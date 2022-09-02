33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022

Celebrate Autumn in Michigan with Fall Festivals
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan.
Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Best Fall Festivals in Michigan
1 – Charlotte Frontier Days
September 7-11, 2022
Eaton County Fairgrounds • 1025 S Cochran Ave, Charlotte, MI 48813
Charlotte Frontier Days highlights include the Michigan High School Rodeo, a parade with novel entries like the Dancing Deputies, great party fun at the Charlotte Frontier Days Saloon, bed races, cornhole, and lots of other fall events. details
2 – Plymouth Fall Festival
September 9-11, 2022
Downtown Plymouth, Michigan
The Plymouth Fall Festival is a community staple and includes favorites like the Chicken Dinner, Craft Show, Car Show, Pet Show, Carnival, and more. details
3 – Michigan Donut & Cider Fest
September 10 – 11, 2022
Canterbury Village • 2359 Joslyn Ct, Orion Twp, MI 48360
Get those tastebuds ready the yummiest of fall festivals! Donut, cider and food vendors are loading up their best treats for you to try. Live music, a farmer’s market, pony rides and more will be onsite, too. details
4 – Apple & BBQ Festival • Silver Lake Sand Dunes
September 9 &10, 2022
Golden Township Park • 8711 W Silver Lake Road, Mears MI 49436
This is the festival for you if you like freshly baked apple pies, classic autos, and good old-fashioned barbecue. But first, work up an appetite at the Apple A Day 5k Run. The Fresh Apple Market and Craft Show, Beer Tent, Live Entertainment and Children’s Activities round out the fun. festival details • more about Silver Lake Sand Dunes
5 – Frankenmuth Oktoberfest
September 15 – 18, 2022
Heritage Park • 601 Weiss St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734
With Frankenmuth’s unique German heritage and culture, the Frankenmuth Oktoberfest strives to preserve the sights and sounds of the Munich Oktoberfest. The event features authentic entertainment, dancing, Oktoberfest souvenirs, various food selections, and authentic Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest beer. Tickets are $10.00 per person per day. Kids 15 & under FREE; Sunday is FREE All Day. details
This year, ArtPrize is from September 15 – October 2, 2022
While not a fall-themed festival, ArtPrize is a huge art festival on Michigan’s west side that you won’t want to miss.
6 – St. John Applefest
September 15-18, 2022
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church • 600 N Adelaide St Fenton, MI 48430
What began as a small parish ethnic festival 45 years ago has grown into the area’s largest autumn festival. Held on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fenton, Applefest is a community event that draws families from throughout the tri-county area. Fireworks, food trucks, games, entertainment, apple pie contest, carnival rides, and more. details
7 – Romulus Pumpkin Festival
September 16 – 18, 2022
Romulus Historical Park • 11147 Hunt St, Romulus, MI 48174
The annual Pumpkin Festival in Romulus is a 3-day event that starts on the 3rd Friday in September, beginning with the Parade of Lights. Music, food, crafts, and games fill the streets during the festival. Great for all ages. Classic Car Show & Craft Show, too. details
8 – Paul Bunyan Days, Oscoda MI
September 16 – 18, 2022
Furtaw Field • 4986-4998 N State St, Oscoda, MI
Celebrate Big Paul at this Lumberjack Festival! Events include a Chainsaw carver competition, Family Fun Tyme Amusement rides, a beard contest, pie eating contest, sawdust coin dig, and corn hole tournament. details
Check out the Fall colors along the AuSable River, near Oscoda.
Set your GPS for Lumberman’s Monument and enjoy!
