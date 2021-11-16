The Best Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas in Grand Rapids

Kids Birthday Party Places, Entertainment & Rental Options, Updated for 2021
Has planning your child’s birthday party got you feeling a little overwhelmed?
Busy parents know that booking a local venue for your next birthday party can make all of the difference in the party planning process.
In addition to providing the entertainment for the birthday, these local venues have everything needed to pull off a fun birthday party for your child.
Add in our local experience gift ideas, and wrapping up your kid’s birthday could be a slam dunk.
These local birthday venues, entertainers, and suppliers will take the stress out of birthday party planning this year.
Featured Birthday Party Places Around GR
*The following are sponsored listings.
Birthday Party Place in Kentwood
AMPED VIRTUAL REALITY has 4.9 STARS ON GOOGLE!! Offering UNIQUE, stress-free parties - Virtual Reality Parties for ages 6-18 & ROBOT Building & Decorating Parties for ages 5-8.
EASY - All you have to do is play & eat (or you can bring a cake). Decorated party room includes plates & cups & we provide the pizza & drinks & clean-up! We’re flexible!
SOCIAL - Many incredible options to be in virtual worlds with friends and family!
SMALL & CLEAN - You have almost ½ of this spotless building
EVERYONE enjoys Virtual Reality - over 40 experiences: be inside MINECRAFT, swing like Spiderman, play Beat Saber, Superhot, Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja or Baby Hands, complete spy missions (like a virtual escape room), be in a DISNEY movie, Create 3-D art, swim with dolphins, or travel the world!
ROBOT BUILDING - Younger children will play some robot games, build their own robots, decorate them, play with them, and then TAKE THEM HOME!
"What a great place to have a birthday party! Our children had a blast - such a variety of games. The staff was amazing and extremely helpful." -Heidi on Google
Birthday Party Place in Caledonia
Unicorn, Wild-West, Paint-A-Pony, or Basic – We Tailor Individually!
-90 minutes entertainment and supervision/instruction by qualified Legacy Staff. We introduce children to the world of horses; learning about their nature and how to be safe around them. We play games, brush ponies, learn fun facts, and RIDE!
-30 Minutes on your own for food and presents.
Location: Outdoors, or Indoor Riding; picnic area or heated party room to celebrate!
Basic party: one horse/pony and six participants - ages 2+.
Add additional kids, ponies, and themed specials!
You bring the kids and cake and we’ll supply the horses and fun!
"Staff patient, engaging. Horses were well cared for and good around children. Kids enjoyed activities, grooming, riding. Already asking to return. Thinking of a party here - highly recommended!!" -Ben
Birthday Party Place in Wyoming
Epic parties start "where the fun never ends!"
Craig's Cruisers offers birthday packages that include both food and fun!
Guests will enjoy 3-hour access to our buffet. Choose from our full salad bar, pasta, breadsticks, pizza (gluten and dairy free pizza available upon request), roasted chicken, macaroni and cheese, cookies, ice cream, Pepsi products and more!
Celebrate rain or shine with over 120,000 square feet of indoor recreation.
Indoor Offerings:
• Go-Karts
• Laser Tag
• Coaster Cruiser
• Virtual Reality
• Arcade
Outdoor Offerings:
• Go-Karts
• Mini-Golf
• Zip Line
• Bumper Boats
Book your epic event online or give us a call!
Birthday Party Place in Comstock Park
Looking for a stress-free birthday party that is fun, affordable, & memorable? At BattleGR we have lots of options to fit your needs & birthday kids age: Nerf, Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Sports, Video Games, Foam, Axe Throwing, E-Sports, & combination parties.
What’s Included:
Our stress-free birthday parties provide all the food (pizza, pop, cupcakes), paper products, private party room, and party host to serve the food & write a birthday gift list.
We can also bring the entertainment to you & set up at your location. Our goal is for you to enjoy the memories instead of scrambling around.
“BattleGR hosted my son and 10 of his buddies for his birthday and it was great! They took care of all of the party details so it was a breeze"
Birthday Party Place in Grand Rapids
Plan a party with The Mud Room and you'll see why this studio is a favorite place to celebrate! Their 25+ years of experience will ensure an experience that is FUN for the kids and EASY for you. Simple and affordable Party Packages are designed for busy families and include Pottery Painting, Potter's Wheel, Wood Signs, and more!
Parties are perfect for birthdays, scout troops, and just for fun! Take-home options are also available so you can party at YOUR place.
Voted the BEST for multiple Grandtastic Awards, The Mud Room’s friendly staff will help anyone feel like an artist.
