The First 1,000 Days: Healthy Eating With Dairy From Pregnancy Through Year Two

Support Your Baby’s Development With Nutrient-Rich Dairy Foods

Hey you – new mom! Congrats! This is an exciting time. It comes with a lot of questions, too.

How do I find the best doctor? What baby gear do I really need to have? What foods will help my baby thrive?

I don’t want to put more on your plate here, mama, but the first 1,000 days – from conception through their second birthday – are really important for your child’s development.

The good news is there are some simple and readily available food choices you can make to set the stage for a lifetime of wellness. Dairy foods – like milk, cheese, and yogurt – contain lots of the nutrients needed to help your child flourish.

Read on to find out the benefits of dairy for infant development, as well as ways you can eat healthy during pregnancy, and tips for introducing your baby to dairy foods.