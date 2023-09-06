10 Free Fall Activities near GR that are Loaded with Adventure

Low Cost & Free Fall Things to Do
Free fall activities in west Michigan
Fall is a great time to get outside with your family. There are so many fun fall activities going on throughout the entire season – and some are very budget-friendly.
Table of Contents
Free Fall Activities Around West Michigan
Take a hike, see the stars, visit fall farms or run a marathon. Fall is here, and whatever you choose, there are ways to enjoy this beautiful season affordably.
Driving through Michigan fall colors is always a great idea and will cost you a tank of gas.
Many family farms are bustling with fall activities, some of which are free. Maybe spring for a couple of donuts and cider and you have a winning autumn outing.
Traveling? Consider a stop at a Michigan fall festival. Many do not charge admission. Stroll a craft fair, check out classic cars, watch a parade and enjoy the crisp autumn air.
Pumpkinfest is a two-day event that features a number of free and low-cost events that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Kidzfest- Join us for street-fair fun which includes face painting, barrel train rides, live shows, petting zoo, inflatables, & much more.
Plus a Kids tractor pull, music on Main, pumpkin drop, parade, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, pumpkin roll, 5k, and more!
View the splendors of the night sky at the Veen Observatory on September 9 & 23 and October 7, 14, or 21 from 7:30 – 10:00 PM (provided the sky is clear).
Admission is just $5 for adults, $2 for kids 5-17 and free for kids under 5 years old. Admission is FREE for GRPM members.
If you’re not sure where to go, check out some of our favorite family hiking spots. They also make amazing locations for picture places.
Great places to see fall color are Wittenbach Wege Center, Fallasburg Park, Rosy Mound and Fitzgerald Park for some spectacular fall colors!
ArtPrize runs Sept 14 – Oct 1, 2023, and is a fantastic opportunity to see a wild array of art – for free.
Exhibits pop up everywhere in downtown Grand Rapids, both indoors and out. Find interactive displays, large-scale art pieces, pieces that will make you think, and pieces that will make you cry.
Visit the Coopersville Farm Museum for Kid’s Day, held the last Saturday of every month from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Admission is $5 adult, $3 kids ages 4 – 16, under 3 free. Kids Day events include activities such as, such as rope making, corn shelling and baby animal interaction.
Walk the streets during Fall On Fulton on October 14 from 10 AM – 5 PM.
There will be artists & retail pop-up vendors, sidewalk sales, entertainment, and more.
Take the kids to the Grandville branch of Kent District Library on October 4 at 10 AM for their Fall Fest.
Families will celebrate fall with crafts, games and art activities.
Visit the kid’s play area and animal barn at Schwallier’s Country Basket for free! While you’re there you can opt to partake in other fall activities at an additional cost.
There are many fall farms around West Michigan with various price points.
Sign your kids up for the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon.
Your kids can log 25 miles at their leisure prior to the race and then run or walk the last 1.2 miles of the marathon distance on October 15, 2023.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Corn Maze is back and free during the week.
Enjoy their free playground while you’re there or grab some fresh apples!
Free Fall Activities Calendar
The fun doesn’t stop with the top 10 list. Here are even more free fall activities and things to do around town, by date.
Did we forget something? Leave a comment and let us know what free or inexpensive fall activity your family loves to do around West Michigan!
2 thoughts on “10 Free Fall Activities near GR that are Loaded with Adventure”
Pumpkin Walk at Second Reform Church in Allendale. 100s of carved pumpkins along a short trail through the woods. Baked goods provided. They accept donations to cover cost of pumpkins. Wonderful artwork and Disney characters carved into the pumpkins. I’m not sure of the dates yet. Follow their Facebook for upcoming dates.
http://secondchurchallendale.org/
Grandville Fall Fest Oct 6th.
Scarecrow voting, wagon rides, store trick or treating, free lumberjack show at the library!! Some other activities for small fee.