-Alicia H. recommends The Mud Room: "Celebrated my daughter’s 10th birthday at the mud room, she and her friends loved it!"
Birthday Party Place in Allegan
Looking for a fun or unique idea for your next celebration?
Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to connect, get active, and make lasting memories.
Party packages start at 10 guests and include two hours in a reserved party space, adventure guide (host), priority access to the two-story Sky Trail® + Sky Rail® ropes course and 16 Clip ’n Climb® walls, $10 arcade card and “swag bag" for each guest, and shirt for the guest of honor.
Add on optional pizzas, drinks, other attractions, or additional party time!
"We brought our kids and friends tonight to celebrate our daughter’s 10th bday. They had a ball, and it was clean and they are exhausted! We will be back!"
Birthday Party Place in Grand Rapids
Let GRG throw you a party the kids will flip over! Walk into our gymnastics center with only your food and drink and everything else is done for you. A parent’s birthday dream!
At GRG we run one party at a time. PARTY TIME includes table setting with paper products, balloon bouquets, medal for birthday child and party favor for each guest. Party theme can be anything you choose (princess, superhero, etc.).
GYM TIME includes trampolines, obstacle courses, foam pits, climbing ropes, parachute, games, gymnastics and more! NINJA space available with warped wall, rock climbing wall, running steps, and more.
"Staff was exceptional. They were wonderful with the children and the adults, and they kept the party organized and moving swiftly. Thanks!"
Birthday Party Place in Grandville
You bring the cake, we'll supply the skates! Let us host your next birthday party and take the hassle out of entertaining your group. Choose from having your own dedicated section of our snack bar during a public session to renting the whole rink for a private party! Different packages available to meet your budget.
We provide the DJ & sound system, light shows, rollerblades & roller skate rental, full snack bar, arcade, and 17,000 square feet of indoor entertainment to let your kids play & skate so you can relax and enjoy the party! Let us handle the clean-up 🙂
"Our kids LOVE to have their birthday parties at Tarry Hall! Everyone has a blast and it's so easy to host here! Everything is taken care of, even clean up!!"
Birthday Party Place in Grand Rapids
Catch Air is the ideal place for your child’s birthday party!
Our party coordinators take care of all of the details so you can have fun with your child, playing on, and climbing in, all of the amazing toys in a clean, safe and fun environment!
Party packages start as low as $229!
Birthday Party Place in Walker
Experience the ULTIMATE party destination - Altitude Trampoline Park!
A birthday party at Altitude Grand Rapids includes 2 hours of jumping on all that our park has to offer – Full Access to the entire park!
Plus, enjoy your own party table, pizza for everyone and best of all, a party host to take care of the whole thing. Our party hosts do all of the work for you-from setup to cleanup and everything in between. Party parents can sit back and enjoy the party as much as the kids. Even better, they should get out and jump!
Birthday Party Place in Hudsonville
We offer three different birthday party packages that can be customized to fit your needs and desires. We also offer a family friendly atmosphere (no bar) that you’ll surely appreciate. You bring the kids, we’ll supply the weatherproof fun and do the cleanup!!!
See our website for a full description and costs. (We have no minimum or maximum number of children requirements). Afternoon, evening, and weekend times are available. Bumpers are available on EVERY lane.
Birthday Party Place in Holland
Book a private party room at Paint a Pot in Holland! Great for all ages!
Each person will paint their own piece of pottery! The pottery will not only be something the child can use but will also create a lasting memory that will last a lifetime!
Bring in your own food and drinks.
Check out our website for details. Call us for more information!
Birthday Party Place in Grand Rapids
Calling all party animals! Looking for a great location to host your little critter’s birthday? Go wild at John Ball Zoo, where you’ll have a roarin’ good time!
Customizable party packages allow for an adventurous experience. Plus, the package features a visit from one of the Zoo’s ambassador animals!
Birthday Party Place in Greater Grand Rapids
We are a party rental company that specializes in themed sleepovers, spa, picnic, tea, and glamping parties.
We have packages for both girls and boys with a variety of themes to choose from.
We deliver, setup, and pickup from your home or venue!
Visit our website for available packages.
Birthday Party Place in Rockford
Pinball Land arcade birthday parties are perfect for all ages!
With tons of classic video games and a lineup of awesome pinball machines, there's something for everyone. The best part: no quarters, no tokens, no cards - the games are free!
We do the work, you have a ball!
Birthday Party Place in Holland
A premier aquatics facility at an affordable price!
