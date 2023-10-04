Fall Color River Rafting: 5 Places in Michigan that Will Hook You Up

Splash Into Michigan’s Fall Colors – Float Down a River!

Michigan is on the map when it comes to captivating fall colors. And while driving or even taking a chairlift ride is a common way to take in the scenery, have you considered rafting?

Rafting gives you a whole new perspective – and it’s a perfect activity for people who haven’t paddled much. Bring the toddlers and the grandparents, the whole family can likely fit into your raft and enjoy the experience together. And, because river rafts are super stable, its hard to tip over.

The key – you need someone who knows how to steer. Everyone else just needs to paddle a little here and there.