Where to See ArtPrize 2023 Winners – Map Included

A Rebuilding Year

Last year at this time, we thought Art Prize was dead, but here we are, looking at what appears to be a very successful rebuilding year. Could improvements be made? Sure. Was the event void of controversy? Nope.

But that doesn’t negate the accomplishments of the festival, especially given the tall task the new leadership faced in pulling off what has become Grand Rapids’ flagship event. A lot was accomplished this year, one of the items being putting the festival back on the map and with a hearty roster of events.

We hope that the event planners takes these challenges to heart because we think this has the makings of being able to rise even higher than the “good old days of ArtPrize” but it won’t happen without introspection, humility, and collaboration with the community and the artists that it seeks to attract.

It’s a tall order but it looks like the festival is on the right track.