Come spend some time at our facility and enjoy our NEW slide, lazy river, 30+ Person hot tub, Steamroom/Sauna, zero entry splash pad and zipline!
A crazy fun time for you and yours.
We are currently taking birthday party reservations up until Nov. 29th, 2021. After that, we will be temporarily pausing birthday party reservations until January 31, 2022, due to construction.
Top-Voted Birthday Party Places
Wondering who the best-of-the-best is around town for kid birthday parties? Parents voted for their fave birthday party venues in our annual Grandtastic Awards. Here’s how they ranked.
Best Birthday Party Place
Winner: John Ball Zoo
TOP 10 BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACES
1. John Ball Zoo
2. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)
3. The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
4. Craig’s Cruisers
5. Deer Tracks Junction
6. Amped Reality
7. Catch Air
8. Whitecaps Baseball
9. Allegan Event
9. Rebounderz
BattleGR in Comstock Park
Top Birthday Party Venue
About BattleGR
BattleGR where families can play together! Indoors activities include: Tactical Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Arcade, and basketball, volleyball or futsal on our sport courts. Every Friday night 7-10pm Teen-ish Night (10 yrs +).
T E S T I M O N I A L
We had our son's 10th birthday party here. It.Was.Amazing. From walking in and seeing his name on the whiteboard, to the literal concierge scooping pizza and pouring drinks. They even passed out his presents and provided a hand written list of gifts.
Amped Virtual Reality in Kentwood
Top Birthday Party Venue
About Amped Virtual Reality
Amped Reality is the new, 4.9-star rated Virtual Reality entertainment center (by Woodland Mall) with something for every age and interest! Be inside MINECRAFT, travel the world, or be inside a DISNEY movie. Amped Reality is great for STEM summer camps, company events, birthday parties, date nights, and education!
T E S T I M O N I A L
Excellent staff! So helpful. Very clean place. The workers were so friendly to my 8-year old little girl, who doesn't read well yet. Highly recommend!!! Worth the money and a great way to spend a few hours.... 5 stars! - Amanda
The Mud Room in Grand Rapids
Top Birthday Party Venue
About The Mud Room
Pottery painting, potter's wheels, and more! Creative parties are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Available in studio or at home.
5 Amazing Experience Gift Ideas
When people ask me for gift ideas for my kids, I tell them, “Take them somewhere and make a memory!”
I am thrilled that to see this happening. My parents took my kids to a show at DeVos and my in-laws took them to a hotel with a water park. The kids still talk about these adventures and ask when they can do it again.
Last month I took my niece out to Detroit Cookie Co for her choice of whatever wild cookies caught her eye. When I dropped her at home after the adventure, her sister asked me very sweetly, “Auntie, could I get a certificate for fun with you for my birthday?” Spending time with special adults means everything to kids.
Here are our favorite Grand Rapids gift experience ideas for kids.
1 – An Outing With You
Chances are that special kid in your life would enjoy a day out with you. And the fun part? You can pick something that you would both enjoy together!
Try a family yoga session or a specially themed yoga workshop (like Superhero Night or Spa Night) with Renew Mama Studio.
Entertainment kids would dig a movie or concert tickets.
If your child likes glam, treat your kid (and yourself) to manicures or pedicures together. Here are some of the best places that offer kid-friendly spa services.
Love the theatre? CARE ballet is a great stage idea, as these shows are specially geared toward little kids. Musicals are great fun at The Civic Theatre.
Everyone loves bowling. Plus with bumpers, any age can get a strike! Hudsonville Lanes is a family-friendly place and my kids beg to go back.
2 – Memberships to Museums and Attractions
I love our memberships! It’s so nice to be able to take the kids to different places around town without having to pay admission. This is also perfect for families with toddlers or preschoolers who may only last an hour or two before they need to eat or sleep.
With a membership, I don’t feel like I have to stay for hours in order to “get my money’s worth.” If a family membership isn’t in your budget, simply getting a one-day pass for the birthday kid and his family would be fun.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a magnet for little kids as well as the Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Kids love the Grand Rapids Public Museum where they can ride the carousel after walking around in the “Old World Grand Rapids” exhibit.
No matter their age, there is always something fun to do at John Ball Zoo. Whether it’s exploring outdoor play areas, watching a favorite animal or tackling their ropes course, it’s sure to be a hit.
Let your kids loose with your camera at the Grand Rapids Art Museum! Talk about the things they saw and what it reminded them of and what kind of art THEY would like to make.
