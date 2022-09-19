ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More

ArtPrize 2022
Welcome back, ArtPrize! ArtPrize is once again an annual event!
Families love this annual city-wide Grand Rapids MI event that places pop-up art installations and festival-like events everywhere – in parks, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, laundromats, theaters, hotel lobbies, bridges, and empty storefronts – over three square miles. It’s certainly one of the community’s favorite fall activities.
The whole event encourages curiosity and imagination, and Art Prize is for all ages.
Art Prize 2022 Highlights
This year, ArtPrize is from September 15 – October 2, 2022
• New app & digital interactive map.
• 750+ artists at 150+ venues
• 18-day event
• 500,000+ visitors
• Visitors “Favorite” entries to help decide who wins prize money
• Prize categories like: Top 5 Favorites in a District; Most Favorited in a Category; Largest increase in Favorites in one day; Artist with most favorites before ArtPrize begins.
Photo Scavenger Hunt
Win a Meijer Gardens Membership!
Do the Photo Scavenger Hunt with your phone & your family.
Bonus: Every clue you find is an entry to win!
The Prize
WIN a family membership or grandparent membership to Frederik Meijer Gardens!
Good for your immediate family members, you’ll get year-round access to the grounds plus special exhibits like Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World and Butterflies are Blooming in the Spring.
Instructions
1 • Find the items on the clue list.
2 • Snap a photo for each one. A member of your group must be in the photo
3 • Upload your photo to the form below, answer the questions, and you’re entered to win!
ArtPrize Photo Scavenger Hunt Clue List
1 • Find something that is mostly blue.
2 • Find something that is very shiny.
3 • Find something that has at least 3 triangles in it.
4 • Find something that makes noise.
5 • Find something that you can play.
6 • Find something that is round.
7 • Find something that is bumpy.
8 • Find something gigantic.
9 • Find something that makes you giggle.
10 • Find something that makes you wonder.
11 • Find something that reminds you of yourself.
12 • Find something that is different from you.
13 • Find something with a rainbow.
14 • Find something with an animal.
15 • Find something made out of something else.
16 • Find something unexpected.
17 • Find something that tells a story.
18 • Find an artist and take a photo with them.
19 • Find art that is about Michigan.
20 • Find art that is about Grand Rapids.
21 • Find art that includes spirals.
22 • Find something delicious.
23 • Find a place you’d like to visit.
24 • Find something smaller than your hand.
25 • Find something mysterious.
Rules
• You may upload one entry per clue.
• The more clues you find, the more entries you get into the giveaway.
• Families should participate together – only one entry form per family.
• At least one member of your group needs to be in your photo(s).
• An adult needs to upload the photos and sign the photo waiver.
• Winner must be over 18 and reside in Michigan.
Tips for Visiting ArtPrize
ArtPrize is an extremely popular Grand Rapids event, especially on evenings and weekends.
If ArtPrize is new to you, or if this is your first visit with kids, take a minute to read over these great tips to maximize your visit.
1 – Time it Right
If possible, visit on a weekday – it makes a huge difference in the size of crowds, length of lines, etc.
Also, try to visit once during the day and then again after dark. Some exhibits only operate at night, like light shows.
2 – Focus on outdoor exhibits
Usually, a good number of exhibits are located outside. This is helpful because you can attend outside of venue open hours and still see art.
3 – Charge your phone
Start off with a fully charged phone and maybe bring a portable charger, too. You’re going to take a lot of photos and scan a lot of QR codes (if you’re voting). You might also use your phone to navigate from one venue to another or to research the art around you.
4 – Do the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt & Win!
Start off with a fully charged phone and maybe bring a portable charger, too. You’re going to take a lot of photos for the scavenger hunt. You might also use your phone to navigate from one venue to another or to research the art around you.
5 – Pick Your favorites
For 2022: Well, you won’t need an app, and you won’t be voting this year, BUT you will be awarding prizes to the artwork you deem worthy by favoriting the art you love most.
6 – Best places to park
No more quarters! Downtown is packed for ArtPrize, but there are lots of ramps and other parking available.
