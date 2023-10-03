TWO Days ONLY! Cranberry Harvest Days in Michigan – Oct 2023

Watching the Cranberry Harvest is Really Cool

Cranberries grow on short, shrub-like vines in wetlands (bogs or marshes) in cool regions that have an abundant fresh water supply.

You could pick cranberries by hand when they’re ripe, and that’s done sometimes, but it takes a long time and requires specific conditions. Thankfully, there’s a different way cranberries can be harvested – and it’s a pretty neat process.

That’s what you’ll see at DeGrandchamp’s Cranberry Harvest Days. Here are the steps the farm takes:

Wait for the Right Color: The first step is to wait until the cranberries achieve the right color, signaling that they are ripe and ready for harvest.

Flood the Beds: Once the cranberries are ready, the beds are flooded with about 6 inches of water.

Knock Off the Fruit: A machine is brought in to knock the fruit off their vines. The cranberries are hollow and less dense than water, so they float up to the water’s surface.

Corral the Cranberries: The floating cranberries are dragged to one side or corner of the bed using a containment boom.

Pump Out the Berries: The gathered cranberries are pumped out of the water and collected.

Transport to Processing Plant: The harvested cranberries are placed into a gravity wagon and taken to a processing plant.

Screening and Cleaning: At the processing plant, the cranberries undergo screening and cleaning, ensuring they meet the standards that Ocean Spray has for their growers.

VIDEO OF CRANBERRY HARVEST

Cranberry_Harvest.mov from Christy Case on Vimeo.