Great Restaurants for Kids in Grand Rapids + West Michigan
My husband and I love to eat out on nights when things are busy or we just want to taste something new (and not have to clean up the mess!). Now, though, with three kids tagging along, the restaurant budget is blown with just one meal.
We’ve researched restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that offer free or cheap kids’ meals. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change. Please verify with the restaurant before you go.
Where and When Kids Eat Free Near Grand Rapids
|Monday
|Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)
|Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 12” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
|Fuji Buffet Grill
|All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
|Main Street Pub (Allendale)
|Kids eat free.
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Tuesday
|Applebee’s
|Kids eat for $1.99 or $2.99 (based on menu choice). Dine-in only.
|Bob Evans (Cascade and Gaines locations only)
|Kids 12 and under can eat free with each paid adult meal from 4:00 PM till close. Dine-in only.
|Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)
|Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
|Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming)
|Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply.
|Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison)
|For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
|Fuji Buffet Grill
|All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
|IHOP (Cascade, Grandville)
|Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. One kid per one adult. Dine in only.
|Peppino’s Sports Grille (Kentwood)
|One free kids meal with the purchase of each adult entrée; 4:00 – 10:00 PM.
|Pizza Ranch
|One child 10 & under eats free per paying adult from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Wednesday
|Bagger Dave’s
|Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.
|Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)
|Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
|Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming)
|Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply.
|Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison)
|For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
|Fuji Buffet Grill
|All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
|Rise Pies
|Free kids pizza with adult pizza or salad purchase. Dine-in or carry out, but child must be present in store.
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Uccello’s
|Kids eat free with adult purchase. Dine-In only.
|Thursday
|Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)
|Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
|Fuji Buffet Grill
|All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
|Rainbow Grill (Hudsonville and Grandville)
|$1.50 Kids meals on Thursdays for kids 10 and under from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Dine-in only.
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Friday
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Saturday
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Sunday
|Bagger Dave’s
|Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.
|Boardwalk Subs
|One free kids meal with one paid 15″ sub meal; dine-in only.
|Buffalo Wild Wings (All 5 greater Grand Rapids locations)
|Kids eat for only $2.49 when you dine in.
|Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
|One kid’s meal with $10 purchase per check; dine-in only, for kids 12 and under.
|Firehouse Subs (Alpine)
|Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of a large adult combo, dine in only.
|Rio Grand Steakhouse
|Free meal from the kid’s menu with the purchase of each adult entrée.
|Russ’
|Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
|Uccello’s
|Kids eat free with adult purchase.
We try to include as many ‘Kids Eat Free (or cheap)’ restaurants as we can, but it’s impossible to find them all. If you know of one and think it should be included in this list, please let us know in the comments below!
Pin this image for future reference.
Braans no longer participates with this (at least Wyoming location) and Uccellos (Grandville location) does not either.
River North Public House at 2115 Plainfield Ave NE has Kids eat Free with purchase of an Adult Entree every Tuesday!
StanDiego in Standale is free kids meals on Sundays with the purchase of an entree.
We went to Monelli’s today. Thursday, and the manager said they have never had this policy. Which is annoying because we have been here before and they honored it. They did honor it today for us after we showed them this but said it has never been thier policy.
Thanks for this! Just took my kids to Big E’s on the Beltline and it was 2 free kids meals per 1 adult! If you get the kids pizza, it is big enough for 2 little ones to share. My kids are 4, 5, and 6 and it took all 3 of them to get through the pizza and we had so many leftovers 🙂 Minion Mondays is what they call it
The score doesn’t do kids eat free on Wednesday in the summer ?
Applebee’s no longer does 1 cent or $1 kids meals.
Big E’s sports grill on the E. Beltline has Kids Eat Free on Monday. I believe the menu said 2 kids free per 1 adult meal.
Kids eat free at Logans on wednesdays!
Wednesdays-Rise Pies at the Tanger Outlets, does a free kids pizza per each adult pizza or large salad purchased. We get our pizzas to-go and walk around the corner to the outside/covered playground/picnic tables to enjoy them there.
Jax Smoke N Sandwich in Cascade has $1 kids meals on Sunday’s from noon to 5pm and they’re awesome!
Boardwalk subs Sunday
Kids eat free! (1 free kids meal with 1 paid 15″ sub meal). Dine-in only.
Logans in Grandville has buy 1 adult entree get 1 child free on Wednesdays.
Hudsonville Pizza Ranch
Kids’ eat free Tuesday nights from 4-8 pm
One Kid 10 and under with each full priced paid adult
Steak and Shake now has kids eat free all day, every day. 1 free kids meal with every $9.00 purchased for kids 12 and younger (dine in only).
The Pizza Ranch in Hudsonville will be changing their Kids Eat Free Night to Tuesday (if they haven’t already done so) once their remodeling is completed to align with the other locations.
At The Cheshire Kitchen (formally known as The Cheshire Grill) kids eat FREE Saturday nights 4-7pm with a purchase of an adult meal at full price!
We just went to Kobe in Grandville last night – no free kids meals 🙁
Fugi Grill offers $3.95 kids prices. Great buffet, kid friendly choices. Kids under 3 eat free.
Maxine’s is a small hometown family restaurant serving good food, breakfast all day, & kids eat free tues-fri with each adult meal. Kids meals include drinks & are decent portions.
Maxine’s in Sparta
Is the Kobe steakhouse deal on Monday still valid?
Firehouse Subs on Alpine is doing kids eat free on Sunday with purchase of adult sub or meal
Bob Evans no.longer has kids eat for free on Tuesday nights. They have a kid craft area instead on Tuesday. Last time we went we asked for a bag for our left overs to go into and their bags even advertise for kids eat for free on Tuesdays. And they still wouldn’t honor it. This was the location on Walker Ave.
Saladworks offer is only good on Saturday and Sunday, not Friday
Tom + Chee in Grandville has free kids meal with adult entry from 4-8 PM Every Tuesday
Kids eat free Sundays at the Peppinos by celebration south! Not sure about other locations.
Applebee’s is $1.49 per kids meal on Tuesdays. I’ve brought my 3 kids there myself and gotten the deal 🙂
How many kiddos eat free per adult @ saladworks?
Kids eat free on Tuesdays NOT Mondays at the Denny’s locations 4p to 10p
Kids eat Free – IHOP – 28th Street/Cascade – 1 Kids Meal with Every Adult Meal – 4pm-10pm – EVERYDAY!
kids eat free wednesday at the The Score http://thescore-restaurant.com/
This is great! I wish my kids ordered from the kids menu.
Pizza Ranch on 28th street has kids eat free on Tuesday nights. It’s a new buffet restaurant with excellent service and food! Their chicken and dessert pizza are some of my favorites!
https://www.facebook.com/PizzaRanchKentwood
The Pizza Ranch Hudsonville location is only on Thursday’s, not Tuesday’s:(
Taco boy Tuesday $1.00 tacos
Kids eat free on Sundays at Uchellos 🙂
The Main Street Pub in Allendale has free kids meals with an adult entrée purchase Sun-Wed. Kid’s meals include a drink and ice cream for dessert! It’s one of our new go-to spots.
Mcdonalds kids meals are 1.99 on Tues eve at several locations. Also Dennys has same deal kids eat free (2 per adult) on Saturdays too.