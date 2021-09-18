2021 ArtPrize Tour: 25+ Entries to See, Tour Map, Top Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

ArtPrize 2021

Welcome back, ArtPrize!

ArtPrize runs SEPTEMBER 16 – OCTOBER 3, 2021

ArtPrize is for all ages, and that includes kids. Children love this city-wide event that encourages curiosity and imagination.

But if you want to bring your kids to one of the biggest art events in the world, how do you decide where to go and what to see?

We’ve combed through hundreds of entries to find those that would most resonate with kids and families.

From that, we created this ArtPrize tour to be your downtown guide during your visit.

We’ve also indicated interactive exhibits we think kids will love.