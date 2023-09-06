10 Free Fall Activities near GR that are Loaded with Adventure

Free Fall Activities Around West Michigan

Take a hike, see the stars, visit fall farms or run a marathon. Fall is here, and whatever you choose, there are ways to enjoy this beautiful season affordably.



Driving through Michigan fall colors is always a great idea and will cost you a tank of gas.

Many family farms are bustling with fall activities, some of which are free. Maybe spring for a couple of donuts and cider and you have a winning autumn outing.

Traveling? Consider a stop at a Michigan fall festival. Many do not charge admission. Stroll a craft fair, check out classic cars, watch a parade and enjoy the crisp autumn air.