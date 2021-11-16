The Best Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas in Grand Rapids

Kids Birthday Party Places, Entertainment & Rental Options, Updated for 2021 Has planning your child’s birthday party got you feeling a little overwhelmed? Busy parents know that booking a local venue for your next birthday party can make all of the difference in the party planning process. In addition to providing the entertainment for the birthday, these local venues have everything needed to pull off a fun birthday party for your child. Add in our local experience gift ideas, and wrapping up your kid’s birthday could be a slam dunk. These local birthday venues, entertainers, and suppliers will take the stress out of birthday party planning this year. Quick Links Featured Birthday Party Places

Top Voted Birthday Parties

Birthday Experience Ideas

Quick List of Birthday Party Places

Featured Birthday Party Places Around GR

*The following are sponsored listings.

General Location — Ada Allendale Alto Belmont Byron Center Caledonia Cascade Cedar Springs Comstock Park Dorr East Grand Rapids Grand Haven Grand Rapids - Downtown Grand Rapids - NE Grand Rapids - NW Grand Rapids - SE Grand Rapids - SW Grand Rapids Township Grandville Holland Hudsonville Jamestown Jenison Kentwood Lakeshore Lowell Muskegon Newaygo Rockford Sparta Walker Wayland Wyoming Zeeland West Michigan Lakeshore South of Grand Rapids North of Grand Rapids East of Grand Rapids West of Grand Rapids Good For: — Babies Toddler Preschool Elementary Tween Middle School High School Offered — Toddler Birthday Parties Indoor Birthday Parties Party Space Rental Birthday Entertainment Birthday Party Rentals Clear Displaying 1 - 16 of 16

Top-Voted Birthday Party Places Wondering who the best-of-the-best is around town for kid birthday parties? Parents voted for their fave birthday party venues in our annual Grandtastic Awards. Here’s how they ranked. Best Birthday Party Place Winner: John Ball Zoo TOP 10 BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACES 1. John Ball Zoo

2. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)

3. The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner

4. Craig’s Cruisers

5. Deer Tracks Junction

6. Amped Reality

7. Catch Air

8. Whitecaps Baseball

9. Allegan Event

9. Rebounderz BattleGR in Comstock Park Top Birthday Party Venue About BattleGR BattleGR where families can play together! Indoors activities include: Tactical Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Arcade, and basketball, volleyball or futsal on our sport courts. Every Friday night 7-10pm Teen-ish Night (10 yrs +). T E S T I M O N I A L We had our son's 10th birthday party here. It.Was.Amazing. From walking in and seeing his name on the whiteboard, to the literal concierge scooping pizza and pouring drinks. They even passed out his presents and provided a hand written list of gifts. Amped Virtual Reality in Kentwood Top Birthday Party Venue About Amped Virtual Reality Amped Reality is the new, 4.9-star rated Virtual Reality entertainment center (by Woodland Mall) with something for every age and interest! Be inside MINECRAFT, travel the world, or be inside a DISNEY movie. Amped Reality is great for STEM summer camps, company events, birthday parties, date nights, and education! T E S T I M O N I A L Excellent staff! So helpful. Very clean place. The workers were so friendly to my 8-year old little girl, who doesn't read well yet. Highly recommend!!! Worth the money and a great way to spend a few hours.... 5 stars! - Amanda The Mud Room in Grand Rapids Top Birthday Party Venue About The Mud Room Pottery painting, potter's wheels, and more! Creative parties are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Available in studio or at home.

5 Amazing Experience Gift Ideas

When people ask me for gift ideas for my kids, I tell them, “Take them somewhere and make a memory!”

I am thrilled that to see this happening. My parents took my kids to a show at DeVos and my in-laws took them to a hotel with a water park. The kids still talk about these adventures and ask when they can do it again.

Last month I took my niece out to Detroit Cookie Co for her choice of whatever wild cookies caught her eye. When I dropped her at home after the adventure, her sister asked me very sweetly, “Auntie, could I get a certificate for fun with you for my birthday?” Spending time with special adults means everything to kids.

A birthday gift can be as simple as a trip to their favorite sweet shop, like Detroit Cookie Co.

Here are our favorite Grand Rapids gift experience ideas for kids.

1 – An Outing With You

Chances are that special kid in your life would enjoy a day out with you. And the fun part? You can pick something that you would both enjoy together!

Try a family yoga session or a specially themed yoga workshop (like Superhero Night or Spa Night) with Renew Mama Studio.

Entertainment kids would dig a movie or concert tickets.

If your child likes glam, treat your kid (and yourself) to manicures or pedicures together. Here are some of the best places that offer kid-friendly spa services.

Love the theatre? CARE ballet is a great stage idea, as these shows are specially geared toward little kids. Musicals are great fun at The Civic Theatre.

Everyone loves bowling. Plus with bumpers, any age can get a strike! Hudsonville Lanes is a family-friendly place and my kids beg to go back.

