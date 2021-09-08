Kids Braces: What They Cost, When to Start & How to Choose the Best Orthodontist

How Do Kids Braces Work These Days?

Get ready for a whole new experience

The methods used today to straighten teeth and correct alignment issues are very different than what most parents experienced.

TODAY, THERE ARE Many Choices for KIDS Braces

Clear aligners, like Invisalign, are now options for people wanting straighter teeth. Technology has made old methods obsolete.

We now have clear braces in addition to traditional metal braces. (Today’s metal braces are smaller and smoother than they used to be.)

Dr. Knapp offers clear braces (they are practically unnoticeable). His strategy, when applying kids braces, is to put the upper braces on first. This helps with patient comfort because suddenly having a full mouth of braces can be disconcerting. Kids getting used to braces often bite the bottom braces, breaking brackets.

For this reason, he puts the bottom braces on 2 to 3 months into the treatment. All of the braces will come off at the same time.

Bonus: While many orthodontists charge more for clear braces, Dr. Knapp does not. Be sure to ask your provider about fees associated with clear braces.

EXPANDERS

Sometimes a child’s jaw isn’t wide enough to accommodate adult teeth and needs a little help in expanding.

In this case, an orthodontist may recommend your child wear a rapid palatal expander.

Expanders create more space in the mouth, leaving room for the adult teeth to erupt.

Expanders are attached to the roof of the mouth, widening the jaw in small increments every day.

The expander helps prevent the need for any teeth pulling or corrective surgery. The device works rather quickly and is only used for about a month.

After an expander has been used, the mouth is usually given time to grow before braces are applied.

New Options for Retainers

If left to their own devices, teeth treated with braces will shift position over time. To hold the position that you’ve worked so hard for, teeth will need to be held in place.

Enter the retainer.

“We think of the bone as this strong, stable object, but it is actually continuously regenerating,” explains Dr. Knapp.

“When the bone regenerates, that tooth is going to shift a little. We recommend for every patient, no matter how old they are, to have and use their retainer.”

Most orthodontists now use clear retainers. They are great because they’re easily replaced if lost using the 3D technology used to make them in the first place.

Clear retainers offer 360 degrees of coverage as opposed to the “old-fashioned” metal bar retainer which allowed some shifting.

Navigating Ortho Consults

Figuring out who will be taking care of the kids braces in your family is a multi-step process (see tips for choosing an orthodontist here).

It’s recommended that you make appointments with several orthodontists for a consultation. You’ll come away with the doctor’s treatment plan, a price for treatment, and a good idea of how that office operates.

Orthodontic offices are not all the same. Treatment styles, appointment processes, and office vibe vary greatly from one practice to another.

Be sure to ask if there is a fee for a consultation.

Some offices will require an upfront fee for the consult that could be applied to treatment should you decide to use their services. Many orthodontists in the area offer free consultations and are used to people shopping around when it comes to selecting an ortho. If the office makes you feel uncomfortable during the consultation process, that is good information to take into account.

Dr. Knapp recommends families go to consultations with different orthodontists to understand their different options because it’s important to educate yourself on the current orthodontic methods as well as the different styles of orthodontists.

“I love it when someone comes in here and we are the second or third consult, because I know they are serious about their orthodontic treatment, and they’ve taken the time to look into it.”

What Happens at the Consultation?

Note: These appointments are often quite lengthy.

At the consultation, the orthodontist will take x-rays and a series of photos. They will also perform an oral evaluation.

Once the orthodontist sees what’s going on inside of the patient’s mouth, they will make a treatment plan recommendation.

It is now standard to use digital x-ray machines, which use less than half the radiation of non-digital and give much better detail and more information than the older machines.

(Sidenote: 3D oral scanning has taken the place of impressions. That means the gooey mess they used in the past to make a model of your mouth is gone!)

A Patient Being Examined at Dr. Knapp’s Office in Byron Center, MI

Most offices have treatment specialists that will take you to a private room to go over the doctor’s assessment, recommendations, and pricing for treatment.

You should feel comfortable asking questions at this point in the process. Discuss payment plans and insurance at this time. You should not feel pressured to sign up on the spot.

Ask questions about the treatment plan that will help you decide if the treatment will be effective for your child. For example, Invisalign clear aligners require patients to voluntarily place trays in their mouths on a daily basis, for about 22 hours a day. Some kids and teens will have a very difficult time remembering to do this or complying with treatment, especially kids with ADHD or other neurodivergencies.

Your orthodontist should inquire about the patient’s medical history and habits before deciding on a plan of treatment.

If you are going to multiple consults (recommended), you will have a lot of information to remember from each evaluation. And, there may be large gaps of time between your different consults. It can be hard to keep offices and treatment plans separated in your mind.

After each consult, take a moment to jot down notes on a form like this (click the image to download and use it yourself).

Add the notes to the folder of information you’re given at each consult that you attend and use it to help you make a final decision.