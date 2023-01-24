2023 Valentine’s Day: Activities, Events & Things to Do in West Michigan

Valentine’s Day Fun for Couples, Families & Kids
Looking for sweet Valentine’s Day things to do around Grand Rapids?
There are exciting Valentine’s Day activities happening in West Michigan for couples, kids, and families that are sure to make your day special.
Choose from a wide range of local Valentine’s events, from outdoor snowshoeing and ice skating to indoor cocktail classes. Whichever event you choose, you’re sure to have a unique and memorable experience.
*Don’t wait, register or buy your tickets now before they sell out!
Valentine’s Day Fun for Kids & Families
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and create lasting memories.
Celebrate with all the little loves of your life with these Valentine’s Day-themed activities. Some may call it a “Hallmark holiday,” but cupid’s designated day on the calendar gives us the perfect excuse to do something special with the kids!
Here are some of the family-friendly Valentine’s Day Events that caught our eye:
Cookies & Create
Thu Feb 2nd 4:00pm – 5:00pm
2166 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids
Another great event for kids is “Cookies & Create” on Thu Feb 2nd 4:00pm – 5:00pm at I’m An Artist Community Studio, 2166 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids.
Decorating one of Vanessa’s delicious sugar cookies with frosting bags and a sprinkles bar, and making amazing Valentine’s Day cards is an open-studio-style event where kids (and adults) are welcome to go at their own pace.
Sweetheart Swirl Dance for Girls K-6th Grade and Adult: An Evening in Paris
Fri Feb 10th 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
Consider attending the “Sweetheart Swirl Dance for Girls K-6th Grade and Adult: An Evening in Paris” on Fri Feb 10th 7:00pm – 9:00pm at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids.
Spend a night in Paris without leaving Frederick Meijer Gardens. It’s the perfect place for your kindergarten through 6th grade girl, with her adult accompaniment to enjoy.
Valentine’s Day Family Yoga Party
Fri Feb 10th 5:00pm – 6:30pm
1119 Burton Street SE, Grand Rapids
Also for families, there’s the “Valentine’s Day Family Yoga Party” on Fri Feb 10th 5:00pm – 6:30pm at The Grand Rapids Yoga Company, 1119 Burton Street Southeast, Grand Rapids.
It’s a fun and snuggly Valentine’s Day family yoga event! We will celebrate love, family, and friendship with themed yoga poses, games, and activities. Class is $20 for one child and $10 for additional siblings.
Valentine’s Snowshoeing at Howard Christensen Nature Center
February 11th at 6:30pm
16190 Red Pine Dr NW, Kent City, MI
Valentine’s Snowshoeing at Howard Christensen Nature Center: On Saturday, February 11th at 6:30pm, bundle up for a candlelit snowshoe walk.
Enjoy a guided walk to a bonfire where hot beverages and s’mores await you. If the snow decides not to show, this will be a trail walk. All ages are welcome and snowshoes are provided. Members pay $3 and non-members pay $5.
Valentine’s Day Events for Adults
If you’re looking for fun and romantic things to do in West Michigan, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Whether you’re looking for a game night, movie marathon, comedy show, or romantic dinner, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Love, Wine & Chocolate Event
Fri Feb 10th 3:00pm – 7:00pm
3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids
For adults, there’s the “Love, Wine & Chocolate Event” on Fri Feb 10th 3:00pm – 7:00pm at Robinette’s, 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids.
It’s the 11th annual event and it’s just $18 per person includes souvenir wine glass, up to five wine or hard cider tastes per person, and access to the Chocolate Snack Bar. Chair massages and 30% off sale in the Gift Barn (excludes wine, new arrivals and previous purchases).
Valentine’s Cocktail Class (Date Night)
February 13th from 6:30-8:30pm
Spruced Studio
For a romantic evening, there’s the Valentine’s Cocktail Class (Date Night) at Spruced Studio: On Monday, February 13th from 6:30-8:30pm, Open Bar and Spruced Studio are hosting an interactive cocktail class.
