Best Kids Attractions: 55 Things Every GR Kid Needs to Experience Before They Grow Up

The Essential Bucket List for West Michigan Kids
Want to give your kids the classic Grand Rapids childhood? Try to hit as many kids attractions on this list as you can!
There’s something unique about West Michigan that you can’t reproduce anywhere else.
No one else has ArtPrize or the Big Red Button. I don’t know of any other grocery stores that have Sandy the Penny Horse.
I bet we have the only weather ball, and I KNOW that we have the only true Santa Claus.
These are the unique experiences that every Grand Rapids kids should be able to brag doing when they leave home and explore the world on their own. It’s what makes Grand Rapids seem so special to the world.
Because, it is special.
John Ball Zoo
Take a day trip to visit meerkats, tigers, chimpanzees, penguins, red panda cubs, otters, and more!
Plus, don’t miss BRICKLIVE Supersized! – where nature’s small and mighty are magnified to eye-popping sizes with over 1.8 million toy building bricks.
55 Kids Attractions – A West Michigan Bucket List
Here’s a big list of kids attractions in Grand Rapids.
Experience the Butterflies at Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Receive dozens of butterfly kisses in the spring when the Fred & Dorothy Fichter annual exhibit Butterflies Are Blooming comes to Frederik Meijer Gardens every March and April.
Meet John Ball & His Zoo of Friends
John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Strike a pose on one of the most photographed sculptures in the city when you visit John Ball Zoo.
Then head on inside for a day with the lions, tiger, red pandas, meerkats, and more.
Be sure to ride the funicular and try their mason jar sundaes.
Climb the Big Red Button at Ah-Nab-Awen Park
Ah-Nab-Awen Park
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Enjoy a picnic with a view when you grab a blanket and head to Ah-Nab-Awen Park and spend some time climbing on Lorrie’s Button.
Play in GRCM’s Giant Bubbles
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Stroll through Little GR, let your imagination run wild, and even put yourself in a giant bubble at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.
Cheer on Street Scrubbers at Tulip Time
Encourage the Street Scrubbers as they prepare the parade path through downtown Holland during the Volksparade at Tulip Time.
Treat Your Taste Buds at Fulton Street Farmer’s Market
Fulton Street Farmer’s Market
1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Bring some sunshine home when you buy a big bunch of sunflowers at the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market.
The colors and scents of Michigan homegrown can’t be beat.
Get Lost in the Stacks at GRPL’s Main Library
Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch
111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Explore the endless books at GRPL’s Main Branch and don’t forget to admire the beautiful lobby.
Catch a Flick or Concert at a Park
Watch a favorite family film or jam to cool tunes at an area park.
Go Berry Picking at a UPick Farm
Enjoy a blueberry cobbler or strawberry shortcake using berries that you picked yourself at a nearby farm!
Local farms offer strawberry, blueberry, peach, cherry and raspberry picking!
Feed the giraffes at Boulder Ridge
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302
Ride a safari bus, feed a giraffe, and get close to exotic animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.
Ride the Carousel at GRPM
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Take a spin over the river when you ride the antique Spillman Carousel at Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Eat a Yesterdog
Yesterdog
1505 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Grab a world famous lunch when you dine at Yesterdog (and don’t forget some quarters for the popcorn machine).
Rock a Musical at the Civic Theatre
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
30 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Catch a show (and maybe even sing along) at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.
Swing on Motu Viget
Take an epic swing on the interactive art piece Motu Viget (aka the Giant Tire Swing).
Catch a Kid-Friendly Symphony
Grand Rapids Symphony
300 Ottawa NW, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Introduce your little to a wide world of musical experience when you go to a Lolli-Pop concert presented by the Grand Rapids Symphony.
Run the Bases at LMCU Ballpark
LMCU Ballpark
4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Run the bases before or after a West Michigan Whitecaps game at the LMCU Ballpark.
Gape at Amway Grand Hotel’s Lobby
Amway Grand Hotel
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Don your fanciest apparel for a special outing when you stop by the opulent lobby of the Amway Grand Hotel or another Parent-Child special night!
