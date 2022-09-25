5 Scenic Chairlift Rides & Experiences for a Color-Drenched Fall in Michigan

Scenic Chairlift Rides & Immersive Color Experiences
Chasing fall colors in Michigan is a perennial favorite. Once cooler weather sets in, Michiganders grab their sweaters and cameras and head for the road, in search of great views, cider, and other fall favorites.
We enjoy the creative ways we can enjoy this fleeting season, too. Taking one of the fall color scenic chairlift rides to the top of a ski hill provides a vantage point that is hard to come by otherwise. Pair that with a fall festival, progressive dinner, or epic SkyBridge and you have a recipe for an unforgettable experience.
Use this list to find scenic chairlift rides for 2022 and get your tickets for an October scenic chairlift ride soon. The fall colors will be here and gone before we know it!
SkyBridge & Scenic Chairlift Rides at Boyne Mountain Resort
1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
For a color-flooded scenic view of Boyne Valley, take the Hemlock chairlift to the top of the world at Boyne Mountain Resort.
The chairlift ride is complimentary for resort lodging guests.
The rate is $14 per day for non-resort lodging guests. Children 5 and under ride free.
All rides (both complimentary and paid), must have a ticket. Tickets are available at the Adventure Center desk.
Add the SkyBridge to Your Chairlift Ride!
Get a ticket to walk across the new 1200-foot-long SkyBridge. It’s the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world! The bridge opens on October 15, 2022, and promises to be a breathtaking experience in a whole bunch of ways.
A $25 ticket allows guests to ride the historic Hemlock Scenic Chairlift to the mountain’s top, then venture out along the exhilarating 1,200-foot long and 118-foot high pedestrian bridge. Skybridge tickets include all-day access, so go up, down, and across as many times as you choose!
October 15-31: Daily, 10am – 8:30pm
November 1-30: Fridays, 4pm – 8:30pm
Saturdays: 10am – 8:30pm
Sundays: 10am – 5pm
Shanty Creek Fall Color Chairlift Rides
1826 Schuss Mountain Lane, Mancelona, MI 49659
Enjoy a spectacular 360-degree view of the fall colors from the blue chairlift high atop Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI.
This roundtrip ride on the blue chairlift at Schuss Village will have you admiring Antrim County’s spectacular color show.
Available on Saturdays in October: October 1, 8, 15 & 22 from 11am – 4pm.
Scenic chairlift rides may only be purchased online. Tickets are $25 for the chair, which fits up to 4 people.
The event will take place rain or shine and will only be canceled in the event of severe weather.
After your chairlift ride:
Head into Bellaire and stop at Shorts for a local brew and delicious pizza. Shop the cute downtown, too. And, if you’re feeling sporty, head over to Glacial Hills for a round on the mountain biking track. Or, stop into the Grass River Natural area for a more serene take on the surrounding nature.
Take the Chairlift to Dinner at Treetops Resort in Gaylord
3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI 49735
A scenic chairlift ride is your way to scrumptious fall fare when you sign up for the all-new Fall Color Tour and Progressive Dinner.
Your ticket includes a fall color tour via a golf cart with three stops. At each stop, enjoy a four-ounce tasting of a Michigan-made beer or wine, as well as a fall-themed hors d’oeuvre.
Next, take a scenic chairlift ride to a hilltop fall-inspired dinner, privy to a spectacular view of the color-burst Pigeon River Valley.
Ages 21+
Offered Oct 7, 8 &14 from 4-8 pm.
$149/person for dinner & color-tour package. Lodging, spa services, and golf can also be added to this package (call 888-TREETOPS).
See Great Things at The Highlands at Harbor Springs
600 Highland Rd, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Get a uniquely beautiful perspective with a ride on the Heather Express chairlift at The Highlands. Breathtaking panoramic views of crystal blue waters, lush green grounds, and the brilliant fall foliage colors are a stunning backdrop for a fall visit to The Highlands. Drink up views of Little Traverse Bay, Harbor Springs, Petoskey, and as far as the Mackinac Bridge on a clear day. Claim a chair and experience the beauty — and the fun!
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
Rides are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The last day is Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Go for Harvest Fest!
Harvest Fest at The Highlands is Saturday, October 1, 2022. Take a scenic chairlift ride to the top and take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views.
At the top, there will be activities for everyone, including face painting, cookie decorating, toy in a haystack, burlap sack racing, pumpkin ring toss, yard games, and s’mores.
Plus, food and beverages will be available for purchase – enjoy smoked brisket sliders, salted pretzels, and Dogfish Head IPA Roasted Bratwurst.
Also Nearby:
Pond Hill Farm’s pumpkin smashing, pumpkin bowling, and down-home family fun is a draw for anyone near Harbor Springs or the Tunnel of Trees.
Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683
Ride the Crystal Clipper or Buck chairlift to the top of Crystal Mountain for a tremendous view filled with Michigan’s brightest fall colors.
You may purchase your chairlift ride tickets in person at the Mountain Adventure Zone or online.
Schedule:
Rides are available on weekends in October, as well as on several Friday afternoons later in the month.
Ages 6 and Up: $15 per person
Ages 3 – 5: Free with a paying adult
*Complimentary for Resort Houseguests