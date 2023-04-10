The Ledges at Fitzgerald Park: Soaring Cliffs, River Hikes & Playgrounds Await at Michigan’s Best Kept Secret

The Ledges at Fitzgerald Park Details

133 Fitzgerald Park Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837

HOURS

Open 8 a.m. to Dark everyday.



FEES payable at the gatehouse and self-pay station (cash and checks only)

Daily pass

$3 resident/$5 non-resident (valid for entry and re‐entry to all Eaton County Parks)

Annual Pass

$20 resident/$25 non-resident (valid for entry to all Eaton County Parks for the calendar year)

Senior Citizen Annual Pass

$15 resident/$20 non-resident (60 years and older)

Free Entry Day

The first Wednesday of the month is free entry day.



Kid-Friendly: Yes, but the trails do have some steep inclines that make them challenging



DOG-Friendly: Yes, on a 6 ft. leash



ACCESSIBLE

Yes, on the grounds and through the frisbee golf/nature center trails. Also, through a large portion of the trail.

No, on The Ledges portion of the trail and stairs area.



ATTRACTIONS

The big draw here are the nature trails along the Grand River that lead to the ancient Ledges. There are also miles of additional nature trails to explore plus a Nature Center.



Amenities include:

– 18 holes of Disc Golf

– Volleyball, tennis & basketball courts, plus soccer fields

– Horseshoe pits

– Two playgrounds (one for younger and one for older kids)

– The Ledges Playhouse (seasonal ticketed performances)

– A nature center & fish ladder

– Gorgeous Train Trestle

– Amazing photographic backgrounds

– Canoe/kayak launch

– Cross-country ski trails

– Sledding Hill



WHEN TO GO

Fall colors are marvelous here and you’ll see lots of people getting family photos taken at Fitzgerald Park.



BE SURE TO BRING

Bug spray. Mosquitos can be pesky at certain times of the year.



RESTROOMS

Modern bathrooms are available in the warmer weather months. The bathrooms are not heated, so must be closed for the winter, usually in October.

When the modern bathroom facilities are not available, portable restrooms are brought in.



PARKING

Multiple parking lots are available close to the different amenities. If you’re looking to hike down to the Ledges, park on the side of the Ledges playhouse. If you want to see the Fish Ladder or hike the nature trails at the Nature Center, park closer to the Grand River.



PICNICS & PAVILIONS

There are multiple places to picnic at Fitzgerald Park, with the shelters requiring reservations.

Reservations may be made by calling the park office at 517-627-7351. Each site contains a large grill that is reserved for that site’s use.



DIRECTIONS

I-96 to exit 93-A (M-43/Saginaw Highway West). Travel six miles to Jefferson Street. and turn right. Park entrance is on the left about l/2 mile.