Join them for an exclusive night with your loved one and learn how to make two Valentine’s themed cocktails. The class includes a welcome beverage, two signature cocktails, and a few bites to pair. The class runs roughly 2 hours long, and tickets must be purchased in advance. ID is required and the class is 21 years and up only.
Valentine’s Day Formal Swing Dance
February 14th from 7:00pm-9:30pm
233 East Fulton, Grand Rapids MI
Head to the Masonic Center for some amazing swing dancing.
Bring a date or your lovely single self and join in! This event is a light formal where you get a sticker to tell people if you are single, taken or complicated.
7pm Swing Dancing Lesson
Dance till 9:30pm
a food and champagne dining experience
February 14th from 6:30pm-8:30pm
Wildwood Family Farms – 7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
Here’s a non-traditional Valentine’s dining experience you won’t forget!
Working together, Wildwood Farms and Imperial Beverage have carefully selected 5 amazing grower Champagnes* from France to pair with unlikely dishes like fried chicken, sushi, and pepperoni pizza!
You’ll learn all about the grower Champagne region of France while enjoying dishes that feature ingredients you might not have thought to pair with a glass of bubbly!
*Grower Champagne refers to wines from the Champagne region of France that are made and bottled by the same person who grew the grapes.
A full cash bar will be available before, during, and after the event for those who would like to enjoy more than just the bubbles!
Course 1: Gimonnet Brut paired with buttered popcorn, aged cheese, and potato chips with creme fraiche
Course 2: Hebrart Cuvee paired with salmon and tuna sashimi
Course 3: Audry Fils Brut paired with pepperoni pizza
Course 4: Lallement Brut paired with fried chicken and slaw
Course 5: Margaine Demi Sec paired with a dessert small plate of cookies, fruit, and chocolates.
Tickets are transferrable, but non-refundable.
Skate with your Date
February 14th from 4:00pm-9:00pm
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Skate with your Date – Buy One Get One Free Passes at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park:
On Tuesday, February 14th from 4:00pm-9:00pm, take your date ice skating through the woods at Muskegon State Park, warming up around a bonfire, and sipping hot chocolate. All passes are buy one get one free during this time, and include ice skating, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing.
Valentine Date Night at Red Barn Market
Tuesday, February 14th at 5:00pm
Valentine Date Night at Red Barn Market: On Tuesday, February 14th at 5:00pm, save the date for a special Valentine’s Day menu at Red Barn Market.
The event includes deals on Painted Turtle Hard Cider, and more details and online ticketing information will be available soon.
Love on Ice at Rosa Parks Circle
Tuesday, February 14th from 6:00pm-9:00pm
World of Winter | Love on Ice at Rosa Parks Circle: On Tuesday, February 14th from 6:00pm-9:00pm, bundle up and enjoy 2-for-1 ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle.
Get your initials carved on the giant ice wall and strike a pose for a free professional photo op. It’s a perfect way to spend a romantic evening with your loved one.
Valentine’s Dinner for 2
Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00pm
Indulge in a 5-course romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day! Ed Dunneback will be open for this special Valentine’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb 14th to give you and your loved one a unique experience on the Farm. $80 per couple.
Live jazz will playing as each course is served. Beverages available for purchase. Tickets.
Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour
Sat Feb 11th 10:30am – 12:00pm
101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids.
Finally, for art lovers, there’s the “Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour” on Sat Feb 11th 10:30am – 12:00pm at Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM! Guests will explore love, companionship, passion, and dedication depicted in artwork throughout the galleries. At the conclusion of the tour, receive a special chocolate treat to complete your sweet visit with your sweetheart.
More Romantic Things to Do for Valentines Day
Spend the day together – Perhaps make reservations for a fancy dinner or sign up for a couples massage.
Taking a dance class, cooking class, or being adventurous and trying something unique is also a splendid idea.
Valentine’s Day Events List
Be sure to check out the full list of Valentines Day Activities and things to do on the event calendar below for even more options!