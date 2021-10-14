Where Kids Eat Free in Grand Rapids, Plus the Area’s Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants

By / October 14, 2021 /
kid restaurants kids eat free boy with lemonade

Great Restaurants for Kids in Grand Rapids + West Michigan

OFFERS CHANGE OFTEN – PLEASE CHECK!

My husband and I love to eat out on nights when things are busy or we just want to taste something new (and not have to clean up the mess!). Now, though, with three kids tagging along, the restaurant budget is blown with just one meal.

We’ve researched restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that offer free or cheap kids’ meals. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change. Please verify with the restaurant before you go.

Where and When Kids Eat Free Near Grand Rapids

Monday
Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 12” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
Fuji Buffet Grill All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
Main Street Pub (Allendale)Kids eat free.
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Tuesday
Applebee’sKids eat for $1.99 or $2.99 (based on menu choice). Dine-in only.
Bob Evans (Cascade and Gaines locations only) Kids 12 and under can eat free with each paid adult meal from 4:00 PM till close. Dine-in only.
Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming)Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply.
Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison)For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
Fuji Buffet GrillAll day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
IHOP (Cascade, Grandville)Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. One kid per one adult. Dine in only.
Peppino’s Sports Grille (Kentwood)One free kids meal with the purchase of each adult entrée; 4:00 – 10:00 PM.
Pizza Ranch One child 10 & under eats free per paying adult from 4:00 PM –  8:00 PM.
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Wednesday
Bagger Dave’s Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.
Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming)Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply.
Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison)For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
Fuji Buffet GrillAll day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
Rise Pies Free kids pizza with adult pizza or salad purchase. Dine-in or carry out, but child must be present in store.
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Uccello’s Kids eat free with adult purchase. Dine-In only.
Thursday
Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.
Fuji Buffet GrillAll day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.
Rainbow Grill (Hudsonville and Grandville)$1.50 Kids meals on Thursdays for kids 10 and under from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Dine-in only.
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Friday
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Saturday
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Sunday
Bagger Dave’s Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.
Boardwalk SubsOne free kids meal with one paid 15″ sub meal; dine-in only.
Buffalo Wild Wings (All 5 greater Grand Rapids locations) Kids eat for only $2.49 when you dine in.
Dickey’s Barbecue PitOne kid’s meal with $10 purchase per check; dine-in only, for kids 12 and under.
Firehouse Subs (Alpine)Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of a large adult combo, dine in only.
Rio Grand SteakhouseFree meal from the kid’s menu with the purchase of each adult entrée.
Russ’Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Uccello’sKids eat free with adult purchase.

Top-Voted Family-Friendly Restaurants in Grand Rapids

1 2Winner: Russ’ Restaurants

Best Restaurants

  1. Russ’ Restaurants
  2. Rockford Corner Bar
  3. Electric Cheetah
  4. Peppino’s Sports Grille & Pizzeria
  5. Yesterdog
  6. Downtown Market
    7. Noco Provisions
    7. The Peppermill Grill
    9. Bud & Stanleys Pub & Grub
    10. Rose’s Restaurant

Russ' Restaurants in Multiple Locations

GrandtasticRuss21

Top Restaurant

About Russ' Restaurants

Russ' Restaurants serving West Michigan since 1934! We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you! We offer a family friendly environment with affordable dining and $3 kid's meals! Thank you GRKIDS fans for voting us #1 family restaurant!

T E S T I M O N I A L

Russ' is our go to family restaurant and has been for many years . We appreciate the family friendly environment for our little boys. The menu has a great food variety! The friendly and quick service never disappoints! -Jessica C.

(616) 396-6571
Email hidden; Javascript is required.

Multiple Locations

We try to include as many ‘Kids Eat Free (or cheap)’ restaurants as we can, but it’s impossible to find them all. If you know of one and think it should be included in this list, please let us know in the comments below!

Where Kids Eat Free in Grand Rapids

Pin this image for future reference.

60 thoughts on “Where Kids Eat Free in Grand Rapids, Plus the Area’s Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants”

  1. Rachel

    Braans no longer participates with this (at least Wyoming location) and Uccellos (Grandville location) does not either.

    Reply
  4. tiffany devries

    We went to Monelli’s today. Thursday, and the manager said they have never had this policy. Which is annoying because we have been here before and they honored it. They did honor it today for us after we showed them this but said it has never been thier policy.

    Reply
  5. Eryn

    Thanks for this! Just took my kids to Big E’s on the Beltline and it was 2 free kids meals per 1 adult! If you get the kids pizza, it is big enough for 2 little ones to share. My kids are 4, 5, and 6 and it took all 3 of them to get through the pizza and we had so many leftovers 🙂 Minion Mondays is what they call it

    Reply
  8. Kara Vanderpol

    Big E’s sports grill on the E. Beltline has Kids Eat Free on Monday. I believe the menu said 2 kids free per 1 adult meal.

    Reply
  10. Kellie

    Wednesdays-Rise Pies at the Tanger Outlets, does a free kids pizza per each adult pizza or large salad purchased. We get our pizzas to-go and walk around the corner to the outside/covered playground/picnic tables to enjoy them there.

    Reply
  15. Stacey

    Steak and Shake now has kids eat free all day, every day. 1 free kids meal with every $9.00 purchased for kids 12 and younger (dine in only).

    Reply
  16. Amy Fleck

    The Pizza Ranch in Hudsonville will be changing their Kids Eat Free Night to Tuesday (if they haven’t already done so) once their remodeling is completed to align with the other locations.

    Reply
  17. Kristina Perez

    At The Cheshire Kitchen (formally known as The Cheshire Grill) kids eat FREE Saturday nights 4-7pm with a purchase of an adult meal at full price!

    Reply
  20. Melinda

    Maxine’s is a small hometown family restaurant serving good food, breakfast all day, & kids eat free tues-fri with each adult meal. Kids meals include drinks & are decent portions.

    Reply
    1. Betsy B

      Jenny,
      Most restaurants automatically apply the kids discounts, but it is always a good idea to double check with the restaurant before you go. Deals are up to the discretion of restaurant management and may change at any time. In addition, this post relies on reader feedback in order to keep it updated. Thank you!
      –Betsy

      Reply
  25. Carrie

    Bob Evans no.longer has kids eat for free on Tuesday nights. They have a kid craft area instead on Tuesday. Last time we went we asked for a bag for our left overs to go into and their bags even advertise for kids eat for free on Tuesdays. And they still wouldn’t honor it. This was the location on Walker Ave.

    Reply
    1. Jill Clarin

      Thanks for the tip Carrie! Bob Evans still offers the promotion at the other two GR locations (Cascade and Gaines Township), but not at the location on Walker Ave.

      Reply
  48. april

    The Main Street Pub in Allendale has free kids meals with an adult entrée purchase Sun-Wed. Kid’s meals include a drink and ice cream for dessert! It’s one of our new go-to spots.

    Reply
  49. dawn

    Mcdonalds kids meals are 1.99 on Tues eve at several locations. Also Dennys has same deal kids eat free (2 per adult) on Saturdays too.

    Reply

