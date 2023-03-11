Whitecaps Baseball 2023: From First Pitch to Last Bite – Your Guide to the Ultimate Hometown Baseball Experience

West Michigan Whitecaps Games are a Blast

A beautiful summer night with the West Michigan Whitecaps is a great way to get in some family fun in Grand Rapids.

(The Whitecaps are Grand Rapids’ minor league baseball team and are affiliated with the Detroit Tigers.)

West Michigan Whitecaps play at LMCU Ballpark

Basically, a day at LMCU Ballpark with the Whitecaps is the ultimate baseball+ experience. Watch the pros give their all for a win, and enjoy a whole lot of perks on the side.

You don’t even need to be into baseball to enjoy an afternoon or evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fair warning, though: You might just be a fledgling baseball fan by the time you leave.