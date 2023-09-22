Hooray! Moelker Orchards Reopens as Farmhaus Farms!

So, what will be different at the new Farmhaus Farms?

Expect a mix of those old-time favorites and a few surprises.

The orchard will continue to offer its classic range of fruits, and, in a nod to Farmhaus Cider Co.’s expertise, there will be new attractions.

Megan Odegaard, co-owner of Farmhaus, added, “Our new bakery will be showcasing some old favorites, as well as several innovative new recipes, which is what Farmhaus is known for. We can’t wait to welcome back customers, new and old, to the farm!”

Behrens puts it this way, “We’re thrilled to be able to grow our own fruit and show our customers the entire process, as well as expand into new product offerings in our new bakery and farm market. This is another step in the Farmhaus adventure creating fun, unique experiences for the whole family.”

We’re so happy that Farmhaus saved this gem and that the community of Grand Rapids can look forward to many more seasons of memories at this beloved family farm!