New Play Café Coming to Caledonia in 2023

Stomping Grounds Play Café Plans to Open
These are exciting times for parents in West Michigan – Another new business can be added to the roster of cool places opening this year and toddler-friendly hangouts.
Stomping Grounds Play Café will be located at 9028 North Rodgers Ct SE Suite E, Caledonia, MI
Joining the Play Cafe Ranks
Stomping Grounds Play Café will make the third indoor playground and coffee shop in West Michigan.
Coffee Clubhouse opened in Kentwood earlier this year to great fanfare.
Everplay Cafe is another local tot-focused coffee and indoor play venue. It’s located in Cascade and has been open for several years.
Look for Stomping Grounds Play Café this Summer
The cafe’s owners, Jennifer Romain and Amanda Texter, plan to open the new family-friendly venue in the Village of Caledonia sometime during the summer of 2023.
They’ve signed the lease and are now working to make their vision a reality.
Play Café Plans
According to their Facebook page, “We are an indoor play space for children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.
We will also have a small café counter that serves coffee, kid-friendly drinks and pre-packaged snacks!”
Get Play Café Updates
If you’d like to keep track of the Stomping Grounds Play Café progress, follow the business’s Facebook page.
The proprietors promise to post updates to let the community know what their status is.
We will update this article as information becomes available.