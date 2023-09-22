Hooray! Moelker Orchards Reopens as Farmhaus Farms!

Farmhaus Farms Takes Over Moelker Orchards
Last fall, many of us felt a pang of nostalgia when Moelker Orchards, a 116-year staple in Grand Rapids, announced that it would be closing and that the farm was going to be put up for sale.
It felt like a piece of Grand Rapids history was slipping away.
Farmhaus Cider Co. Ushers in New Era for Beloved GR Family Farm
But, just when you thought the family orchard’s tale had ended, Farmhaus Cider Co., another Michigan favorite, swooped in with a new chapter, helping our cherished memories find a new home.
John Behrens, President of Farmhaus, puts it like this, “When we learned this beautiful family farm was for sale and being eyed for development we had to do everything we could to save it.”
And they were successful!
Now operating as “Farmhaus Farms” at 9265 Kenowa Avenue SW, they’re keeping the spirit of Moelker alive while introducing their unique touch.
So, what will be different at the new Farmhaus Farms?
Expect a mix of those old-time favorites and a few surprises.
The orchard will continue to offer its classic range of fruits, and, in a nod to Farmhaus Cider Co.’s expertise, there will be new attractions.
Megan Odegaard, co-owner of Farmhaus, added, “Our new bakery will be showcasing some old favorites, as well as several innovative new recipes, which is what Farmhaus is known for. We can’t wait to welcome back customers, new and old, to the farm!”
Behrens puts it this way, “We’re thrilled to be able to grow our own fruit and show our customers the entire process, as well as expand into new product offerings in our new bakery and farm market. This is another step in the Farmhaus adventure creating fun, unique experiences for the whole family.”
We’re so happy that Farmhaus saved this gem and that the community of Grand Rapids can look forward to many more seasons of memories at this beloved family farm!
If You Go
Farmhaus Farms U-pick, bakery and market are all open!
They’re stocked with a great selection of fruit and bakery items all grown and prepared onsite.
HOURS
- M-F 7:30 AM- 6 PM
- SAT 8 AM -5 PM
Farmhaus Farms Map
Farmhaus Farms is located 17 minutes east of their original location in Hudsonville.