Go Camping. Up North.
Go camping up north (even if it’s only for one night, and it also doesn’t need to technically be too far north).
Spend the day at the Huge Millennium Park
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Swim in the lake, stay cool at the splash pad, and even rent a paddleboat for extra exploring at Millennium Park.
Attend the Historic Festival of the Arts
Paint, glue, dance, and taste your way through one of Grand Rapids longest running events: Festival of the Arts!
Play the Day Away at Kent County Youth Fair
225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331
Spend the entire day exploring the Kent County Youth Fair.
Hit a Bike Trail
There’s nothing quite as #puremichigan as a summer bike ride that involves a stop by an ice cream shop.
See Impressive Boats at the Coast Guard Festival
Ride around Grand Haven on the trolley (bonus if you do so during the Coast Guard Festival!).
Learn the Weather Ball Song
Learn the Channel 13 Weather Ball rhyme and always get a quick weather report when you drive near the 131-96 interchange.
Weather ball red: warmer ahead.
Weather ball blue: cooler in view.
Weather ball green: no change foreseen.
Colors blinking bright: rain or snow in sight.
Drive Your Boat in the Great Lakes at FMG
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Set sail, learn about the Great Lakes, and maybe get a wee bit wet, when you play at Children’s Garden within Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Visit Our Presidential Museum – the Gerald R. Ford
Gerald R. Ford Museum
303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Learn about our very own hometown President and take a gander at a replica Oval Office at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.
Marvel at a Lake Michigan Sunset
Watch the sunset over the Big Lake from one of many awesome beaches along the fresh coast.
Ride the Mega Slide at Rosewood Park
Rosewood Park
1899 Rosewood St, Jenison, MI 49428
Ride the 2-story slide at Rosewood Park while you wait for your turn at the annual Saturday Slip-N-Slide event at Charlie’s Dump each June. (Saturday slip-n-slide canceled for 2021, but the park is still open, along with the splash pad!)
Cross the Covered Bridge at Fallasburg Park
Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Park Dr NE, Lowell, MI 49331
After you walk the bridge, hop on the stones to cross over the creek at Fallasburg Park and ride the triple tire swing at the playground.
Watch Fireworks from the Blue Bridge
The blue bridge is the only place to watch Fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Meet a Hundred Animals at Deer Tracks Junction
Deer Tracks Junction
7850 14 Mile Rd NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Have a snack with a yak and mosey through the wild west town at Deer Tracks Junction.
Experience Iconic Fall at an Apple Orchard
Visit a local orchard in the fall, and be ready for petting zoos, rides, bounce houses, hayrides and maybe some apple picking, cider, and of course donuts.
Watch Griffins Hockey on Star Wars Night
Van Andel Arena
130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Catch a Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on theme night. (Our favorite is Star Wars!).
Master the Kroc Center’s Rock Wall
Salvation Army Kroc Center
2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids, 49507
Climb the rock wall at the Kroc Center and see if you can find the secret code that is hidden there.
Picnic with the Airplanes at GRR Airport Viewing Area
GRR Airport Viewing Area
4820 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Feel planes fly right over your head at the GRR Airport Viewing Area.
Have Lunch at Downtown Market
Downtown Market
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Discover all the tasty treats and events at Downtown Market.
Get Hands-On at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM)
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Bring home your own masterpiece from the GRAM when you visit on a Saturday for their Drop-in Studio.
Immerse Yourself in ArtPrize
Be a part of ArtPrize when you vote for favorite artwork on even years, and actually get to help artists create during community projects on odd years!
Take Your Pic at the Calder
Vandenberg Plaza
300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Explore downtown in a circuit with stops at the fish ladder, Riversedge trails, and a stop by Vandenberg Plaza to see Calder’s iconic La Grande Vitesse.
Be Lulled by the Rockford Dam
Rockford Dam Overlook
215 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
Get misted by the Rockford Dam overlook and peruse the downtown shops afterward.
