Grand Rapids Halloween Events 2023

Spooktacular Halloween Events
West Michigan loves to celebrate Halloween. Just a glance at the number of pop-up Halloween events and Halloween activities happening in greater Grand Rapids tells the story.
Follow the trick-or-treat trail at John Ball Zoo, go to a pumpkin festival, get scared in a haunted forest, check out a corn maze, take a spooky hike, trunk-or-treat to your heart’s content, paint pumpkins, visit with nighttime animals – the options for Halloween events go on and on!
Ongoing Halloween Events
These Halloween events are happening more than one time during the month of October 2023.
We will be updating this list throughout the month, so check back often for new Halloween events.
One of a Kind Halloween Events
If unique events are more your speed, consider one of these nontraditional celebrations.
Indoor Halloween Events
The roundup of spots to get your Halloween on, regardless of the weather.
Free Halloween Events
Trick-or-treating isn’t the only affordable way to enjoy the spooky holiday. Find lots of free or low-cost activities happening around GR this year.
Grand Rapids Halloween Events for Adults
Let’s face it – dressing up in a rad costume is even more fun for adults. We can really get into it with wild makeup and hair and costumes that can really knock your socks off.
So don’t forget to set aside time for grown up celebrations.
Glamoween Gala
Fri Oct 13 2023, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM
The Atrium at Uccello’s • 118 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Get ready for a night of of glitz and glam at the Glamoween Gala, where Halloween meets your best creativity! Put on your most glamorous costume and prepare for a night filled with photography, costume contest, music, dancing, and food.
Spooky Spirits Halloween Cocktail Class
Fri Oct 13 2023, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
New Holland Brewing – Grand Rapids Brewpub (The Knickerbocker) • 417 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids 49504
This spooktacular event is your ticket to an evening filled with potions, tricks, and treats. Dress in your favorite costume and create Halloween-themed cocktails. Offered at all locations.
6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
Fri Oct 27 & Sat, Oct 28, 4 PM – midnight
The Tin Can • 206 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$1000 Costume contest prize, 2+ drinks with ticket, drink & food specials, waved cover at 7+ venues, professional photos (Sat only) & more. Tickets are valid for Friday, Saturday or both nights!
Murder Mystery: A Masquerade Dinner
Sat, Oct 28, 5 PM
Creston Brewery • 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Get ready for a glamorous evening of mystery, intrigue, and murder at this masquerade ball murder mystery party! It’s up to you to determine which partygoer is guilty, bring this crime to justice, and save the party! Costumes encouraged.
Trunk or Treat Halloween Events
There are so many trunk-or-treat Halloween events in Grand Rapids that it’s impossible to hit them all. If you get lucky, you can find a couple close to each other at the same time and visit more than one in one outing. That’s how you really cash in on the Mom Tax!
Trick or Treating Hours
Halloween is on a Monday this year. Some neighborhoods move their official trick-or-treat times.
Halloween Light Shows & Decorated Houses
As October 31 approaches, take an evening to drive around town to see spooky Halloween houses and Halloween Light shows.
Haunted Forests, Mazes & More
There are haunted attractions popping up all around Grand Rapids just in time for Halloween, from haunted houses to haunted hayrides to haunted mazes.
Pumpkin Patches
Grab a wagon and pick a perfect pumpkin.
Zoo Goes Boo & Other Halloween Themed Animal Events
Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year.
Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
Happy Haunting!
No matter how many or few festivities you attend, we hope you enjoy making Halloween memories with your kids!
