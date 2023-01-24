2023 Valentine’s Day: Activities, Events & Things to Do in West Michigan

a food and champagne dining experience

February 14th from 6:30pm-8:30pm

Wildwood Family Farms – 7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, Michigan 49302

Here’s a non-traditional Valentine’s dining experience you won’t forget!



Working together, Wildwood Farms and Imperial Beverage have carefully selected 5 amazing grower Champagnes* from France to pair with unlikely dishes like fried chicken, sushi, and pepperoni pizza!



You’ll learn all about the grower Champagne region of France while enjoying dishes that feature ingredients you might not have thought to pair with a glass of bubbly!



*Grower Champagne refers to wines from the Champagne region of France that are made and bottled by the same person who grew the grapes.



A full cash bar will be available before, during, and after the event for those who would like to enjoy more than just the bubbles!



Course 1: Gimonnet Brut paired with buttered popcorn, aged cheese, and potato chips with creme fraiche



Course 2: Hebrart Cuvee paired with salmon and tuna sashimi



Course 3: Audry Fils Brut paired with pepperoni pizza



Course 4: Lallement Brut paired with fried chicken and slaw



Course 5: Margaine Demi Sec paired with a dessert small plate of cookies, fruit, and chocolates.



Tickets are transferrable, but non-refundable.