Ice Skate Downtown at Rosa Parks Circle
Rosa Parks Circle
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ice skate under the stars (or during the day!) at Rosa Parks Circle.
Dress up for Zoo Goes Boo
John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Put on your best costume and visit the tigers, bears and penguins at John Ball Zoo Goes Boo.
Cut Your own Tree at a Christmas Tree Farm
Ring in the Christmas season by cutting your own Christmas tree from a local farm.
Take a Night Hike
Wittenbach Wege Nature Center
11715 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Take a magical luminary hike at Wittenbach Nature Center.
Learn About Holiday Traditions Around the World
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Play I Spy with the holiday trees display at Frederik Meijer Gardens at Christmastime.
Meet the REAL Santa Claus
Wave to the real Santa at the Grand Rapids Santa Parade. (And visit him in Lowell and at Frederik Meijer Gardens each Christmas season.)
Roll Through a Giant Christmas Lite Show
LMCU Ballpark
4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Take in the spectacular Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark, West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive-thru light show. (Or drive around and look at houses.)
Run a Race!
Walk or run along the Grand during the Amway River Bank Run in May or the Helen DeVos Kids Marathon in October or participate in other exciting races!
Watch The Nutcracker, Live
Grand Rapids Ballet
341 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Let the Grand Rapids Ballet Company (along with accompanying artwork from local illustrator, Chris Van Allsburg) become a holiday tradition as they present The Nutcracker.
Saddle up With Sandy the Penny Horse
Take a ride on Sandy the Penny Horse after a trip to Meijer. (The grocery store, not the sculpture park.)
Fly High at the Air Zoo
Air Zoo
6151 Portage Rd, Portage, MI 49002
Sit in the cockpit of a fighter jet and other aircraft at the Air Zoo.
What did we miss? What are the other iconic kids attractions to experience here before they grow up?
17 thoughts on “Best Kids Attractions: 55 Things Every GR Kid Needs to Experience Before They Grow Up”
Blandford nature center was a staple in my childhood, it had the best maple treats and the care they gave to wild injured animals was brilliant, it was a very educational place and great to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city every now and then.
These are all great adds, readers! I’ll work them in if we update this article. 🙂
I did not see LaughFest mentioned. Or the Christmas lights at Fifth Third Ball Park at Christmastime.
Native American traditional powwow at riverside park
Take a Sunday afternoon Picnic Cruise on the Grand River aboard The Grand Lady Riverboat and ask the captain if you can help steer the boat up the river!
Yes. I can’t believe the fish ladder wasnt mentioned. It was the first thing I thought of when I saw the post. I’d say splash pads. I think we have 10 or 11 around grand rapids. I once took my kids on a splash pad crawl. Lookout point at least once. Kent trails. Sledding at Johnson park.
See #31…
Get ice cream at Jersey Junction and walk to park at Reeds Lake and attend a Calvin Hope basketball game.
GREAT article! Not just for kids. I want to make sure that I don’t miss any of those myself! Please consider Grand Rapids Running Tours… family-friendly walking versions. Take a stroll through downtown and learn the history of GR, or about the public sculptures, or re-live President Ford’s youth, and oodles of other tour options.
Go to The Cheese Lady and try lots of cheese and go to The Downtown Market to get ice cream from Love’s.
Yes, Loves has the BEST ice cream and it’s from grass-fed cows! Rocket Pie’s pizza (right by Loves) is pretty awesome too and has great ingredients. Just walking around the downtown market and trying all of the samples is a lot of fun. 🙂
Kelly
Don’t miss the glass elevator at the Amway grand!
I am really happy to be #42 on the list because I really do love kids and love the parents who are willing to share their kids with me since mine are all grown up.
Marge, we all love you too and your big heart!
You have the Grand River running right through your beautiful city and you didn’t once mention take your children fishing. It is a very popular fishing river. You did mention watch fish at the ladder, but fishing is a lifetime hobby.
Visit Fish Ladder Park, 560 Front Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504, especially when the fish are running: http://www.experiencegr.com/blog/post/grand-river-coho-salmon-run-expected-to-be-hot/