Where to See ArtPrize 2023 Winners – Map Included

ArtPrize 2023 Winds Down, Winners Announced
Drumroll! The winners of Art Prize 2023 have been announced, but we’re celebrating even more than that.
If you’re new to it, ArtPrize is Grand Rapids’ premier art competition.
ArtPrize 2023 delivered a dynamic roster of daily events that left attendees buzzing with excitement, from block parties and immersive artist workshops to live music performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony and the experimental sensation Squonk Opera.
2023’s ArtPrize Winners, Listed
This weekend promises great weather, making it perfect to view these masterpieces and experience all of ArtPrize.
Check out our map for directions or use the list below to locate the winning pieces.
Public Vote Awards
First Place Public Vote Winner – $125,000 prize
Exhibit: “Raining Wisdom” by Abdoulaye Conde
Venue: 45 Ottawa Ave NW
Address: 45 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Second Place Public Vote Award – $50,000 prize
Exhibit: “Tale of Ten Dresses” by Rebecca Humes
Venue: JW Marriott Grand Rapids
Address: 235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Third Place Public Vote Award – $25,000 prize
Exhibit: “An Iris Collection of 5” by Peggy Slattery
Venue: Amway Grand Plaza
Address: 187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Juried Awards
Based on strict category juding criteria, each of these winners takes home $20,000 for exemplery excellence in their respective categories:
Category: 2D First Place Award
Exhibit: “Mandy with Orchid” by Stephen Brennan
Venue: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Address: 303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Category: 3D First Place Award
Exhibit: “The Lost Mystics” by Kumkum Fernando
Venue: ArtPrize ClubHouse
Address: 2 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Digital First Place Award
Exhibit: “Body-oddy-oddy-oddy: Destabilizing the Surveilling of Queer Bodies” by Eric Souther and Benjamin Rosenthal
Venue: ArtPrize ClubHouse
Address: 2 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Time-Based First Place Award
Exhibit: “The Future is a Constant Wake” by Aryel Jackson
Venue: Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University
Address: 17 Fountain St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Installation (tied)
Exhibit: “The Zone of Authenticity” by Whitney Pyles
Venue: BIGGBY COFFEE, McKay Tower
Address: 146 Monroe Center St NW #155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Installation (tied)
Exhibit: “The Art of Disruption” by DisArt
Venue: Heartside Park
Address: 301 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Visibility Awards
This is a new category this year. It’s goal is to support underrepresented communities and uplift diverse perspectives. Each winner takes home $15,000.
Category: Vanguard Award for Contemporary Black Artists
Exhibit: “#NoMoreStolenSist(a)s” by Maya James
Venue: Zabház
Address: 222 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Originators Award for Contemporary Indigenous Artists
Exhibit: “SERENITY” by Juan Pimentel
Venue: Harmony Brewing Company
Address: 1551 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Category: Horizontes Award for Contemporary Latino Artists
Exhibit: “Caminantes / Wayfarers” by Salvador Jimenez-Flores
Venue: ArtPrize Oasis
Address: 555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Crossroads Award for Contemporary Asian Artists
Exhibit: “Isa(Moving)” by Minyoung Kwak
Venue: Monroe Community Church
Address: 1020 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Category: Prism Award for Contemporary Queer Artists
Exhibit: “Technophobia'” by Christopher Shields
Venue: The Morton
Address: 55 Ionia Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Map of ArtPrize 2023 Winners
A Rebuilding Year
Last year at this time, we thought Art Prize was dead, but here we are, looking at what appears to be a very successful rebuilding year. Could improvements be made? Sure. Was the event void of controversy? Nope.
But that doesn’t negate the accomplishments of the festival, especially given the tall task the new leadership faced in pulling off what has become Grand Rapids’ flagship event. A lot was accomplished this year, one of the items being putting the festival back on the map and with a hearty roster of events.
We hope that the event planners takes these challenges to heart because we think this has the makings of being able to rise even higher than the “good old days of ArtPrize” but it won’t happen without introspection, humility, and collaboration with the community and the artists that it seeks to attract.
It’s a tall order but it looks like the festival is on the right track.
Where to See ArtPrize 2023 Winners – Map Included