If you’re looking for low-cost parking try under the 131 overpass to the west of the Gerald R. Ford Museum or at Park Church (10 East Park Place NE).
Click for more on Parking and how to use the city’s MOTU parking app.
7 – Restroom locations
There are public restrooms at Ah-Nab-Awen park as well as at participating hotels. Also, DeVos Place serves as a bathroom break.
8 – Gear essentials
Adults: Dress in layers. Bring snacks & drinks. If you need a stroller, think small. Wear comfy footwear.
Kids: Some artists hand out cards – bring baggies to collect these. Kids over 13 – bring a phone to participate. Sketchbooks & cameras for kids are cool things to bring.
9 – Use the Education Days Art Magazine for Your Kids
Filled with interactive activities and suggestions, these free art magazines were designed to be teaching tools and activity books for children in grades K-12 year round. They are common core standardized and abide by both Grand Rapids Public Schools and also East Grand Rapids Public Schools literacy standards. Download or use online.
10 – Ditch the Car & Ride
If your group is able, leave the car behind. Take the free Downtown Area Shuttle DASH, walk, or try the rentable scooters and bikes to beat the crowds and get around town faster.
Art Prize Map
We combed through hundreds of entries to find those that would most resonate with kids and families and put them on a list – and on this Art Prize Map.
Happy ArtPrizing!
This 2022 map is currently being updated.
Best Art Prize 2022 Stops for Families
Follow our Art Prize Map and use this list to find the best art prize stops for families.
Please Don't Touch the Wildlife by Brad Vanderbrook
Amway Grand Plaza
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This massive display depicting endangered animals was created using Sharpies on bedsheets.
Travel to the other parts of the hotel's main floor for more art. Also, go outside to see the dragon and eagle.
Trains and Bridges by Harold Woods
Amway Grand Plaza
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A very large (15 ft x 60 ft) working train set made of a dozen bridges and trestles on over 500 feet of track. Find the Blue Bridge, a Ferris wheel, and numerous other details in this fun setup.
This exhibit is on the Pantlind side of the hotel. A section of it is up on 2 steps. It's hard to get a good viewing angle when there is a crowd - consider viewing from one of the ends, where there are no steps.
Travel to the other parts of the hotel's main floor for more art. Also, go outside to see the dragon and eagle.
The Chunkos Go To ArtPrize by Kristina Libby
Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Large, chunky animal sculptures with colorful bodies.
Chunkos are outside at the Amway, on the back patio by the river. There is also a Chunko on the Blue Bridge. And we wonder if there might be more hiding around town, waiting to be discovered.
Head inside the Amway to see the big train exhibit.
Twigg the Forest Dragon by Jennifer Dunahee
Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Twigg the Forest Dragon is a tree dragon presiding over this magical forest setting. The scene will feature interactive lighting, music, and immersive effects, including a beautiful mermaid.
Located outside near the valet drop-off area of the hotel.
This exhibit is evolving. The egg will have a hatching party, which will then lead to Twiggy the Dragon being in place for the rest of ArtPrize.
Track the timing of events on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/storybookhaunt
There are more exhibits inside the Amway, including a cool train setup.
Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists
Atrium
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Find quite a few entries at this stop in a variety of formats.
The Atrium is a fun place to visit because it's a hidden little area not far from Rosa Parks Circle. Access the Atrium through the entrance to the Ledyard Building, just a few doors down from Uccello's.
Several Entries by Multiple Artists
BIGGBY COFFEE Monroe Center
146 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Live Spray Paint Art by Brandon Picassoul
Light Of Michigan by Tom Gifford is a very large cutout of Michigan covered with native Michigan rocks and sand.
The Michigan cutout makes a great photo opp.
Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists
Brush Studio
50 Louis Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Brush Studio has 22 artists participating.
This is a working studio - you might be tempted to sign up for a class while you're there.
EIRO Vantage by Noah Kaplan
Calder Plaza
341 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A 35 foot tall tower with speakers puts on a light show that includes special effects.
Visit after dark for the best experience.
