ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

September 19, 2022
Art Prize 2022 Blue Bridge

ArtPrize 2022

Welcome back, ArtPrize! ArtPrize is once again an annual event!

Families love this annual city-wide Grand Rapids MI event that places pop-up art installations and festival-like events everywhere – in parks, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, laundromats, theaters, hotel lobbies, bridges, and empty storefronts – over three square miles. It’s certainly one of the community’s favorite fall activities.

The whole event encourages curiosity and imagination, and Art Prize is for all ages.

Art Prize 2022 Highlights

This year, ArtPrize is from September 15 – October 2, 2022
• New app & digital interactive map.
• 750+ artists at 150+ venues
• 18-day event
• 500,000+ visitors 
• Visitors “Favorite” entries to help decide who wins prize money
• Prize categories like: Top 5 Favorites in a District; Most Favorited in a Category; Largest increase in Favorites in one day; Artist with most favorites before ArtPrize begins.

Photo Scavenger Hunt

Win a Meijer Gardens Membership!

Do the Photo Scavenger Hunt with your phone & your family.
Bonus: Every clue you find is an entry to win!

Tips for Visiting ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an extremely popular Grand Rapids event, especially on evenings and weekends.

If ArtPrize is new to you, or if this is your first visit with kids, take a minute to read over these great tips to maximize your visit.

Art Prize Map

We combed through hundreds of entries to find those that would most resonate with kids and families and put them on a list – and on this Art Prize Map.

Happy ArtPrizing!

This 2022 map is currently being updated.

Best Art Prize 2022 Stops for Families

Follow our Art Prize Map and use this list to find the best art prize stops for families.

Please Don't Touch the Wildlife by Brad Vanderbrook

Amway Grand Plaza

187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Amway Grand Hotel 2022 Art Prize

What is it?
This massive display depicting endangered animals was created using Sharpies on bedsheets.

While You're Here:
Travel to the other parts of the hotel's main floor for more art. Also, go outside to see the dragon and eagle.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Trains and Bridges by Harold Woods

Amway Grand Plaza

187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

train at amway artprize 2022

What is it?
A very large (15 ft x 60 ft) working train set made of a dozen bridges and trestles on over 500 feet of track. Find the Blue Bridge, a Ferris wheel, and numerous other details in this fun setup.

Good to Know:
This exhibit is on the Pantlind side of the hotel. A section of it is up on 2 steps. It's hard to get a good viewing angle when there is a crowd - consider viewing from one of the ends, where there are no steps.

While You're Here:
Travel to the other parts of the hotel's main floor for more art. Also, go outside to see the dragon and eagle.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

The Chunkos Go To ArtPrize by Kristina Libby

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

chunkos art prize 2022

What is it?
Large, chunky animal sculptures with colorful bodies.

Good to Know:
Chunkos are outside at the Amway, on the back patio by the river. There is also a Chunko on the Blue Bridge. And we wonder if there might be more hiding around town, waiting to be discovered.

While You're Here:
Head inside the Amway to see the big train exhibit.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Twigg the Forest Dragon by Jennifer Dunahee

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 amway grand twiggy the dragon egg 1
mermaid with twiggy dragon artprize 2022 haunting of storybook hollow

What is it?
Twigg the Forest Dragon is a tree dragon presiding over this magical forest setting. The scene will feature interactive lighting, music, and immersive effects, including a beautiful mermaid.

Good to Know:
Located outside near the valet drop-off area of the hotel.

This exhibit is evolving. The egg will have a hatching party, which will then lead to Twiggy the Dragon being in place for the rest of ArtPrize.

Track the timing of events on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/storybookhaunt

While You're Here:
There are more exhibits inside the Amway, including a cool train setup.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists

Atrium

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

artprize 2022 atrium ucellos

What is it?
Find quite a few entries at this stop in a variety of formats.
Good to Know:
The Atrium is a fun place to visit because it's a hidden little area not far from Rosa Parks Circle. Access the Atrium through the entrance to the Ledyard Building, just a few doors down from Uccello's.
• Indoors
• Accessible Exhibit

Several Entries by Multiple Artists

BIGGBY COFFEE Monroe Center

146 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Biggby Michigan shape art prize 2022

What is it?
Live Spray Paint Art by Brandon Picassoul

Light Of Michigan by Tom Gifford is a very large cutout of Michigan covered with native Michigan rocks and sand.

