12 Exciting Interactive Art Exhibits for Kids at ArtPrize 2023

From Dragons to Dinosaurs: Interactive Art for Kids at ArtPrize

Art and kids go together like peanut butter and jelly—especially when the art is interactive! ArtPrize is the place to be for soaking up creativity and inspiration in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This year, there’s a lineup of interactive exhibits that are an absolute delight for kids and grown-ups alike.

