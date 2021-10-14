Great Restaurants for Kids in Grand Rapids + West Michigan

OFFERS CHANGE OFTEN – PLEASE CHECK!

My husband and I love to eat out on nights when things are busy or we just want to taste something new (and not have to clean up the mess!). Now, though, with three kids tagging along, the restaurant budget is blown with just one meal.

We’ve researched restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that offer free or cheap kids’ meals. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change. Please verify with the restaurant before you go.

Where and When Kids Eat Free Near Grand Rapids

Monday Crust 54 (S. Washington location only) Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 12” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under. Fuji Buffet Grill All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet. Main Street Pub (Allendale) Kids eat free. Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Tuesday Applebee’s Kids eat for $1.99 or $2.99 (based on menu choice). Dine-in only. Bob Evans (Cascade and Gaines locations only) Kids 12 and under can eat free with each paid adult meal from 4:00 PM till close. Dine-in only. Crust 54 (S. Washington location only) Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under. Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming) Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply. Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison) For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Fuji Buffet Grill All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet. IHOP (Cascade, Grandville) Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. One kid per one adult. Dine in only. Peppino’s Sports Grille (Kentwood) One free kids meal with the purchase of each adult entrée; 4:00 – 10:00 PM. Pizza Ranch One child 10 & under eats free per paying adult from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Wednesday Bagger Dave’s Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in. Crust 54 (S. Washington location only) Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under. Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming) Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply. Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison) For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Fuji Buffet Grill All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet. Rise Pies Free kids pizza with adult pizza or salad purchase. Dine-in or carry out, but child must be present in store. Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal. Uccello’s Kids eat free with adult purchase. Dine-In only.

Thursday Crust 54 (S. Washington location only) Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under. Fuji Buffet Grill All day, kids eat buffet for $3.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet. Rainbow Grill (Hudsonville and Grandville) $1.50 Kids meals on Thursdays for kids 10 and under from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Dine-in only. Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Friday Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Saturday Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Sunday Bagger Dave’s Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in. Boardwalk Subs One free kids meal with one paid 15″ sub meal; dine-in only. Buffalo Wild Wings (All 5 greater Grand Rapids locations) Kids eat for only $2.49 when you dine in. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit One kid’s meal with $10 purchase per check; dine-in only, for kids 12 and under. Firehouse Subs (Alpine) Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of a large adult combo, dine in only. Rio Grand Steakhouse Free meal from the kid’s menu with the purchase of each adult entrée. Russ’ Kids eat for only $3.50 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal. Uccello’s Kids eat free with adult purchase.

Top-Voted Family-Friendly Restaurants in Grand Rapids

Winner: Russ’ Restaurants

Best Restaurants Russ’ Restaurants Rockford Corner Bar Electric Cheetah Peppino’s Sports Grille & Pizzeria Yesterdog Downtown Market

7. Noco Provisions

7. The Peppermill Grill

9. Bud & Stanleys Pub & Grub

10. Rose’s Restaurant

Russ' Restaurants in Multiple Locations Top Restaurant About Russ' Restaurants Russ' Restaurants serving West Michigan since 1934! We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you! We offer a family friendly environment with affordable dining and $3 kid's meals! Thank you GRKIDS fans for voting us #1 family restaurant! T E S T I M O N I A L Russ' is our go to family restaurant and has been for many years . We appreciate the family friendly environment for our little boys. The menu has a great food variety! The friendly and quick service never disappoints! -Jessica C.

We try to include as many ‘Kids Eat Free (or cheap)’ restaurants as we can, but it’s impossible to find them all. If you know of one and think it should be included in this list, please let us know in the comments below!

