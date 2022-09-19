ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

ArtPrize Photo Scavenger Hunt Clue List

1 • Find something that is mostly blue.

2 • Find something that is very shiny.

3 • Find something that has at least 3 triangles in it.

4 • Find something that makes noise.

5 • Find something that you can play.

6 • Find something that is round.

7 • Find something that is bumpy.

8 • Find something gigantic.

9 • Find something that makes you giggle.

10 • Find something that makes you wonder.

11 • Find something that reminds you of yourself.

12 • Find something that is different from you.

13 • Find something with a rainbow.

14 • Find something with an animal.

15 • Find something made out of something else.

16 • Find something unexpected.

17 • Find something that tells a story.

18 • Find an artist and take a photo with them.

19 • Find art that is about Michigan.

20 • Find art that is about Grand Rapids.

21 • Find art that includes spirals.

22 • Find something delicious.

23 • Find a place you’d like to visit.

24 • Find something smaller than your hand.

25 • Find something mysterious.



