Where to Find Free Concerts and Movies in the Park Near Grand Rapids

Concerts and Movies in the Park are a Smart Choice for 2020
We’ve all been missing concerts and movies since the state shutdown last March. Now that summer is here, we can enjoy some more of our favorite things, as outdoor gatherings are a safer bet than an indoor show.
While many concerts and movies in the park are cancelled for 2020, we’ve found some local municipalities who are trying to bring on the summer fun, with socially-distanced protocols.
Grab your picnic blanket or low-backed lawn chair and get ready to soak up the sights and sounds at your favorite park.
I think we all know the rules by now for gathering with others: keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others and bring your hand sanitizer.
OUTDOOR MOVIES
Movies in the Park Around Grand Rapids
You can find movies at Monroe North downtown every other Friday night June – August. East Grand Rapids hosts movies the second Friday of the month through September. Allendale Park shows movies on Fridays in July and August.
July Movies in the Park
Allendale Movies in the Park
1069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family friendly movie!
East GR Movies in the Park
650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» FREE family-friendly entertainment on the shores of Reeds Lake. Movies will be shown on an inflatable screen at dusk. Come early for the best seat and bring your lawn chair or blanket.
August Movies in the Park
Allendale Movies in the Park
1069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family friendly movie!
East GR Movies in the Park
650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» FREE family-friendly entertainment on the shores of Reeds Lake. Movies will be shown on an inflatable screen at dusk. Come early for the best seat and bring your lawn chair or blanket.
OUTDOOR CONCERTS
Concerts in the Park Around Grand Rapids
Listen to jazz on Mondays at Ah Nab Awen park. Find concerts in Wyoming and Rockford on Tuesdays. Superheroes and Princesses will dig music in Sparta on Wednesdays. On Thursdays you can find concerts in Lowell, Hudsonville, Kentwood, Laketown Twp, Rosa Parks Circle during the day, and GRAM on the Green during the evening. On Sundays you can worship on the waterfront in Grand Haven.
July Concerts in the Park
Kentwood Summer Concert Series
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
Relax at Rosa Concert Series
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» A free lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday, all summer long. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local bands and food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
Allendale Concerts in the Park
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
East GR Concerts in the Park
650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Grab your lawn chair and picnic basket and join us for free family-friendly concerts.
August Concerts in the Park
Bands at Blandford
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» This annual outdoor concert series features local bands ready to give attendees an evening of fun at the Blandford Farm! Registration required. $15/Members, $20/Non-Members
September Concerts in the Park
Bands at Blandford
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» This annual outdoor concert series features local bands ready to give attendees an evening of fun at the Blandford Farm! Registration required. $15/Members, $20/Non-Members