3 – Classes, Classes, Classes
If your kid aspires to be the next Master Chef (Junior or otherwise), check out one of these cooking and baking classes or even summer camp at the Downtown Market.
Have a computer coder on your hands? They may like a STEM-based course or two at Sylvan Learning.
Swim Classes. Learn the name of their favorite swim facility and give them money toward a class. These are some favorite swim lessons around Grand Rapids.
Gymnastics (or Ninja Skills) is a healthy class that wears kids out. It’s easy, you don’t have to buy a lot of equipment or uniforms for it, and anyone can do it. Try one of these local gymnastics centers.
Your dramatic dancer, musician or artist may benefit from a music, theatre or dance program.
4 – Sports and Other Physical Activities
Kids who love to watch a good game would enjoy tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps in action. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Drive are also great adventures. Be sure to give them vouchers for snacks, too!
Would your kid rather be part of the action? Sign them up for their favorite sport!
A great one-time “athletic” idea is a trampoline park or indoor playground.
Would you AND your kid rather be part of the action? Sign up for laser tag at Battle GR or virtual reality adventures at Amped Virtual Reality.
5 – Summer or Day Camp
This is a gift that will have Mom and Dad thanking you, too. (Or if you’re Mom or Dad, here’s your top gift idea!)
Camps are great ways for kids to explore their interests without making a big commitment. Many of the birthday experiences already mentioned offer day camps.
Our Summer Camps Guide lists dozens of camps around West Michigan.
(Tip: Check with Mom or Dad first before booking a camp.)
Are there any experiences we missed that are hits with your family? Let us know in the comments!
Quick List of Birthday Party Places
Birthday Party Entertainers
- Al Munro | 616-241-5091
- Brad Lancaster Entertainment | 616-243-5771
- Dave Storms – Stormy the Magician | 616-558-8611
- Fairytale Entertainment | 616-278-0411
- Fun Stuff Productions | 616-874-6844
- Kevin Kammeraad | 616-581-5877
- La-La Land Facepainting | 231-760-3114
- Magic Bob & SuZie | 616-975-9988
- Mary’s Country Critters | 269-792-2929
- PJ Weber Magic | 616-243-7469
- Tom Plunkard Magic | 586-558-0108
- Vander Wal Magic Shows | 616-204-0302
Feel free to pin this image!
14 thoughts on “The Best Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas in Grand Rapids”
Nice suggestions!!
I want to recommend a wonderful entertainment company, Fairytale Entertainment, that does the very best character visits I’ve ever seen!! The entertainers are all so talented and they are background checked to be safe around children! Fairytale Entertainment comes to your party location and takes over! Their characters are so professional, on time and bring so much happiness to the children they perform for! Check it out!
Very nice and amazing content of the blog. This is really very appreciative. Keep sharing more information like this.
Hello I’m looking for a good place for my sons 8th bday that doesn’t brake the bank he wanted to go one place but it’s partly price was too high for my budget.they are a very active bunch if anyone knows of coupons too that would also be a great help!
I am trying to plan my daughters 5th birthday which is memorial day weekend. I understand the weather can be unpredictable, but hoping to find a fun park to have the party at. Any super fun parks in the Caledonia area to have a party at?
Hello Everyone,
I am one of the Owners of Once Upon a Tide Mermaid Entertainment. We provide mermaid entertainment for children’s birthday parties, events, book readings, corporate events and more in the West Michigan area!
Check out our website for party prices, pictures and more!
Does anyone know a magician or party entertainer for toddler’s/children’s party?
Dave and Busters are the ones for me have been going there since the past two years for my daughter’s 2nd and 3rd birthday. Am not too much into experimenting but your list has tempted me to experiment this year.
Joanne Fabrics have birthday parties too. $125 up to 8 kids. You come in some day before the party and pick out one craft for them all to do. You can also bring in cupcakes without icing and they provide frosting and cupcake decorations.
Hey nice ideas. I am looking for birthday party ides for having my daughter’s birthday party in 2nd week of Jan. These ideas are really helpful, thanks for sharing.
Really need some suggestions for my son who will be 3 on Christmas. Im on disability with lil family. Dont need much just something fun w a cake. Somewhere around 28th st and the mall.
I hired the Princess Ballerina person for my daughter’s birthday party and she was a no show. PLEASE be warned. It was awful!!! Luckily I did get my money back, but so not worth it for a highly disappointed 6 year old. 🙁
Perfect timing!! My sons first birthday is at the end of December – thank you for ideas!!
I am just loving this website more and more! This first time mama and her 9 month old thank all those who work to make it happen!