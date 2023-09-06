2023 ArtPrize Map for Families & Adventurers

By / / West Michigan

Family-Friendly Art Prize 2023 Exhibits & Locations

Every year, we comb through hundreds of entries to find those that would most resonate with families to build a must-see art list – and plot them on this Art Prize Map (see below)

Happy ArtPrizing!

Must-Visit ArtPrize Locations – 2023

Be sure to add these stops to your list this year!

Amway Grand Hotel

The eiffel 2023 artprize

Pics & Details

ArtPrize ClubHouse

ArtPrize 2023 Cloud Daybed

Pics & Details

Calder Plaza

ArtPrize 2023 - Common Threads

Pics & Details

DeVos Place

Wishmaster

Pics & Details

Gerald R Ford Museum

ArtPrize 2023 International Living Statues

Pics & Details

S I L V A

ArtPrize 2023 - Grand (Rapids) Sumo

Pics & Details

The Morton

ArtPrize 2023 - Banners for the Circus of my Imagination

Pics & Details

ArtPrize Oasis

Giant Bubbles ArtPrize 2023 - Cox

Pics & Details

Interactive Map

ArtPrize Map – click markers to show info

Art Prize Map + list of what to see at each venue = best art prize stops for families.

Please note: this content is currently being updated.

map key art prize map
Custom Map with MutationObserver

But wait, there’s more!

ARTPRIZE GOODIES

artprize events
How to do ArtPrize
FAqs & good things to know
Downtown Grand Rapids Hotels
Where to Stay
Best Hotels
artprize events
ArtPrize Events
See What’s Happening
Dash Bus Grand Rapids - VanderWeide
Hop-On Hop Off Bus
How to ride
ArtPrize 2023 - Look About You!
Top Locations
VENUE LIST

About The Author

Avatar photo
Uncovering Grand Rapids, West Michigan, and the Midwest. Travel, Events & Local Info Lead Publisher.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *