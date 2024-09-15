One Week Only: Sign Up to Control the Giant ArtPrize Puppet!

Free Time Slots Now Available

Hey Grand Rapids, this is your chance to control a 35-foot-tall puppet!

“David,” the massive aluminum marionette that stunned crowds by scaling the Amway Grand like Spider-Man on Friday night, is open for public experiences at ArtPrize for a limited time.

click to watch video of David climbing the Amway

Starting Monday, you and your family can sign up for a chance to make him dance, move, and interact right in the heart of Grand Rapids – but act fast, it’s only available for one week!

Whew, that was fast! As of 10 AM 9/16, all the spots are taken. Maybe more will open — we can only hope!