Good to Know:
The Michigan cutout makes a great photo opp.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists

Brush Studio

50 Louis Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Brush Studio Grand Rapids Art Prize

What is it?
Brush Studio has 22 artists participating.

Good to Know:
This is a working studio - you might be tempted to sign up for a class while you're there.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

EIRO Vantage by Noah Kaplan

Calder Plaza

341 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Eiros artprize 2022 at Calder Hunt

What is it?
A 35 foot tall tower with speakers puts on a light show that includes special effects.

Good to Know:
Visit after dark for the best experience.

While You're Here:
Head around to the back of the Federal Building and have fun on the giant tire swing.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Fort of Forgotten Dreams by Britt Ehringer

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 canal park

What is it?
This interactive fort is over twelve feet. The walls are constructed of upcycled shipping pallets that have been printed and painted with a curious collection of photos and enigmatic symbols. The roof is covered in corrugated tin.
Visitors are invited inside to collaborate and add to the artwork.

Good to Know:
There is a playground just a short distance from here. Head north. Also, this is in Canal Park, just across the street from City Built Brewing. They have extensive outdoor seating and the riverside location is welcoming.

• Outdoors

The Cosmic Portal by Tyler Schrader

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

canal park artprize 2022
What is it?
At 9’x6’, the double-sided hand-sculpted 3-D creation is accompanied by a device that translates electrical variations from the flowers planted in the ground nearby into beautiful melodies.

Good to Know:
This is located across the street from City Built, in Canal Park.
View both during the day and at night for very different experiences.

While You're Here:
Head over to Field and Fire for yummy pastries and coffee.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Smiles and sand - our childhood in a refugee camp by Ben Schumaker

City Hall

300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

City Hall Grand Rapids Art Prize

What is it?
Teenage artists throughout the United States have created approximately 10,000 portraits of Syrian refugee children. This is a sample of this work - a dramatic display of numerous portraits of children that grew up in a refugee camp.

While You're Here:
Head outside to the Calder for the light show.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

"In My Eyes" by Florencia Clement de Grandprey

DeVos Place

303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

devos hall artprize 2022

What is it?
100+ eyes and a captivating face painted on Persian Rugs create this large, dramatic display.

This entry surprises all who approach, as the eyes are incredibly lifelike. The artist worked hard to represent many different eye colors and shapes.

Good to Know:
This entry is located on the catwalk, second level, of DeVos Hall. It's on the river side of the building near the windows.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Creation, Destruction, Reflection by Brad and Bryan Caviness

DeVos Place

303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 amway grand

What is it?
Look inside these clay containers to see intricate depictions of ancient sites and architecture. The attention to detail in these clay creations is astounding.

Good to Know:
This entry is located in the elevated walkway that leads from DeVos Hall to the Amway Grand Hotel.
The clay vessels are located on tall tables, making them easy for adults to see but children will likely not be able to see inside of the art without being held up.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Dream Big by Ange Zelenak

DeVos Place

303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 dream big

What is it?
Interactive display that encourages visitors to share their dreams.

Good to Know:
This entry is located outside of the entrance to DeVos Hall.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Sisters by Bill Secunda

Gerald R Ford Museum

303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Sister Bears at Gerald R Ford

What is it?
These life-sized bear sculptures are made out of welded steel nails.

Good to Know:
They're easy to see and photograph. Have fun!

While You're Here:
Go inside. Museum Entrance is free during ArtPrize.
There are more ArtPrize exhibits inside on the 2nd floor.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Poetry on Demand - My Poem, Your Topic by William Davis

Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum

303 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

my poem your topic art prize 2022

What is it?
Poetry comes to life when William Davis takes your word and types out a poem for you on the spot. And then reads it. And hands you a card to take home with your poem on it. He's a typewriter poet.

Good to Know:
Plan for extra time if you would like to ask Will to craft a poem for you. William is a Poet Laureate Emeritus, originally from GR. He can't charge for his poems at ArtPrize but this is his life's work. You could Venmo @Endlesswill a $1 as well as "Favorite" him.

While You're Here:
Look around for the butterfly wings and interactive maze.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Frederick Douglass an American Slave by Ashley Partridge Rafferty

Grand Rapids African American Museum

87 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 frederick douglass african american museum

What is it?
This is a 7-foot-tall watercolor of Frederick Douglass.

