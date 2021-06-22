Best Kids Attractions: 55 Things Every GR Kid Needs to Experience Before They Grow Up

The Essential Bucket List for West Michigan Kids

Want to give your kids the classic Grand Rapids childhood? Try to hit as many kids attractions on this list as you can!

There’s something unique about West Michigan that you can’t reproduce anywhere else.

No one else has ArtPrize or the Big Red Button. I don’t know of any other grocery stores that have Sandy the Penny Horse.

I bet we have the only weather ball, and I KNOW that we have the only true Santa Claus.

These are the unique experiences that every Grand Rapids kids should be able to brag doing when they leave home and explore the world on their own. It’s what makes Grand Rapids seem so special to the world.

Because, it is special.