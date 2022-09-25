5 Scenic Chairlift Rides & Experiences for a Color-Drenched Fall in Michigan

See Great Things at The Highlands at Harbor Springs

600 Highland Rd, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Get a uniquely beautiful perspective with a ride on the Heather Express chairlift at The Highlands. Breathtaking panoramic views of crystal blue waters, lush green grounds, and the brilliant fall foliage colors are a stunning backdrop for a fall visit to The Highlands. Drink up views of Little Traverse Bay, Harbor Springs, Petoskey, and as far as the Mackinac Bridge on a clear day. Claim a chair and experience the beauty — and the fun!



Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Rides are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The last day is Sunday, October 16, 2022.



Go for Harvest Fest!

Harvest Fest at The Highlands is Saturday, October 1, 2022. Take a scenic chairlift ride to the top and take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views.



At the top, there will be activities for everyone, including face painting, cookie decorating, toy in a haystack, burlap sack racing, pumpkin ring toss, yard games, and s’mores.



Plus, food and beverages will be available for purchase – enjoy smoked brisket sliders, salted pretzels, and Dogfish Head IPA Roasted Bratwurst.



