
Michigan summer is here! Time to enjoy the Mitten state with all its lakes and beaches and beauty. Hoping to ...
Read More
LEGOLAND Michigan: 10 Best Things to do at Legoland in Auburn Hills
legoland michigan discovery center in auburn hills
Michigan LEGOLAND Discovery Center If your child loves to build with bricks, a visit to LEGOLAND Michigan is probably in ...
Read More
Holland Aquatic Center: Get a Day Pass for this Incredible West MI Indoor Waterpark & Pool
indoor water playground
Surprise Your Family with a Visit to Holland Aquatic Center Holland Aquatic Center150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423Why It's ...
Read More
Otsego Resort: Don’t Miss this Vintage, Timeless Ski Experience in Gaylord Michigan
otsego-resort-valley-view-inside-lodge
Visit Otsego Club Ski Resort in Gaylord, Michigan As far as ski resorts in Michigan go, Otsego Club in Gaylord, ...
Read More
18+ Best Indoor Water Parks in Michigan & the Midwest for a Fantastic Family Getaway
18+ Best Indoor Water Parks in Michigan & the Midwest for a Fantastic Family Getaway
Feature image courtesty of Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth, MI. Indoor Water Parks in Michigan are Plentiful Waterparks ARE LOCATED ...
Read More
Win a $500 Traverse City Spring Getaway!
Traverse-City-spring-getaway
How to Rock a Traverse City Spring Getaway 1) Get out and Explore, Explore, Explore One of great things about ...
Read More
Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan: Families Adore this Snowy Ski Resort Packed with Winter Fun
Crystal-Mountain-Resort-Michigan-Outdoor-Hot-Tub
Learn more about Crystal Mountain Resort Michigan ski vacation accommodations, other things to do at the resort, the food, information ...
Read More
21 Unique Michigan Winter Activities: Sled the Dunes, Visit Frozen Waterfalls, Luge, Dog Sled & More
Ice-Waterfall-Ice-Climbing-Winter-Adventures-in-Michigan
Take your family to the luge in Muskegon, dune sledding up north, ice skating in Downtown Detroit, and 17 other ...
Read More
Take the Muskegon Ice Skating Trail, then Enjoy the Luge, Sledding, Snowshoeing & More to Make it an Epic Winter Day!
Muskegon Ice Skating Trail
muskegon ice skating trail (3) ...
Read More
Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark is the Biggest in MI & Worth the 2+ Hour Drive to Play, Stay Here!
Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
Avalanche Bay - the Boyne Mountain Water Park At 88,000 square feet, Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark is Michigan's largest. Located ...
Read More
Learn to Ski in Michigan: $45 Starter Package, Plus 7 Great Places to Go in 2022
Learn to Ski in Michigan
Learn to Ski in Michigan Heading to a ski hill for the first time when you want to learn to ...
Read More
Shanty Creek Resort: Dog Sled Rides, Snow Tubing & Downhill Skiing Are Waiting for You
shanty creek resort michigan
Enjoy a Winter Playground at Shanty Creek Resort I hope you get a chance to steal away to an Up ...
Read More
Outdoor Winter Activities – 2022 Michigan Guide: Fun Winter Festivals, Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing & More
Outdoor Winter Activities Boyne Highlands Resort's Main Lodge and Heather Express high-speed quad chairlift. Photo courtesy of Boyne Highlands Resort.
Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan At the sight of the first falling snowflake, my kids begin shouting for joy and ...
Read More
Snow Tubing in Michigan: 30+ Places to Go Snow Tubing in Our Great Lakes State
Snow Tubing in Michigan
You're reading the Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities Series, featuring: Feature Image location is Brower's Farm Winter Park in Bloomfield Hills, ...
Read More
Michigan GEM: Au Sable River & Lumberman’s Monument Equal a Fall Feast of Colors. Hiking Optional, but Encouraged!
Hiking in Fall Au Sable River Michigan Huron National Forest Lumberman's Monument
Huron National Forest & the Au Sable River HURON NATIONAL FOREST The Huron National Forest is located on the upper ...
Read More
10 Unique, Delightful Things to Do in the Fall in Michigan that You Haven’t Tried Yet
Things to Do in the Fall in Michigan
10 Exciting Ways to Experience Michigan in the Fall BEst THings to Do in the Fall in Michigan Michigan is ...
Read More
Fitzgerald Park & The Ledges: Explore Soaring Cliffs, River Hikes & Playgrounds to Discover Michigan’s Best Kept Secret
Fitzgerald-Park-the-ledges-at-Oak-Park-Trail-Kids-climbing-over-boulders
This wonderful park is best known as the home of the “Ledges”—ancient sedimentary rock outcroppings lining the shores of the ...
Read More
Potter Park Zoo Planner: 13 Reasons to Visit this Lansing Zoo, Plus 5 Trip Tips
potter park zoo lansing
Experience Potter Park Zoo in all of its Splendor Potter Park Zoo1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Covid-19 Potter ...
Read More

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.