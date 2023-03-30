Best Family Fun: 39 Things To Do With Kids In West Michigan

Things to Do with Kids in the Summer

Summer is short and sweet in Michigan and we work hard to pack in as much fun as time allows. Lakes, beaches, outdoor play, and time spent together are on the docket every summer. This list of all the summertime things to do with kids in Grand Rapids (and on the Lakeshore) is your ticket to West Michigan summer fun.

Best Beaches

It’s true. We’re spoiled by the sugar sand beaches of Lake Michigan. And we’re not mad.

Summer Camps

Summer camps give kids a chance to try out new sports and activities, while making new friends. They come in all shapes and sizes so hopefully there’s one your child will enjoy.

Climbing at Adventure Point Summer Camp

Splash Pads

Millennium Park and Lamar Park take home the honors of having the best splash pads around, but that doesn’t mean the other 30 or so spray parks aren’t attention-worthy.

Find a Festival or Fair

Have some fun with kids at summer festivals and fairs. Spending a day – or even a weekend – at a fair or festival riding carnival rides, eating funnel cake, or attending concerts on the fairgrounds is a memorable way to have family fun.

Go Camping or Glamping

West Michigan is jam-packed with places you can roast s’mores under the stars. Choose your comfort level – whether you’re camping or glamping, this time outside can reach core memory-maker status.

Play Putt Putt and Race Go Karts

Have fun with your family at an outdoor amusement center! Choose from mini-golf (putt putt,) practicing your skills in a batting cage, zipping through the trees at an outdoor adventure park, racing go-karts, riding roller coasters, or having too much fun on the bumper cars.