Good to Know:
The African American Museum is small but mighty. Take a few minutes to look around and see what this newer museum has to offer.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

King Tut by Bruce Gorsline

Homewood Suites by Hilton

161 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

king tut artprize 2022 1

What is it?
A life-size, hand-carved wooden recreation of King Tut's coffin, mummy, dog and other aspects of the royal tomb chamber. The tomb opens and closes and a soundtrack plays while it happens.

Good to Know:
The exhibit is on the second floor. Plan to spend 10 minutes watching the coffin open or close.

While You're Here:
Look for the Kraken Attackin’ (made from LEGO) and the Music in the Air (plane made from drums & musical instruments.)

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown

140 Ottawa Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Art Prize

What is it?
The hotel entrance is where you'll find a photographic study of Lake Michigan erosion. Several other entries are in the lobby.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Unzipped, Unveiling the Ice Castle by Beau Fairman

Ice Castle

289 Front Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

IceGuru Ice Castle zipper ArtPrize 2022 Hunt

Ice Castle graffiti screen ArtPrize 2022 Hunt

What is it?
See an entire building being unzipped by a giant zipper to reveal a giant ice block.

Good to Know:
Parking during the day could take a minute, as this is a business area with little street parking. Traffic isn't heavy, but watch carefully for trucks and other vehicles when crossing the street.

While You're Here:
The Ice Castle is an interactive venue just south of downtown. Local ice sculpture wizard Ice Guru Events is opening up their ice cave to hands-on ArtPrize exhibits.

Start the fun with the outside displays, like an entire building being unzipped by a giant zipper to reveal a giant ice block.

Inside, spray your own graffiti art on a massive computer screen wall, take "selfies" in a huge reflective mirror, or get your Matrix on with an 11-camera photo op that will create a multiview gif that you can have emailed to yourself.

And during random times, watch master ice sculpture Steve Gathard create masterpieces live.

• Indoors

• Outdoors

Disc Art Golf by Stacy Rhines

John Ball Park

1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

disc art golf at John Ball Zoo art prize 2022

What is it?
Play 5 holes of Disc Art Golf. The goals are metal art sculptures made from repurposed steel. There's a monster, spider, frog, cow, and butterfly. The tees and the goals are about 80 feet apart, making this a very kid-friendly course.

Good to Know:
Discs are provided. The course is set up in the southmost part of John Ball Park. There is street parking near the disc course, or park in the southmost part of the main zoo lot and walk.

While You're Here:
Play on the playground and run on the open green grass. This is a nice place to catch your breath. Or head up to the main zoo to see their other Art Prize exhibit, Washed Ashore.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

The GOOD, the BAD & the NOT SO PRETTY by Kenn Vidro

Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant

180 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

What is it?
This piece is composed of 5 paintings. Two of them are Fan-Art of characters that are “GOOD”…heroes and those we admire as simply nice! Two of them are Fan-Art of characters that are “BAD”…villains and evil-doers and such! And the last painting is made up of the “NOT so PRETTY” Fan-Art characters…REN & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead and the like.

Good to Know:
Find the window display at Mojo's on Monroe Ave NW, across the street from the Amway Grand.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Several Entries, including ABC: Adapt, Be kind and Change by Jennifer Bergsma, Kate Bruinsma & Clay Lubbers

Oh Hello Paper Company

40 Monroe Center St NW, Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Oh Hello Paper Co

What is it?
A an artistic display of clay beads made by Byron Center Christian students during the pandemic.

Good to Know:
You can buy a keychain to support Ben's Big Art Box, a program held in memory of six-year-old Ben Klooster. His love of art is celebrated by collecting and donating art supplies and craft kits to the kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI each December.

While You're Here:
Spend time looking at the other exhibits here as well as picking up cute gift items from this neat shop.

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Seeking a Pleasant Peninsula by Maddison Chaffer

One Forty Monroe Center

140 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Maddie Chaffer Mural Painting Artprize 2022

What is it?
Local muralist Maddison painted a Michigan-themed landscape & nature mural on the side of a downtown building in honor of our state's biological diversity.

Good to Know:
Their mural is directly across from Sad Blimp at Rosa Park's Circle, facing east.

While You're Here:
You're right next to Rosa Parks Circle and the GRAM.

There are probably food trucks nearby. Or, Kilwin's Ice Cream is just steps away.