Head around to the back of the Federal Building and have fun on the giant tire swing.
Fort of Forgotten Dreams by Britt Ehringer
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This interactive fort is over twelve feet. The walls are constructed of upcycled shipping pallets that have been printed and painted with a curious collection of photos and enigmatic symbols. The roof is covered in corrugated tin.
Visitors are invited inside to collaborate and add to the artwork.
There is a playground just a short distance from here. Head north. Also, this is in Canal Park, just across the street from City Built Brewing. They have extensive outdoor seating and the riverside location is welcoming.
The Cosmic Portal by Tyler Schrader
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
At 9’x6’, the double-sided hand-sculpted 3-D creation is accompanied by a device that translates electrical variations from the flowers planted in the ground nearby into beautiful melodies.
This is located across the street from City Built, in Canal Park.
View both during the day and at night for very different experiences.
Head over to Field and Fire for yummy pastries and coffee.
Smiles and sand - our childhood in a refugee camp by Ben Schumaker
City Hall
300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Teenage artists throughout the United States have created approximately 10,000 portraits of Syrian refugee children. This is a sample of this work - a dramatic display of numerous portraits of children that grew up in a refugee camp.
Head outside to the Calder for the light show.
"In My Eyes" by Florencia Clement de Grandprey
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
100+ eyes and a captivating face painted on Persian Rugs create this large, dramatic display.
This entry surprises all who approach, as the eyes are incredibly lifelike. The artist worked hard to represent many different eye colors and shapes.
This entry is located on the catwalk, second level, of DeVos Hall. It's on the river side of the building near the windows.
Creation, Destruction, Reflection by Brad and Bryan Caviness
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Look inside these clay containers to see intricate depictions of ancient sites and architecture. The attention to detail in these clay creations is astounding.
This entry is located in the elevated walkway that leads from DeVos Hall to the Amway Grand Hotel.
The clay vessels are located on tall tables, making them easy for adults to see but children will likely not be able to see inside of the art without being held up.
Dream Big by Ange Zelenak
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Interactive display that encourages visitors to share their dreams.
This entry is located outside of the entrance to DeVos Hall.
Sisters by Bill Secunda
Gerald R Ford Museum
303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
These life-sized bear sculptures are made out of welded steel nails.
They're easy to see and photograph. Have fun!
Go inside. Museum Entrance is free during ArtPrize.
There are more ArtPrize exhibits inside on the 2nd floor.
Poetry on Demand - My Poem, Your Topic by William Davis
Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum
303 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Poetry comes to life when William Davis takes your word and types out a poem for you on the spot. And then reads it. And hands you a card to take home with your poem on it. He's a typewriter poet.
Plan for extra time if you would like to ask Will to craft a poem for you. William is a Poet Laureate Emeritus, originally from GR. He can't charge for his poems at ArtPrize but this is his life's work. You could Venmo @Endlesswill a $1 as well as "Favorite" him.
Look around for the butterfly wings and interactive maze.
Frederick Douglass an American Slave by Ashley Partridge Rafferty
Grand Rapids African American Museum
87 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This is a 7-foot-tall watercolor of Frederick Douglass.
The African American Museum is small but mighty. Take a few minutes to look around and see what this newer museum has to offer.
King Tut by Bruce Gorsline
Homewood Suites by Hilton
161 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A life-size, hand-carved wooden recreation of King Tut's coffin, mummy, dog and other aspects of the royal tomb chamber. The tomb opens and closes and a soundtrack plays while it happens.
The exhibit is on the second floor. Plan to spend 10 minutes watching the coffin open or close.
Look for the Kraken Attackin’ (made from LEGO) and the Music in the Air (plane made from drums & musical instruments.)
Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists
Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown
140 Ottawa Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The hotel entrance is where you'll find a photographic study of Lake Michigan erosion. Several other entries are in the lobby.
Unzipped, Unveiling the Ice Castle by Beau Fairman
Ice Castle
289 Front Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
See an entire building being unzipped by a giant zipper to reveal a giant ice block.
