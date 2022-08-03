Schwallier’s Country Basket: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Orchard for an Iconic Fall Experience – 9 Things to do on Your Visit

Schwallier’s Country Basket
This article is part of our West Michigan Fall Farm Fun series.
Farm Open Hours
SEASONAL HOURS – Open Seasonally August-October
Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:00pm
Closed Labor Day
After Labor Day
Monday-Friday 7:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00pm
ABOUT SCHWALLIER’S COUNTRY BASKET:
Known for its extensive, no-cost outdoor play area, this farm has seen tremendous visitor growth over the last decade.
Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened its barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.
Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.
Pro Tip
This farm has exploded in popularity over the past few years.
Arrive early or come on a weekday to beat the crowds.
FAMOUS FOR:
The giant hay bale mountain that you can climb on, over, and through.
Cute little tiny kittens in the Farm Animal Barn.
The cow train.
And new last year, APPLE CANNONS!
These are some of the Schwallier’s activities kids clamor for year after year.
Of course, there’s a whole lot more fall fun to experience at this Sparta, MI farm.
Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Schwallier’s Country Basket.
Fall Activities at Schwallier’s
The Back 40
Admission to the corn maze also gets you into the new (and ever-improving) Back 40!
The Back 40 is a huge area in the back of the orchard that gives you wide open spaces to play and enjoy the outdoors.
Climb the giant John Deere combine, play on the massive straw mountain, rock maze, or bouncy ball course. Shoot the brand-new apple cannons.
FEE: Corn Maze + Back 40 admission (2021): $10.
(+$5 for a bucket of apples to shoot out of the cannons.)
Corn Maze
Maze Opening Date – Sep 4, 2021
Maze Type – All Ages Maze
Maze Cost – $10 per person
Maze Hours – Normal business hours (Sat & Sun in Sept, Oct) plus October Friday afternoons.
Corn Maze Description –
Every year, Schwallier’s creates a completely unique maze adventure based around a fun, educational theme. To get through the maze, you’ll have to answer questions by finding clues in the corn.
To go through the maze, your group will arrive at the farm and split up into teams of 4-6 (for groups of teens and children, this is usually with an adult for each group).
After a brief introduction, the smaller teams are sent into the maze with a game sheet. Inside the maze, each team must work together to explore and find answers.
Does Schwallier’s have Donuts and Cider?
Yes! Homemade glazed donuts are available in season.
You can even order online and have them waiting for you when you arrive.
They sell Englesma’s Cider here – a locally made apple cider that is the perfect donut companion.
Play Area at Schwallier’s Country Basket
There are two play areas at Schwallier’s. The main one by the market is free. The Back 40 requires admission.
On weekends, kids can also ride on the cow barrel train. $3 per seat.
Here, kids can climb a huge straw mountain or race to the finish in a water-pump duck race.
A giant black tube slide is a big draw inside the play barn.
The corn “sandbox” is another fun play place.
Seating and picnic areas are conveniently located near the main play area.
Schwallier’s Pumpkin Patch
Head to Schwallier’s Country Basket to find the perfect pumpkins for your jack-o-lanterns and home decorations.
Pick your own out of the patch or choose one that’s already picked.
They also have fall decorations, mums, Indian Corn, and straw bales available to purchase.
Apple Picking in the Apple Orchard
Schwallier’s Country Basket grows over 15 varieties of apples in their apple orchard including Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Empire and Cortland.
For the most up-to-date u-pick information, please check their Facebook page or call before you plan to pick.
Farm Animal Barn at Schwallier’s
Visit with goats, chickens, bunnies, and more.
Sometimes they have kittens to cuddle.
The baby animals are friendly and love to play.
What is available in the Market at Schwallier’s Country Basket?
There are several places to make purchases at Schwallier’s.
Schwallier’s Farm Market (inside the big red barn) sells fresh-made honey by the jar or by the comb, as well as products made from beeswax. You’ll also find lots of fresh apples and other yummy treats (donuts!) in their store.
Smaller buildings serve as an outlet for concessions, apple picking, and attractions.
Hayrides at Schwallier’s
Enjoy a scenic wagon ride through the orchard – some even have canopies for added comfort.