9 – Howard City Harvest Festival 2022
September 16 – 18, 2022
Various Locations • Howard City, MI 49329
The Howard City Harvest Festival happens annually on the 3rd Saturday in September in the small town of Howard City, MI 49329. A parade, fireworks, inflatables, midway carnival, and lots of activities are planned for this year’s fall festival. details
10 – Fall Fest in St. Joseph MI
September 17, 2022
Lake Bluff Park • Lake Blvd, St Joseph, MI 49085
Although on the smaller side of fall festivals, attendees will still enjoy the festive atmosphere. Animals from the Critter Barn, Balloon Twisters, and the Great Pumpkin Festival are the main attractions. Free. details
11 – Big Bay Fall Fest
September 17, 2022
Charles E. Draver Park • Hoffman St, Big Bay, MI 49808 • Upper Peninsula
Welcome to the second annual Big Bay Fall Fest. This outdoor festival brings together artists, local eats, and live music. Cornhole tournament, too. details
12 – Rockford’s 46th Annual Harvest Fest
September 23 – 25, 2022
Downtown Rockford MI
Visit the Annual Harvest Fest in Rockford for Fall family activities including a classic car show, hay rides, entertainment, food and craft vendors, and more. details
13 – Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta
September 23 – 24, 2022
201 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
Michigan Apple Fest features all kinds of apple-themed fun! Apple peeling contest, apple slingshot contest, hard apple cider cocktails, chain saw carver, beer garden, cornhole tournament – to name just a few! This family-oriented event celebrates the harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on “the Ridge” near Sparta, Michigan, the heart of Apple country. details
14 – Oktoberfest Grand Rapids
September 23 – 24, 2022
Riverside Park • 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is an annual event featuring real German bier, German Bands, all kinds of games, and the 3rd annual Dachshund Dash! (There’s root beer for kids.) details
15 – Clinton Fall Festival
September 23 – 25, 2022
Village of Clinton • Lenawee County, MI
Back after a 2-year hiatus, the Clinton Fall Festival is back and loaded with fall fun. Live entertainment, a kid zone, fair food, and a carnival with rides will get you started. Ride the train to Tecumseh, watch the parade, go to the car show, see artisans demonstrating lost arts, and shop the craft show before the Grand Parade on Sunday. details
16 – Michigan Fall Festival 2022
September 24 – 25, 2022
Canterbury Village • 2359 Joslyn Ct, Orion Twp, MI 48360
Welcome fall with fresh cider and donuts from Yates Cider Mill, classic kids games throughout the weekend including Pumpkin bowling and Pumpkin tic-tac-toe. Special performance on Sunday by Clark Lewis Juggling Stunt Show. Lots of other activities like Hay Bale Pyramid, Pumpkin Decorating, bounce houses, petting zoo, and more.
Kids can participate in a costume contest hosted both days at 4 pm and your furry dog friends can also participate in a Dog Parade and costume contest hosted at 2 pm both days as well. Enjoy various food options, music, and much more as you celebrate fall! details
17 – 7th Annual Harvest & Haunt Fall Festival
September 24, 2022
Klint Safford Memorial RV Park • 50 E Genesee St, Iron River, MI 49935
Harvest & Haunt is a fall and music festival and is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music, kids’ games, and crafts, Trick-or-Treating route in the “haunted” campground, a spectacular bonfire, and a beer tent for the adult ghouls and boys. A family-friendly festival featuring FREE kids’ games & crafts, FREE cotton candy & popcorn, FREE trick-or-treating our Haunted Campground, vendor & business booths, live music, beer tent, Cornhole Tournament and the ever-impressive Harvest & Haunt Bonfire. details
18 – Pond Hill Farm Fall Fest Weekends
Sat & Sun Sept 24 – Oct 23, 2022
5699 S Lake Shore Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Cider & Donuts, Giant Pumpkins, Animals, Pumpkin Bowling, Pumpkin Smashing, Bounce Houses, Beer, Cider & Wine Tasting, Pizza, Chili, Brats & More! details
19 – South Lyon Area Pumpkinfest
September 24 – 25, 2022
W Lake St & N Lafayette St
Downtown South Lyon • South Lyon, MI 48178
The Annual Pumpkinfest Parade is back this year! This year’s Parade Theme is Harvest Hoedown. Also enjoy the scarecrow contest, craft show, food, music, live music, inflatables, and lots of games (can you diffuse the bomb in the escape room?) Ultimate Air Dogs, The Pumpkin Carving Guy, Biergarten, and of course the haybale mountain of pumpkins in the center of town. details
20 – Hillsdale County Fair
September 25 – October 1, 2022
Since opening the fairgrounds in 1851, Hillsdale County Fair has become a must-see destination for people all over the Hillsdale area. They offer top-of-the-line entertainment services for everyone to enjoy. details
21 – Four Flags Area Apple Festival
September 29 – October 2, 2022
1740 Lake St, Niles, MI
This 4-day festival is Southwest Michigan celebrates the area’s apple harvest. Parades, carnival rides, food vendors, contests, free entertainment, and more make this a destination for fall lovers. details
22 – Flushing Harvest Festival
October 1, 2022
Downtown Flushing • Main St, Flushing, MI 48433
Main Street is lined with homemade scarecrows created by community members and businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the top three scarecrows. Other activities include, an apple pie baking contest, pie eating contest, chalk art contest, beard contest, and chili cook off, along with local entertainment, dance shows, pumpkin painting, arts/crafts, and more! details
23 – Onekama Fall Festival
October 1, 2022
The Onekama Fall Festival takes place every year in the Village Park with lots of free activities and fun! Featuring scarecrows, hay rides, pumpkin decorating and events.
