10 Free Fall Activities near GR that are Loaded with Adventure

By / / West Michigan

Low Cost & Free Fall Things to Do

Free fall activities in west Michigan

Fall is a great time to get outside with your family. There are so many fun fall activities going on throughout the entire season – and some are very budget-friendly.

*feature image is of Fallasburg Park

Free Fall Activities Around West Michigan

Take a hike, see the stars, visit fall farms or run a marathon. Fall is here, and whatever you choose, there are ways to enjoy this beautiful season affordably.

Driving through Michigan fall colors is always a great idea and will cost you a tank of gas.

Many family farms are bustling with fall activities, some of which are free. Maybe spring for a couple of donuts and cider and you have a winning autumn outing.

Traveling? Consider a stop at a Michigan fall festival. Many do not charge admission. Stroll a craft fair, check out classic cars, watch a parade and enjoy the crisp autumn air.

1 –  Celebrate Pumpkins at Zeeland’s Pumpkinfest

Downtown Zeeland
Zeeland, MI 49464

Pumpkinfest is a two-day event that features a number of free and low-cost events that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Kidzfest- Join us for street-fair fun which includes face painting, barrel train rides, live shows, petting zoo, inflatables, & much more.

Plus a Kids tractor pull, music on Main, pumpkin drop, parade, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, pumpkin roll, 5k, and more!

2 – Explore the Spectacular Night Sky at Veen Observatory

Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331

View the splendors of the night sky at the Veen Observatory on September 9 & 23 and October 7, 14, or 21 from 7:30 – 10:00 PM (provided the sky is clear).

Admission is just $5 for adults, $2 for kids 5-17 and free for kids under 5 years old. Admission is FREE for GRPM members.

3 –  Go for a Fall Hike

Take a hike before the weather takes a turn.

If you’re not sure where to go, check out some of our favorite family hiking spots. They also make amazing locations for picture places.

picture places fall photos West Michigan
Fallasburg Park in Lowell

Great places to see fall color are Wittenbach Wege Center, Fallasburg ParkRosy Mound  and Fitzgerald Park for some spectacular fall colors!

Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge

4 –  Get Inspired at ArtPrize

Downtown Grand Rapids

ArtPrize runs Sept 14 – Oct 1, 2023, and is a fantastic opportunity to see a wild array of art – for free.

Exhibits pop up everywhere in downtown Grand Rapids, both indoors and out. Find interactive displays, large-scale art pieces, pieces that will make you think, and pieces that will make you cry.

artprize - free fall activities

5 –  Celebrate Kid’s Day at Coopersville Farm Museum

Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404

Visit the Coopersville Farm Museum for Kid’s Day, held the last Saturday of every month from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Admission is $5 adult, $3 kids ages 4 – 16, under 3 free. Kids Day events include activities such as, such as rope making, corn shelling and baby animal interaction.

6 –  Shop Fall on Fulton

East Fulton Business District
900 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Walk the streets during Fall On Fulton on October 14 from 10 AM – 5 PM.

There will be artists & retail pop-up vendors, sidewalk sales, entertainment, and more.

7 – Attend Fall Fest at KDL Grandville

Kent District Library – Grandville Branch
4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Take the kids to the Grandville branch of Kent District Library on October 4 at 10 AM for their Fall Fest.

Families will celebrate fall with crafts, games and art activities.

8 –  Visit Animals at Schwallier’s

Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345

Visit the kid’s play area and animal barn at Schwallier’s Country Basket for free! While you’re there you can opt to partake in other fall activities at an additional cost.

There are many fall farms around West Michigan with various price points.

Schwalliers-Farm-animals

9 –  Race the Kids Marathon

David D. Hunting YMCA
475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Sign your kids up for the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon.

Your kids can log 25 miles at their leisure prior to the race and then run or walk the last 1.2 miles of the marathon distance on October 15, 2023.

10 –  Get Lost in a Corn Maze

Ed Dunneback & Girls
3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Ed Dunneback & Girls Corn Maze is back and free during the week.

Enjoy their free playground while you’re there or grab some fresh apples!

Ed Dunneback and girls corn maze 2023

Free Fall Activities Calendar

The fun doesn’t stop with the top 10 list. Here are even more free fall activities and things to do around town, by date.

Did we forget something? Leave a comment and let us know what free or inexpensive fall activity your family loves to do around West Michigan!

More West Michigan Fall Fun

About The Author

Avatar photo
Writer and Site Admin. Elizabeth Rudd is a former elementary school teacher, now stay-at-home mom, to three young kids. Originally from Lansing, she moved to the Grand Rapids area in 2012 and has enjoyed driving her kids around town to discover what the area has to offer. Elizabeth spends her time taking kids back and forth to preschool, attending mom’s groups, hunting for great deals and spending way too much time on Facebook. She is looking forward to the day when she can get back to reading all the books she’s bought and hasn’t had time to read.

2 thoughts on “10 Free Fall Activities near GR that are Loaded with Adventure”

  1. Kim Lopez

    Pumpkin Walk at Second Reform Church in Allendale. 100s of carved pumpkins along a short trail through the woods. Baked goods provided. They accept donations to cover cost of pumpkins. Wonderful artwork and Disney characters carved into the pumpkins. I’m not sure of the dates yet. Follow their Facebook for upcoming dates.
    http://secondchurchallendale.org/

    Reply
  2. E Raap

    Grandville Fall Fest Oct 6th.
    Scarecrow voting, wagon rides, store trick or treating, free lumberjack show at the library!! Some other activities for small fee.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *