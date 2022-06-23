11 Great Cherry Picking Orchards in West Michigan

Cherry Picking Season in Michigan
Mid-summer is when one of Michigan’s best u-pick fruits is ready: cherries.
For our family, the early July is about more than just fireworks – it’s also about picking – and eating – cherries.
Cherry Picking FAQs
When is cherry picking season in Michigan?
Cherry-picking season in Grand Rapids is typically in early July (for sweet cherries) and late July (for tart cherries). Sometimes, cherries in Michigan will be ripe in late June. Really, timing is everything when it comes to cherry-picking.
When strawberry picking season wraps up in West Michigan you can bet that cherry-picking season is about to begin.
What do I need to bring to go cherry picking?
Many West Michigan u-pick cherry orchards ask you to bring your own containers (buckets or baskets) to transport the fruit home. Ask your destination if this is the case at their farm. We also suggest that you bring a cooler, a water bottle, and a wagon if you have little kids along.
What is the best way to pick cherries?
Cherry trees are often tall and require a ladder for cherry picking. Wear your container on a strap to have both hands available for picking and to help maintain your balance. Also, handle cherries gently. This delicious stone fruit is delicate and will bruise easily.
West MI Cherry Picking Orchards
PRO TIP
Follow the farms and orchards listed below on Facebook or Instagram for timely u-pick cherry updates.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1153
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Blok Orchard is a great no-frills farm near Egypt Valley with all kinds of u-pick fruit options including cherries, blueberries, blackberries, peaches, apples and raspberries.
The staff is very friendly and the prices are reasonable. You can also get tomatoes and other fresh produce items.
Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
269-561-8651
OPENING DAY:
Opening day for u-pick cherries is Wednesday June 29, 2022.
Open daily from 10am – 6pm weather permitting until they close for Cherry season.
Cherries are $2.50/lb.
Always call the day you plan to visit for the most up-to-date information.
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Crane Orchards is fabulous fall destination when it comes to apple and pumping picking, but this local orchard also offers up delicious u-pick cherries and u-pick peaches.
The fruits are well maintained, the berries are reasonably priced.
Don’t head home without grabbing some of their famous baked goods. The pies are to die for.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
616-784-0058
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
They offer u-pick sweet & tart cherries in season, as well as u pick fruits and veggies including asparagus, strawberries, apples and pumpkins.
Check their Facebook page for details and sign up links.
And, Ed Dunneback & Girls is more than just u-pick sweet cherries… it’s a destination.
From their fantastic fruit, farm market and seasonal activities to their restuarant, special concerts and more, there is always something cool going on at Dunnebacks.
Goodfellow Orchards
2565 12 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
616-887-0825
OPENING DAY:
Sweet Cherries – near the end of June.
Tart Cherries – TBA, sometime in July.
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
There will be a light tart cherry crop for 2022.
Sweet cherries are looking great for 2022.
This family-owned farm in Sparta, MI is a popular place for u-pick sweet cherries as well as tart.
Already picked cherries are also available as well as u-pick apples in the fall.
Grange Fruit Farm
1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
OPENING DAY:
Looking at Monday, June 27, 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love to pick cherries at Grange Fruit Farm in Rockford.
The wide selection of varieties includes Black Pearl sweet cherries, Rainer sweet cherries, as well as tart cherries.
They’re all big and juicy Michigan cherries – yum!
Grange Fruit Farm is known for their reasonable prices and keeping a well-marked orchard.
Other u-pick and already picked fruits include raspberries, peaches, plums, nectarines, blueberries, apples, pumpkins, and more. They also have a small u-cut sunflower patch.
Klenk Orchards
3888 10 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
616-887-9631
OPENING DAY:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
2022 Hours: Monday-Saturday 8am-7pm
Sunday 10am-5pm
Pricing:
Upick $2.00/lb; Already picked $3.50/lb
Cherry picking is fast and easy at Klenk Orchards.
Their trees are well spaced, the cherries are large and delicious, and guests love the tractor rides.
Klenk’s has sweet cherries available for U-pick, both Rainer and Dark varieties.
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
616-453-2585
OPENING DAY:
Sometime the week of July 6, 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Moelker’s is a family-owned orchard is more known for its fall fun, but Moelker also has three different kinds of u-pick sweet cherries.
Be sure to stop in the bakery for delicious donuts and pie before you leave.
Overhiser Orchards
6405 109th Ave, South Haven, MI 49090
616-836-3341
OPENING DAY:
U-pick sweet cherries will be starting on July 1, 2022
U- pick tart cherries (montmorency) July 4, 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Overhiser Orchards is open 7/1-10/31 & harvests in this order: Sweet cherries, sour cherries, blueberries, apricots, peaches, plums, pears, and apples.
The farm also features a small animal barn with hands-on friendly small animal experiences allowing families to visit, pet, and feed the animals.
Rasch Cherry Apple Market
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI 49503
616-899-2611
OPENING DAY:
Perhaps the first weekend in July – 2022
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Rasch Cherry Apple Market is a great option for families with younger kids, as ladders aren’t needed.
Plus they offer free pitting and have a yummy bakery.
Pre-picked cherries are also available.
Be sure to come back in the fall for the sunflower maze, too.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
616-225-9376
OPENING DAY:
TBA
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
Stop by this smaller farm to u-pick tart cherries. Also u-pick blueberries and raspberries.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Wells Orchards*
9009 Kenowa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
616-453-3927
OPENING DAY:
Cherry harvest will begin Monday, June 27, 2022.
ABOUT CHERRY PICKING HERE:
U-pick will begin at 8:00 am and go until 6:00 pm, Monday thru Saturday.
U-pick price will be $2.50 per pound and already picked at $3.50 per pound for 5 pounds or more.
You’ll fill your pail quickly at Wells Orchard.
The picking is easy and the cherries are large, dark, and juicy.
Stop by the market for jam, salsa, pies, and more. The store will be open for the season, Mon-Sat 8 am – 6 pm
FARMING PRACTICES:
At Wells Orchards we use Integrated Pest Management (IPM).
Our goal is to spray as little as possible and still grow high-quality fruit.
Questions to Ask Before You Go Cherry Picking
Pro Tips: Before You Go Cherry Picking
It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick cherries.
Some places on this list are only open by reservation.
When you call, ask:
“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Do you offer pitting?”
Some places will pit your cherries for free while others charge a fee or don’t offer the service at all.
“Are the cherries easy to reach for kids?”
Cherry-picking can often involve climbing on ladders which can be tricky for young pickers. Find out ahead of time if your toddler is going to be able to participate.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a cherry orchard if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Many West Michigan u-pick cherry orchards will want you to bring your own containers to transport the fruit home.
Map of Cherry Picking Places
find u-pick cherries near me
What to do With the Cherries You Picked
Nothing beats a cherry right off the tree. My kids come home with cherry juice all over their shirts and faces.
While we eat most of our cherries fresh, it’s fun to mix it up sometimes and make something with them.
Here are some of my favorites:
- Jam – regular or freezer
- Cobbler
- Crisp
- Cherry Pie Crumble Bars
- Muffins