This event is fun for the whole family. details
24 – Great Fall Festival
October 1 – 2, 2022
Maybury Farm • 50165 8 Mile Rd Northville, MI 48168
Our weekend festival features live music, activities, games, demonstrations and a tractor drawn wagon ride. You can also enjoy delicious eats & treats from one of the visiting food trucks. In our General Store you can purchase beverages, old time candy & other snacks. details
25 – Dexter Apple Daze 2022
October 1, 2022
Monument Park • Baker Road & Main Street, Dexter, MI 48130
Join the Dexter Lions Club for our annual fall festival. A day of family fun with hay rides to the Dexter Cider Mill, pumpkin bowling, kiddies games, bounce houses and so much more. details
26 – Bowen’s Mill Ciderfest
Sundays in October
55 N Briggs Road, Middleville, Michigan 49333
Bowens Mill Ciderfest is held at Bowens Mills Cider Time on Sundays in October, in Middleville MI. The venue is a 19-acre historical site. It’s home to a variety of interesting old buildings, including the mills and the old one-room schoolhouse.
Expect:
Apple cider pressing demonstrations on the 100+ year old water-powered cider press – every hour
Stone ground corn grinding demonstrations on the huge mill stones – every hour
Horse-drawn wagon rides (included with admission)
Apple dumplings and other yummy concessions (fee)
and a whole lot more.
27 – Zeeland Pumpkinfest
October 7 – 8, 2022
Downtown Zeeland, MI
This 2-day festival is has been celebrating fall for over 30 years. Zeeland’s Pumpkinfest pulls out all of the fall stops with food, music, kids activities, a parade, and more. details
28 – Annual Tecumseh Appleumpkin Festival
October 8 – 9, 2022
Downtown Tecumseh • Tecumseh, MI 49286
Bring the whole gang to enjoy the midway rides & carnival games. Continue the rush by signing up for helicopter rides or monster truck rides. The Antique Street Fair and Flea Market will keep you captivated for hours. The Arts & Crafts Show brings wonderfully handcrafted creations into Tecumseh. Look for live entertainment, fair food vendors, and an antique tractor show, too.
Plus: Tecumseh’s Appleumpkin Festival is held in conjunction with Kapnick Orchards Apple Festival. You can take a short drive out to the apple orchard and enjoy fresh apples, cider, and donuts. Wagon rides, a petting zoo, and over 80 craft booths are just some of the highlights at the Kapnick Orchards Apple Festival. details
29 – MSU Tollgate Farm Pumpkinfest
October 8 – 9, 2022
MSU Tollgate Farm • 28115 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48377
Come, take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your perfect pumpkin. Food, music, farm animals, educational exhibits, and children’s activities all make for a fun fall outing for all ages.
Enjoy the beautiful setting of this history 160 acre farm. Lots of educational exhibits, children’s strawland, music, and many children’s activities are free of charge. Tickets can be purchased for select activities. details
30 – Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival
October 6 – 9, 2022
Tuscola County Fairgrounds • 188 Park Dr, Caro, MI 48723
This four-day festival attracts 50,000 visitors each year. The fair is full of great events like Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Hometown Idol, Pumpkin Derby, Children’s Biathlon, Face Painting, Strut with a Mutt, Parades and lot of opportunities to buy Pumpkin Pies! Local elementary school kids enter a pumpkin decorating contest. Their pumpkins are put on display and judged in one of five categories. In addition, a Grand Pumpkin is also on display with the royal court. details
31 – St Clair County Farm Museum Pumpkin Fest
October 8 &9, 15 &16, 22 &23, 2022
St Clair County Farm Museum • 8310 County Park Dr, Goodells, MI 48027
Take a ride to the farm’s pumpkin patch, pick a pumpkin and enjoy a fall day at the museum.
They will have corn stalks, pumpkins, Indian corn, sunflowers and gourds for sale.
Each ride is $4 per person. details
32 – Charlevoix Apple Festival
October 14 – 16, 2022
Downtown Charlevoix MI
Celebrate the fall harvest at Charlevoix’s annual Apple Festival. This annual celebration gives you the chance to enjoy freshly harvested apples and other fall products. details
33 – Apple Butter Festival
October 15 & 16, 2022
Fenner Nature Center • 2020 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910
At this festival, you can look forward to authentic apple butter, local music, olde-time games, fall activities, historical crafts, cultural and traditional artisan demonstrations, and more. Join in and share, learn about and celebrate our Michigander heritage. details