Parking during the day could take a minute, as this is a business area with little street parking. Traffic isn't heavy, but watch carefully for trucks and other vehicles when crossing the street.
The Ice Castle is an interactive venue just south of downtown. Local ice sculpture wizard Ice Guru Events is opening up their ice cave to hands-on ArtPrize exhibits.
Start the fun with the outside displays, like an entire building being unzipped by a giant zipper to reveal a giant ice block.
Inside, spray your own graffiti art on a massive computer screen wall, take "selfies" in a huge reflective mirror, or get your Matrix on with an 11-camera photo op that will create a multiview gif that you can have emailed to yourself.
And during random times, watch master ice sculpture Steve Gathard create masterpieces live.
Disc Art Golf by Stacy Rhines
John Ball Park
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Play 5 holes of Disc Art Golf. The goals are metal art sculptures made from repurposed steel. There's a monster, spider, frog, cow, and butterfly. The tees and the goals are about 80 feet apart, making this a very kid-friendly course.
Discs are provided. The course is set up in the southmost part of John Ball Park. There is street parking near the disc course, or park in the southmost part of the main zoo lot and walk.
Play on the playground and run on the open green grass. This is a nice place to catch your breath. Or head up to the main zoo to see their other Art Prize exhibit, Washed Ashore.
The GOOD, the BAD & the NOT SO PRETTY by Kenn Vidro
Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant
180 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This piece is composed of 5 paintings. Two of them are Fan-Art of characters that are “GOOD”…heroes and those we admire as simply nice! Two of them are Fan-Art of characters that are “BAD”…villains and evil-doers and such! And the last painting is made up of the “NOT so PRETTY” Fan-Art characters…REN & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead and the like.
Find the window display at Mojo's on Monroe Ave NW, across the street from the Amway Grand.
Several Entries, including ABC: Adapt, Be kind and Change by Jennifer Bergsma, Kate Bruinsma & Clay Lubbers
Oh Hello Paper Company
40 Monroe Center St NW, Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A an artistic display of clay beads made by Byron Center Christian students during the pandemic.
You can buy a keychain to support Ben's Big Art Box, a program held in memory of six-year-old Ben Klooster. His love of art is celebrated by collecting and donating art supplies and craft kits to the kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI each December.
Spend time looking at the other exhibits here as well as picking up cute gift items from this neat shop.
Seeking a Pleasant Peninsula by Maddison Chaffer
One Forty Monroe Center
140 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Local muralist Maddison painted a Michigan-themed landscape & nature mural on the side of a downtown building in honor of our state's biological diversity.
Their mural is directly across from Sad Blimp at Rosa Park's Circle, facing east.
You're right next to Rosa Parks Circle and the GRAM.
There are probably food trucks nearby. Or, Kilwin's Ice Cream is just steps away.
And if you're a Marilyn Monroe (or crochet) fan, there's a giant crochet Marilyn Monroe portrait inside BIGGBY created by a 19-year-old artist.
See the Possible by Juan Luna
Sixth St Bridge Park
647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A large hot air balloon sculpture made of metal and painted in bright colors.
There are two other sculpture entries in Sixth Street Park.
Walk the short distance to Canal Park to see a couple more entries and play on the playground on the northside of the park.
FUSION @ Studio Park by Caren Mueller & Christian Markwart
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Studio Park will be wrapped in light and sound in a huge digital art installation.
Find the greenspace outside Studio Park for the best user experience. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
The show will happen on the following days at 8:30 pm:
Friday, September 16
Sunday, September 18
Thursday, September 22
Wednesday September 28
Maybe pop by later if you have kids? The images and music are very abstract and modern. The first 15 minutes of the show involves lots of red and orange colors and feels a bit intense.
On the first night, once the color changed to less intense colors, like blues and greens, kids were oohing and aahing and laughing at the pretty display.
Numerous Entries by Multiple Artists
The B.O.B.
20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Numerous entries are located on three floors of the B.O.B. There are several interactive entries that are optical illusions - Guardian Angel by David Stricklen and
It's tight inside of the B.O.B. This exhibit is on the second floor. Strollers and wheelchair users will need to use the elevator in the Monroe Avenue entrance vestibule.
