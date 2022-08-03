Schwallier’s Country Basket: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Orchard for an Iconic Fall Experience – 9 Things to do on Your Visit

By / August 3, 2022 /
Schwallier's Country Basket

Schwallier’s Country Basket

Schwallier’s Country Basket

1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 785-9896

OPENING DAY
TBA for 2022

This article is part of our West Michigan Fall Farm Fun series.

Farm Open Hours

SEASONAL HOURS – Open Seasonally August-October
Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:00pm
Closed Labor Day
After Labor Day
Monday-Friday 7:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00pm

ABOUT SCHWALLIER’S COUNTRY BASKET:
Known for its extensive, no-cost outdoor play area, this farm has seen tremendous visitor growth over the last decade.

Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened its barn doors in 1989.
The store has grown from a roadside produce stand into a thriving farm market. Each year they try to add new, fun activities for families.

Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.

Pro Tip

This farm has exploded in popularity over the past few years.
Arrive early or come on a weekday to beat the crowds.

FAMOUS FOR:
The giant hay bale mountain that you can climb on, over, and through.
Cute little tiny kittens in the Farm Animal Barn.
The cow train.
And new last year, APPLE CANNONS!

These are some of the Schwallier’s activities kids clamor for year after year.

Of course, there’s a whole lot more fall fun to experience at this Sparta, MI farm.

Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Schwallier’s Country Basket.

Fall Activities at Schwallier’s

Things to do at Schwallier’s

  • Corn Maze
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • Apple Picking
  • Farm Animals
  • Free Play Area
  • Donuts & Cider
  • Back 40 Play Area
  • Farm Market
  • Hayrides

The Back 40

Admission to the corn maze also gets you into the new (and ever-improving) Back 40!

The Back 40 is a huge area in the back of the orchard that gives you wide open spaces to play and enjoy the outdoors.

Climb the giant John Deere combine, play on the massive straw mountain, rock maze, or bouncy ball course. Shoot the brand-new apple cannons.

FEE: Corn Maze + Back 40 admission (2021): $10.
(+$5 for a bucket of apples to shoot out of the cannons.)

Schwallier's Orchard Back 40 Rock Maze

Corn Maze

Maze Opening Date – Sep 4, 2021
Maze Type – All Ages Maze
Maze Cost – $10 per person
Maze Hours – Normal business hours (Sat & Sun in Sept, Oct) plus October Friday afternoons.

Corn Maze Description –
Every year, Schwallier’s creates a completely unique maze adventure based around a fun, educational theme. To get through the maze, you’ll have to answer questions by finding clues in the corn.

To go through the maze, your group will arrive at the farm and split up into teams of 4-6 (for groups of teens and children, this is usually with an adult for each group).

After a brief introduction, the smaller teams are sent into the maze with a game sheet. Inside the maze, each team must work together to explore and find answers.

Corn Maze at Schwallier's

Does Schwallier’s have Donuts and Cider?

Yes! Homemade glazed donuts are available in season.
You can even order online and have them waiting for you when you arrive.

They sell Englesma’s Cider here – a locally made apple cider that is the perfect donut companion.

Donuts Schwalliers Country Basket
Cider Schwalliers Country Basket

Play Area at Schwallier’s Country Basket

There are two play areas at Schwallier’s. The main one by the market is free. The Back 40 requires admission.

On weekends, kids can also ride on the cow barrel train. $3 per seat. ​

Here, kids can climb a huge straw mountain or race to the finish in a water-pump duck race.

Schwalliers play area
Schwalliers Duck Races

A giant black tube slide is a big draw inside the play barn.

Schwalliers Slide

The corn “sandbox” is another fun play place.

Schwalliers Corn

Seating and picnic areas are conveniently located near the main play area.

Schwalliers Picnic Area
Schwalliers Pretend Cow

On weekends, kids can also ride on the cow barrel train. $3 per seat. ​

Schwallier's Cow Barrel Train

Schwallier’s Pumpkin Patch

Head to Schwallier’s Country Basket to find the perfect pumpkins for your jack-o-lanterns and home decorations.

