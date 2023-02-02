Kentwood’s New Hangout, Coffee Clubhouse, Will Make All Your Playtime Dreams Come True

Run, Don’t Walk, To Your New Favorite Spot For Coffee and Play
3858 52nd St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
Coffee Clubhouse, Kentwood’s newest playroom for kids 6 months to 6 years, is opening its doors for all those caregivers in need of a rescue from the indoor playroom rut!
If your family is anything like mine, this point in the winter is the toughest stretch. Indoor play areas are my savior in these gray days, but by the end of January we’ve exhausted so many of them, and affordable options are hard to come by.
Thankfully, Coffee Clubhouse is opening their doors just in the nick of time. Catch their grand opening this Saturday, February 4th.
Let Kids’ Imagination and Feet Run Wild
For just $6 per kid you can let the kiddos play away while you sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee. The play space is full of costumes, blocks, books, play structures, and bins of toys that encourage imaginative play, so you can be sure your kid is crushing those playtime goals.
Relax, Work, or Play – Adulting Your Own Way
Bring your laptop and do some goal crushing of your own while you work, or kick back on a comfy couch for some R&R. My favorite feature are the massage chairs because who doesn’t deserve a little pampering while the kids play?
Coffee and Treats? Yes, Please!
Whatever you do, be sure to get yourself a drink while you do your thing. Coffee Clubhouse offers a wide variety of coffee beverages as well as tea, hot chocolate, apple juice, and sparkling water. Enjoy a bagel with your coffee, or grab a snack for a mid-play refuel for the kids. Among other options, you’ll find applesauce, goldfish, beef jerky, popcorn, and fruit snacks.
Get the Inside Scoop with Clubhouse Member Perks and Deals
Already know you’re gonna be coming back again? Pick up a punch card and become a Clubhouse Member. Members receive special perks and discounts, including events such as birthday parties, gender reveals, baby showers, and more.
The best part is there will always be something new to experience here throughout the year. You won’t want to miss out on the special events they are cooking up – like live music singalongs and outdoor playtime in the summer.
Coffee Clubhouse Is Your Newest Bestie For Playtime
This place is an instant favorite for my family. My kids made themselves right at home and were having so much fun that I couldn’t help but jump in and play with them!
The people at Coffee Clubhouse have created a beautiful space for you to come as you are – a place where kids can be kids and parents can be parents.
Just like the clubhouses we had as kids, this is a space to meet new friends, recharge, have fun, and find your community.
Coffee Clubhouse
Grand Opening: Saturday, February 4, 2023 @ 9:00am
Regular business hours:
Monday – Friday from 7:30am-3:30pm
Saturday – Sunday from 9:00am-1:00pm
Admission: $6 per child per day (Ages 6 months to 6 years)