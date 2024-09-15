One Week Only: Sign Up to Control the Giant ArtPrize Puppet!

Free Time Slots Now Available
Hey Grand Rapids, this is your chance to control a 35-foot-tall puppet!
“David,” the massive aluminum marionette that stunned crowds by scaling the Amway Grand like Spider-Man on Friday night, is open for public experiences at ArtPrize for a limited time.
Starting Monday, you and your family can sign up for a chance to make him dance, move, and interact right in the heart of Grand Rapids – but act fast, it’s only available for one week!
Whew, that was fast! As of 10 AM 9/16, all the spots are taken. Maybe more will open — we can only hope!
It’s Your Turn: Experience “David” Up Close
Head over to 45 Ottawa Avenue NW, across from the GRAM, to take part in this unique, hands-on art experience. ArtPrize visitors can now snag a time slot to control the giant puppet.
What You Need to Know
David will be available from Noon to 8 PM daily, starting Monday, 9/18, through Wednesday, 9/25.
Reserve a half-hour time slot to skip the line and make sure you don’t miss out. Each slot can accommodate groups of up to six people.
Best of all? It’s free!
Save Your Spot: If you want to be a puppeteer for a day, sign up here.
Update: As of 10 AM on 9/16, all spots are full. We’ll leave this link here in case they add more.
And, while you’re out, check out our best family Art Stops with these ArtPrize 2024 highlights.