Pick your own out of the patch or choose one that’s already picked.
They also have fall decorations, mums, Indian Corn, and straw bales available to purchase.

Schwallier's Pumpkin Patch Grand Rapids

Apple Picking in the Apple Orchard

Schwallier’s Country Basket grows over 15 varieties of apples in their apple orchard including Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Empire and Cortland.

​For the most up-to-date u-pick information, please check their Facebook page or call before you plan to pick.

Apple picking at Schwalliers Apple Orchard Grand Rapids

Farm Animal Barn at Schwallier’s

Visit with goats, chickens, bunnies, and more.
Sometimes they have kittens to cuddle.
The baby animals are friendly and love to play.

Schwallier's Farm animals
Schwallier's Farm Animals

What is available in the Market at Schwallier’s Country Basket?

There are several places to make purchases at Schwallier’s.

Schwallier’s Farm Market (inside the big red barn) sells fresh-made honey by the jar or by the comb, as well as products made from beeswax. You’ll also find lots of fresh apples and other yummy treats (donuts!) in their store.

Smaller buildings serve as an outlet for concessions, apple picking, and attractions.

Schwallier's Apple Orchard
Schwallier's Apple Orchard Concessions
Schwallier's Country Basket Market

Hayrides at Schwallier’s

Enjoy a scenic wagon ride through the orchard – some even have canopies for added comfort.

schwalliers tractor train

More Farms to Explore
Anderson & Girls Orchards- 2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888.
Fall Activities: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market
Apple Valley Fun Farm- 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Haunted Attraction, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area
Bethke Farms- 12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Play Area
Blok Orchard- 6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market
Brechting Farms- 1307 6 Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market
Cotants Farm Market- 2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area
Cranes Orchards- 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market, Play Area, Serves Alcohol
Deep Roots Produce- 8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm- 3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area, Serves Alcohol
Fruit Ridge Hayrides- 11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Grange Ave. Market & You-Pick Orchard- 1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking
Gull Meadow Farms- 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area
Hanulcik Farm Market- 1425 N. State Rd., Ionia, MI 48846.
Fall Activities: Apple Picking, Farmers Market, Sunflowers
Heidi's Farmstand and Bakery- 11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farmers Market, Play Area
Heritage Farms Market- 1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Hill Brothers Orchards & Cider Mill- 6159 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49345544.
Fall Activities: Apple Cider Mill
Historic Bowens Mills- 55 N Briggs Road, Middleville, MI 49333.
Fall Activities: Hayrides, Apple Cider Mill, Harvest Festival, Play Area
Klein Cider Mill and Market- 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Cider Mill, Farmers Market
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo- 4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Play Area
Moelker Orchards- 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534.
Fall Activities: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market
Morse Brothers Farm- 5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch
New Salem Corn Maze & Spooktacular- 4516 24th St, Dorr, MI 49323.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farm Animals, Play Area
Olin Farms- 10991 Vergennes St., Lowell, MI 49331.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch
Paulson's Pumpkin Patch- 11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809.
Fall Activities: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market
Pierson Orchard- 5348 N State Rd, Orleans, MI 48865.
Fall Activities: Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Farmers Market
Post Family Farm- 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Harvest Festival, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Play Area
Rasch Cherry Apple Market- 17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Photo Ops, Sunflowers, Play Area
Red Barn Market- 3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Homemade Donuts, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Sunflowers, Serves Alcohol
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery- 3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Apple Cider Mill, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area, Serves Alcohol
Schwallier’s Country Basket- 1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345.
Fall Activities: Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Homemade Donuts, Bakery, Farm Animals, Farmers Market, Play Area
Steffens Orchard Market- 4344 13 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345.
Fall Activities: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Picking, Farmers Market, Play Area
Wells Orchards- 8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534.
Fall Activities: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Bakery, Photo Ops, Farmers Market, Play Area

Fall Fun Finder

apple orchards button 1
pumpkin patch button
corn mazes button
hayrides button
farm directory
donuts and cider button
Fall Getaways List button 1
Fall Bucket List button
fall photo spots button

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.