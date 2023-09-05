ArtPrize 2023 Events Lineup: See What’s Happening When!

Don’t Miss ArtPrize Events List for 2023
This year’s ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids is promising to be a spectacular and awe-inspiring event.
All signs are pointing to an incredible experience that will blow us away, starting with a brand new event, the opening celebration!
Here’s What’s Happening at Art Prize 2023
Contest Milestones for ArtPrize 2023
Voting Starts
Thursday, Sept 14 (5 PM)
To vote in ArtPrize 2023, participants must be at least 13 and register via a smartphone within the event’s boundaries.
To vote, scan the QR code for an entry of your choice.
Voting occurs in two rounds and can be done online or in-person.
Daily voting is allowed with one vote per entry, per day. All votes are subject to Michigan law.
Voting starts on September 14th and ends on September 28th.
Round 1 Voting Ends
Thu • 09/21 11:59 AM
Top 25 Announcement/Round 2 Voting Opens
Fri • 09/22 5 PM – 8 PM
555 Monroe NE
The first major reveal of ArtPrize 2023 will announce the top 25 entries, as voted by the public. Musical performances by Y-Not.
Round 2 Voting Ends
Fri • 09/29 NOON
Closing Awards Ceremony
Fri Sept 29 (6-9 PM)
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center NW
The announcement of this year’s winners includes a closing bash complete with local food and live music.
Kickoff Events
Art Prize starts on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 5 PM. Voting starts at this time, as does the Opening Celebration.
ArtPrize Opening Celebration with Fireworks!
Thursday, Sept 14 (5-10 PM)
Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave NW
ArtPrize kickstarts with games, food trucks, art installations, FIREWORKS!! and Squonk’s Brouhaha – an immersive outdoor spectacle of music, imagery, and audience participation, featuring the grand Squonkcordian.
The public fireworks will launch from the Gillett Bridge at dusk or approximately 8:40 PM.
Squonk Workshops
Fri, Sept 15, Sat, Sept 16, Sun Sept 17 – NOON & 4 PM each day
Ah-Nab-Awen Park
Squonk creates joyful, boisterous outdoor spectacles by fusing fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music.
Brouhaha is an immersive outdoor spectacle bursting with rollicking music, dazzling imagery, and the thrill of audience participation. Experience the joy of community, the power of live music, and the pageantry of Squonk’s visual extravaganza
Living Statues Festival
Sept 16 & 17 (2 – 6 PM)
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
This is the USA’s first International Living Statue exhibition, bringing together world-renowned living statue performers from around the world to showcase their incredible talents and amaze audiences of all ages.
This event is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of living statues up close and personal, to be mesmerized by the skill, creativity, and artistry of these incredible performers, and to gain an appreciation of the various cultures represented by the performers.
Limited-Time Events & Festivals
Bike Workshops & Tour
Saturdays, Sept 16 & Sept 30, 2023
West Corner of the Oasis
Cycling-related activities, education & fun! Hosted by Join Biked, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition, and Upcycle Bikes, this free event is designed for bike enthusiasts of all levels.
10 – 11 AM: Bike Care 101 Class
11 AM – 4 PM: Bike Decorating for Kids & Bike Workshop: Free basic bike repairs available. Consult our mechanics for any quick fixes.
4 – 6 PM: Guided Bike Tours of ArtPrize: Explore ArtPrize with a group.
ArtPrize 5K
Saturdays, Sept 23 (8 – 10:30 AM)
the Oasis
A 5k race will begin and end at the ArtPrize Oasis. More details to come!
Merchants and Makers
Sept 23 & 24, 2023
Gillett Bridge and Ah-Nab-Awen Park
11 AM to 7 PM
Over 80 vendors will sell their inspired, quirky, and stylish wares in an outdoor marketplace spanning the Gillett Bridge and stretching through Ah-Nab-Awen Park.
All of this handmade goodness, along with food trucks and live artistic and musical performances, make it a relaxing and celebratory gathering for everyone.
Confluence Festival
Sept 22 & 23, 2023
Rosa Parks Circle
Free, multi-day festival
9/22 (5-7 PM) Music Showcases push musical boundaries.
9/23 (10 AM-6 PM) The Future Innovators Zone: STEAM-based activities for kids.
9/23 (10 AM-6 PM) The Innovation Showcase: Sixteen teams compete in Super Smash Bros; free-play area available.
9/23 (10 AM-4:30 PM) Robotics Expo & Robot Street Parade (1 PM) highlights engineering and coding by school teams.
9/23 (10 AM-10 PM) – Art@ transforms Rosa Parks Circle with a digital playground, where people can interact with color and sound displays
Silent Disco
Sept 23, 2023 (6- 10 PM)
Calder Plaza – 320 Ottawa Ave NW
This event features live DJs, hosts, performers, painters, and vendors, all experienced through personal headphones. and shines a spotlight on local talent across various art forms, aiming for inclusivity with clean genres and poetry.
Open to all ages and backgrounds, The Silent Exchange fosters community and creative connections.
Extended Duration Events
ArtPrize Oasis
Sept 14 – Oct 1, 2023
Noon – 8 PM Daily
555 Monroe NE
The ArtPrize Oasis is an ArtPrize hub. Outfitted with temporary turf and park landscaping, along with DGRIL art – and the big optic bubbles, come to this place for games, relaxing seating, event programming and large scale art installations.
ClubHouse
Sept 14 – Oct 1, 2023
Noon – 8 PM Daily
2 Fulton W
ArtPrize Concierge: Customer support, general ArtPrize information, and merchandise sales.
Haworth DesignLab Showcase @ArtPrize
Vignette Set: A retro set with vintage lounge furniture for voguish selfies.
Club Seen Gallery: Performances, events, and activations featuring ArtPrize-curated Artist entries.
Family Art Workshops
Every Sat & Sun
-Sept 16 & 17
-Sept 23 & 24
-Sept 30 & Oct 1
555 Monroe NE
10 AM – Noon. Free.
Block Parties
Sat Sept 19, 23 & 30
555 Monroe NE
Enjoy Oasis Block Parties on Saturdays during ArtPrize for family-friendly fun, featuring food, music, and dancing.
DJ performances are scheduled from 2-4pm, food trucks operate from 2-7pm, and a cash bar is available from 12-8pm.
Yard games will also be on site for additional entertainment.
Family Yoga
Tues & Weds
at 2-3 PM & 4-5 PM
Sept 19, 20, 26, 27
555 Monroe NE
Join free family-friendly yoga sessions at ArtPrize Oasis, led by local instructors like Hannah Stark and Yoga Fever.
Focusing on relaxation and mindfulness for all ages. Open to the public.
Augmented Reality Scavenger Hunt
Family Education Station
Mon-Fri 4pm-7pm
2 Fulton W
Visit the Cultivate and ArtPrize Education Station at the ArtPrize ClubHouse for K-12 resources for an interactive experience.