Pedicures at Luxe Nail Bar in Grand Rapids are always fun.

2 – Memberships to Museums and Attractions

I love our memberships! It’s so nice to be able to take the kids to different places around town without having to pay admission. This is also perfect for families with toddlers or preschoolers who may only last an hour or two before they need to eat or sleep.

With a membership, I don’t feel like I have to stay for hours in order to “get my money’s worth.” If a family membership isn’t in your budget, simply getting a one-day pass for the birthday kid and his family would be fun.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a magnet for little kids as well as the Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Kids love the Grand Rapids Public Museum where they can ride the carousel after walking around in the “Old World Grand Rapids” exhibit.

No matter their age, there is always something fun to do at John Ball Zoo. Whether it’s exploring outdoor play areas, watching a favorite animal or tackling their ropes course, it’s sure to be a hit.

Let your kids loose with your camera at the Grand Rapids Art Museum! Talk about the things they saw and what it reminded them of and what kind of art THEY would like to make.

Favorite birthday party places include GR Children’s Museum, where you can rent the entire facility!

3 – Classes, Classes, Classes

If your kid aspires to be the next Master Chef (Junior or otherwise), check out one of these cooking and baking classes or even summer camp at the Downtown Market.

Have a computer coder on your hands? They may like a STEM-based course or two at Sylvan Learning.

Swim Classes. Learn the name of their favorite swim facility and give them money toward a class. These are some favorite swim lessons around Grand Rapids.

Gymnastics (or Ninja Skills) is a healthy class that wears kids out. It’s easy, you don’t have to buy a lot of equipment or uniforms for it, and anyone can do it. Try one of these local gymnastics centers.

Your dramatic dancer, musician or artist may benefit from a music, theatre or dance program.

4 – Sports and Other Physical Activities

Kids who love to watch a good game would enjoy tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps in action. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Drive are also great adventures. Be sure to give them vouchers for snacks, too!

Would your kid rather be part of the action? Sign them up for their favorite sport!

A great one-time “athletic” idea is a trampoline park or indoor playground.

Would you AND your kid rather be part of the action? Sign up for laser tag at Battle GR or virtual reality adventures at Amped Virtual Reality.

Rebounderz

5 – Summer or Day Camp

This is a gift that will have Mom and Dad thanking you, too. (Or if you’re Mom or Dad, here’s your top gift idea!)

Camps are great ways for kids to explore their interests without making a big commitment. Many of the birthday experiences already mentioned offer day camps.

Our Summer Camps Guide lists dozens of camps around West Michigan.

(Tip: Check with Mom or Dad first before booking a camp.)

Are there any experiences we missed that are hits with your family? Let us know in the comments!

Quick List of Birthday Party Places

Search Entries:

AJ's Family Fun Center Birthday Party place offers Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 4400 Ball Park Drive, Comstock Park, MI 49321 Allegan Event Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010 Altitude Trampoline Park - Grand Rapids Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 3495 Alpine Ave NW, Walker, MI 49544 AMF Eastbrook Lanes Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 3500 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Amped Virtual Reality Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 2923 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512 BAM! Entertainment Center Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 478 E 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423 BattleGR Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321 Byron Township Recreation Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Party Rentals 2120 76th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 Catch Air Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Party Rentals 3671 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Party Rentals 3108 Alpine Ave, Walker, MI 49544 Clique Lanes Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 533 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Craig's Cruisers in Wyoming Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Dave & Buster's Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 3660 28th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49512 Fairlanes Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 3335 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418 Fairytale Entertainment Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Birthday Entertainment Locations Vary, West Michigan, MI For The Kidz Gymnastics and Trampoline Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming, MI 49509 Fun Stuff Productions Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Birthday Entertainment Various Locations, West Michigan, MI Goldfish Swim School Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 2845 Thornhills Ave., Ste S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 GR Skate and Event Center Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 3651 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 GR Skate and Event Center Birthday Party place offers Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 14 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49548 Grand Rapids Art Museum Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Party Rentals 101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Grand Rapids Children's Museum Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment, Birthday Party Rentals 11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Grand Rapids Drive Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental, Birthday Entertainment 2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Grand Rapids Gymnastics Birthday Party place offers Toddler Birthday Parties, Indoor Birthday Parties, Party Space Rental 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

The Mud Room Family Birthday Party

Birthday Party Entertainers

Al Munro | 616-241-5091

Brad Lancaster Entertainment | 616-243-5771

Dave Storms – Stormy the Magician | 616-558-8611

Fairytale Entertainment | 616-278-0411

| 616-278-0411 Fun Stuff Productions | 616-874-6844

| 616-874-6844 Kevin Kammeraad | 616-581-5877

La-La Land Facepainting | 231-760-3114

Magic Bob & SuZie | 616-975-9988

Mary’s Country Critters | 269-792-2929

PJ Weber Magic | 616-243-7469

Tom Plunkard Magic | 586-558-0108

Vander Wal Magic Shows | 616-204-0302

Feel free to pin this image!