And if you're a Marilyn Monroe (or crochet) fan, there's a giant crochet Marilyn Monroe portrait inside BIGGBY created by a 19-year-old artist.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

See the Possible by Juan Luna

Sixth St Bridge Park

647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art Prize 2022 6th st bridge park

What is it?
A large hot air balloon sculpture made of metal and painted in bright colors.

Good to Know:
There are two other sculpture entries in Sixth Street Park.

While You're Here:
Walk the short distance to Canal Park to see a couple more entries and play on the playground on the northside of the park.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

FUSION @ Studio Park by Caren Mueller & Christian Markwart

Studio Park

123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

studio park light show art prize 2022
Art Prize 2022 studio park

What is it?
Studio Park will be wrapped in light and sound in a huge digital art installation.

Good to Know:
Find the greenspace outside Studio Park for the best user experience. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
The show will happen on the following days at 8:30 pm:

Friday, September 16
Sunday, September 18
Thursday, September 22
Wednesday September 28

Maybe pop by later if you have kids? The images and music are very abstract and modern. The first 15 minutes of the show involves lots of red and orange colors and feels a bit intense.

On the first night, once the color changed to less intense colors, like blues and greens, kids were oohing and aahing and laughing at the pretty display.

• Outdoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Numerous Entries by Multiple Artists

The B.O.B.

20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

BOB Grand Rapids Art Prize
What is it?
Numerous entries are located on three floors of the B.O.B. There are several interactive entries that are optical illusions - Guardian Angel by David Stricklen and

Good to Know:
It's tight inside of the B.O.B. This exhibit is on the second floor. Strollers and wheelchair users will need to use the elevator in the Monroe Avenue entrance vestibule.

While You're Here:
Look for the Master Class: Duct Tape by Kerry Mott. It's made from hundreds of thousands of hand-cut pieces of Duct Tape!

• Indoors

• Accessible Exhibit

Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists

Veterans Memorial Park

22 Sheldon Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

What is it?
A curated collection of art related to service and the military.
Good to Know:
There are some sensitive topics addressed at this venue, like PTSD, death, violence, and suicide.
• Outdoors
• Accessible Exhibit
Master Class: Duct Tape by Kerry Mott – The BOB; made from hundreds of thousands of hand-cut pieces of Duct Tape.

ArtPrize Events

Several organizations put on family-friendly events during ArtPrize.

ArtPrize Event Highlights:
• Every Fri & Sat during Art Prize: Makers Market by Rosa Parks Circle
• Sept 15: Opening Day
• Sept 16: ArtPrize Community Kickoff event with live music, food,
drinks & entertainment – Calder Plaza
• Sept 30: Closing Celebration & Awards – Studio Park.
• Oct 2: Last day of Art Prize 2022

What else is going on at Art Prize 2002?

ArtPrize FAQs

Will there be an ArtPrize 2022?

• Yes, ArtPrize is happening in 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI.
• ArtPrize starts on Thursday, Sept 15, 2022.
• The last day of ArtPrize is Sunday, October 2, 2022.

How much does it cost to get into Art Prize 2022?

ArtPrize does not charge admission; it is free to attend and participate in this event.
In fact, all venues are free and open to the public for the duration of ArtPrize during open hours.

What is ArtPrize?

ArtPrize is an art competition that takes place in buildings, parks, businesses and public spaces in Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Hundreds of artists compete for a variety of prizes, some of which are awarded by public participation. In addition to art, pop-up events are slated for all 18 days of the competition.

When are ArtPrize buildings open?

All venues have agreed to be open within Minimum Venue Hours, though many venues open earlier and close later than the listed times.

Monday-Thursday: 5–8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: Noon–8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon–6 p.m.

How do I Register for Art Prize so that I can Vote?

Register as a visitor for ArtPrize online. Make a free visitor profile to “Favorite” artists and help them win prize money.

More Michigan Fun

Download Printable ArtPrize Scavenger Hunts

Add a Scavenger Hunt Adventure to Your Downtown ArtPrize Adventure

Kids just love to turn anything into a game or an adventure, don’t they? I know my daughter does – she can give even the most mundane tasks an imaginative and energetic flair.

With that in mind, we are returning again this year with an ArtPrize Scavenger Hunt. This fun activity will add the elements of exploration and adventure to your kids’ ArtPrize experience!

Animal Scavenger Hunt for ArtPrize

ArtPrize Scavenger Hunt Animals Tidd 2018

Shapes & Colors Scavenger Hunt for ArtPrize

ArtPrize Scavenger Hunt Shapes Tidd 2018