Look for the Master Class: Duct Tape by Kerry Mott. It's made from hundreds of thousands of hand-cut pieces of Duct Tape!
Multiple Entries by Multiple Artists
Veterans Memorial Park
22 Sheldon Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A curated collection of art related to service and the military.
There are some sensitive topics addressed at this venue, like PTSD, death, violence, and suicide.
ArtPrize Events
Several organizations put on family-friendly events during ArtPrize.
ArtPrize Event Highlights:
• Every Fri & Sat during Art Prize: Makers Market by Rosa Parks Circle
• Sept 15: Opening Day
• Sept 16: ArtPrize Community Kickoff event with live music, food,
drinks & entertainment – Calder Plaza
• Sept 30: Closing Celebration & Awards – Studio Park.
• Oct 2: Last day of Art Prize 2022
What else is going on at Art Prize 2002?
ArtPrize FAQs
Will there be an ArtPrize 2022?
• Yes, ArtPrize is happening in 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI.
• ArtPrize starts on Thursday, Sept 15, 2022.
• The last day of ArtPrize is Sunday, October 2, 2022.
How much does it cost to get into Art Prize 2022?
ArtPrize does not charge admission; it is free to attend and participate in this event.
In fact, all venues are free and open to the public for the duration of ArtPrize during open hours.
What is ArtPrize?
ArtPrize is an art competition that takes place in buildings, parks, businesses and public spaces in Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Hundreds of artists compete for a variety of prizes, some of which are awarded by public participation. In addition to art, pop-up events are slated for all 18 days of the competition.
When are ArtPrize buildings open?
All venues have agreed to be open within Minimum Venue Hours, though many venues open earlier and close later than the listed times.
Monday-Thursday: 5–8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: Noon–8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon–6 p.m.
How do I Register for Art Prize so that I can Vote?
Register as a visitor for ArtPrize online. Make a free visitor profile to “Favorite” artists and help them win prize money.
More Michigan Fun
Add a Scavenger Hunt Adventure to Your Downtown ArtPrize Adventure
Kids just love to turn anything into a game or an adventure, don’t they? I know my daughter does – she can give even the most mundane tasks an imaginative and energetic flair.
With that in mind, we are returning again this year with an ArtPrize Scavenger Hunt. This fun activity will add the elements of exploration and adventure to your kids’ ArtPrize experience!
9 thoughts on “ArtPrize 2022: Best Entries, Art Prize Map, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Tips, Events, Interactive Art & More”
The life sized fairy house – whimsical
Enchantment – at the Atrium in Uccello’s is great. Tons of adorable details inside & out. You can go inside to look at all the stuff inside. They also have a small carousel – Grab the Brass Ring – that has animals.
If you want to stay away from the crowds A great place to visit this year is Peppinos Pizzeria behind Van Andel. .They have a family friendly atmosphere and the art works are larger than life including a colorful insect display and Michigan,Michigan state football field with minions. Across the street is Western Michigan univ and they have several unique pieces including a tapestry rug created with sand. Also there is an all day $5 parking lot nearby I think its Area 4.
Thank you so much for this map and information! Unfortunately, the streets are such a light gray, they don’t show up with my black & white printer. Bummer.
I’m also not sure which is the “stroller friendly” route and which is the “bigger kid” route. It only says “Route One” and “Route Two.”
Don’t forget to check out “Dream Big” in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott! There are a couple steps to get up to the dream catcher to add your own feather/dream to it, but it’s also entirely visibly to enjoy from the main door with no steps or barriers in the way!
Thank you for the warning about DeVos. It’s one of the places we usually all go because there’s a lot of entries. Sometimes I get to go walk around ArtPrize without the kids first, but sometimes I don’t. I appreciate the tip so we can plan a kid-friendly route!
What is the warning?
Will there be a map available with these location, similar to last year? We used it for our 4th grade field trip and love it! Thank you:)
Yes, the map and Art List is now available to print. Enjoy!!